Scout Notes January 2

Arteta’s Arsenal show signs of defensive improvement in United victory

Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United

  • Goals: Nicolas Pepe (£9.1m), Sokratis (£4.9m)
  • Assists: None
  • Bonus: Sokratis x3, Bernd Leno (£5.0m) x2, Pepe x1

Earlier this week we wrote about the green shoots of recovery shown by Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in their defeat to Chelsea.

There was further encouragement on New Year’s Day, with the Gunners deserved winners over the Jekyll-and-Hyde outfit that is Manchester United.

The matches in Gameweeks 20 and 21 followed a similar pattern, with the difference this time being that Arsenal had established a more comfortable two-goal cushion by the time their energy levels were depleted.

The north London side look much hungrier under their new head coach, with their all-action, high-pressing approach clearly borrowed from the Manchester City playbook.

It’ll take a while for Arteta to fully get his methods across to this Arsenal squad, who are, by their own admission, not fit enough to carry out their manager’s demanding gameplan for a full 90 minutes.

The Gunners were gasping for air in the second half, with a flagging Alexandre Lacazette (£9.3m) pleading to be substituted and Lucas Torreira (£4.7m) scoffing an energy bar as his own limbs seized up.

Interviewed after the game, David Luiz (£5.7m) said:

We have to be honest and admit physically we are not ready, but you have to show heart and this team is ready to change a lot of things.

Arteta himself added:

That wasn’t the plan [to sit back in the second half], I have to admit, but at the moment we are suffering a little bit to maintain the intensity we had in the first half. I think it will come, it is part of the process, the way we train, but at the moment we don’t have much time to do so.

It might be that we don’t really see the fruits of Arteta’s labour until 2020/21, then, after the Gunners have had a full, intensive pre-season under their new boss.

The impact has been immediate, though, and Fantasy managers will be watching with interest ahead of some appealing fixtures for the Gunners in Gameweeks 25-32.

We FPL bosses have largely dodged the Arsenal defence for a while now but it is at the back where the Gunners look most improved, with the sight of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m) diligently covering his left-back and even Mesut Ozil (£7.2m) tracking back from the number ten role summing up the collective approach to defending.

It was only an error from Bernd Leno (£5.0m) that let Chelsea back into the game last Sunday and, with the Gunners not shooting themselves in the foot this time around, United never seriously looked like getting back into the game.

Names we have all smirked at over the past couple of years – Luiz, Sokratis (£4.9m), Sead Kolasinac (£5.2m) and Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) – were all superb at the back, with Torreira and Granit Xhaka (£5.1m) covering expertly in front of them.

Carry on like this and we may even have to start considering them for the weeks and months ahead.

Nicolas Pepe (£9.1m) was named in the starting XI for the first time by Arteta, impressing down the right flank and opening the scoring when converting a deflected cross from Kolasinac.

Pepe later struck the upright and created chances for Lacazette, Aubameyang and Torreira in an eye-catching 62-minute showing.

Arsenal’s two premium FPL forwards contributed majorly to the cause without having too many sights of goal, with Lacazette screwing his best chance wide after making a fool out of Harry Maguire (£5.2m) and Aubameyang volleying his only shot of the game off-target.

Mesut Ozil (£7.2m) continues to sparkle in ‘the hole’, meanwhile, but there is a sense that he might not be the most explosive FPL asset in the mid-price midfield bracket, given that he’s had only one shot since Arteta took charge.

After back-to-back wins over Newcastle United and Burnley, the Red Devils treated us to one of their meek away-day specials at the Emirates.

For the money that we pay for the likes of Anthony Martial (£7.9m) and Marcus Rashford (£9.1m) in FPL – not unsubstantial but hardly top-dollar, either – we have become accustomed to swallowing the occasional dismal display in the knowledge that a haul may be just around the corner.

United started the brighter of the two teams, with Rashford forcing Leno into a save early on, but a positive opening ten minutes gave way to a fairly poor performance, with Maguire’s close-range header on the stroke of half-time as close as the Red Devils came to finding a way past Leno.

Martial indeed didn’t have a single shot, while Rashford was wasteful and Daniel James (£6.1m) and Jesse Lingard (£6.3m) were anonymous as the United attack failed to click.

The likes of Maguire and Luke Shaw (£5.4m) were pretty ropey at the back, too, as they have been for much of 2019/20.

Still, bottom-of-the-table Norwich (who the Red Devils play next in the league) offer Rashford and co an immediate chance at redemption, just as Newcastle did after the Gameweek 18 loss to Watford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s troops will likely be without Paul Pogba (£8.4m) when they next play in the Premier League, with the United boss saying of the Frenchman in his post-match presser:

He’s injured now and he’ll probably need an operation on his foot. And let’s see how long it takes for him to get back.

We’ve had scans and while it’s nothing major, it’s something that has to be sorted and dealt with, within a timeframe. He’s been advised to do it as soon as possible.

It’s a big blow that Paul is out now – he’ll probably be out for three or four weeks – and Scott will be out for a few months. Scott has been magnificent and we hoped Paul could come back. He can’t – he’ll be back within a month or so. 

On the injury front at Arsenal, Sokratis, Xhaka and Kolasinac were back in the starting XI after recent absences, although the latter seemed to aggravate his ankle problem before being substituted in the second half.

Dani Ceballos (£5.2m) was on the bench, too, but failed to get on.

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac (Saka 69′); Torreira, Xhaka; Pepe (Nelson 63′), Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette (Guendouzi 82′).

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Matic (Mata 81′); James (Greenwood 59′), Lingard (Pereira 59′), Rashford; Martial.

  1. Lev Yashin
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    This worth a -4?

    Tomori + Alli -> TAA + Mooy

    Will end up with:

    Ryan
    TAA, Lund, Rico
    Mané, Kdb, Maddison, Traoré
    Vardy, Rashford, Ings

    Button, Mooy, Soy, Kelly

    Open Controls
    1. Offs!de
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      TAA is a long term investment. When he is fit, he is essential

      Open Controls
    2. NestorC
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Don't like mooy tbh

      Open Controls
    3. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Pick cheaper bench player imo but moves look good

      Open Controls
  2. Offs!de
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Who is the best possible replacement of Dele Alli?
    a) Martial?
    b) Pepe?
    c) F Andersen/ Other mid from West Ham?
    d) Other mid suggestion?
    .
    My Fron lines look like:
    Salah, KDB, Madisson, Grealish
    Vardy, Ings, DCL

    Open Controls
    1. NestorC
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Looking at Martial or Richarlison, you are not interested in Everton asset?

      Open Controls
      1. Offs!de
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I already have DCL. Is it wise to double up or play safe with Martial?

        Open Controls
        1. NestorC
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Didn't see Dcl, in that case I would probably play safe with Martial, if we can call it that way

          Open Controls
  3. Lucas8406
      33 mins ago

      Who scores more in the next gws
      A) DCL
      B) Grealish

      Open Controls
      1. Offs!de
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        A may be. City have shown much improvement defensively in last match

        Open Controls
        1. NestorC
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Could be A

          Open Controls
    • Maddamotha
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Best option here?

      A) Save
      B) Guaita > Fabianski
      C) Targett > Holgate
      D) Smth else

      Guaita
      TAA, Soy, Lundstram
      Salah, KDB, Martial, Maddison
      Vardy, Abraham, Jimenez

      Button, Dendo, Rico, Targett

      Open Controls
      1. NestorC
        • 3 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    • Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Want to get Mané in for the double, and can easily downgrade Kane to get some spare cash. Best moves for the double?

      A) Kane + Martial -> DCL + Mané + 0.8
      B) Soy, Grealish, Kane -> 4.0, Mané, DCL (-4 or over two GWs)

      Full team
      Ramsdale McGovern
      TAA Lundstram Sidibe Soy Kelly
      Salah KDB Martial Grealish Cantwell
      Vardy Kane Ings

      Open Controls
      1. tucaoneo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. benbro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        20 mins ago

        Surely A.

        Why the desire to axe Soyuncu?

        With Kelly and Sidibe you might need him?

        Open Controls
      3. NestorC
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      4. Tsparkes10
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        -2 but give Martial this gw.

        Open Controls
        1. Tsparkes10
          • 1 Year
          just now

          A sorry. Idk where - 2 came from

          Open Controls
    • ResultatFar
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      I really want Jimenez for the upcoming fixtures, who to downgrade in order to upgrade Greenwood?

      A) Alli
      B) Grealish
      C) Maddi

      Open Controls
      1. NestorC
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Herman Toothrot
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        Alli seems to be the distasteful flavour of the moment.

        Open Controls
      3. Le Bluff
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Jimenez's consistency is unrivalled but why the need to get him now because of upcoming fixtures?

        NEW, sou, LIV, mun, LEI isn't the most appealing of runs.

        Open Controls
        1. ResultatFar
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          He has done well against the big clubs both last season and this one. One of the best counterattacking players in the league in my opinion. NEW, sou and mun in the next 4 looks very tasty to me

          Open Controls
    • NestorC
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Would you rather have Martial or Richarlison?

      Open Controls
      1. Bavarian
        • 1 Year
        20 mins ago

        Rich

        Open Controls
      2. Le Bluff
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        It's close, but Martial just.

        Still feel that Utd will score more goals than Everton, and Martial's goal involvement is high.

        Open Controls
        1. NestorC
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yeah, I also think Martial is more explosive, so he could haul easier.

          Open Controls
    • Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Good to save?

      Hendo
      TAA Perreira Lund
      KDB Mane Martial Alli
      Vardy Maupay ings
      (Martin, Cantwell, Rico, Aurier)

      Open Controls
      1. Klein
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Good enough. I have similar 11 somewhat. Was thinking Alli to Rich or save. What do you think?

        Open Controls
    • Le Bluff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Watched the second half of the Villa match yesterday and it was my first time as a Grealish owner so paid more attention to his performance.

      The lad was everywhere, and is a class player. Carries the ball so well, and the formation suited him as he was playing just off Wesley. 3rd for Chances Created over the last 4 games and joint 2nd for Key Passes.

      I was thinking of shipping him out due to Villa's struggles but, like Danny Ings, I think there's something to be said for the 'Talisman' theory when it comes to players like Grealish.

      Open Controls
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        Yep his mixed fixtures will still do him ok - literally no need to switch out

        Open Controls
        1. Le Bluff
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          City at home is a difficult fixture, but then comes bha, WAT, bou, TOT - all which he's capable of returning points. And you feel that when Villa do score, Grealish will likely be involved.

          Hoping that Wesley's injury isn't too serious.

          Open Controls
          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Exactly- cheap enough to bench as well

            Open Controls
      2. NestorC
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Thanks for the insight. Was also looking to downgrade since he is my 5th mid and I have strong front 8. This week he was on my bench, but I was lucky enough for Vardy no show.

        Open Controls
        1. Le Bluff
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          I could do Abraham & Grealish > DCL and Martial but not convinced on that.

          Abraham is testing my patience though!

          Open Controls
          1. NestorC
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I am looking at just Abraham to Dcl or Ings.
            The Chelsea fixtures are turning me of though. Hard to sell this week since I need to deal with Alli and Tomori first.

            Open Controls
      3. Bavarian
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Yes I'm keeping

        Open Controls
    • TeddiPonza
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Best replacement for Gazzaniga?

      A. Flappyhandski
      B. Ryan
      C. Leno
      D. Allisson (but valuable Liv slot)
      E. Someone else

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Bavarian
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    • Bavarian
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Ramsdale-Button
      Sidibe-TAA-Soy-Lund-Kelly
      Mane-Grealish-KDB-Alli-Cantwell
      Vardy-Jimenez-Tammy

      How's the way to bring another Liverpool defender?
      Have 1FT and 0.7itb

      A-Lundstram-Alli > VVD-Maddison
      B-Sidibe-Alli > VVD-Richarlison
      C-Tammy > Ings
      D-Other

      Open Controls
      1. tucaoneo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        Open Controls

        Open Controls
        1. Bavarian
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          Cheers mate

          Open Controls
        2. NestorC
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I agree with this

          Open Controls
    • fplrookie
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      POPE

      CHIL (sold AUR) TRENT KELLY

      SALAH ZAHA DE BRYUNE MADDISON(sold ALLI) TRAORE

      VARDY RASHFORD

      SUBS: BUTTON, LUNDSTRAM, CONNOLLY, SIMPSON
      TRANSFERS DONE: 2 (-4 pts)

      Is my team okay to go for the next 3 gameweeks ?
      Please suggest changes if needed ?

      Open Controls
    • Babit1967
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      If Salah doesn’t play, my vc is vardy and off the bench is Rico for -1, please Klopp don’t rotate today

      Open Controls
      1. Fozzyb34r
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        I think you’re safe. Surely he’ll want to maintain the gap in the league and rest players in the cup

        Open Controls
        1. Babit1967
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Hopefully mate

          Open Controls
    • maratus
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Could use some help.

      Guaita (Button)
      TAA Soy Holgate
      Grealish Maddison KDB Mane
      Ings Vardy Rashford

      Bench: Aurier Rico Cantwell

      2 FT, 1.9 ITB.

      I want 3rd pool before dgw.

      a) Guaita&Auriel -> Ryan & Robertson
      b) Rashford&Maddison -> Maupay/DCL&Salah
      c) Other ideas?

      Open Controls
    • Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Thinking of doing Alli >

      1) Sarr
      2) Rich
      3) Martial

      Which is the better move

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        just now

        A for fun
        B for points

        Open Controls
    • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Any chance of a Lundstram no show today?

      Open Controls
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        That would likely result in lots of rico-1 points from the bench

        Open Controls
        1. maratus
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Well I expect Lundstram to score 0-1p so its about the same anyway.

          Open Controls
          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Your probably right

            Open Controls
        2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          I’ve Dougie Luiz’s 7 pointer staring at me from 2nd sub 🙁

          Open Controls
          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            Nice - fair chance in them coming in then

            Lunds is my third sub - I’ve got rico second so need mane, Taa & Gomez to play

            Open Controls
          2. Klein
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Fredricks 11 pointer looking at me from 3rd.

            Open Controls
            1. Eat my goal!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Praying for a TAA no show?

              Open Controls
              1. Klein
                • 4 Years
                just now

                TAA and lord i guess lol.

                Open Controls
      2. Fozzyb34r
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Depends on his ankle, definitely a chance but unluckily imo

        Open Controls
        1. Fozzyb34r
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Unlikely*

          Open Controls
    • Mr. Wizard
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Tammy to Rashy for free?

      Open Controls
      1. jayzico
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I just got rid

        Open Controls
    • jayzico
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Took a -8 after another rubbish gw. Kinda looks like a WC team. Who should I be looking to bring in with 0.8ITB?

      Henderson
      TAA Lund Dunk
      Salah KDB Mane Martial
      Ings Vardy DCL

      Bench: McGovern Cantwell Rico Kelly

      Open Controls
      1. Fozzyb34r
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Good team, no need for any changes

        Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Perfect

        Open Controls
    • MoManeTaa
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Guyz!!! Is she ready for the next GW?

      Guaita
      TAA Soy Lund
      Salah Mane KDB Sigurdsson
      Vardy (c) Jimenez Ings
      - greenwood Kelly CTaylor

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
      2. liverpool01
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        gtg

        Open Controls
      3. CRO KLOPP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        4 attackers?

        Open Controls
        1. MoManeTaa
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Haha donker instead of greenwood

          Open Controls
          1. CRO KLOPP
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Gtg

            Open Controls
    • liverpool01
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Guaita
      Dunk, Soyuncu, Taa, Lundstram
      Mane, Alli, Kdb
      Abraham, Jimenez, Vardy (C)

      Button, Grealish, Dendoncker, Kelly

      2 FT 1.9 ITB

      A)Guaita> Aliisson

      B)Alli> Maddison
      Abraham> Ings

      C) Suggestions

      Open Controls
      1. CRO KLOPP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Just Alli to Maddison

        Open Controls
        1. liverpool01
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Cool thanks

          Open Controls
    • Klein
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Grilish train gone or still fuel in it? Fixtures look decent after next week.

      Open Controls
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Cheap and consistent for the price - what’s not to like

        Open Controls
    • CRO KLOPP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      1 FT 0.0 itb
      Kasper
      TAA Holgate Lund
      Salah Mane KDB Martial
      Vardy Jimenez Maupay
      (4.0 Cantwell Kelly Rico)

      A) Save
      B) Maupay to DCL

      Open Controls
      1. liverpool01
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
        1. CRO KLOPP
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Thanks mate

          Open Controls
    • dopellganger
        2 mins ago

        Hello

        Schmeichel Button
        Taa Pereira Aurier Lundy Rico
        Mane Alli Zaha Martial Cantwell
        Vardy Rashford Ings

        Thinking about doing - Alli/Pereira/Aurier - KDB/Soyuncu/Dunk
        Any advice? siting at 100k

        Open Controls
        1. ResultatFar
          • 1 Year
          just now

          KDB is a season keeper, so yes! How about Zaha + Martial -> KDB + whoever you can afford?

          Open Controls
      • Tube!!
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thoughts on how to use these 2 FT.

        Ryan
        Aurier Soy Kelly
        Sterling Salah KDB Grealish Cantwell
        Vardy Rashford

        Martin Greenwood Rico Lundstram

        Open Controls
      • Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        2FTs

        Pukki to Connolly
        Aurier to Robertson

        Worth it?

        Open Controls
        1. CRO KLOPP
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          If 3-5-2/4-4-2 then yes

          Open Controls

