Dugout Discussion February 22

Alli benched for Spurs as Chelsea switch to back-three

Dele Alli (£8.4m) has dropped down to the Spurs bench for Saturday lunchtime’s key trip to Chelsea.

The out-of-form midfielder showed his frustrations after being substituted during their midweek Champions League loss to RB Leipzig and he, alongside Serge Aurier (£5.0m), are victims of Jose Mourinho’s switch to a five-man defence.

Both managers have seemingly plumped for a formation change, with Frank Lampard choosing three centre-backs and the attacking width of Reece James (£5.0m) and Marcos Alonso (£6.0m). The Spaniard’s only two league starts since Gameweek 10 have come against Spurs.

Willy Caballero (£4.8m) is again given the nod in goal over Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5.5m), whilst Olivier Giroud (£6.5m) is given only his second league start of the season with Tammy Abraham (£7.6m) not deemed ready to start.

The 22-year-old was described as “at about 70 per cent having not trained much recently” in Lampard’s press conference but has at least made the substitutes bench, as does Willian (£7.0m) – the scorer of both goals when these sides met in December.

Spurs are still trying to find a way to score goals in the absence of Harry Kane (£10.8m), further worsened by the fractured arm sustained by Son Heung-min (£9.9m) during last Sunday’s 3-2 win at Aston Villa.

With both out of action for months rather than weeks, Mourinho has put his faith in Lucas Moura (£7.1m) and new signing Steven Bergwijn (£7.5m). The former has scored in FA Cup clashed with Southampton and Middlesbrough but not in the league since Gameweek 17’s trip to Wolves.

Bergwijn, on the other hand, grabbed the opening goal on his debut against Manchester City. Signed for £27m from PSV Eindhoven, he has made an impressive start to life in North London.

Finally, in the absence of Christian Pulisic (£6.9m) and N’Golo Kante (£5.0m) – out for around three weeks after suffering a muscle injury against Man United – there’s a welcome return to the squad for Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£6.3m) after rupturing his Achilles in pre-season.

Chelsea XI (3-5-2): Caballero; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Barkey, Alonso; Mount, Giroud

Tottenham Hotspur XI (5-3-2): Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Winks, Ndombele, Lo Celso; Bergwijn, Lucas.

Marc Jobling Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

  1. HashAttack
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Need Vardy to score otherwise I am not buying him - Need Ageuro to score more than Vardy to cancel out his points

    1. Tinkermania
        6 mins ago

        You buy after they have scored? You can't get retrospective points.

        1. HashAttack
          • 2 Years
          just now

          If his only points since gw18 are just 1 goal and 1 assist then why buy him in ... fixtures are meaningless if there is no form

    2. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Unlucky Spurs that Kepa isn't on the goal for that corner kick

    3. IRBOX ⚽
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Mount is quite bad

      1. Bam Bam Bigelow
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Like you've never made an error

        1. IRBOX ⚽
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          That’s a terrible rationale/retort. He isn’t fit to be playing a number 10 in this league, end of story

    4. stupendous
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Getting a bit boring and annoying not knowing more about doubles and the rest of the fixtures.

      Managed to acquire 2 arsenal 2 city and 1 SHU right now and dont know how to play this atm.

      I think play 10 week 28 with a free, or 11 with a 4 pt hit, then use a WC or free hit for a full compliment later on. All 3 chips and WC a blessing.

      1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Just 14 more days and majority of the things will be clear

        1. stupendous
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Geez.

      2. HashAttack
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        Who to bring in anyway ... Leicester have two good fixtures but if Vardy still hasn't got any points do you buy him?

        KDB is the easiest one for me to move but for who? - Richarlison maybe

        1. stupendous
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          I'd lose .8m I think

          Then bring him back in later for a double?

          No chance

          Sits on my bench and in team all season

          Season keeper easy even with rotation and blank

          1. HashAttack
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            I've moved KDB in and out a few times this season - only drop 100k on him at the moment .. I would have sold him this week if Son have not got injured

            1. stupendous
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              I've had him all season basically and I'm not losing .8 on him even this late. Especially when I would want him back later on.

              Cheers though

              1. Citizenkane91
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                In the games you don't own him you'll have 0.4 more for a different player.

      3. stupendous
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Is everyone just sitting waiting?

        How are those with 4 or 5 or even more non playing lads dealing with this week especially those with all chips?

        Fielding full team?

        1. HashAttack
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Stayed away from Arsenal assets and got rid of Lundstram for Stephens .. got a blank bench but 11 players on the field

    5. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Ndombele will go off injured again I bet. What a crock.

    6. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Traore has 40% ownership in the top 10k?! I brought him in this week and don't even think he's a good pick.

      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        I agree. Don't know what all the fuzz is about.

        1. Optimus.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          He got rid of the dreads

      2. BNMC
          15 mins ago

          A 6m winger with good fixtures, no blanks, and a high ceiling? If anything, I'm scared that I don't own him.

          1. Would Ed Woodward
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            He's great to watch and has improved massively this season but I'm not convinced he's a consistent FPL points scorer, more a facilitator of points for others.

        • Rolls-Royce
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          So why did you bring him?

          1. Rolls-Royce
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            Such a daft thing to say after bringing a player in.

            1. Would Ed Woodward
              • 1 Year
              7 mins ago

              You've never brought someone in that you weren't completely sure about?

              1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                Beyond owning Trent and maybe KDB, I'm rarely sure about any decision in FPL. Hence why these message boards are full up most days

              2. Rolls-Royce
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                I wouldn't bring someone if I think, he isn't a good FPL pick. Just admit, you followed the herd.

                1. Would Ed Woodward
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  Absolutely not, I very rarely do that, I'd have got rid of Aguero if so.

        • Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          14 mins ago

          Why did you bring him in? Because of ownership?

          1. Would Ed Woodward
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Nah, just clueless and had to replace Son.

        • Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          Cheap 4th mid with decent fixtures. And he has returned well tbh

        • HashAttack
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          Good 1st sub to have - playing Fleck ahead of him this week

        • Tinkermania
            12 mins ago

            Yes, you know better than top 10k5.

            1. Would Ed Woodward
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              I didn't say that.

          • FPL Pillars
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            Decent pick, no blanks, good fixtures.

          • Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            He's been overhyped for sure (Doherty/Boly/Saiss/Jimenez all better picks). But he's a round peg in a round hole right now. I'd prefer Barnes at the same price.
            That said, I'm an owner too 🙂

            1. Would Ed Woodward
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              Yeah, it came down to him and Barnes and feel like I went for the wrong one, might still bring Barnes in this week though.

            2. stupendous
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              4 goals 7 assists including 4 double hauls

              Under 6m and sits around the top 10 midfielders in the game in FPL

              No blanks, exciting to watch, good fixtures in a good team and starts often when fit.

              He's not overhyped, he's a potential beast.

            3. Tinkermania
                just now

                How many of your aforementioned are midfielders on fpl?

          • Rolls-Royce
            • 6 Years
            18 mins ago

            Can't wait for CPL vs NEW later on...

            1. diesel001
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              1-1 incoming....

            2. Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Have you been sleep deprived recently?

            3. OldBenKenobi
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              Lol

            4. Bobby Digital
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              Lol

            5. kamdaraji
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              palace will score

            6. Holmes (specialist in failu…
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Glad Man Utd Vs Watford is tomorrow

            7. HashAttack
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Tosun goal would be good - wipe out all those Newcastle clean sheets

          • Gobigorgohome
            • 8 Years
            17 mins ago

            wish I started Kelly

            1. Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              13 mins ago

              He starting?

              1. Gobigorgohome
                • 8 Years
                just now

                he will either starts and get CS or out of squad 🙁

            2. Drop the Dendoncker
              • 6 Years
              13 mins ago

              Apt username!

            3. kamdaraji
              • 10 Years
              13 mins ago

              you must be desperate

          • FPL Pillars
            • 3 Years
            16 mins ago

            Come on Alonso nail down a place for old times sake

          • Gudjohnsen
            • 3 Years
            15 mins ago

            Auba to Vardy (C) for gw28?

            Open Controls
            1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              11 mins ago

              Yeah

            2. Mané money
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Maybe, but Auba has WHU, bha, sou, NOR after the blank so that makes me wonder if it's worth it.

          • Here Comes The Son ★
            • 2 Years
            15 mins ago

            I think Alonso would be great in a more attacking role. He has too much end product to not play every week. Take away his defensive responsibility and he'd be class.

            1. Gobigorgohome
              • 8 Years
              10 mins ago

              has an eye for goal

            2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
              • 6 Years
              10 mins ago

              They should try him as LW as long as Pulisic is injured

            3. diesel001
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              Agreed.

            4. The Duffy Dunk Shaw
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              The next Gareth Bale

              1. Bobby Digital
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Lol... No.

            5. JustPark
              • 4 Years
              just now

              If TAA were a Spanish..

          • Ron_Swanson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            15 mins ago

            Good to see Bobby Davro at the game today

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Vialli and Mancini too

          • Bobby Digital
            • 2 Years
            12 mins ago

            Any news on Shu squad?

            1. Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              He’s starting.

            2. kamdaraji
              • 10 Years
              8 mins ago

              Wilder rested for fight later today

              1. Little Red Lacazette
                • 3 Years
                3 mins ago

                Hope Fury rests him on the canvas later on...

            3. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
              • 4 Years
              6 mins ago

              Lundstram on ball-boy duties

            4. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              My mate thinks Lundstram starts

              1. JamieNumber4
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 mins ago

                Seems legit

            5. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              What's the rush?

          • kamdaraji
            • 10 Years
            10 mins ago

            Drogba!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Didieeer!

          • delux
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            AndyFPL played BB :8

            1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              7 mins ago

              Good for him.

            2. kamdaraji
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              bad move imo

              1. kamdaraji
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                my season's not going that well. 41 points ahead of Andy though at the mo with all chips intact apart from TC and team well set for this week and GW28.

                1. kamdaraji
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  top 100k finish still not out of the question

              2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ye…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Bad player 😆

            3. FPL Pillars
              • 3 Years
              7 mins ago

              Yep, he lost it a while ago.

              1. Citizenkane91
                • 5 Years
                just now

                His team was set up for BB in 27 and 29, he's being consistent with his WC plan. A plan is better than no plan. Hindsight can say there were better WC plans, but that's a different story, and his team was a mess. Trapped in a cycle of catching up.

            4. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              Who'd he replace Son with?

              1. Miniboss
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Bruno

              2. delux
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Bruno!!!

            5. JamieNumber4
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              5 mins ago

              THE AndyFPL?!!?

              1. JamieNumber4
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 mins ago

                What about Big Dave? What did he do?

            6. Qaiss
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              Most maverick move he's done in a long time. One of the most conservative players out there for sure.

            7. Brosstan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Good on him for going with his gut instead of his standard boring moves

            8. delux
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Double SOU defence against my Grealish?

          • Bobby Digital
            • 2 Years
            8 mins ago

            Spurs as crap as anticipated

            1. FPL Pillars
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Indeed!

          • Rolls-Royce
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            If there was a week that Lundy would start, surely has to be this week after his goal?

            1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              Plus the other guy was crap, but you never know.

              1. Rolls-Royce
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                Seen a lot of Lundy sellers in my ML. Kinda surprised...

                1. baps sniffer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Wait till you the starting XI. Those others are kinda surprised that you still believe in him.

            2. Sterling Malory
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Think Berge will start, needs time in the team to settle.

              1. kamdaraji
                • 10 Years
                just now

                for sure

          • Bobby Digital
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            Not paying 50 for Wilder Fury...

            1. Syd.
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Nor am I

              I will just watch it for free

            2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ye…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Thought it was £25?

          • Sterling Malory
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Next week's team looks like this.
            McCarthy
            TAA VVD Dunk Lascelles
            Salah Cantwell Traore XXXX
            Jimenez Ings
            Henderson Auba KDB Grealish

            0.4 itb 1 free transfer.
            Thinking of dropping Grealish so I've got a full 11 players. Who's my best option for 7.1m or less.

            I'm thinking about Saint-Maximin at home to Burnley could be a good punt and they've got nice fixtures following.

            Either that get Vardy in for Auba? And go with 10 players?

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Perez punt?

            2. Cahill
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              in the same boat

              my choices in order (depending on performance this week)

              Barnes
              Traore
              ASM

          • Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Only a few hours until Mat Ryan loses his clean sheet.

            1. Syd.
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Spunkfest?

