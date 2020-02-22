Alli benched for Spurs as Chelsea switch to back-three

Dele Alli (£8.4m) has dropped down to the Spurs bench for Saturday lunchtime’s key trip to Chelsea.

The out-of-form midfielder showed his frustrations after being substituted during their midweek Champions League loss to RB Leipzig and he, alongside Serge Aurier (£5.0m), are victims of Jose Mourinho’s switch to a five-man defence.

Both managers have seemingly plumped for a formation change, with Frank Lampard choosing three centre-backs and the attacking width of Reece James (£5.0m) and Marcos Alonso (£6.0m). The Spaniard’s only two league starts since Gameweek 10 have come against Spurs.

Willy Caballero (£4.8m) is again given the nod in goal over Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5.5m), whilst Olivier Giroud (£6.5m) is given only his second league start of the season with Tammy Abraham (£7.6m) not deemed ready to start.

The 22-year-old was described as “at about 70 per cent having not trained much recently” in Lampard’s press conference but has at least made the substitutes bench, as does Willian (£7.0m) – the scorer of both goals when these sides met in December.

Spurs are still trying to find a way to score goals in the absence of Harry Kane (£10.8m), further worsened by the fractured arm sustained by Son Heung-min (£9.9m) during last Sunday’s 3-2 win at Aston Villa.

With both out of action for months rather than weeks, Mourinho has put his faith in Lucas Moura (£7.1m) and new signing Steven Bergwijn (£7.5m). The former has scored in FA Cup clashed with Southampton and Middlesbrough but not in the league since Gameweek 17’s trip to Wolves.

Bergwijn, on the other hand, grabbed the opening goal on his debut against Manchester City. Signed for £27m from PSV Eindhoven, he has made an impressive start to life in North London.

Finally, in the absence of Christian Pulisic (£6.9m) and N’Golo Kante (£5.0m) – out for around three weeks after suffering a muscle injury against Man United – there’s a welcome return to the squad for Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£6.3m) after rupturing his Achilles in pre-season.

Chelsea XI (3-5-2): Caballero; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Barkey, Alonso; Mount, Giroud

Tottenham Hotspur XI (5-3-2): Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Winks, Ndombele, Lo Celso; Bergwijn, Lucas.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT