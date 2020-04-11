19
How premium FPL assets have compared in 2019/20

Premium assets are often the ones we build our Fantasy Premier League teams around and generally the players we turn to for captaincy duties.

Their prohibitive prices mean that we can’t own them all at the same time and trying to find the right combination of big-hitters can be key to success in FPL.

With that in mind, we look at some of the most popular and highest-scoring premium assets of 2019/20 in closer detail.

The six leading players for FPL points – Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m), Sadio Mane (£12.5m), Jamie Vardy (£9.7m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m) – are all featured, alongside Sergio Aguero (£11.8m).

Which of these players performs better at home? Who is more consistent on the road? And which of our septet racks up the most points against the top-flight also-rans? We’ll attempt to answer those questions and more in our latest Members’ article.

The likes of Harry Kane (£10.8m), Son Heung-min (£9.7m) and Marcus Rashford (£8.8m), who may all be fit by the time the Premier League is ready to emerge from this enforced hibernation, we will study separately over the coming weeks and months as they edge closer to re-entering the Fantasy radar.

Everything you need to know about the FFS World Cup of FPL

  1. Legomané
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    My vFPL GW1 squad locked in:

    Henderson
    TAA Alonso Mina
    Mane(c) Salah(v) Mahrez Barnes Mount
    Jota DCL

    (Button Greenwood Webster Masina)

    Good luck all 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      You'll regret not investing in Man City properly.

      Open Controls
  2. Ragabolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    VFPL updated, and looks like nothing broke (yet :D)

    Check chip, ownership, captains etc stats https://www.livefpl.net/stats

    And the top 500 teams will always appear here https://www.livefpl.net/standings

    While your points and rank will be here https://www.livefpl.net/points

    And games will be released here https://www.livefpl.net/fixtures

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Looks absolutely superb. Did you really get 2,004 sign-ups?!

      Vardy most-captained and with highest EO in GW1.

      Open Controls
      1. Ragabolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        30 mins ago

        Yup, up to 2004 GW1 players from 200-ish before the FFS article 😀 Thank you!

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Thank you so much for all your hard work.

      I had a most enjoyable afternoon tinkering with my team.

      Open Controls
      1. Ragabolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks a lot Virg, that was the intention!

        Open Controls
  3. Gringo Kid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    Is it possible to follow play by play?

    Open Controls
    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      A match report will be ready for people to view, meaning they can skip to full time and see the result immediately, also scores and ranks will be updated immediately. I thought a lot about making it such that everyone has to follow the play by play first, but it was way too complex, so thought I would start with the easier option first.

      Open Controls
      1. Gringo Kid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        25 mins ago

        Thanks Ragabolly, one more question please

        When it will be? 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Ragabolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          23 mins ago

          First game released in 40 minutes. The times of games release are under the fixtures tab.

          Open Controls
          1. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 2 Years
            15 mins ago

            Is it alright if we tweet out the scores/goals/assists/bonus etc once they're out, Ragabolly? I'll do a round-up in article form for later in the week, too.

            Open Controls
            1. Ragabolly
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              Yes of course

              Open Controls
  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    I'm excited! 😀

    What time is kick off? Do the games run in real time?

    I quite like that jump to the end button!

    Open Controls
    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      In 20 mins you will be able to jump to the end of the first game.

      Open Controls
  5. Duffy Dunk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Wow had missed that tinkering!
    Even felt kinda pressured when it got close to the deadline!
    Thank you Ragabolly!

    Open Controls
    1. Duffy Dunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Vardy was my initial C but Salah got to beast mode in the friendlies, so it had to be him.
      Manager name: Lou Roll
      Team name: Insanitisers

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I know what you mean. That familiar feeling of pre-deadline panic came flooding back.

      Open Controls
  6. Whats the Mata?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Never thought I'd be this excited for the VFPL lmao.

    Amazing participation and again, great job Ragabolly!

    15 minutes to go!

    Open Controls

