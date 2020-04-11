How premium FPL assets have compared in 2019/20

Premium assets are often the ones we build our Fantasy Premier League teams around and generally the players we turn to for captaincy duties.

Their prohibitive prices mean that we can’t own them all at the same time and trying to find the right combination of big-hitters can be key to success in FPL.

With that in mind, we look at some of the most popular and highest-scoring premium assets of 2019/20 in closer detail.

The six leading players for FPL points – Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m), Sadio Mane (£12.5m), Jamie Vardy (£9.7m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m) – are all featured, alongside Sergio Aguero (£11.8m).

Which of these players performs better at home? Who is more consistent on the road? And which of our septet racks up the most points against the top-flight also-rans? We’ll attempt to answer those questions and more in our latest Members’ article.

The likes of Harry Kane (£10.8m), Son Heung-min (£9.7m) and Marcus Rashford (£8.8m), who may all be fit by the time the Premier League is ready to emerge from this enforced hibernation, we will study separately over the coming weeks and months as they edge closer to re-entering the Fantasy radar.

