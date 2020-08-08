11
Community August 8

Should we consider Goalkeepers from the Championship?

11 Comments
As a fairly new FPL player, I was thinking how many points I could expect from Championship keepers and thought I might as well do some research about it. Next season will be my fourth season and all of my previous seasons I have automatically dismissed promoted goalkeepers.

I’ll be comparing FPL points from most goalkeepers from promoted sides in the last 3 seasons. I’ll also be comparing some stats from their first season in the Premier League before going on to talk about our current bunch of promoted goalkeepers.

Jonas Lössl: Huddersfield Town – 2017/18

FPL points- 135
Clean sheets- 10
Goals conceded- 58
Saves- 103
Goals conceded by Huddersfield in the 2016/17 Championship season 58

Mathew Ryan: Brighton and Hove Albion – 2017/18

FPL points- 146
Clean sheets- 10
Goals conceded- 54
Saves- 124
Goals conceded by Brighton in the 2016/17 season- 40

Rui Patricio: Wolves – 2018/19

FPL points- 118
Clean sheets- 7
Goals conceded- 46
Saves- 97
Goals conceded by Wolves in the 2017/18 season- 39

Neil Etheridge: Cardiff – 2018/19

FPL points- 154
Clean sheets- 10
Goals conceded- 69
Saves- 141
Goals conceded by Cardiff in the 2017/18 season- 39

Dean Henderson: Sheffield United – 2019/20

FPL points- 160
Clean sheets- 13
Goals conceded- 33
Saves- 97
Goals conceded by Sheffield United in the 2018/19 season- 39

Tim Krul: Norwich – 2019/20

FPL points- 109
Clean sheets- 5
Goals conceded- 75
Saves- 132
Goals conceded by Norwich in the 2018/19 season- 55

These goalkeepers have an average points total of 137 points less than Nick Pope’s total of 170 this season.

Who are the goalkeepers coming up?

Leeds- Francisco Casilla/ Illan Meslier.

Casilla played 34 out of the 46 games before getting banned for 8 games for racially abusing Charlton player Leko. He didn’t play for 10 straight games but he played the last game.

Clean sheets- 15
Saves- 71
Goals conceded- 31

Meslier only played 10 games in the championship this season but it looked like that he was the preferred choice for Bielsa by the end of the season. A key thing to note is that he saved 3 consecutive penalties for the U23 side.

Clean sheets- 7
Saves- 20
Goals conceded- 4

West Brom- Sam Johnstone

Johnstone played every game in the Championship this season. Saved 1 of 5 penalties faced.

Clean sheets- 14
Saves- 112
Goals conceded- 43

Fulham- Marek Rodak

The Slovak played 33 games of Fulham’s Championship Playoff win securing his place as the number 1 goalkeeper after Bettinelli conceded a penalty against Stoke in mid-October.

Clean sheets- 13
Saves- 99
Goals conceded- 48

Conclusion

I believe that a 4.5m goalkeeper from the Championship wouldn’t be a bad pick in your FPL starting 11. He should get you a decent amount of points and it allows you to spread the budget elsewhere. It could be the difference! Out of all of the teams and goalkeepers, I named Leeds United as the team to concede the least amount of goals in the Championship. You never know you could end up getting the next Nick Pope or Dean Henderson into your team for a bargain price!

FPL_Swan Swansea and FPL. @fpl_swan on twitter”

11 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 36 mins ago

    Cheers for writing Swan.

    I don't think I'll touch any of the promoted keepers this year, but that obviously price dependent. Typically finding a reliable source of clean sheets is quite tricky with these teams, so I tend to angle towards those that rack up saves regardless of the scoreline - perhaps WBA are worth a look then?

    Interesting to see the list of 4.5m options.

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 6 mins ago

    Nice article, well done. Not many people do research into Goalkeepers because it is an unglamorous position, so this is good to see.

    I don't usually go near promoted Goalkeepers but it obviously can work with Henderson and Heaton in recent years. I'm tempted by the Leeds keeper (if we know who is first choice), though. The more I read about the Leeds manager, the more I'm impressed.

  3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 3 mins ago

    Great stuff cheers for that

    Important subject matter too - so much value in that position, often renders the likes of Ederson totally null & void from an FPL perspective - th elites of Ed can score similar to Pope post the restart to give the delusion that he’s an effective use of GK budget

  4. SADIO SANÉ
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 50 mins ago

    Meslier only conceded 4 in 10 games or am I reading that wrong?

    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      assuming both of those will be 4.5 which wouldn't be ideal bench-wise

  5. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    The following goalkeepers from newly promoted teams in the last 10 seasons have all done well in the Premier League the following season:
    Michel Vorm (Swansea 2012) 158 points at 4.3ppg
    Julian Speroni (Crystal Palace 2014) 144 at 3.9ppg
    Heurelho Gomes (Watford 2016) 157 at 4.1ppg
    Tom Heaton (Burnley 2017) 149 at 4.3ppg)
    Neil Etheridge (Cardiff 2019) 154 at 4.1ppg
    Dean Henderson (Sheffield United 2020) 160 at 4.4ppg.

    1. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Also
      Jussi Jaaskelainen (West Ham 2013) 144 at 3.8ppg
      Tom Heaton (Burnley 2015) 150 at 3.9ppg
      Victor Valdes (Middlesbrough 2017) 102 at 3.6ppg
      Matthew Ryan (Brighton 2018) 146 at 3.8ppg
      Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield 2018) 135 at 3.6ppg

  6. Major League Shocker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Those numbers for Etheridge are seriously impressive: 36 points more than Patricio and only 6 less than Henderson despite conceding 23 goals more than Patricio and 36 more than Henderson!

    1. pingissimus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Pen save specialist

  7. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    For balance, can anyone supply stats for the least successful promoted goalkeepers?

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      Last season;

      Heaton 3.0/Reina 3.4 ppg
      Krul 3.0 ppg

      Other 4,5m season-long keepers:
      Pope 4.5
      Ryan 3.6
      Ramsdale 3.4
      Gunn 2.9/McCarthy 3.7

      For every Henderson or Pope, there are more who don't impress. If you go for a 4.5 keeper you might have to jump around, using up transfers before finding one to settle on (who will be over 4.5 by the time you pick him. There's still a valid case for a pick 'n' forget more expensive keeper.

