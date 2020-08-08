Should we consider Goalkeepers from the Championship?

As a fairly new FPL player, I was thinking how many points I could expect from Championship keepers and thought I might as well do some research about it. Next season will be my fourth season and all of my previous seasons I have automatically dismissed promoted goalkeepers.

I’ll be comparing FPL points from most goalkeepers from promoted sides in the last 3 seasons. I’ll also be comparing some stats from their first season in the Premier League before going on to talk about our current bunch of promoted goalkeepers.

Jonas Lössl: Huddersfield Town – 2017/18

FPL points- 135

Clean sheets- 10

Goals conceded- 58

Saves- 103

Goals conceded by Huddersfield in the 2016/17 Championship season– 58

Mathew Ryan: Brighton and Hove Albion – 2017/18

FPL points- 146

Clean sheets- 10

Goals conceded- 54

Saves- 124

Goals conceded by Brighton in the 2016/17 season- 40

Rui Patricio: Wolves – 2018/19

FPL points- 118

Clean sheets- 7

Goals conceded- 46

Saves- 97

Goals conceded by Wolves in the 2017/18 season- 39

Neil Etheridge: Cardiff – 2018/19

FPL points- 154

Clean sheets- 10

Goals conceded- 69

Saves- 141

Goals conceded by Cardiff in the 2017/18 season- 39

Dean Henderson: Sheffield United – 2019/20

FPL points- 160

Clean sheets- 13

Goals conceded- 33

Saves- 97

Goals conceded by Sheffield United in the 2018/19 season- 39

Tim Krul: Norwich – 2019/20

FPL points- 109

Clean sheets- 5

Goals conceded- 75

Saves- 132

Goals conceded by Norwich in the 2018/19 season- 55

These goalkeepers have an average points total of 137 points less than Nick Pope’s total of 170 this season.

Who are the goalkeepers coming up?

Leeds- Francisco Casilla/ Illan Meslier.

Casilla played 34 out of the 46 games before getting banned for 8 games for racially abusing Charlton player Leko. He didn’t play for 10 straight games but he played the last game.

Clean sheets- 15

Saves- 71

Goals conceded- 31

Meslier only played 10 games in the championship this season but it looked like that he was the preferred choice for Bielsa by the end of the season. A key thing to note is that he saved 3 consecutive penalties for the U23 side.

Clean sheets- 7

Saves- 20

Goals conceded- 4

West Brom- Sam Johnstone

Johnstone played every game in the Championship this season. Saved 1 of 5 penalties faced.

Clean sheets- 14

Saves- 112

Goals conceded- 43

Fulham- Marek Rodak

The Slovak played 33 games of Fulham’s Championship Playoff win securing his place as the number 1 goalkeeper after Bettinelli conceded a penalty against Stoke in mid-October.

Clean sheets- 13

Saves- 99

Goals conceded- 48

Conclusion

I believe that a 4.5m goalkeeper from the Championship wouldn’t be a bad pick in your FPL starting 11. He should get you a decent amount of points and it allows you to spread the budget elsewhere. It could be the difference! Out of all of the teams and goalkeepers, I named Leeds United as the team to concede the least amount of goals in the Championship. You never know you could end up getting the next Nick Pope or Dean Henderson into your team for a bargain price!