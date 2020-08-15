552
Members August 15

How Alexander-Arnold compares to other Liverpool defenders after FPL launch

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), the highest-scoring Fantasy Premier League defender of 2019/20, has been handed a small price rise ahead of the new campaign.

Many of us had feared a climb to £8.0m or above and, as a result, he’ll be one of the first names on the teamsheet for a lot of Fantasy managers.

Indeed, at the time of writing, he features in more than twice as many embryonic FPL squads as any other defender.

Having started last season at the same price as his teammate, Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) is now available for half a million less.

Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) is cheaper still, while Joe Gomez (£5.5m) is the budget route into what became the first-choice back four in the Reds’ title-winning year.

Is Alexander-Arnold a no-brainer, then? Can Robertson compete with his fellow full-back? And is double Liverpool defence worth considering?

We run the rule over the reigning champions’ backline in this Members article.

  1. Rainer
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    That was some recovery tackle by Garcia.

    Open Controls
    1. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      19 years old... unbelievably good CB. Whoever ends up with him has a diamond.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Just said I've put him in. If City go out tonight they miss GW1 only and should be fresh for GW2, so I can see myself benching my 3 Citizens - Garcia, Foden, KDB - for GW1.

        Open Controls
        1. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I think he's going to leave the club tbh...

          Open Controls
  2. Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Sniper finish

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Let me find a Bloody link 😆

      Open Controls
      1. KGFC
        • 3 Years
        22 mins ago

        You got Tata Sky?

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          21 mins ago

          No
          Regular cable TV.

          But can't turn it on right now. It's 1 am everyone is sleeping 🙂

          So will watch on stream

          Open Controls
          1. KGFC
            • 3 Years
            16 mins ago

            I know buddy, I'm too in India.
            Watching on Tata Sky app 😆

            Open Controls
  3. Silent Friend
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    no blank for city

    Open Controls
  4. S.Kuqi
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Anyone bench boosting in gw1?

    Can't remember his name but one of the ffs user has done it succesfully two yrs in a row. Think he got +25 points from bench or something.

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      He got lucky twice then. 😉

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      I could but I hardly have any bench to boost.

      Open Controls
    3. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I can see the logic if you plan an early WC...

      But I still think a DGW is best time. You get an extra 8pts for appearance points alone! (hopefully)

      Open Controls
    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I will probably do

      Open Controls
    5. Sun Jihai
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I guess it could work if you initially have a good bench and then plan to early WC in GW2/3 etc. to move to a fodder bench
      But I'd rather hold for a DGW - would be not fun to have a fail in the first GW of the best chip in the game!

      Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    City losing - Ederson nowhere

    Open Controls
    1. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      He was in an OK position to stop a shot before Garcia's tackle.

      Open Controls
  6. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    *Quietly bring KdB back in*

    Open Controls
    1. altan8797
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      he'll be in 80% of all teams in an hour

      Open Controls
  7. KGFC
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    So Pep's cautious approach hasn't worked although still a lot of time left

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Don't you jinx it !!
      Say pep will win

      Open Controls
      1. KGFC
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        Yes yes, of course!
        Pep you beauty 😆

        Open Controls
    2. altan8797
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      it never does

      Open Controls
      1. KGFC
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Yep, true that

        Open Controls
  8. FPL Kaka
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Is Lindelof nailed for United?

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Unless they sign a new CB yes

      Open Controls
  9. KGFC
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    And Fernandinho gets his customary YC of the game

    Open Controls
  10. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    New Post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/08/15/how-will-new-positions-at-man-united-affect-their-fpl-assets-in-2020-21/

    Open Controls
  11. Gav's Gunners
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Basically a sitting midfield 3 of Fernandinho Rodri and Gundogan. Absolutely Pathetic from Pep

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Needs to get Fernie off before he gets a red and get Foden on.

      Open Controls
      1. Gav's Gunners
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This is why I'm still not sold on having Foden in FPL this season. So many options even with Silva leaving

        Open Controls
    2. Scott Talent RIP EJ
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      OK supremo PL manager with years of experience.

      Open Controls
      1. Gav's Gunners
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        He just tries to be clever too much when it's not needed. this teams so unbalanced. Pick your best team and play it

        Open Controls
        1. Greek Freak
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          This. I think tactics-wise, he's much better when he's up against a 'strong' team like Real (he completely out-managed Zidane there). Now that it's a match against underdogs he's overthought everything.

          Open Controls
          1. Greek Freak
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            To clarify: City are normally great against underdogs of course, but this is different as it's all-or-nothing.

            Open Controls
  12. Dash4
      15 mins ago

      Why have I already got -1 on my points?

      Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Draft #2 for me, cheeky 5-4-1:

      4.5
      TAA | Robbo | VVD | Doherty | 4.5 Burnley
      Auba | KdB | Greenwood | Soucek/5.0 mid
      Kane

      4.0 | 4.5 mid | 4.5 str | 4.5 str

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Once City/United back of course

        Open Controls
      2. Scott Talent RIP EJ
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Waste of time atm

        Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      What a pass from KdB

      Open Controls
    • Amey
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      What a ridiculous ball by KDB 😀
      He's awesome

      Open Controls

