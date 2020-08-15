How Alexander-Arnold compares to other Liverpool defenders after FPL launch

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), the highest-scoring Fantasy Premier League defender of 2019/20, has been handed a small price rise ahead of the new campaign.

Many of us had feared a climb to £8.0m or above and, as a result, he’ll be one of the first names on the teamsheet for a lot of Fantasy managers.

Indeed, at the time of writing, he features in more than twice as many embryonic FPL squads as any other defender.

Having started last season at the same price as his teammate, Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) is now available for half a million less.

Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) is cheaper still, while Joe Gomez (£5.5m) is the budget route into what became the first-choice back four in the Reds’ title-winning year.

Is Alexander-Arnold a no-brainer, then? Can Robertson compete with his fellow full-back? And is double Liverpool defence worth considering?

We run the rule over the reigning champions’ backline in this Members article.

