How will new positions at Man United affect their FPL assets in 2020/21?

Fantasy Premier League managers will have to entirely re-think how best to invest in Manchester United’s attack for the 2020/21 season.

The game-makers at FPL Towers have wielded their position-changing axe and reclassified no fewer than three key Red Devil assets for the new campaign.

Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.5m) have been converted into midfielders to reflect their roles on the flanks of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking midfield trio, while Anthony Martial (£9.0m) has moved into the forwards bracket.

Fernandes haul raises the bar for top 10k's most popular captain Salah

These changes are sure to impact squad selection for the new season, but could also affect the appeal of Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) who has remained a midfielder.

To fully assess which of the Manchester United attackers appeal the most for 2020/21, we have pulled out some key statistics from Project Restart, the only time that Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood and Martial started matches consistently at the same time.

Which United attacker was in the penalty box most often?

  1. TorresMagic™
    23 mins ago

    Last Man Standing is back for the 8th season.

    Looking to get around 5000 entries again this season.

    Winner gets FFS membership donated by Geoff/FFS. 🏆

    Code is 48n69x

    1. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Signed up 🙂

      1. TorresMagic™
        7 mins ago

        Another long run for you 🙂

        1. FPL Pillars
          • 4 Years
          just now

          You know it!

    2. Stejson
      6 mins ago

      In. Fingers crossed

    3. COK3Y5MURF
      4 mins ago

      Looking forward to winning a free FFS membership for the second consecutive year

    4. thehodge
      1 min ago

      Cheers TM

  2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    21 mins ago

    Bruno, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford all good options

  3. S.Kuqi
    17 mins ago

    Am I the only here who think they did lazy job with pricing? All those heavy hitters are 0.5-1.0 M underpriced.

    Easy to fit in 4 big hitters+TAA

    1. SADIO SANÉ
      14 mins ago

      Got an example team?

      1. S.Kuqi
        9 mins ago

        4.5-4.0
        Taa-4.5-4.5-4.5-4.0
        Salah-Sterling-Bruno-Foden-Soucek
        Kane-Mitro-4.5

        1. SADIO SANÉ
          6 mins ago

          Ah the old turd defence trick, that's what I usually do

          1. S.Kuqi
            just now

            Lol no. Vinagre, Taylor, Dallas, Ferguson doesnt look turd to me 🙂

        2. Sanchit
          just now

          You are playing Foden , Nitro and two 4.5 Def's in your starting 11. With two of your 4 premiums being 10.5
          I think that's a compromise.
          How do you get Auba in for Bruno?

      2. pingissimus
        9 mins ago

        Playing around I found this a bit earlier - won’t be to everyone’s taste but something analogous was great early last season.

        4.5 4.0’
        TAA Dallas Vinagre KWP 4.0
        Mo Auba Son Koucek 4.5
        Vardy Werner 4.5

        4.0 back = Mitchell very possible start
        4.5 mid = Gordon possible start

        1. SADIO SANÉ
          2 mins ago

          Pretty good-Vinagre does help, can't see attacking returns for him though

          1. pingissimus
            just now

            Agreed really

            Spent half a season on Jonny not Doherty in 18/19 - can’t see he’ll do better.

    2. TorresMagic™
      14 mins ago

      50m between 10 players?

    3. Scott Talent RIP EJ
      13 mins ago

      Agree totally. It's to keep the masses engaged

    4. Brosstan
      12 mins ago

      I made a team like that and it only works with Bamford as solo striker and no bench

      1. Andy_Social
        10 mins ago

        No, i think they've done a great job. I've had to heavily rethink my pre-prices draft. Loads of tricky decisions. Nothing approaching a template team here.

        1. Rising
          just now

          "I've had to heavily rethink my pre-prices draft."
          Oh boy.

    5. el polako
      12 mins ago

      The whole point of the game is to own right players at the right time - dont get overly influenced by price.

      1. COK3Y5MURF
        just now

        No matter how many seasons pass, people forget about this

    6. BrutalLogiC
      just now

      Think the opposite, other than Bobby..

  4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    15 mins ago

    Kdb has been poor

    1. Giggs Boson
      6 mins ago

      Up until that wonder pass then...

      Sterling should have scored...

      1. Tinkermania
          A touch by the defender put him off his stride.

        • Bun Rab L4D3
          just now

          That's the difference now they are the same price. Kdb will assist, Sterling will be finishing. Think Sterling is slightly the better choice.

    2. Sun Jihai
      14 mins ago

      KDB already >60% ownership
      Will be >100% EO in GW1 in the scoreline holds!

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        just now

        Still blank regardless I think as it’s the 15th today and league starts 12th

    3. mynameisq
      14 mins ago

      Think they did a great job, there's a lot of variety in teams now

      1. mynameisq
        14 mins ago

        Reply fail

      2. Greek Freak
        12 mins ago

        I think so too. A lot of the big hitters (Mane the main exception) are cheaper than I expected, and the pricing makes you feel like you can fit everyone in your team. And then you check the balance and you're 8m overbudget!

        1. Nightcrawler
          just now

          I think if auba wasnt reclassified we would have very sinilar teams again. The extra premium mid changes the whole structure of the team

    4. Forza
      14 mins ago

      KDB's been getting corners and wide free kicks on target for 2 games in a row now.

    5. SADIO SANÉ
      13 mins ago

      Mahrez > KDB

    6. Inazuma X1
      11 mins ago

      Who do you think will be the value 4.5m picks at the back?

      1. el polako
        10 mins ago

        Taylor & Dallas.

        1. UnitedFan
          8 mins ago

          What's the craic with Dallas?

          1. pingissimus
            5 mins ago

            Doherty oop repeat? Very attacking and Leeds had similar record to SU and Wolves in Champ

          2. el polako
            4 mins ago

            Nailed, cheap, 4 goals & 4 assists last season.

            1. Greek Freak
              3 mins ago

              The hot topic on Leeds assets would say he's not nailed.

              1. el polako
                2 mins ago

                35 apperances last season or are mine numbers wrong ?

                1. Greek Freak
                  just now

                  Nope, I got it wrong, apologies. Thought we were talking about Douglas for some reason!

            2. Scott Talent RIP EJ
              2 mins ago

              Don't rate him one bit having watched quite a bit of Leeds last season. Ayling much better bet.

              1. Noah’s Ark
                just now

                Not what the stats suggest but Ayling is also intriguing option.

      2. Forza
        8 mins ago

        Vinagre, maybe Saliba.

      3. Brosstan
        7 mins ago

        Vinaigre, Saliba, Taylor

      4. Andy_Social
        2 mins ago

        Saliba, Vinagre, Dallas&Ayling, Williams, KWP, Taylor/Pieters and quite a few others

    7. The Suspended One
      10 mins ago

      A) Romeu / Werner
      B) Grealish / Mitro

      Ryan Button
      TAA Robbo Vinagre Taylor Braithwaite
      Salah Auba Son CHO
      Antonio Davis

    8. fc_skrald
      9 mins ago

      Think I will go with something like this (KDB/Fernandes will be Auba/10.5 mill if the Manchester clubs are out in gw1)

      Martinez
      TAA, Doherty, Ayling, Digne
      KDB, Salah, Fernandes, Trézéguet
      Ings, Mitrovic

      Nyland, Ferguson, Vassilev, Bissouma

    9. Lebowski85
      8 mins ago

      First draft. Obviously likely to change depending on signings and fixtures. Fun to play though. Going to try the premium defender route again after it was scuppered last year

      McCarthey (4 0)
      TAA Robbo Laporte Saliba Ayling
      Auba Salah Bruno ASM Soucek
      Wood Mitrovic (4.5)

      1. El Magico5
        just now

        Missing a city mid

    10. Rainer
      8 mins ago

      Wow KDB.

    11. Make America Greta Again
      6 mins ago

      Could Kdb and City be a bit burned out come gw 1? , not much chance to relax compared to eg Liv.

      1. Nemes1s
        just now

        Good point and despite rotation, KDB very likely to play as getting a good start so important. Burn out risk for sure

      2. Rainer
        just now

        Regardless of when their CL campaign ends Pep will cry for more and more time off, they’ll get good rest.

    12. Nightcrawler
      6 mins ago

      Is there a more overrated team than man city? Seen people going around saying city will be the favourites to win the league. Not with that defence

    13. Brosstan
      5 mins ago

      Bald fraud exposed yet again,this time by a literal farmer league team...

    14. Flynny
      5 mins ago

      If city lose this, will they start on gw1??

      Thanks

      1. Nightcrawler
        3 mins ago

        No gw 2

      2. Rainer
        2 mins ago

        Maybe in the midweek.

      3. Amey
        just now

        Please wait.
        Please don't jinx it.
        Let the game finish first 🙂

    15. SADIO SANÉ
      5 mins ago

      Why didn't/don't Sane and Mahrez get the respect they deserve? Both quality

      1. Giggs Boson
        4 mins ago

        No idea.

        Might be their defensive contribution or some other thing we're not trained to see.

        1. Amey
          just now

          This is very good point. Or just baldy thing

      2. COK3Y5MURF
        3 mins ago

        Can't understand it myself. Mahrez the second-best City player last season after KDB. Perhaps he doesn't fit Pep's system

      3. Rainer
        3 mins ago

        Sane with that Bayern team next season 😆

      4. El Magico5
        3 mins ago

        If Mahrez was nailed on 60 mins a game he'd be in everyones team. Too much a risk to put in at the start.

      5. Inazuma X1
        just now

        Defensive set up against counter attacks

    16. Noah’s Ark
      3 mins ago

      I am a bit baffled at how Pep set up for this game?

      1. Brosstan
        1 min ago

        Defensive lineup for the away game. They will crush them at the Etihad...

        1. Amey
          just now

          I thought that's Ethiad 😛

      2. BrutalLogiC
        just now

        Not alone

    17. Bumbaclot
      3 mins ago

      Anyone else think greenwood at 2 mil less than rashford is a no brainer?

      1. Make America Greta Again
        2 mins ago

        Nailed in my team when they play.

      2. Rainer
        2 mins ago

        If no Sancho, Greenwood is in everyone’s team.

        1. Amey
          just now

          Period

      3. Brosstan
        1 min ago

        He's the most mispriced player in the game. Essential

    18. Make America Greta Again
      3 mins ago

      Despite having a slow defence, Lyon are playing a high line vs City (Beeb). Have teams shown them too much respect in England. Norwich went toe to toe and won.

      1. Klaren
        just now

        Most teams managed to score against City in England too. The difference is that a lot of the teams don’t know to defend in Premier League.

        Also most PL teams, even the bottom half ones, have a bigger budget than Lyon but a lot of them just waste their budgets on terrible players.

      2. Brosstan
        just now

        Teams do show the top teams too much respect. That said this is all peps fault for playing 3 DMs

    19. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      just now

      Anybody heard about fixture leak?saw something in Fb..

    20. KAPTAIN KANE
      just now

      Anybody else feel like going triple pool defense just so they can get Auba (instead of Salah)?

    21. Andy_Social
      just now

      I'm really liking what I've got now. Manc players won't be in at the start:

      Martinez + McCarthy
      TAA, Robbo, VVD, Garcia, (Vinagre)
      KDB (c), Greenwood, Foden, (Saint-Maximin, Smallbone)
      Werner, Martial, Antonio

      4-3-3

