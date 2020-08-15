How will new positions at Man United affect their FPL assets in 2020/21?

Fantasy Premier League managers will have to entirely re-think how best to invest in Manchester United’s attack for the 2020/21 season.

The game-makers at FPL Towers have wielded their position-changing axe and reclassified no fewer than three key Red Devil assets for the new campaign.

Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.5m) have been converted into midfielders to reflect their roles on the flanks of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking midfield trio, while Anthony Martial (£9.0m) has moved into the forwards bracket.

These changes are sure to impact squad selection for the new season, but could also affect the appeal of Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) who has remained a midfielder.

To fully assess which of the Manchester United attackers appeal the most for 2020/21, we have pulled out some key statistics from Project Restart, the only time that Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood and Martial started matches consistently at the same time.

Which United attacker was in the penalty box most often?

