Salah v Mane: how the Liverpool assets compare after FPL price changes

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will both set Fantasy Premier League managers back £12.0m in 2020/21.

The Liverpool midfielders are the joint-most-expensive assets in the game so far and it’s the first time the pair have been available at exactly the same price since they moved to Merseyside.

The price gap between the two players was a whopping £3.5m at the start of 2018/19, narrowing to one million last year.

So is the decision a complete no-brainer for Fantasy managers given that the Liverpool duo now cost the same?

Salah has outscored Mane for FPL points in each of the three seasons they have played together, while the Egyptian also has penalty-taking duties in his locker.

Owning both of these premium midfield options isn’t impossible but, given the price rises elsewhere for the likes of Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m), it may be a case of one or the other.

In this latest Members’ article, we will weigh up the pros and cons of each asset.

  1. Little Red Lacazette
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Hmm, game is being updated...

    1. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Dial up?

  2. BrutalLogiC
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    blimey 9 yrs since Aguero debut, that time has flown by

    1. COK3Y5MURF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Was a double-digit haul from the bench, right?

      1. BrutalLogiC
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        2 goal + assist off bench I think

  3. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Auba a great place holder for sterling/Kdb - let the fixtures align

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Auba is a great set and forget.

  4. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    is the game being updated ?

    1. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Based on comments here, yes

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      All the tabs are showing game is updating.

      Only a matter of time now.

      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        but what does that actually mean ? launched in 30 mins or just that they have closed down last season ?

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          The previous recent update you could still make use of all the tabs given you were still logged in.

          Now you do not have access to anything.

          1. Hotdogs for Tea
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            non the wiser then regarding eta of the launch ?

            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              We will have to wait and see once the update has been completed.

              1. Hotdogs for Tea
                • 4 Years
                just now

                the wait is killing us all 🙂

    3. 3 A
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Just check . Yes

      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 4 Years
        45 mins ago

        🙂

  5. DAZZ
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Just out of interest and for comparison, im sure someone know how many points Auba would have had last season if he was a midfielder??

    1. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Someone on last page said 4pts more than Salah

    2. pingissimus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      225 is a fair estimate

      Loss of baps from goals is the tricky one to get right but he'd be behind Salah by a bit anyway - Mane country likely

  6. Mweene
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Auba might play through the middle if Lacazette pisses off or Coutinho joins.

  7. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Wood 6.5

    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Given lack of quality forward options, he may be a good shout for those going big in midfield.

      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        44 mins ago

        Agree - value is needed

    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Or did we already know that lol - retweet

    3. Salarrivederci
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Butbutbut. Burnley..

  8. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Salah and Auba my two premiums and build from there.

  9. Grounderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Question. Wouldn’t Coutinho not able to play against his parent company yesterday if he’s on loan at Bayern? Or is this not in the loan terms??

    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      53 mins ago

      Does not apply in the CL or EL. UEFA got rid of that rule.

      https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/26972498

  10. Aztec Kamara
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Argh. I didn’t want Auba but now I feel like he has to be in.

    1. Aztec Kamara
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Assuming he signs of course.

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Auba's current contract only ends 30.06.2021.

      1. Aztec Kamara
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Ah, thanks

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          No probs

  11. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Sleepless nights here we come 😀

    1. Aztec Kamara
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Yup. At this rate I’m going to have a midfield stacked with premiums and Forrest Gump up front.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        That moment when you are 0.1 short ha ha

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Oh wait, correction, 0.5 lol

  12. Aztec Kamara
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    I’d take that - I think it’ll be more like 5M short 🙂

    1. Aztec Kamara
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Fail

  13. The Pesci challenge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    TAA confirmed as £7.5

