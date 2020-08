Salah v Mane: how the Liverpool assets compare after FPL price changes

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will both set Fantasy Premier League managers back £12.0m in 2020/21.

The Liverpool midfielders are the joint-most-expensive assets in the game so far and it’s the first time the pair have been available at exactly the same price since they moved to Merseyside.

The price gap between the two players was a whopping £3.5m at the start of 2018/19, narrowing to one million last year.

So is the decision a complete no-brainer for Fantasy managers given that the Liverpool duo now cost the same?

Salah has outscored Mane for FPL points in each of the three seasons they have played together, while the Egyptian also has penalty-taking duties in his locker.

Owning both of these premium midfield options isn’t impossible but, given the price rises elsewhere for the likes of Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m), it may be a case of one or the other.

In this latest Members’ article, we will weigh up the pros and cons of each asset.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT