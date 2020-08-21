542
Members August 21

Son or Kane? Which FPL asset can best capitalise on Spurs’ appealing fixtures?

542 Comments
Harry Kane‘s (£10.5m) end to the 2019/20 season suggests he could be the key asset for those looking to tap into Spurs’ appealing fixtures this time around.

Jose Mourinho’s men sit second on the Season Ticker for attacking potential over the first six Gameweeks, based on their opponents.

During this period they host Everton, Newcastle and West Ham while they’re road trips take them to Southampton, Manchester United and Burnley.

Spurs players had not appeared in too many Fantasy Premier League drafts before Thursday’s fixture release, but now that we know the schedules, Mourinho’s charges have become more popular.

As Fantasy managers search for the best way to invest in Spurs’ attack, Son Heung-min (£9.0m) and Kane are the front-runners, currently sat in 18% and 14.5% of squads respectively.

Ahead of the new season, we have compared how these two attackers performed during Project Restart. As this uses Opta data, only those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription can access it in full.

What were Son and Kane’s average positions?

  1. Dr. Rog
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    McCarthy 4
    TAA Davies Saliba Vinagre _____
    Salah KdB Greenwood Soucek 4.5
    Kane Jimmy ____

    A) Gomez and fodder
    B) Mitrovic and fodder

    A feels like better value, B feels like better structure.

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Let's say Pulisic is declared available for a start Gw1.

    Would you change your draft to get him in? What would it change?

    Open Controls
    1. Berbs
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yep, Werner out to get Pulisic

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I think I'll stick with werner and ziyech

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I'm on this.

        Open Controls
    3. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'm not sure where I find the 0.5 to get Ziyech up, so ATM no.

      Open Controls
  3. John Irish
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    HELPPPPPP

    A/ ASM and Aguero

    or

    B/ Mitrović and Fernandes

    Open Controls
    1. Berbs
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Talisman x2

      Open Controls
    2. Coys96
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B easily

      Open Controls
  4. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bench Greenwood for GW1?

    Ryan
    TAA Doherty KWP Justin
    Salah Auba Soucek
    Werner Ings Mitrovic
    Button Greenwood Stephens Ferguson

    Open Controls
  5. Benjixclusyv
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    McCarthy, 4.0

    TAA, Vinagre, Saliba, Ferguson, 4.0

    Salah, Auba, Son, ASM, Soucek

    Werner, Mitro, DCL

    1.0 itb to fund KDB/Bruno moves.

    Good luck to everyone this season!

    Open Controls
  6. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Any particular reason to think United attack will perform better than United defence in the new season. Post Bruno the defensive figures took off as much as the attacking ones.

    AWB/Maguire/Shaw would get premium equalling returns at discounts if that form continued. Eg AWB got 75 points in 14 game weeks. That matches VVD at his best really. The attackers have all received price bumps - the defence not and short term anyway there are options for most very United attacker.

    Thought is that benching a United defender in week 1 is fairly straightforward.

    Open Controls
  7. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    WTF - Joe Hart was once a £7.0m FPL asset?

    Open Controls
  8. xiMoxiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Ryan (Nyland)
    TAA, Vinagre, KWP (Saliba, Ferguson)
    Auba, Salah, Son, Armstrong (Gordon)
    Werner, Adams, Mitro

    2.0m itb

    What you reckon to this lads?

    Open Controls

