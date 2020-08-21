Son or Kane? Which FPL asset can best capitalise on Spurs’ appealing fixtures?

Harry Kane‘s (£10.5m) end to the 2019/20 season suggests he could be the key asset for those looking to tap into Spurs’ appealing fixtures this time around.

Jose Mourinho’s men sit second on the Season Ticker for attacking potential over the first six Gameweeks, based on their opponents.

During this period they host Everton, Newcastle and West Ham while they’re road trips take them to Southampton, Manchester United and Burnley.

Spurs players had not appeared in too many Fantasy Premier League drafts before Thursday’s fixture release, but now that we know the schedules, Mourinho’s charges have become more popular.

As Fantasy managers search for the best way to invest in Spurs’ attack, Son Heung-min (£9.0m) and Kane are the front-runners, currently sat in 18% and 14.5% of squads respectively.

Ahead of the new season, we have compared how these two attackers performed during Project Restart. As this uses Opta data, only those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription can access it in full.

What were Son and Kane’s average positions?

