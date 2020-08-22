Hall of Fame number one Fábio Borges joins Fantasy Football Scout for 2020/21

We at Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to announce that we’ve added yet another high-profile name to our all-star cast of contributors for the 2020/21 season.

And Fantasy Premier League managers don’t come much more illustrious than Fábio Borges, who currently sits atop our Career Hall of Fame.

You’ll need a pretty impressive season history to claim first place in those rankings and Fábio boasts an incredible track record of five successive finishes in the top 5,000 of FPL.

Two of those have been inside the top 1k, with his best-ever overall rank of 95th recorded in 2018/19.

Fábio has never finished outside the top 20,000 in six seasons of playing the game and, just to underscore his prowess, he was also the winner of Ragabolly’s inaugural Virtual FPL competition over the summer.

The Lisbon resident will be involved with Fantasy Football Scout in a Pro Pundit capacity and will be writing articles throughout the season.

Fábio follows site founder Mark Sutherns in joining our star-studded team of contributors, which includes some of the best FPL managers in the world.

The likes of Lateriser, Zophar and Tom Freeman, who have multiple top 1k finishes between them, have come aboard for another year and we are thrilled that they will be writing for us once again in 2020/21.

