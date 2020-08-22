1875
News August 22

Hall of Fame number one Fábio Borges joins Fantasy Football Scout for 2020/21

We at Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to announce that we’ve added yet another high-profile name to our all-star cast of contributors for the 2020/21 season.

And Fantasy Premier League managers don’t come much more illustrious than Fábio Borges, who currently sits atop our Career Hall of Fame.

You’ll need a pretty impressive season history to claim first place in those rankings and Fábio boasts an incredible track record of five successive finishes in the top 5,000 of FPL.

Two of those have been inside the top 1k, with his best-ever overall rank of 95th recorded in 2018/19.

Fábio has never finished outside the top 20,000 in six seasons of playing the game and, just to underscore his prowess, he was also the winner of Ragabolly’s inaugural Virtual FPL competition over the summer.

The Lisbon resident will be involved with Fantasy Football Scout in a Pro Pundit capacity and will be writing articles throughout the season.

Fábio follows site founder Mark Sutherns in joining our star-studded team of contributors, which includes some of the best FPL managers in the world.

The likes of Lateriser, Zophar and Tom Freeman, who have multiple top 1k finishes between them, have come aboard for another year and we are thrilled that they will be writing for us once again in 2020/21.

While there will be our usual offering of free content from these elite names, only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will get unrestricted access to all of their analysis and team reveals.

Full-year subscriptions are available for the pre-season price of £17.50 until August 31, while rolling monthly Memberships can be purchased for £2.99.

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2020/21

  1. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Dele essential, 2 assists in 10 mins

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Dele did well this past season considering he was out most of the time. Definitely a good option from Spurs attack. Cheap as well...

  2. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    When do Palace play pre season?

  3. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Spurs starting Sessegnon at wing back. If he can nail his spot, could be an intriguing defence option @5.0. Do expect Mou's Spurs to keep a few CS this season.

    1. Z
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think that he cant. But we gonna wait and see.

    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ben Davies

      1. yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Davies currently playing in back 3. Sess and Gedson wingbacks

        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Ah ok interesting!

  4. Mr. Funny Name
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    A) VVD, Doherty, Armstrong + 1.0

    Or

    B) KWP, Dier, Son + 0.5

    1. Z
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      B

    2. Soto Ayam
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

  5. Quite Big Dunc
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Siggy corner, DCL headed goal.

    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Finally delivers

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      just now

      #bandwagon

  6. thepuntmaster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    So, so much wrong at Everton that all comes down to a lack of players who can be arsed to play for the jersey.

    Gylfi Sigurdsson's performances last season were the worst I've seen him play for any club. All pace gone, jumping out of tackles, refusing to play balls forward. Not only was his piss poor, but it's the kind of attitude that warrants not just dropping but selling. Instead today he's rewarded with the captaincy??

    Not surprising the message that gives out to the likes of Tom Davies and Alex Iwobi - who, both young, could have done with a rocket and one final chance - but they've started today as they finished last term. Anonymous.

    We're okay at the back and have good options going forward, but especially DCL needs balls into the box to poach from. We seem to have mastered the set plays, but that's about it.

    Best get Kane in me thinks...

    1. The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Far too many has beens been bought on stupid contracts.

      1. Quite Big Dunc
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Slightly worried about Doucoure arriving on a 120k a week deal. Although, can we do better?

        Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yep, even if its a pre-season you've got to take it a bit seriously. Being down 3 goals against Blackpool isn't a great signal for things to come. But could be a bit early to say.

    3. Quite Big Dunc
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      I’m not arguing with your points, but the obvious issue is our lack of defensive midfielders. Bought Gbamin & Delph and they both missed almost the entire season. Fix that and we’re a completely different proposition.

      Definitely a lack of leaders in the squad too.

      I know there are other issues, but they’re the main ones.

      Try not to get too upset about pre-season.

      1. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Totally agree with this.

      2. thepuntmaster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        I do think the issue is twofold.

        There's a lack of quality for sure and we never properly replayed Gueye.

        The other half is just the attitude in the side. If we're going to be poor, I'd want to go down with a fight and so few players have that now.

        If anyone can work a miracle is Carlo... and at least DCL has got a couple today

    4. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Would like to see Everton get rid of Siggy, Iwobi, Walcott, Bolasie and Tosun and use the money to buy someone like Dwight McNeil and make Sidibe permanent.

      Would like to see Everton try:

      Pickford
      Coleman Mina Keane Digne
      Bernard Gbamin Gomes McNeil*
      Richarlison
      DCL

      1. Quite Big Dunc
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Bernard had one good performance in the whole of last season.

        1. diesel001
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Bernard is the weak link in that team, but not sure where the right winger comes from if you spend the money on McNeil. Don't say Walcott and Iwobi as they are terrible.

      2. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Don’t forget Sandro Ramirez and Mo Besic.

        Yeh someone like McNeil would be good for us.

        1. thepuntmaster
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          I always liked Mo. Would be happy to have him stay

          1. The 12th Man
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            A sprint away from an injury but yeh at least he tries.

      3. thepuntmaster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        What about Holgate?

        I think Iwobi might still come good and who knows what's going on with Bolasie, but if he's still got some pace and wants to play then I'd like to see him make some sort of comeback. Dwight McNeil would be a canny signing.

        Think I'd maybe want to set up a bit like this, presuming Allan and Doucoure come in.

        Pickford
        Coleman Mina Keane Digne
        Holgate - Allan
        Gordon/Bernard - Doucoure - Richi
        DCL

        1. Quite Big Dunc
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Bolasie is crocked.

    5. Team Bobcat
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Same auld story.

      I too am an Everton fan. I have seen enough of this team over the last two seasons to think the same.

      The team as a whole seem to be suffering a confidence crisis anxhave being doing so with three years or more. BigSam hintedat it when he took the reins way back then.

      It is very evident when we fall a goal behind. Every player downs tools and we seem to do it so often that it has become the norm.

      It is very difficult to puck

      1. Team Bobcat
        • 3 Years
        just now

        The problem can not be simply all the players, or the manger. The whole back room team and everyone needs to start taking a serious look at themselves.

        I read somewhere yesterday that Mason Holgate said that 12thplace finish was simplynot good enough. On the evidence today he is not good enough.

        Seamus Coleman seems to constantly reciting the same waffle.

        Pickfords antics in goal when agoal goes in is an embarrassment. Rantinv and raving at those in front of him. Shut his mouth and look after no 1. That would bemy advice to him. But sure what do I know.

        Circus act from A to Z...

  7. rhysbulmer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    19 mins ago

    drafted a two gameweek squad to set up for a wildcard in gameweek three.

    3-4-3

    Ryan
    Justin - TAA - Dier
    ASM/Armstrong(undecided on which one yet) - Aubameyang - Salah - Pereira
    Mitrovic - Vardy - Kane

    Thoughts/any suggestions?

  8. Pies Have Come
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who takes pens for Fulham?

    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Mitro

      1. Pies Have Come
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Nice one. He's my 3rd striker then. Cheers.

        1. Z
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          3rd?????

          1. Pies Have Come
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Yep, Mitro, Kane and Ings up front

    2. Whats the Mata?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Mitro

  9. ChelseaBlues223
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Hegazi at 4.5. Welcome to my team

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah like the look of him to

    2. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      WBA?

    3. Dacra
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      He's on my shortlist. TAA, Vinagre, 4.0 + 2x4.5s...

    4. Galza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Could be the 4.5 I’m looking for.
      Is he a sure starter do you know?

    5. Ser Davos
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Johnstone is a good pick me thinks. Ex Man Utd and known for saving pens

    6. Limited & Mediocre Mana…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      When he joined the PL he scored 15 and 8 in GW1-2 then averaged

  10. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Sessegnon welcome 🙂

    1. Z
      • 3 Years
      just now

      wow dude

  11. sully29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Seeing as Simon March's "Meet the Manager" interview was mentioned on the previous page, which in that series of interviews did you find the most interesting/insightful?

    1. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Tom and LR

  12. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Siggy pen goal. Dcl assist

  13. Quite Big Dunc
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    DCL wins pen, Siggy puts it away.

    2-3

    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Excellent. Lots having DCL & Siggy in their teams. Good luck with that.

  14. Mr. Mystic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Thoughts?
    £0.5m ITB
    McCarthy
    TAA Doherty Saliba Vinagre
    Salah Auba Son ASM
    Ings Jimi
    (Stephens, Ferguson, Davis)

  15. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Son 3-0

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Foyth assist

    2. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      If only he replaced Kane up top when both are playing.

  16. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    All eyes on Palace vs Brondby friendly on 5th September.

    Is that their first and only pre season game?

    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Crystal Palace v Oxford United
      Tuesday 25th August, 17:30 BST K.O.

      Crystal Palace v Charlton Athletic
      Saturday 29th August, 14:00 BST K.O.

      Millwall v Crystal Palace
      Tuesday 1st September, 14:00 BST K.O.

      Crystal Palace v Brøndby IF
      Saturday 5th September, 15:00 BST K.O.

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Nice one Sadio

    2. Mmm sausages
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      They play Oxford midweek, then Charlton and milwall before brondby

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks

  17. Donnie Chen
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    £100m:

    McCarthy (Button)
    Vinagre TAA Dallas (Ferguson, Taylor)
    Salah Ziyech Aubameyang Pereira (Stephens)
    Werner Ings Mitrovic

    Thoughts welcomed

  18. Whats the Mata?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    3-2

    Sight penalty

  19. Z
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is Hegazi (WBA) nailed 100%?

    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Very much doubt it - you're a few years too late. Back in the 2017 season he scored a few goals.

  20. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Liverpool team v Stuttgart

    Allison, Williams, Gomez, vvd, robbo, Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Mane, salah, firmino

    1. Dacra
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Stronger that I expected.

    2. Z
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Huh....very very strog from start

    3. Licky
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Basically their strongest team from available players, they'll probably change it out at half time.

    4. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wow, that's a strong team for the first pre-season match!

    5. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Keita bandwagon incoming

      1. Licky
        • 8 Years
        just now

        With the Ox and Henderson questionable to start the season that's not a bad shout. You'd probably want to spend that money elsewhere though.

      2. Amey
        • 1 Year
        just now

        🙂

  21. Ser Davos
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    What do we favour, a cut price mid or a cut price forward?

  22. Warby84
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    McCarthy
    Trent Tierney Vinagre Justin (Ferguson)
    Salah Aubameyang Soucek StM (Fernandes)
    Werner Mitrovic (Davis)

    Deciding to unleash Fernandes for GW 2 without any need of a transfer, and bring in Doc Gw3 for Tierney and possibly Sterling dependant on Aubameyang!!

  23. Z
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    This size is battery killer, just realised

    1. Z
      • 3 Years
      just now

      site*

    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Wrong forum.

  24. Jacky boy
    • 4 Years
    just now

    I hate mourinho's playing style.
    Don't know whether spurs' fixtures are trap or not. They are just too good long term

  25. Flair
    just now

    Hojbjerg looks fantastic, a real upgrade on Winks/Sissoko. A quality DM always transforms Mourinho teams

