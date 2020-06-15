Fábio Borges wins inaugural Virtual FPL crown

Virtual FPL came to a conclusion on Sunday evening, with Fábio Borges – a name many of you will be familiar with from our Hall of Fame – clinching the inaugural title.

Ragabolly’s Fantasy management game launched way back on April 11 and has filled an FPL-shaped void for thousands of us over the last two months.

Gameweeks had been held four times a week until recently, when the pace was stepped up in order to complete this simulated season before the real-life version restarts on Wednesday.

Fábio, a long-time leader of the overall standings during the middle part of the campaign, reclaimed top spot on the final day, having gone into Gameweek 38 in third position.

Despite taking a hit and not using a chip, he leapfrogged Atticus Finch and Jürgen Clough to finish ten points clear of the chasing pack.

The decision to hand the armband to Anthony Martial proved to be a sage one, with the Frenchman racking up a 16-point haul.

Atticus, who had led the way in six of the preceding seven Gameweeks, finished in second despite the deployment of his Bench Boost chip.

The podium finishers above were the 1-2-3 in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, too, with T Rev, Mr Hindsight, Merseyside is Blue and Joe Gumbie also featuring in both tables.

Let’s Talk FPL’s Andy finished top of the pile among the Mods and Cons, while the aforementioned Mr Hindsight was the winner of Greyhead‘s The Great and The Good league.

Not only that, Mr Hindsight won the final of the second vFPL Cup of the campaign.

For those that are interested: Liverpool won the Virtual FPL title on the very last day, with Newcastle United, West Ham United and Aston Villa consigned to the drop.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the Golden Boot winner, finishing on 32 goals.

A huge shout goes out to Ragabolly for all his hard work in creating and maintaining the game, as well as those who also contributed their free time to this incredible project – the likes of TopMarx, Hassanality and FPLHints, amongst others – since its launch.

