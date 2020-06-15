939
Games June 15

Fábio Borges wins inaugural Virtual FPL crown

Virtual FPL came to a conclusion on Sunday evening, with Fábio Borges – a name many of you will be familiar with from our Hall of Fame – clinching the inaugural title.

Ragabolly’s Fantasy management game launched way back on April 11 and has filled an FPL-shaped void for thousands of us over the last two months.

Gameweeks had been held four times a week until recently, when the pace was stepped up in order to complete this simulated season before the real-life version restarts on Wednesday.

Fábio, a long-time leader of the overall standings during the middle part of the campaign, reclaimed top spot on the final day, having gone into Gameweek 38 in third position.

Despite taking a hit and not using a chip, he leapfrogged Atticus Finch and Jürgen Clough to finish ten points clear of the chasing pack.

The decision to hand the armband to Anthony Martial proved to be a sage one, with the Frenchman racking up a 16-point haul.

Atticus, who had led the way in six of the preceding seven Gameweeks, finished in second despite the deployment of his Bench Boost chip.

The podium finishers above were the 1-2-3 in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, too, with T Rev, Mr Hindsight, Merseyside is Blue and Joe Gumbie also featuring in both tables.

Let’s Talk FPL’s Andy finished top of the pile among the Mods and Cons, while the aforementioned Mr Hindsight was the winner of Greyhead‘s The Great and The Good league.

Not only that, Mr Hindsight won the final of the second vFPL Cup of the campaign.

For those that are interested: Liverpool won the Virtual FPL title on the very last day, with Newcastle United, West Ham United and Aston Villa consigned to the drop.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the Golden Boot winner, finishing on 32 goals.

A huge shout goes out to Ragabolly for all his hard work in creating and maintaining the game, as well as those who also contributed their free time to this incredible project – the likes of TopMarx, Hassanality and FPLHints, amongst others – since its launch.

939 Comments Post a Comment
  1. JasonG123
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Using the BB30 and WC31 strategy.

    Keep or sell Bruno? Will lose 0.3m when buying him back...

    1. sunnyh
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      depends on if you will need the 0.3 for your future transfers. I'd keep tbh

    2. casual
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Keep

  2. Kurupt FC
    56 mins ago

    City+ is a subscription service exclusive to city fans (my brother has it), so unfortunately no link. To summarise every city player that's been mentioned on here for dgw look bang on the money!... It's all down to Pep now!!

    1. jason_ni
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      There will be huge rotation around the squad, I think I'm only going to go with Kun and Kdb. Don't have the extra to get Ederson.
      Kun I'm hoping for 100mins across the 2 games, kdb same.
      It's why im going Pepe ahead of the likes of Mahrez, at least he should get close to 150mins across both games

      1. Kurupt FC
        19 mins ago

        I think pep will surprise us with the number of extended minutes he gives to the likes of foden and sane, especially the burnley game! However, like yourself i'm just going with Kun and KDB.

        1. In a Rush
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yeah the fact they play Chelsea so close to the Burnley game is a bit of ball ache I think.

  3. sunnyh
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Hi lads, really need some help! Currently without the second WC and having some trouble deciding whether to FH for this DGW and slowly change the players over the next GWs or use the unlimited transfers for long term planning and BB for this GW.

    This is my team as of now, with players looking to ship out starred:

    Pope - Hendo
    TAA - AWB* - Lascelles - Doherty - Stephens*
    Salah* - KDB - Bruno - Doucore* - Mooy*
    Auba - Jimi - Jota*

    Appreciate the help!

    1. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      I like your team, probably only Doucoure and Stephens are the problem?

      So do the UT for me

      1. sunnyh
        • 6 Years
        just now

        cheers! team seems less bad than i thought haha

    2. JabariParkersEyelid
      22 mins ago

      Why do you want rid of AWB and Salah?

      I'd free hit tbh think your team is okay. Only really need rid of doucoure in my book.

      1. sunnyh
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Thanks for the reply!

        AWB and Salah are my iffy ones - id potentially want them back but realistically dont trust the United defence and Liv about to not have anything to play for. I do agree that they're not fires that need to put out.

        I guess you're right that only have few that are must get outs. Also not sure how i feel about double Wolves striker setup now

        1. JabariParkersEyelid
          7 mins ago

          Wolves have some lovely fixtures for a few weeks, could pay off big time.

          If not there are a number of nice options in those price ranges you can shift to after seeing for a couple weeks.

          Honestly think free hit is your best option this week.

          1. sunnyh
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yeah totally agree with the price points - Salah to Son, Stephens to Justin, Mooy to Cantwell and Doucoure can be upgraded from there. Jota to Pukki as well i guess.

            Seems to be a decent setup forward

    3. casual
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      That's a good team. I'd go with the FH this week option

      1. sunnyh
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!

    4. Hairy Potter
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      I'd be tempted to FH as you can make a good starting 11 out of that team for GW31+. Tricky one

      1. sunnyh
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah i was originally set on BB, but now seeing FH as a real option. It's a weird situation because there are some clear better options just not sure if its worth getting out some decent options permanently

        Just might have to take some hits to get the players I want for GW31 & 32.

    5. El Presidente
      12 mins ago

      Salah to Sterling
      Doucoure to Grealish
      AWB to Egan
      Mooy to Fleck
      Jimi to Rashford

      1. sunnyh
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        As a FH or as unlimited transfers?

        1. El Presidente
          3 mins ago

          Transfers but at the same time to take advantage of DGW

          1. El Presidente
            just now

            Going forward you can do Sterling to Son & upgrade either Egan or Fleck

  4. casual
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    After days of tinkering with my team (as I'm sure we all have) it's come down to this..........

    a) Sterling & Abraham
    b) Aguero & Mount / Pulisic

    Really interested to know which option people on here would go for?

    My other City players are KDB & Ederson.

    1. sunnyh
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      I'd go B, simply for the fact that Aguero is Aguero and Sterling has more direct competition

      1. casual
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Agree Sterling has more competition out wide. Having said that, isn't there a strong possibility Aguero will start one and Jesus the other. I know it's almost impossible to second guess Pep but after the long lay off it seems inevitable he'll share the first 2 games between his 2 strikers

        1. sunnyh
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          I guess id expect Aguero to get more time as a whole? also even if agueor only gets 15 minutes in a game id still imagine him getting some quality chances. Cant say the same for sterling

          1. casual
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            OK, that's it. Aguero and Mount it is. I can always blame you if it doesn't work out!!

    2. JabariParkersEyelid
      30 mins ago

      A if you're brave.

      I'm not so going for B with mount.

    3. After Supper Ghost Stories
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      I prefer B only becasue it's Aguero and Mount scored the other day

    4. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      B

    5. El Presidente
      16 mins ago

      Definitely B, not even close contest IMO

    6. casual
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Thanks for the replies everyone. It's one of the few times I've actually posted a direct question on here and you know what ,it's really helped. Cheers

      1. In a Rush
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        B all day for me

  5. FDMS All Starz
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    Thoughts on Pukki at home to Southampton ?? He started the season well so maybe the restart will do him a favor too??

    Open Controls
    1. After Supper Ghost Stories
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Yes - see my post earlier - I like this

    2. jason_ni
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      It seems weird to do, but I'd say ignore Home/Away teams for the run in, without fans, the concept of the home team being stronger just doesn't really exist.

      1. After Supper Ghost Stories
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Fair point

  6. The Mighty Whites
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Aarons or J Ward?

    Open Controls
  7. tc93
    • 1 Year
    51 mins ago

    Thoughts on this BB team? No second wildcard left so will be taking this forward for the rest of the season:

    Leno / Button
    TAA / Doherty / Maguire / O'Connell / Edan
    Grealish / Fernandes / KDB / Mount / Cantwell
    Aubamayang / Aguero / Jiminez

    Will most likely drop Aguero after the DGW for Rashford/Abraham and upgrade elsewhere- think its the best way forward

    1. JabariParkersEyelid
      26 mins ago

      Have to have a second keeper if you are BB?

      Not sure where you are finding the money though I like the rest of it.

      1. tc93
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yea dont really wanna drop anyone else lol

    2. kuzser
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      looks good

    3. sunnyh
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Whats your team before?? Im debating BB or FH without the WC

      1. tc93
        • 1 Year
        just now

        just pulled the trigger on the unlimited transfers. Happy I have, got 7 good DGW players and a good team going forward. The old team was:

        Pope
        TAA / Saiss / Gomez / O'Connell / Lascelles
        Salah / Fernandes / KDB / Sarr / Barnes
        Aubamayang / Jiminez / Giroud

  8. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    how is this BB team (with WC right after of course):

    Henderson, Leno
    TAA, Alonso, Walker, stevens, targett
    KDB, Ozil, Grealish, Mcgin, Fleck
    Kun, auba, Jumenez

    1. grumpyman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      McGinn is a worry after the presser comments today.

    2. JabariParkersEyelid
      5 mins ago

      I'd rather have a SGW player than Ozil, like Barnes or Mount, and I'm not sold on villa defence in any situation

      But overall think it's pretty good.

    3. Lord Flashheart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      cheers

  9. Dave Dreamer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    Best Mid under £6.2 for the DGW

    Barnes?
    McGinn?
    El Ghazi?
    Other?

    Open Controls
    1. Dave Dreamer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      I have Saka.

    2. JabariParkersEyelid
      23 mins ago

      I'd say Mount. Or Barnes.

      1. In a Rush
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Mount for me then Barnes

    3. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Barnes

    4. casual
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Barnes

  10. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    46 mins ago

    A. Ferndandes, Greenwood
    B. Cantwell, Jimenez

    Greenwood and Cantwell would be 8th attacker.

    Open Controls
    1. In a Rush
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Forget greenwood I don’t think he gets much of a look in now with a full squad maybe a few minutes with the 5 subs but not much imo.

    2. JabariParkersEyelid
      just now

      I'd want fernandes and Jimenez moving forward I guess id be looking at squeezing out an attacker elsewhere.

  11. Punk as Fuchs
    43 mins ago

    Good afternoon gang. Managed to fit a full complement from each DGW team to BB this week (and then WC next week). What do you think?

    Leno - Reina
    D Luiz - TAA - VVD - Lascelles - Lund
    Fleck - KDB - Grealish - McGinn - Mahrez
    McBurnie - Auba - Aguero

    This has meant I've had to sell a few key players though, namely Salah, Jimi and Vardy. Is it worth it?

  12. southernpacific
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Going for a riskier strategy as I don’t have a WC to use after this week. Rather have a team setup for the rest of season.. thoughts

    Henderson ( button)

    TAA Saiss O’Connell (Ward, Lascelles)

    Son Salah Kdb Fernandes ( guendouzi)

    Abraham rash jimi

    Open Controls
    1. southernpacific
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Worth saying .2 itb to do Henderson to de gea next week

  13. In a Rush
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    So current bb 0itb any opinions?

    Ederson
    Egan O’Connell Basham
    Kdb Pépé Grealish Mount
    Aguero auba jota

    Leno Duda/cantwell Lascelles Taa

    Cheers in advance

    1. In a Rush
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      Anyone care to have a butchers I know it’s not drastically different to most but some feedback would be great cheers

    2. casual
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      I like it a lot. Gonna change my team now!!

      I thought a lot about Pepe but eventually decided he wasn't worth the money even on a DGW. Hope it works out for you tho!

      1. In a Rush
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Nice one cheers casual, yes Pépé is a punt he seemed to be hitting a bit of form before the break. Good luck!

    3. Ivor Mac
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Don't really like it. The Pepe pick is a waste in my opinion. Ederson for that price is a no jonas well. Another issue I have is unless you have a WC, I wouldn't want that as my team for the rest of the season.

      1. In a Rush
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Neither would I for the rest of the season I have the wild card in my back pocket. I actually really like my existing team I made a few transfers during the break but can’t turn down unlimited transfers. Luckily thefact I made transfers during the break means I don’t lose much value 0.4 in total I think. Cheers for your thoughts

    4. JabariParkersEyelid
      6 mins ago

      If you like Pepe it's great. Personally I would downgrade him to upgrade jota to tammy/Jimmy and upgrade shef defenders to the more dangerous ones.

      But it's your team, and pepe is a fun punt.

      1. In a Rush
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers,Pépé is the one I’m unsure of I would like the more dangerous Sheff defenders as you put it but clean sheets are the main thing. Not sure who I would downgrade Pépé to I’ve toyed with the idea of Mahrez but his minutes bother me.

  14. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    just for this week:

    A Ozil + mcgin
    B barnes + saka

    Open Controls
    1. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  15. Fit_to_drop
    39 mins ago

    Surely if you are going to go triple SHU for this week, splitting up the players is the most prudent way to do it (i.e. max 2 defenders, 1 mid)

    Having Hendo and 2 defenders (which most teams I see have) isnt spreading the risk - especially with 2 away fixtures?

    1. El Presidente
      36 mins ago

      Home/Away no longer a factor IMO

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        Except for the pain of having to get themselves around the country. Newcastle players won't fancy the trips to the south coast and back.

        1. In a Rush
          • 3 Years
          25 mins ago

          Yes there’s the travel aspect and I think home teams being in their familiar surroundings will still be an advantage although I agree that with no crowd it will lessen the advantage.

        2. El Presidente
          14 mins ago

          Yes, but if you look at what happened in Germany (First and 2nd Division) and whats happening in Spain (LaLiga1 and 2), home wins have drastically shrunk

          1. In a Rush
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            Yeah I haven’t followed it that closely tbh but did read home wins were on the slide.

    2. JabariParkersEyelid
      4 mins ago

      For me baldock/stevens/lundstram offer just as much attacking threat as any of their actual attackers, so I don't see it as that much of a risk.

  16. Max City
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    A. O'Connell/Lundstram + Fleck

    or

    B. Stevens + Cantwell

    Open Controls
  17. In a Rush
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    Anyone thinking of McGinn be aware dean smith has confirmed his minutes will be managed properly having not played for 6 months. In scout tweets from presser today.

    1. LLoris
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      I had him until I read that

      1. In a Rush
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        Yeah he may hit the ground running but the managed minutes could be sub appearances to begin with. I’m on Mount at the minute costs slightly more I know.

        1. LLoris
          • 1 Year
          18 mins ago

          im doing the exact same

          1. In a Rush
            • 3 Years
            14 mins ago

            Have a gut feeling about him doing well

    2. casual
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Switched to El Ghazi after I read it

      1. In a Rush
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yes good call that I should think

    3. Fit_to_drop
      6 mins ago

      I pulled him out too when i saw that. Now have Fleck and took out 1 of my other SHU's to make way

  18. LJP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Thoughts for gw31 Wildcard , if already have rashford

    A) mahrez & martial
    B) Barnes & Son

    1. LLoris
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      B

    2. Kung Fu Football
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

  19. Kung Fu Football
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Which combo of these do you prefer to fill the gaps please? BB30, WC31...thanks :

    Leno / ???
    TAA / E.Stevens / ??? / ??? / ???
    Sterling / KDB / Grealish / ??? / Saka
    Auba / Aguero / Jota

    A - Hendo, Lundstram, Targett, Aarons, McGinn.

    B - Reina, Basham, Doherty, Egan, Douglas Luiz.

    1. LLoris
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      B

  20. LLoris
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    McCarthy, Krul or Reina

    1. Kung Fu Football
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Reina purely because he has the double.

      1. Fit_to_drop
        4 mins ago

        How certain is Reina to play?

    2. LJP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Reina if w/c after this gw if not krul

  21. Fit_to_drop
    28 mins ago

    Brighton scored a total of 2 goals in their last 4 games and Arsenal had 3 shut-outs in 3 of their last 4.

    Surely, we should be giving Arsenal a better than average chance of a cleanie away to Brighton? Albeit pre-lockdown.

    1. In a Rush
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yeah they were starting to tighten up before the lockdown to be fair I’ve been tempted by bellerin for some reason. Have Leno as it stands with Pépé and auba.

      1. LLoris
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        who do you have from man city

        1. In a Rush
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          As it stands Ederson, kdb and Aguero

          1. In a Rush
            • 3 Years
            13 mins ago

            My current bb draft posted above somewhere if you’re interested

      2. Fit_to_drop
        3 mins ago

        I am looking at the exact same. Thinking Bellerin has more upside than, lets say, someone like Targett or Mings. Also, 1m dearer though but i have it to spare as lots of value like Fleck, Saka, Samatta out there for the DGW also.

        1. In a Rush
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yes he’s more expensive but more upside,I think villa will get spanked by Chelsea arsenal may do by city but can see them shutting out Brighton and he has attacking potential too.

  22. FDMS All Starz
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Aubameyang or Aguero?

    1. LLoris
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      kun

    2. In a Rush
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Both but Aguero if only 1 would be my call

    3. casual
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Aguero

  23. LLoris
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    This is my BB team for GW 30

    Leno Patricio
    Baldock-Egan-Basham-Targett-Saiss
    KDB-Mahrez-Grealish-Mount Barnes
    Jiminez-Aguero-Aubamayang

    Any things you'd change?

    1. In a Rush
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Not bad at all just not sure about double wolves defence though

      1. LLoris
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        do you think justin will be a guarenteed starter

        1. LLoris
          • 1 Year
          13 mins ago

          cause I can put him instead

          1. In a Rush
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            Yeah I think he’ll play but I fancy Watford to score, Leicester to win but no clean sheet.

            1. In a Rush
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              I’ve got Lascelles fancy a nil nil with Sheff Utd

              1. LLoris
                • 1 Year
                8 mins ago

                you think i should switch the wolves guys for dubravka and lacelles and pray that game ends 0-0

                1. In a Rush
                  • 3 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Maybe not both it’s up to you maybe keep pat and Saiss to Lascelles

    2. casual
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd do what Rushy says!

  24. casual
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Now that you've all sorted the Aguero or Sterling debate for me, this is the team I'm absolutely set on...........maybe.

    BB this week. WC next week

    Ederson Leno
    Basham O'Connell Egan Boly Targett
    KDB Grealish El Ghazi Mount Barnes
    Aguero Auba Jiminez

    Have 1.6m to play with if there's any obvious great picks I've missed?

    1. LLoris
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      I like it El Ghazi is risky tho

      1. casual
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        I know. He's the one I'm thinking of upgrading but not sure who.

        Just seen your team in your post above. I promise I didn't copy it..........freakishly similar!!

        1. LLoris
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          yeah its pretty close great minds think alike lol

        2. In a Rush
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Looks nice I would use the cash to upgrade el ghazi though as you have the option

    2. Silecro
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Good, but not so keen on El Ghazi and even Ederson. Can you stretch to something like mine currently?

      Leno/Reina
      Trent/Baldock/Stevens/Egan/Saiss KDB/Mahrez/Grealish/Mount/Barnes
      Kun/Auba/Jota

    3. JabariParkersEyelid
      1 min ago

      With the 1.6 you can get Doherty for boly or upgrade your shef defenders.

      This team is extremely similar to mine. So I obviously love it.

  25. eireog1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    anyone know a good place to see goals/stats from the friendlies played

  26. LLoris
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    so.........is anyone gonna put Lund?

    1. grumpyman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I have him currently. Will hope for leaked team news, may switch out for Stevens if it looks like he's not starting.

      1. LLoris
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Where do we get the news again i forgot the guys name

