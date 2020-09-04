Which FPL players are on international duty ahead of Gameweek 1?

Fantasy managers are faced with the unusual situation of an international break taking place immediately before the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

A week of international fixtures got underway in midweek, with many key top-flight players in action for their nations and missing out on pre-season preparations with their clubs as a consequence.

The positive news is that only those representing European countries will be away from their clubs, as UEFA tries to play catch-up with the Nations League.

The likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.0m), Sadio Mane (£12.0m), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.0m), Son Heung-min (£9.0m) and Raul Jimenez (£8.5m) will be staying put, then, while those European players who are on international duty at least won’t have to endure an arduous trek back from further afield given that all Nations League matches will take place on the continent.

This article gives a club-by-club rundown on which assets will be away from their sides during this period, also detailing the dates in which these players will be competing for their respective countries.

ARSENAL

Bernd Leno – Germany – Sep 3 + 6

– Germany – Sep 3 + 6 Kieran Tierney – Scotland – Sep 4 + 7

– Scotland – Sep 4 + 7 Ainsley Maitland-Niles – England – Sep 5 + 8

– England – Sep 5 + 8 Sead Kolasinac – Bosnia and Herzegovina – Sep 4 + 7

– Bosnia and Herzegovina – Sep 4 + 7 Granit Xhaka – Switzerland – Sep 3 + 6

– Switzerland – Sep 3 + 6 Bukayo Saka – England under-21s – Sep 4 + 8

– England under-21s – Sep 4 + 8 Reiss Nelson – England under-21s – Sep 4 + 8

– England under-21s – Sep 4 + 8 Eddie Nketiah – England under-21s – Sep 4 + 8

– England under-21s – Sep 4 + 8 Matteo Guendouzi – France under-21s – Sep 4 + 7

ASTON VILLA

John McGinn – Scotland – Sep 4 + 7

– Scotland – Sep 4 + 7 Jack Grealish – England – Sep 5 + 8

– England – Sep 5 + 8 Tyrone Mings – England – Sep 5 + 8

– England – Sep 5 + 8 Conor Hourihane – Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6 Orjan Nyland – Norway – Sep 4 + 7

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Aaron Connolly – Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6

Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6 Joel Veltman – Netherlands – Sep 4 + 7

– Netherlands – Sep 4 + 7 Leandro Trossard – Belgium – Sep 5 + 8

– Belgium – Sep 5 + 8 Tariq Lamptey – England under-21s – Sep 4 + 8

BURNLEY

Robbie Brady – Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6

Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6 Nick Pope – England – Sep 5 + 8

– England – Sep 5 + 8 Bailey Peacock-Farrell – Northern Ireland – Sep 4 + 7

CHELSEA

Mason Mount – England – Sep 5 + 8

– England – Sep 5 + 8 Tammy Abraham – England – Sep 5 + 8

– England – Sep 5 + 8 Andreas Christensen – Denmark – Sep 5 + 8

– Denmark – Sep 5 + 8 Antonio Rudiger – Germany – Sep 3 + 6

– Germany – Sep 3 + 6 Timo Werner – Germany – Sep 3 + 6

– Germany – Sep 3 + 6 Kepa Arrizabalaga – Spain – Sep 3 + 6

– Spain – Sep 3 + 6 Jorginho – Italy – Sep 4 + 7

– Italy – Sep 4 + 7 N’Golo Kante – France – Sep 5 + 8

– France – Sep 5 + 8 Olivier Giroud – France – Sep 5 + 8

– France – Sep 5 + 8 Mateo Kovacic – Croatia – Sep 5 + 8

– Croatia – Sep 5 + 8 Callum Hudson-Odoi – England under-21s – Sep 4 + 8

CRYSTAL PALACE

Wayne Hennessey – Wales – Sep 3 + 6

– Wales – Sep 3 + 6 James McCarthy – Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6

EVERTON

Seamus Coleman – Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6 Moise Kean – Italy – Sep 4 + 7

– Italy – Sep 4 + 7 Tom Davies – England under-21 – Sep 4 + 8

– England under-21 – Sep 4 + 8 Michael Keane – England – Sep 5 + 8

– England – Sep 5 + 8 Jordan Pickford – England – Sep 5 + 8

– England – Sep 5 + 8 Lucas Digne – France – Sep 5 + 8

– France – Sep 5 + 8 Andre Gomes – Portugal – Sep 5 + 8

– Portugal – Sep 5 + 8 Jonas Lossl – Denmark – Sep 5 + 8

FULHAM

Stefan Johansen – Norway – Sep 4 + 7

– Norway – Sep 4 + 7 Aleksandar Mitrovic – Serbia – Sep 3 + 6

– Serbia – Sep 3 + 6 Marek Rodak – Slovakia – Sep 4 + 7

LEEDS UNITED

Mateusz Klich – Poland – Sep 4 + 7

– Poland – Sep 4 + 7 Gjanni Alioski – North Macedonia – Sep 5 + 8

– North Macedonia – Sep 5 + 8 Stuart Dallas – Northern Ireland – Sep 4 + 7

– Northern Ireland – Sep 4 + 7 Illan Meslier – France under-21s – Sep 4 +7

– France under-21s – Sep 4 +7 Liam Cooper – Scotland – Sep 4 + 7

– Scotland – Sep 4 + 7 Kalvin Phillips – England – Sep 5 + 8

LEICESTER CITY

Kasper Schmeichel – Denmark – Sep 5 + 8

– Denmark – Sep 5 + 8 Youri Tielemans – Belgium – Sep 5 + 8

– Belgium – Sep 5 + 8 Dennis Praet – Belgium – Sep 5 + 8

– Belgium – Sep 5 + 8 Çağlar Söyüncü – Turkey – Sep 3 + 6

– Turkey – Sep 3 + 6 Jonny Evans – Northern Ireland – Sep 4 + 7

– Northern Ireland – Sep 4 + 7 Danny Ward – Wales – Sep 3 + 6

– Wales – Sep 3 + 6 James Justin – England under-21s – Sep 4 + 8

LIVERPOOL

Neco Williams – Wales – Sep 3 + 6

– Wales – Sep 3 + 6 Harry Wilson – Wales – Sep 3 + 6

– Wales – Sep 3 + 6 Joe Gomez – England – Sep 5 + 8

– England – Sep 5 + 8 Trent Alexander-Arnold – England – Sep 5 + 8

– England – Sep 5 + 8 Rhian Brewster – England under-21s – Sep 4 + 8

– England under-21s – Sep 4 + 8 Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands – Sep 4 + 7

– Netherlands – Sep 4 + 7 Georginio Wijnaldum – Netherlands – Sep 4 + 7

– Netherlands – Sep 4 + 7 Andrew Robertson – Scotland – Sep 4 + 7

– Scotland – Sep 4 + 7 Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – Sep 3 + 6*



*missed the first match through illness

MANCHESTER CITY

Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium – Sep 5 + 8

– Belgium – Sep 5 + 8 Raheem Sterling – England – Sep 5 + 8

– England – Sep 5 + 8 Phil Foden – England – Sep 5 + 8

– England – Sep 5 + 8 Kyle Walker – England – Sep 5 + 8

– England – Sep 5 + 8 Ilkay Gundogan – Germany – Sep 3 + 6

– Germany – Sep 3 + 6 Ferran Torres – Spain – Sep 3 + 6

– Spain – Sep 3 + 6 Eric Garcia – Spain – Sep 3 + 6

– Spain – Sep 3 + 6 Rodri – Spain – Sep 3 + 6

– Spain – Sep 3 + 6 Nathan Ake – Netherlands – Sep 4 + 7

– Netherlands – Sep 4 + 7 Bernardo Silva – Portugal – Sep 5 + 8

– Portugal – Sep 5 + 8 Joao Cancelo – Portugal – Sep 5 + 8

– Portugal – Sep 5 + 8 Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – Sep 3 + 6

MANCHESTER UNITED

David de Gea – Spain – Sep 3 + 6

– Spain – Sep 3 + 6 Daniel James – Wales – Sep 3 + 6

– Wales – Sep 3 + 6 Donny van de Beek – Netherlands – Sep 4 + 7

– Netherlands – Sep 4 + 7 Scott McTominay – Scotland – Sep 4 + 7

– Scotland – Sep 4 + 7 Dean Henderson – England – Sep 5 + 8

– England – Sep 5 + 8 Mason Greenwood – England – Sep 5 + 8

– England – Sep 5 + 8 Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – Sep 5 + 8

– Portugal – Sep 5 + 8 Anthony Martial – France – Sep 5 + 8

– France – Sep 5 + 8 Victor Lindelof – Sweden – Sep 5 + 8

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Emil Krafth – Sweden – Sep 5 + 8

– Sweden – Sep 5 + 8 Jeff Hendrick – Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Sander Berge – Norway – Sep 4 + 7

– Norway – Sep 4 + 7 John Egan – Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6 Enda Stevens – Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6 Callum Robinson – Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6 David McGoldrick – Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6 John Fleck – Scotland – Sep 4 + 7

– Scotland – Sep 4 + 7 Aaron Ramsdale – England under-21s – Sep 4 + 8

SOUTHAMPTON

Shane Long – Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6 Jan Bednarek – Poland – Sep 4 + 7

– Poland – Sep 4 + 7 Stuart Armstrong – Scotland – Sep 4 + 7

Scotland – Sep 4 + 7 Danny Ings – England – Sep 5 + 8

– England – Sep 5 + 8 James Ward-Prowse – England – Sep 5 + 8

– England – Sep 5 + 8 Jannik Vestergaard – Denmark – Sep 5 + 8

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Ben Davies – Wales – Sep 3 + 6

– Wales – Sep 3 + 6 Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6 Steven Bergwijn – Netherlands – Sep 4 +7

– Netherlands – Sep 4 +7 Ryan Sessegnon – England under-21s – Sep 4 + 8

– England under-21s – Sep 4 + 8 Gedson Fernandes – Portugal under-21s – Sep 4 + 8

– Portugal under-21s – Sep 4 + 8 Eric Dier – England – Sep 5 + 8

– England – Sep 5 + 8 Harry Kane – England – Sep 5 + 8

– England – Sep 5 + 8 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – Denmark – Sep 5 + 8

– Denmark – Sep 5 + 8 Toby Alderweireld – Belgium – Sep 5 + 8

– Belgium – Sep 5 + 8 Hugo Lloris – France – Sep 5 + 8

– France – Sep 5 + 8 Moussa Sissoko – France – Sep 5 + 8

WEST BROMWICH ALBION

Hal Robson-Kanu – Wales – Sep 3 + 6

– Wales – Sep 3 + 6 Kamil Grosicki – Poland – Sep 4 + 7

– Poland – Sep 4 + 7 Dara O’Shea – Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6 Oliver Burke – Scotland – Sep 4 + 7

WEST HAM UNITED

Declan Rice – England – Sep 5 + 8

– England – Sep 5 + 8 Lukasz Fabianski – Poland – Sep 4 + 7

– Poland – Sep 4 + 7 Andriy Yarmolenko – Ukraine – Sep 3 + 6

– Ukraine – Sep 3 + 6 Darren Randolph – Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 3 + 6 Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – Sep 4 + 7*



*currently self-isolating

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Conor Coady – England – Sep 5 + 8

– England – Sep 5 + 8 Adama Traore – Spain – Sep 3 + 6

– Spain – Sep 3 + 6 Rui Patricio – Portugal – Sep 5 + 8

– Portugal – Sep 5 + 8 Ruben Neves – Portugal – Sep 5 + 8

– Portugal – Sep 5 + 8 Joao Moutinho – Portugal – Sep 5 + 8

– Portugal – Sep 5 + 8 Diogo Jota – Portugal – Sep 5 + 8

– Portugal – Sep 5 + 8 Leander Dendoncker – Belgium – Sep 5 + 8

– Belgium – Sep 5 + 8 Ruben Vinagre – Portugal under-21s – Sep 4 + 8

– Portugal under-21s – Sep 4 + 8 Pedro Neto – Portugal under-21s – Sep 4 + 8

WITHDRAWN THROUGH INJURY

Reece James – Chelsea/England under-21s

– Chelsea/England under-21s Brandon Williams – Manchester United/England under-21s

– Manchester United/England under-21s Marcus Rashford – Manchester United/England

– Manchester United/England Tyler Roberts – Leeds United/Wales

– Leeds United/Wales Harry Winks – Tottenham Hotspur/England

– Tottenham Hotspur/England Oli McBurnie – Scotland – Sep 4 + 7

