FanTeam September 10

The best forwards for FanTeam’s €1m Premier League Fantasy game

Fantasy Football Scout are partnering with FanTeam, Europe’s biggest daily Fantasy sports platform, in 2020/21.

There are thousands of prizes on offer in their season-long Premier League Fantasy game, with €1m guaranteed to be dished out.

Anyone who knows a thing or two about FPL will find it easy to play FanTeam‘s €1m game as the rules are strikingly similar – and instead of just pride or a lofty overall rank to play for, there is the chance of a huge cash windfall:

  • A starting XI built from a 15-man squad
  • One free transfer a week
  • Price changes
  • Captains and vice-captains
  • £100m budget
  • Maximum of three players per club
  • Two Wildcards a season
  • Very similar scoring system (three points for an assist, four for a clean sheet etc)

Entries cost just €25 per team, a payment you’ll make up by finishing in the top 5,659 places (see below).

We had previously given you a rundown on how to play the game, so now we turn our attention to the player price list.

Having already provided an analysis of the standout goalkeepers, the pick of the defenders and the ones to watch in midfield, we switch focus to options in attack.

(All prices given are for FanTeam and not FPL)

HOW FORWARDS SCORE POINTS

Before we delve into the player pool, here’s how forwards can accrue points in FanTeam and how the scoring system differs from FPL:

FanTeamFPL
Playing up to 60 mins+1+1
Playing over 60 mins+2+2
Lasting the full match+1 (on top of the two points above)n/a
Clean sheets+1+1
Goals scored+5+5
Assists+3+3
Bonus+1/-1 “impact points” if a team is winning/losing when the player is on the pitch+1/2/3 based on Bonus Points System

There are ways to lose points such as own-goals, yellow cards and sendings off (we’ll refer you to our ‘How To…’ for more details) but the above table gives a flavour of where you can expect the positive points to arrive from in FanTeam.

Here is a selection of the highest-scoring forwards from FanTeam last season and their respective points in FPL:

Player2019/20 Team2019/20 FanTeam Points2019/20 FPL Points2020/21 FanTeam Price
VardyLEI217210£10.5m
AubameyangARS202205£11.0m
JiménezWOL188194£9.0m
FirminoLIV175155£9.0m
RashfordMUN175177£10.0m
IngsSOU173198£8.5m
KaneTOT163158£11.0m
JesusMCI160146£9.5m
AbrahamCHE148153£8.0m
Zaha*CRY134120£6.5m
AgüeroMCI134132£11.5m
AyewCRY130132£6.0m
Calvert-LewinEVE130126£8.0m
WoodBUR130136£7.0m
MaupayBHA129131£6.5m
C. WilsonBOU125116£6.5m

*now a FanTeam midfielder in 2020/21

PLAYERS TO CONSIDER

DEPENDABLE STARTERS – AND FINISHERS

As mentioned in the scoring system guide above, forwards (and midfielders) get an extra point for lasting the full game.

Over the course of the season, that could add up to a tidy haul.

Jamie Vardy (£10.5m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.0m) were big beneficiaries of this last season, having been nearly rotation-proof both during games and between them.

In 32 of Vardy’s 35 appearances, the Leicester City striker lasted the course.

Aubameyang, similarly, failed to last 90 minutes in just five of his 36 appearances.

Durability is obviously not the be-all and end-all but look at Sergio Aguero (£11.5m), for example: the Argentine only played a full match on eight occasions in an admittedly injury-ravaged 2019/20, leaving him some way adrift of the likes of Vardy and Aubameyang before goals are taken into account.

Player2019/20 TeamPlayed 60+ minutesPlayed the full match
VardyLEI3332
AubameyangARS3531
C. WilsonBOU3227
KaneTOT2926
AyewCRY3723
PukkiNOR3222
JiménezWOL3720
Calvert-LewinEVE3020
MaupayBHA2920
HallerWHU2320
RashfordMUN3019

BEWARE THE BONUS

The Bonus Points System is the forward’s friend in FPL.

Five of the top six FPL assets for bonus points last season were classified as forwards, with Danny Ings (£8.5m) racking up more of them (40) than any other player.

With his positive and minus “impact points” cancelling each other out, Ings was subsequently not quite as deadly in FanTeam as he was in FPL – although he still hit the back of the net on 22 occasions, let’s not forget.

On the flip side, look at how much the winning bonus benefited Roberto Firmino (£9.0m), who finished 43 points behind Ings in FPL but two points ahead of him in FanTeam.

MARCUS RASHFORD AND TIMO WERNER

If the likes of Aguero and Aubameyang are too pricey, then Timo Werner (£10.0m) and Marcus Rashford (£10.0m) appeal a rung down on the premium ladder.

Rashford blanks in Gameweek 1, of course, but has a decent run of games to follow.

Not only cheaper than the aforementioned strikers, he’s also available for less money than Bruno Fernandes (£11.0m) and Anthony Martial (£10.5m).

While not being classified as a midfielder is a blow, look at his achievements in 2019/20 in registering a better points-per-match average than all bar Vardy in the forwards pool:

Player 2019/20 TeamFanTeam points per match
VardyLEI6.20
RashfordMUN5.65
KaneTOT5.62
AubameyangARS5.61
AgüeroMCI5.58
JiménezWOL4.95
JesusMCI4.71
FirminoLIV4.61
IngsSOU4.55
AbrahamCHE4.35
WoodBUR4.06

Granted he may have lost his share of penalties to Fernandes but he did win four of the six spot-kicks he converted, so would have gained assist points anyway.

We’ll point you in the direction of our dedicated Scout Report for more on Werner but 28 goals and eight assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances last season underscores his potential, while Chelsea face four teams who finished in the bottom half of the Premier League or came up from the Championship in the first five Gameweeks.

BUDGET OPTIONS

As in FPL, Michail Antonio has been priced up at an eye-catching £6.5m in FanTeam.

Ten goals and four assists from just 19 starts and five substitute appearances was impressive, with nine of those attacking returns arriving in West Ham’s post-restart fixtures.

Antonio’s season-long minutes-per-xGI (expected goal involvement) figure was also better than those of Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£12.5m).

Perhaps the biggest downside is the tricky early-season fixture schedule but, that aside, he could represent excellent value in 2020/21 based on what we saw at the back-end of last season.

Che Adams (£5.5m) caught the eye after the summer restart, finding the back of the net on four occasions; Giroud and Antonio were the only two current FanTeam forwards who could better his goals-per-90-minutes average after lockdown.

It’s still a bit early to say for sure whether Adams will become a regular starter alongside Ings as Shane Long (£5.0m) had been preferred before coronavirus stopped play but there were positive signs in the summer and indeed in pre-season too.

Finally, if it’s pure, non-playing, budget-freeing bench fodder you’re after: look no further than Jay-Roy Grot and George Hirst, two assets who are available at £4.0m – that’s half a million lower than any forward in FPL.

  1. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    My team hasn't changed for a few days now. I'm ready. I've hashed out contingencies too that might come up last minute.

    McCarthy Walton
    TAA Dier Vinagre (KWP if he's out) Justin Buur
    Auba Fernandes Son Havertz ASM
    Werner Wilson Vassilev

    Plan is to either do Werner > Martial in GW2 or roll a FT.

    In GW3, I then have some lovely options.

    Auba > KdB/Sterling frees up 0.5m which allows:

    ASM > Foden funded by

    Wilson > 6.0m Mitro/Adams/Watkins etc.
    Or the GW2 Werner > Martial

    Then gives me double City and double United in GW3 with a single hit while retaining Son and Havertz to cover those teams. Will be watching the Chelsea game intently. If Werner is on the left or for whatever reason they don't look good enough, I will move him to Martial. If he does deliver he'll obviously stay and I'll roll the FT. Then I can evaluate what I do GW3 and I can even do something like Auba + Vassilev > Hames + Martial.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      Nice plan of action but we all know these plans never come to light as something else always occurs.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 23 mins ago

        Yep. But it's flexible enough for me to be able to roll FT in GW2 and that's the focus.

        Open Controls
    2. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      How are the confidence levels feeling with no Pool mids for that first fixture?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        Just fine. It's one game. Even if they deliver, I think over the next few weeks I can benefit. I'll have a rethink in GW4 to make a plan to get some in for their good run from GW6 onwards.

        Open Controls
        1. farmerfat
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 20 mins ago

          Yeah , I am currently trying to weigh up the benefit of having them for 1gw vs the benefit of spreading the funds for the short term.

          Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        Why would that be an issue? He's got Auba to captain. 12m on a non-captained player is a waste of money.

        Open Controls
        1. farmerfat
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 20 mins ago

          No issue at all, I really like the draft.
          Just trying to get others opinions to subdue my own fear :p

          Open Controls
    3. stxrty
        5 hours, 20 mins ago

        Planning never works.

        Open Controls
      • QUEN
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 20 mins ago

        Other than the front three I have a similar team so I like it 🙂

        Open Controls
      • The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 20 mins ago

        Not digging the Newcastle double up; just start with foden Mitro and find the .5

        Open Controls
      • ClassiX
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 18 mins ago

        Interesting team and plan. Feels like Bruno could/should be Kane or Vardy in GW1 (and possibly GW2) - taking a mini WC and -8 (instead of -4) in GW3 to achieve the same may be worth it from the points Kane/Vardy could get in GW1+2?

        Open Controls
      • Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 17 mins ago

        My issue with your plans:
        You've got terrific plans to move around your front lines. The problem is the 2 or 3 defenders that will be liabilities. You'll want to leave them on your bench, but unforeseen circumstances will arise that call up players from your bench - and you won't have any.
        You won't want to be expending transfers fixing that when you want to focus on the mid/fwd lines, so I'd get long-term cheap defenders in now so you can forget about them.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 12 mins ago

          You have touched upon the one weakness of the team. I'm exploring going for more nailed on defenders like Ayling, KWP but I think there's enough upside from Leicester's fixtures (and Justin as a player) to compensate for it.

          Open Controls
        2. Shaw must go on
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          you had 4 of those 5 defenders on your videos lad

          Open Controls
      • Brosef Stalin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 17 mins ago

        Why Walton out of interest?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 13 mins ago

          He's a former Rovers guy. Backup keeper barely matters ultimately and if Ryan is out, he will be the deputy. Prefer low ownership guys.

          Open Controls
      • mo 10+ FFS- einzkp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 17 mins ago

        its funny how sides evolve in the last week before kick off. I too have got rid of Salah in order to prep for gw2. I don't even know who Vasseiev is!

        McCarthy (Nyland)
        TAA, Dier, KWP (Taylor, Mitchel)
        Auba, Son, Havertz (Fernandez, Biss)
        Werna, Mitro, Adam

        I am happy with this but tinkering with Saiss instead of Dier. Also Wilson but probably going to see how Newcastle fair the first few games

        Open Controls
        1. Jellyfish
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          Vassilev is Aston Villa's 4th choice forward.....will get a couple of cameo's in Carabao cup games if he's lucky

          Open Controls
      • Kloptimus Prime
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 5 mins ago

        Nice team extremely brav and it's not the standard template. Are you not worried that there might be a chance Havertz and Wilson will come off the bench?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 49 mins ago

          Not worried. Wilson has no competition other than Carroll. He also has a great record vs West Ham.

          Havertz will start. I'm almost certain.

          Open Controls
      • Jellyfish
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Like it with the exception of Dier, and Vassilev isn't going to get any game time (but get why you picked him for the low ownership perspective)
        Going without Salah/Mane obviously carrys risk but your premium MFD picks offer easy routes in if they start well

        Open Controls
    4. Bobby_Baggio
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 29 mins ago

      Morning you lot. Which ones to fill the gaps please all?

      McCarthy
      Justin - Dier - Vinagre - _____ - 4m
      Auba - Salah - Alli - _____ - 4.5m
      Ings - Mitro - Werner

      A) TAA + ASM
      B) 4.5m + Pulisic

      Open Controls
      1. Cesc in the city
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 7 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. jomikijiq
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 6 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. Brosef Stalin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 56 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    5. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      What’s the status on Traore and COVID - wasn’t he sent home from Spain squad?

      Open Controls
      1. Zlatanzo
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 59 mins ago

        Has Covid and will probably play RWB when he returns. Rubbish.

        Open Controls
    6. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      Pulisic or Havertz if both fit?

      Open Controls
      1. stxrty
          5 hours, 6 mins ago

          Puli.

          Open Controls
        • QUEN
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 4 mins ago

          Havertz

          Open Controls
        • The Prophet
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 4 mins ago

          Pulisic but Havertz with current information.

          Open Controls
        • farmerfat
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 4 mins ago

          Puli for me if he is fit, until we see what Kai can do.

          Open Controls
          1. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 2 mins ago

            Cheers all

            Open Controls
        • Shatner's Bassoon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 3 mins ago

          Puli & wait on Kai's role.

          Open Controls
        • Zlatanzo
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 59 mins ago

          Havertz

          Open Controls
      2. The Prophet
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 24 mins ago

        Lads,

        If you were to pick either for GW1 only:

        A) Antonio (NEW)
        B) Wilson (wh)

        They’ll be replaced with Martial GW2.

        Open Controls
        1. QUEN
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 3 mins ago

          B) Wilson has good history against hammers

          Open Controls
        2. ivantys
            4 hours, 58 mins ago

            Wilson

            Open Controls
          • Brosef Stalin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 55 mins ago

            WHU look awful at the back, so Wilson

            Open Controls
          • Pegboy
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 39 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          • ChelseaBlues223
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 2 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
        3. Rligudfootiemanager
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 hours, 23 mins ago

          RMT please.

          But first I'll explain my reasoning: I look at the trends in the first 10ish fixtures as I imagine that would be when I will be wildcarding to take advantage of new fixture trends &/or emerging value players.

          McCarthy
          TAA, Doherty, Digne, (Vinagre), (Mitchell)
          Aub, Salah, Alli, Pereira, Soucek
          Vardy, Mitrovic, (Davis)

          McCarthy: 4.5 keeper with best first 10 fixtures - CPL on first day

          TAA: goes without saying

          Doherty: strong opening 4 fixtures - will be attacking under Moh

          Digne: very under the radar - best 10 fixtures in league for Defence - may lose corners but still v attacking especially with Richardson tucking in.

          Vinagne: most dribbles of any DEF per 90 last year - attacking wing-back - fixtures 4-7 superb - transfer risk?

          Mitchell: 4.0 fodder - CPL have stronger DEF fixtures 5-10 if Mitchell sticks around

          Aub: V strong first 2 fixtures - (C) - will transfer out for another premium when on a good fixture - probably Fernandes GW3

          Salah: same as above - not specifically stuck with these 2

          Alli: Strong opening 4 fixtures - will play no.10 role under Mou - feel like Son will be pushed wider

          Pereira: Talisman - 2nd strongest fixtures for attack - if WBA score he will be involved

          Soucek: v. v. good opening fixture. First 10 fixtures awful but feel he is a season keeper and will rocket in price - understand he will start GW1

          Vardy: good opening 5 fixtures - can become Werner/Martial if necessary - Talisman

          Mitrovic: Talisman - strongest attacking fixtures over 10 - Talisman - started well 2 seasons ago too

          Davis - 4.5 fodder - could change to Brewster before GW1 if transfer rumours become concrete

          What's your thoughts?

          Open Controls
          1. Rligudfootiemanager
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 hours, 2 mins ago

            Nyland bench GK!

            Open Controls
          2. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 2 mins ago

            Good lord is my thoughts

            Team is fine; chill Winston

            Open Controls
            1. Rligudfootiemanager
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              4 hours, 58 mins ago

              Thank you? I think..

              Open Controls
          3. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 59 mins ago

            re Alli, already played under Mou last season?

            Open Controls
            1. Rligudfootiemanager
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              4 hours, 57 mins ago

              When he did play at the beginning he did well but then his hammies twanged he has a long pre-season/lay off

              Open Controls
          4. QUEN
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 58 mins ago

            For me a lot of money at the back would downgrade one of the £6m and invest in Davies upgrade.

            Think Doherty is a wait and see, not sure he starts with aurier still there. Maybe get a cameo till settled.

            Open Controls
            1. PogBruno
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 hours, 57 mins ago

              imo Doherty would outscore most of the of the 6.0m fwds over the season

              Open Controls
              1. Rligudfootiemanager
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                4 hours, 55 mins ago

                I agree. Think he may pick up more attacking points under Spurs & Mou

                Open Controls
              2. QUEN
                • 1 Year
                4 hours, 55 mins ago

                When he starts yes.

                Question is will that be GW 1-2

                Open Controls
              3. ivantys
                  4 hours, 53 mins ago

                  This is unlikely since spurs are gonna carry on with 4-4-2. Their fullbacks don't usually contribute much.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rligudfootiemanager
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    4 hours, 51 mins ago

                    RB has always bombed forward under Mou

                    Open Controls
                    1. ivantys
                        4 hours, 47 mins ago

                        If he matches aurier's 1/7 is it considered good? Since their majority goals would be scored by forwards so I don't expect him to be able to score 4 again at spurs.

                        Open Controls
                • Rligudfootiemanager
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  4 hours, 50 mins ago

                  Davies to Adams?

                  Open Controls
                  1. QUEN
                    • 1 Year
                    4 hours, 47 mins ago

                    I have Adams and mitro atm. Think his a safer punt than Doherty looking at preseason

                    Open Controls
              4. PogBruno
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                4 hours, 58 mins ago

                Is Soucek starting GW1?

                Open Controls
                1. Takin the Schmeichel
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  4 hours, 43 mins ago

                  https://twitter.com/westhamtransfer/status/1303954758697451520

                  Open Controls
              5. rnrd
                • 6 Years
                4 hours, 57 mins ago

                Very very close to mine and I like all the reasonning except Digne which I think 6 is too much considering he'll lose set pieces and save 1M who chould come handy to navigate to price raises

                Open Controls
                1. Rligudfootiemanager
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  4 hours, 28 mins ago

                  Everton's midfield has been transformed. Do you think Rod has monopoly on set-pieces now?

                  Open Controls
                  1. rnrd
                    • 6 Years
                    4 hours, 22 mins ago

                    I can't say but there's a risk indeed. I mean, it's worth taking it because Digne coud easily haul indeed but at the start of the season and with so many changed I prefer to adopt a more safe approach and give me 4 or 5 eye test gameweeks to asses the changes and rather starts with info that I know which I think is also your approach with your picks (vardy, Son, Aubam, Salah, Mitro.. all proven)

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rligudfootiemanager
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      4 hours, 19 mins ago

                      I did have Son but went back to Alli as feel that Son will be stranded on the left to provide width

                      Open Controls
                      1. rnrd
                        • 6 Years
                        4 hours, 13 mins ago

                        Possibly but I don't think this could affect Son too much. Have you watched All for Nothing spurs? there's this sequence when Spurs being down 2-1 at HT, Jose's assistant urge Son to be in the box when Aurier bombs foreward.
                        I have pushed the idea myself and went for the Doherty/Son double although I think Doherty/alli still works well as Dele is a great head player.
                        But I can see a lot of Doh's cross into son's feet

                        Open Controls
              6. ivantys
                  4 hours, 55 mins ago

                  Your attack only has 3 proven players (auba, salah, vardy) and doesn't seem likely to score points. Also you need give vardy 5 games since his weeks 4&5 games are too good.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rligudfootiemanager
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    4 hours, 26 mins ago

                    I would argue that Alli is proven and for the other price points I can't see anything better than Periera & Mitro. I did have Armstrong for a while but thought Pereira was more involved.

                    Open Controls
                    1. ivantys
                        4 hours, 24 mins ago

                        Right now the meta best under 7m mid is probably ASM. Pereira might be good, but his strikers are garbage and I forsee west brom struggling to score goals.

                        Open Controls
                        1. rnrd
                          • 6 Years
                          4 hours, 21 mins ago

                          They came second last year in championship on the scored goals charts didn't they?

                          Open Controls
                          1. ivantys
                              4 hours, 19 mins ago

                              austin and robson kanu had like 10 goals each, hardly the type of strikers you would want to have in the premier league. If they are struggling to score goals in championship, they would struggle more here.

                              Open Controls
                  2. The Suspended One
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    5 hours, 22 mins ago

                    Bottomed; is this crazy?

                    4.5/4
                    Trent 4.5 4.5 4.5 4
                    Auba Kai Pulisic Son 4.5
                    Werner Ings Mitro

                    Open Controls
                    1. QUEN
                      • 1 Year
                      4 hours, 58 mins ago

                      Other than the double Chelsea no

                      Open Controls
                      1. ivantys
                          4 hours, 52 mins ago

                          It's triple chelsea

                          Open Controls
                          1. QUEN
                            • 1 Year
                            4 hours, 51 mins ago

                            That it is.

                            I’ll rephrase ‘double Chelsea midfield’

                            Open Controls
                            1. ivantys
                                4 hours, 49 mins ago

                                It's crazy nonetheless. I wouldn't dare triple them since they got manu away in week 6

                                Open Controls
                      2. PogBruno
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        5 hours, 22 mins ago

                        RMT, please

                        Pickford
                        TAA Doherty Tierny KWP
                        Salah (c) Pulisic Son ASM
                        Werner Ings
                        - AWB Bissouma Brewster

                        GW2 - Salah to Auba or Bruno
                        GW3 - get KDB in

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Suspended One
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          5 hours, 1 min ago

                          Awb and tierney out, not sure I’d want to start ASM every week

                          Open Controls
                          1. PogBruno
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            4 hours, 59 mins ago

                            Any two from AWB,KWP and ASM to start every week

                            Open Controls
                        2. QUEN
                          • 1 Year
                          4 hours, 56 mins ago

                          No auba scares me. Rather auba opening fixture against Fulham - last two fixtures in Prem they scored 4/5 goals against Fulham

                          Open Controls
                      3. Shatner's Bassoon
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        5 hours, 21 mins ago

                        Sneaky fpl page moving the 'Statistics' tab over and renaming it "Stats". Thought it had gone!

                        Was about to send a strongly worded e-mail to someone who wouldn't care.

                        Open Controls
                      4. Pedersen
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        5 hours, 17 mins ago

                        Havertz going to play gw1?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Zlatanzo
                          • 1 Year
                          5 hours, 16 mins ago

                          I’d say 75% chance

                          Open Controls
                        2. Mayor of Flair
                          • 6 Years
                          5 hours, 10 mins ago

                          Play some part at least

                          Open Controls
                      5. Trophé Mourinho
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        5 hours, 16 mins ago

                        Cack or good?
                        McCarthy/(Ryan rotation)
                        Robbo - Doherty - Dier - KWP/(Lamptey rotation)
                        Auba - Alli - Soucek - (Bruno - Gordon)
                        Ings - Werner - Mitro

                        Open Controls
                        1. QUEN
                          • 1 Year
                          4 hours, 52 mins ago

                          I love lamptey as a choice

                          would just pick one keeper though. I see you’re trying to avoid a double up but I’d rather Use the 0.5 to go Soucek > ASM or something.

                          I’m in similar place atm got Ryan and KWP but really want lamptey as one of my rotating 4.5s. No other viable 4.5 keepers tho atm :/

                          Open Controls
                      6. Danno - Emre Canada
                        • 5 Years
                        5 hours, 12 mins ago

                        Morning all, it’s starting to get serious now eh?

                        Tierney and Davies or Doherty and Justin,

                        Also do we think Doherty will start GW1 and will Justin hold on to his place?
                        Cheers, have a great season all.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Mayor of Flair
                          • 6 Years
                          5 hours, 9 mins ago

                          I have Doherty but not 100% he'll start. Been away with ROI since he signed. Aurier, if he isn't sold, has been training away with Spurs in that time.

                          Open Controls
                        2. Jon Walter's Hatty
                          • 6 Years
                          5 hours, 6 mins ago

                          My thoughts are to start Doherty. If he does not play but does on Thursday it becomes a problem. I think Jose will want a good start though and think Aurier is capable enough to do the Europe job.

                          Open Controls
                        3. QUEN
                          • 1 Year
                          5 hours, 2 mins ago

                          Tough one.

                          I prefer the latter but don’t think doherty starts for few weeks. Maybe Digne?

                          Justin should be safe for a few weeks but ez to transfer to another solid 4.5 defender when you need to.

                          Open Controls
                      7. Napster03
                        • 1 Year
                        5 hours, 8 mins ago

                        Barnes or Zaha for 7m?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Mayor of Flair
                          • 6 Years
                          5 hours, 7 mins ago

                          Zaha for me.
                          Playing as a forward.
                          His teams biggest attacking threat.
                          Great man to win a peno.

                          Open Controls
                        2. QUEN
                          • 1 Year
                          5 hours ago

                          Barnes for me

                          Open Controls
                        3. Brosef Stalin
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          4 hours, 33 mins ago

                          I'd go Zaha

                          Open Controls
                          1. PompeyUpNorth!
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            4 hours, 13 mins ago

                            Zaha

                            Open Controls
                      8. My heart goes Salalalalah
                        • 3 Years
                        5 hours, 8 mins ago

                        In the predicted line-ups tab, they have Steer to start over Nyland. Any truth to this? Also, their Chelsea line-up really worries me...

                        Open Controls
                        1. Y26 Royal
                          • 3 Years
                          4 hours, 43 mins ago

                          From what i've read Steer is 2nd choice but also got injured last season meaning Nyland played.

                          Open Controls
                      9. Y26 Royal
                        • 3 Years
                        5 hours, 3 mins ago

                        Which would you pick:

                        a) Alli + Ings
                        b) Son + DCL + 0.5m itb

                        Open Controls
                      10. southernrocker1
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        5 hours, 2 mins ago

                        Bottomed

                        Any help much appreciated!!

                        1. Any thoughts on Stuart Armstrong? In terms of security of starts especially.

                        2. Is ASM worth the hype? Is he a nailed starter?

                        3. How much is Douglas likely to play do we think? If at all?

                        4 Is Mitchell going to play? And likely how long for?

                        5 Any 4m defenders other than the ones above worth considering?

                        Cheers everyone

                        Open Controls
                        1. Silent Friend
                          • 9 Years
                          3 hours, 58 mins ago

                          1. First choice but has 2-3 players lurking behind
                          2. Trap. Useless FPL player
                          3. No
                          3. Mind you PVA back in traning 1 week ago
                          4. No

                          Open Controls
                          1. southernrocker1
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            3 hours, 57 mins ago

                            Cheers, interesting!

                            Can you enlighten me a bit more about your ASM thoughts?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Silent Friend
                              • 9 Years
                              3 hours, 54 mins ago

                              efficient for real football but useless in FPL, no end product. His stats from farmer league 1 was stil bad
                              He is injury prone
                              Newscalstle fixtures are not good, check again. (Even WHU have 31% CS odd GW1, BHA solid in Gw2, after that are touch)

                              Open Controls
                              1. Silent Friend
                                • 9 Years
                                3 hours, 52 mins ago

                                TOT, Burnley, Man United, Wolves, Everton, Soton, Chelsea
                                How come people think he has good fixtures

                                Very surprised he is in every team here and >20% overrrall

                                Open Controls
                                1. southernrocker1
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 3 Years
                                  3 hours, 38 mins ago

                                  I think people have got a bit more excited because of his assist potential with Wilson in front. I just see him as a bit of a bandwagon but constantly worry I'm missing something!!

                                  Open Controls
                              2. southernrocker1
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                3 hours, 52 mins ago

                                Sounds a little in the Zaha mould - looks good but is poor in fantasy terms.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Jellyfish
                                  • 8 Years
                                  2 hours, 27 mins ago

                                  Good point, and relevant given that Zaha figured in many draft teams on here at the same pre-season stage this time last year 🙂

                                  Open Controls
                      11. PogBruno
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        4 hours, 38 mins ago

                        Soucek back in contention for the weekend??

                        Open Controls
                      12. ChelseaBlues223
                        • 2 Years
                        4 hours, 19 mins ago

                        A Soucek and 4.5 DEF

                        B Davies and 4.5 MID

                        Open Controls
                      13. Glory Punter
                        • 8 Years
                        3 hours, 8 mins ago

                        A bit off the Template.

                        Ramsdale
                        TAA Davies Justin Holding
                        Auba Salah(c) Mount*
                        Werner Ings* Wilson

                        Bench : Steer, Bissouma, Mitchell, Gordon

                        1m in the bank.

                        Ings and Mount become Martial and James Rodriguez in GW2.

                        Thoughts?

                        Open Controls
                      14. Ambitious, but rubbish...
                        • 9 Years
                        3 hours, 2 mins ago

                        Please RMT

                        McCarthy
                        TAA - Davies - KWP
                        Auba(c) - Salah - Son - Traore - Fraser
                        Werner - Mitro

                        Nyland - Ayling - Taylor - Davies

                        Will Fraser definitely play?
                        Will Davies at Spurs definitely play?

                        They are my two main concerns but welcome any other thoughts/feedback

                        Cheers

                        Open Controls

                      You need to be logged in to post a comment.