The best forwards for FanTeam’s €1m Premier League Fantasy game

A starting XI built from a 15-man squad

One free transfer a week

Price changes

Captains and vice-captains

£100m budget

Maximum of three players per club

Two Wildcards a season

Very similar scoring system (three points for an assist, four for a clean sheet etc)

Entries cost just €25 per team, a payment you’ll make up by finishing in the top 5,659 places (see below).

We had previously given you a rundown on how to play the game, so now we turn our attention to the player price list.

Having already provided an analysis of the standout goalkeepers, the pick of the defenders and the ones to watch in midfield, we switch focus to options in attack.

(All prices given are for FanTeam and not FPL)

HOW FORWARDS SCORE POINTS

Before we delve into the player pool, here’s how forwards can accrue points in FanTeam and how the scoring system differs from FPL:

FanTeam FPL Playing up to 60 mins +1 +1 Playing over 60 mins +2 +2 Lasting the full match +1 (on top of the two points above) n/a Clean sheets +1 +1 Goals scored +5 +5 Assists +3 +3 Bonus +1/-1 “impact points” if a team is winning/losing when the player is on the pitch +1/2/3 based on Bonus Points System

There are ways to lose points such as own-goals, yellow cards and sendings off (we’ll refer you to our ‘How To…’ for more details) but the above table gives a flavour of where you can expect the positive points to arrive from in FanTeam.

Here is a selection of the highest-scoring forwards from FanTeam last season and their respective points in FPL:

Player 2019/20 Team 2019/20 FanTeam Points 2019/20 FPL Points 2020/21 FanTeam Price Vardy LEI 217 210 £10.5m Aubameyang ARS 202 205 £11.0m Jiménez WOL 188 194 £9.0m Firmino LIV 175 155 £9.0m Rashford MUN 175 177 £10.0m Ings SOU 173 198 £8.5m Kane TOT 163 158 £11.0m Jesus MCI 160 146 £9.5m Abraham CHE 148 153 £8.0m Zaha* CRY 134 120 £6.5m Agüero MCI 134 132 £11.5m Ayew CRY 130 132 £6.0m Calvert-Lewin EVE 130 126 £8.0m Wood BUR 130 136 £7.0m Maupay BHA 129 131 £6.5m C. Wilson BOU 125 116 £6.5m

*now a FanTeam midfielder in 2020/21

PLAYERS TO CONSIDER

DEPENDABLE STARTERS – AND FINISHERS

As mentioned in the scoring system guide above, forwards (and midfielders) get an extra point for lasting the full game.

Over the course of the season, that could add up to a tidy haul.

Jamie Vardy (£10.5m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.0m) were big beneficiaries of this last season, having been nearly rotation-proof both during games and between them.

In 32 of Vardy’s 35 appearances, the Leicester City striker lasted the course.

Aubameyang, similarly, failed to last 90 minutes in just five of his 36 appearances.

Durability is obviously not the be-all and end-all but look at Sergio Aguero (£11.5m), for example: the Argentine only played a full match on eight occasions in an admittedly injury-ravaged 2019/20, leaving him some way adrift of the likes of Vardy and Aubameyang before goals are taken into account.

Player 2019/20 Team Played 60+ minutes Played the full match Vardy LEI 33 32 Aubameyang ARS 35 31 C. Wilson BOU 32 27 Kane TOT 29 26 Ayew CRY 37 23 Pukki NOR 32 22 Jiménez WOL 37 20 Calvert-Lewin EVE 30 20 Maupay BHA 29 20 Haller WHU 23 20 Rashford MUN 30 19

BEWARE THE BONUS

The Bonus Points System is the forward’s friend in FPL.

Five of the top six FPL assets for bonus points last season were classified as forwards, with Danny Ings (£8.5m) racking up more of them (40) than any other player.

With his positive and minus “impact points” cancelling each other out, Ings was subsequently not quite as deadly in FanTeam as he was in FPL – although he still hit the back of the net on 22 occasions, let’s not forget.

On the flip side, look at how much the winning bonus benefited Roberto Firmino (£9.0m), who finished 43 points behind Ings in FPL but two points ahead of him in FanTeam.

MARCUS RASHFORD AND TIMO WERNER

If the likes of Aguero and Aubameyang are too pricey, then Timo Werner (£10.0m) and Marcus Rashford (£10.0m) appeal a rung down on the premium ladder.

Rashford blanks in Gameweek 1, of course, but has a decent run of games to follow.

Not only cheaper than the aforementioned strikers, he’s also available for less money than Bruno Fernandes (£11.0m) and Anthony Martial (£10.5m).

While not being classified as a midfielder is a blow, look at his achievements in 2019/20 in registering a better points-per-match average than all bar Vardy in the forwards pool:

Player 2019/20 Team FanTeam points per match Vardy LEI 6.20 Rashford MUN 5.65 Kane TOT 5.62 Aubameyang ARS 5.61 Agüero MCI 5.58 Jiménez WOL 4.95 Jesus MCI 4.71 Firmino LIV 4.61 Ings SOU 4.55 Abraham CHE 4.35 Wood BUR 4.06

Granted he may have lost his share of penalties to Fernandes but he did win four of the six spot-kicks he converted, so would have gained assist points anyway.

We’ll point you in the direction of our dedicated Scout Report for more on Werner but 28 goals and eight assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances last season underscores his potential, while Chelsea face four teams who finished in the bottom half of the Premier League or came up from the Championship in the first five Gameweeks.

BUDGET OPTIONS

As in FPL, Michail Antonio has been priced up at an eye-catching £6.5m in FanTeam.

Ten goals and four assists from just 19 starts and five substitute appearances was impressive, with nine of those attacking returns arriving in West Ham’s post-restart fixtures.

Antonio’s season-long minutes-per-xGI (expected goal involvement) figure was also better than those of Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£12.5m).

Perhaps the biggest downside is the tricky early-season fixture schedule but, that aside, he could represent excellent value in 2020/21 based on what we saw at the back-end of last season.

Che Adams (£5.5m) caught the eye after the summer restart, finding the back of the net on four occasions; Giroud and Antonio were the only two current FanTeam forwards who could better his goals-per-90-minutes average after lockdown.

It’s still a bit early to say for sure whether Adams will become a regular starter alongside Ings as Shane Long (£5.0m) had been preferred before coronavirus stopped play but there were positive signs in the summer and indeed in pre-season too.

Finally, if it’s pure, non-playing, budget-freeing bench fodder you’re after: look no further than Jay-Roy Grot and George Hirst, two assets who are available at £4.0m – that’s half a million lower than any forward in FPL.

BEST PLAYERS BY POSITION:

