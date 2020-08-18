389
August 18

How to play FanTeam’s €1m Premier League Fantasy game – a beginner’s guide

Fantasy Football Scout are again joining forces with FanTeam, Europe’s biggest daily Fantasy sports platform, for the 2020/21 season.

An astonishing – and guaranteed – €1m is on offer in their season-long Premier League Fantasy game, with €200,000 going to the winner.

There is no catch here, only a €25 entry fee – a payment you’ll make up just by finishing in the top 5,659.

Given that only 75,000 entries are permitted, the odds are favourable for those who know their stuff.

On top of that, there are also prizes handed out to Fantasy managers who perform well on a weekly and monthly basis.

So how do you play FanTeam’s game?

Our guide below has all you need to know to get started.

WHAT ARE THE SIMILARITIES AND DIFFERENCES TO FPL?

Here’s the great news: anyone with any sort of Fantasy Premier League experience should be able to pick up FanTeam’s game without issue.

The rules, scoring and prices are very similar to FPL, so skills – and indeed squads – are easily transferable.

It’s essentially FPL but with huge cash prizes. Given that paid entry mini-leagues are now strongly discouraged by the Premier League, the FanTeam game offers Fantasy managers a legitimate opportunity to make money from their management expertise.

As in FPL, managers build a squad of 15 players that includes two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards.

A maximum of three players from a single Premier League team can be selected, with the budget for the initial squad set at 100.0m.

A starting XI is then selected for each Gameweek from that squad of 15.

One free transfer is allowed each Gameweek, with each additional transfer costing minus four points. Managers can roll a Gameweek transfer forward but can never have more than two free transfers in their locker.

FanTeam managers have two Wildcards to use, one for each half of the season. Unlimited free transfers can be used when the Wildcard is deployed and also ahead of Gameweek 1.

A captain (and vice-captain) has to be nominated every week; that player will score double points if they are handed the armband.

How to play FanTeam's €1m Premier League Fantasy game - a beginner's guide

All sound very familiar? That’s because the two games are largely the same – although there are a handful of differences to watch out for.

KEY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FANTEAM AND FPL
  • Player prices can rise and fall based on form and in-game transfer movement but, unlike in FPL, a player’s ‘sell price’ is the same as their ‘buy price’.
  • Each Gameweek deadline is one hour, rather than 90 minutes, before the first match kicks off.
  • Other than the two aforementioned Wildcards, there aren’t any chips in FanTeam.
  • More than one team is allowed per person, with each entry costing €25.

HOW DO PLAYERS SCORE POINTS?

Seasoned FPL managers should have no problem in adjusting to FanTeam and running a squad with its familiar scoring system, which is shown above.

KEY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FANTEAM AND FPL
  • There is no Bonus Points System, which is replaced by plus/minus points if a team is winning/losing during the period a player is on the pitch.
  • Goalkeepers get 0.5 points for every save made, unlike the one point awarded in FPL for increments of three stops.
  • Committing a foul that leads to a free-kick goal or converted penalty is penalised by minus two points.
  • Midfielders and forwards get an extra point for completing the full match.
Win a share of €1m as FanTeam and Fantasy Football Scout join forces

We’ll be back over the coming weeks with a series of articles on FanTeam’s million-euro cash game, delving deeper into the player prices, fixture list and strategy.

Until then, head over to FanTeam and start tinkering with your team. As is the case in FPL, unlimited transfers are allowed before Gameweek 1 and the player prices don’t change until the season is underway.

  1. mr messi
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Do we know yet if there are any playing 4m defenders?

    1. aapoman
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      Ferguson seems like the best bet

    2. Wild Card this...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Nobody is certain but people have been mentioning
      Ferguson (CP)
      Mitchell (CP)
      Douglas (Leeds)
      Johnson (West Ham)
      and that Everton guy Brant...something

  2. aapoman
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Depends on the fixtures and assuming M. Pereira costs 6.0 but how does this look?

    Ryan Button
    TAA Vinagre KWP Taylor Ferguson
    Salah KDB Bruno Pereira ASM
    Werner Antonio Davis

    Leaves 0.5 itb which I'm likely going to use to upgrade one defender to a 5.0 or gk to a 5.0

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      It looks good overall. Decent balance. Fixtures will decide though.

    2. Houldsworth Hatter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Decent that.

    3. Melon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Really nice, actually. I've currently got Doherty instead of Vinagre and Ings over Werner, but looking at this I'm really tempted.

    4. dbeck
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      looks good, if Pereira is 6.5 then i do like foden at that price, even with pep roulette

    5. lilmessipran
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Looks good..who is Pereira in your midfield though?

    6. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Promotion players aside, 6m for Pereira considering his attacking output makes him one of the tastiest budget options. He is WBA's attack.

    7. HeDoesntWantIt
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      I must be the only person who doesn’t like it. Defence and attack is poor.

  3. Disturbed
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Thoughts on this Brunoless 3-4-3 draft? Can bench one of Armstrong or st max depending on the fixture. 0.5m itb.

    Ryan
    Taa pieters vinagre
    Salah kdb greenwood st max
    Martial ings Antonio

    Button Armstrong Walker-Peters ferguson

    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Armstrong isn't fixture dependent nor absolutely nailed (maybe Hojbjerg's exit helps? But I don't think they affected each other's starts): https://www.transfermarkt.com/stuart-armstrong/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/130765/saison/2019/wettbewerb/GB1/verein/180

      ASM is more fixture dependent, but happens to be quite unpredictable: https://www.transfermarkt.com/allan-saint-maximin/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/272642/saison/2019/wettbewerb/GB1/verein/762

      Maybe just keep one for the long run and spend the extra funds on a rotating 4.5m D pair, then transfer the 5.5m mid if need be?

  4. Dunk mee jesus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    How's this for a 1st attempt, Bench is fodder

    Patricio
    Taa, ayling, doherty, Aurier
    Kdb, Bruno, Saint-Maximin, mane
    Jimenez, Mitrović

    Bench, button, Davis, Stephens bernado

  5. SHOOTER MCGINN
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    McCarthy (Nyland)
    TAA VVD Robbo Vinagre (Taylor)
    KDB Mahrez Pulisic (Soucek Gordon)
    Jimi Martial Adams

    Nailed it. See you on the 12th.

    1. Houldsworth Hatter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Pulisic injured and probably won't play GW1

      1. SHOOTER MCGINN
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Will be Ziyech in the meantime but Pulisic is the one I want so he's in at the more expensive price for now.

        1. Houldsworth Hatter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          Fair enough mate.

  6. AJ24
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    It's a bit silly to do a team without fixtures but any intial howellers?

    Ryan, McCarthy
    Trent, Ayling, Vinagre, Saliba, Taylor
    Salah, KDB, Greenwood, Foden, Pulisic
    Jimenez, Antonio, Davis

    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Looks pretty good. Puli injured but you can cover that if he doesn't make GW1

  7. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    fairly inevitable in my works mini league this year people will have ederson/de gea or allison/pickford and justify it by saying they will have a good goalie playing at home each week,they of course never do well and it just doesnt agree with me that i cant really advise them to do it properly because other less concientious league members would like them to leave it as it is, of course they see the light eventually, but it does grate me to see workmates struggling with it,just thinking aloud....

    1. Whiskerz
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm the same. I try to help a couple of them, but not too much. I still want to win!

  8. Kannbury
      34 mins ago

      4.0 4.5 (hopefully Ramsdale)
      Trent, Doherty, Laporte, Ayling, Taylor
      Kdb, Auba, Bruno, Soucek, 5.5
      Jimenez, Bamford, 4.5

      Thoughts?

      Maybe swap Bruno/Doherty for Salah/4.5 def?

      1. Houldsworth Hatter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        31 mins ago

        Bamford is shocking which leaves you light up front.

        Open Controls
        1. Kannbury
            just now

            Can switch Bamford>Ings and Bruno>Greenwood, annoyingly could have Ings with money to spare at last seasons prices!

        2. Shark Team
          • 3 Years
          29 mins ago

          Benching headache for you my friend

      2. Christina.
        • 10 Years
        32 mins ago

        All the teams have only 1 City attacker in them.

        Seems silly not to attack Cpal wk 1 if leaked fixtures are correct.

        1. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
          • 3 Years
          29 mins ago

          If they really are correct and game will be played in 1st GW that is right:)

        2. Houldsworth Hatter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          29 mins ago

          The trouble is having 2 premium City means leaving another out and there's some uncertainty over minutes for Foden, Bernardo, Mahrez, Kun and Jesus.

          1. Christina.
            • 10 Years
            27 mins ago

            Im not imagining for one moment I will keep my team for more than 2-3 wks before I WC so Im targeting fixtures early on if they favor City.

            1. Houldsworth Hatter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              25 mins ago

              Fair play. Did that work well for you last season? I'm going with a more patient approach this year. Airways WC GW2 or 3 but I'm holding for as long as possible this time.

              1. Christina.
                • 10 Years
                24 mins ago

                worked a treat. 73 OR by week 8 I think

                1. Houldsworth Hatter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Well done! Mine usually fail - that's obviously me knee jerking and getting it wrong - so a change of approach and hopefully a more patient game.

        3. Wild Card this...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          27 mins ago

          Leaked fixtures were not correct...both Manchester clubs starting with game at home etc...

          1. YekiM
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            27 mins ago

            Dude, no crowd...

            1. Houldsworth Hatter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              24 mins ago

              Maybe no crowd but if fans are allowed back in during October there'll be another clash somewhere further down the line. I doubt they'll have the clash personally.

              1. YekiM
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                23 mins ago

                Gw1 fixture is not further down the line. They could easily get back on track by then.

                1. Houldsworth Hatter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Correct but they'll have to clash at least once more to get things back on track mate.

                  1. YekiM
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    The clash is not a reason to denounce the gw1 fixtures is all. As there is no police issue there.

                    1. Houldsworth Hatter
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      No what I'm saying is there'll have to be another clash somewhere later in the season. They can't do that due to policing.

                      1. YekiM
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        Dude I understand exactly what you're saying lol. Hence the "they could easily get back on track by then." Sheesh.

                        1. YekiM
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          11 mins ago

                          Your statement is incorrect. If it happens before October hey could do it. So there.

                          1. Houldsworth Hatter
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            Chill out man! Off course it could. I'm simply of the opinion that it'll have been a dummy run. If it wasn't there would have been a much bigger thing made of it all over the press. I may be right I may be wrong. It's just an opinion.

                          2. YekiM
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            The press did report on it a fair amount. I don't mind if you think they're fake. I'm just explaining there's no fundamental problem with them. I don't care if they're real or not.

                          3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                            • 10 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Could they not just do

                            GW1 Utd Home City Home
                            GW2 Utd Home City Away
                            GW3 Utd Away City Home
                            GW? Utd Away City Away

                            Balances the books without any future clashes?

            2. Wild Card this...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              24 mins ago

              Still...not likely...
              Of course, I might be wrong but let's wait few days and see...

        4. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          26 mins ago

          I don't see myself starting the season without Mahrez (switch to Pulisic if he turns somehow turns out to still rotate like a spinning top when Foden's gone back to left CM in Silva's absence), and I know I'll start with KDB/Sterling as a regular captain, depending on if I see Sterling get a lot more assists in those pointless preseason games, showing his creativity might be back and helped by Agüero replacing Jesus

          So it's a definite yes for me, except if they start with a horrid block of fixtures, of course

          1. Christina.
            • 10 Years
            24 mins ago

            Yes, Mahrez @ 8.5m looks a steal even if he is rotated especially if fixture favour them early on.

            1. Salarrivederci
              • 4 Years
              21 mins ago

              Yeah, but they still got Sterling, Bilva, Foden & Torres. All will get time on the field.
              To me Pulisic, Ziyech, Greenwood and Son are better options at that price imo.

            2. Salarrivederci
              • 4 Years
              18 mins ago

              And i know you wrote above, that you don't expect to keep your team longer than a few GW's.
              My three years of playing have resulted in GW 3, GW 6 and GW 2 WC's.
              But this season is different in many ways.
              18a 19 and 18b as an example.
              Teams playing in europe will have a crazy schedule.
              Transfer window prolonged.

              I really do think it could be an advantage to set a team for the long run this year. Just my take on it ofc.

              1. Houldsworth Hatter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                13 mins ago

                I think the first wildcard has to be used by GW16 this season.

                1. Salarrivederci
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  But that would still (somewhat) help you set up for 18a 19 18b.
                  Atleast way better than a GW2-3 WC team is prepared for that kind of madness. 😀

        5. POLSKA GOLA
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          Yes, two attacker should be minimum unless they play Liverpool. Had drafts with KDB&Sterling or KDB&Foden. Kun/Jesus would be better for team balance

      3. Trovsmash
        • 7 Years
        32 mins ago

        Has anyone done a mock draft on fpl? If so can you share the data? curious about player pick numbers past round 6

      4. aapoman
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        By the way what is the reasoning behind having ASM over Armstrong? I'm currently on the same boat but if the fixtures are similar I think Armstrong might be the better choice.

        1. Shark Team
          • 3 Years
          25 mins ago

          Southampton is a better team with better attack so maybe Armstrong > Saint Maximin

        2. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          12 mins ago

          See my links above. Armstrong seems a better bet based on his restart form, being fixture proof, and his team scoring a lot more goals against anyone than Newcastle. You'll have to accept some unpredictable bench appearances though... And don't bench Armstrong

      5. Shark Team
        • 3 Years
        31 mins ago

        None talks about Jesus. Is he a good option or Kun will be back soon and start playing?

        1. Houldsworth Hatter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          30 mins ago

          Think they'll be sharing the minutes this season.

        2. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          26 mins ago

          he will be a decent pick when inevitably aguero is broken again ,atm 0.5 extra and tony is a no brainer if anybody is thinking of getting jesus ,that would be my take on it...

      6. Houldsworth Hatter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        Latest draft and o like it.

        McCarthy
        TAA Saliba Vinagre
        Salah KDB Fernandes Ritchie Soucek
        Jimenez Werner

        Nyland Brewster Taylor 4.0

      7. Inazuma X1
        • 2 Years
        26 mins ago

        The Fan Team total pool is 1.875m, what happens to the 875k?

        1. SHOOTER MCGINN
          • 5 Years
          22 mins ago

          FanTeam profit. Pretty much any entries over 40k of the 75k are profit for them. Less entries the better value for us.

        2. pingissimus
          • 1 Year
          22 mins ago

          Shared among contestants as they have fatally mistaken the number who would be interested. Surely that's most likely 🙂

        3. Sanchit
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Total pool is 1 million.
          The guy who comes first wins 200,000

          1. Sanchit
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Sorry, my bad

        4. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Goes to an offshore bank account while the competition runners lol at the single team entrants paying for their Ferraris.

      8. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        Ziyech or Werner?

        1. Chelsea91
          • 1 Year
          22 mins ago

          werner

        2. aapoman
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          Timo

      9. Chelsea91
        • 1 Year
        22 mins ago

        McCarthy,Martin
        Taa,Vinagre,Taylor,Dallas,Ferguson
        Kdb,Bruno,Salah,Grealish,ASM
        Werner,Mitro,Davies

        How this looking ? 0itb

      10. Andrew
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        So do we think the fixtures on FPL for GW1 was merely a test or a fixture leak? Surely a test, United and City at home on the same weekend?

        1. Houldsworth Hatter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          20 mins ago

          I'd expect it was a test run.

        2. YekiM
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          17 mins ago

          I reckon it's legit. But don't mind if not.

          1. Andrew
            • 8 Years
            12 mins ago

            What would be the reason for both Mancheter teams playing at home the same weekend?

            1. YekiM
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Shots and goggles

          2. Houldsworth Hatter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            May be pal. We'll find out on Friday.

            1. Andrew
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Or tomorrow I'm hearing

      11. Sune
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        Unpopular opinion: Rather have Sterling + Rashford than KdB + Bruno.
        Absolutely smashing it in Expected Fantasy Point per minute last season.

        McCarthy
        TAA, Doherty, Vinagre
        Sterling, Salah, Rashford, JWP
        Jiménez, Wood, Antonio

        4.0, 4.5, 4.5, 4.0

        1. Houldsworth Hatter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          19 mins ago

          It may be unpopular but it could easily pay off. Making your own decisions is the way to go. I think it's good.

        2. aapoman
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          It could well pay off. My reasoning is that with the 1m I can get from Rashford doesn't really make that big of a difference in my team AT THE MOMENT

          1. Sune
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            Well, thing is that I would prefer Rashford over Bruno if they were equally priced as well.

            1. Salarrivederci
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              You would?
              Well go for it I say.
              Can't remember the exact numbers, but I think Bruno scored around 2x Rashford in his 14 games.
              I don't expect Bruno to return twice as many points as Rashford, but I'd expect a higher & a more steady stream of points 😉

              1. Sune
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                That's probably true. But looking at Expected Fantasy Points tells a different story, especially after converting Rashford's numbers into midfielder scoring.

        3. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          Could pay off. The OoP midfield could be gold with: Salah, Sterling, Greenwood, Rashford.

          1. Sune
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Let's hope 🙂

          2. Sanchit
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            None of them is OOP.
            All Wingers are now classified as mids.

            Oop is relative to other people in the same category

            1. Sune
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              OOP or not - their goal threat numbers are through the roof.

        4. Sanchit
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Did you look at Non penalty numbers?

          1. Sune
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            I sure did.

            1. Sanchit
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              Is that the correct approach though?
              Try adding 7.5 xG to Bruno.. because I suppose United will get 10 penalties across the season.

      12. JohnBlack
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Which one looks better? Currently on A.

        A) Werner, Mitrovic, Fernandes, def4.5m

        B) Martial, Antonio, Ziyech, Robbo

        1. jimmy.floyd
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          A

        2. Salarrivederci
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          I would go with A, but I also like to get in the penalty-takers 😉
          Don't fancy Antonio anyway, so in my opinion you get the better ManU asset, the better Chelsea asset and the better cheap striker. Ofc Robbo beats any 4.5 defender all day 😉

          1. Sanchit
            • 5 Years
            just now

            This.
            Robbi beats the 4.5 but you can cover it up with the three upgrades

      13. boroie
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        Thoughts on this first draft...

        Ryan
        Gomez Taylor Vinagre
        Salah Auba KDB Greenwood ASM
        Werner Mitovic

        Nyland; KWP Ferguson Davis

        1. UnluckyXI
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          I think it's a risk not having one of Trent, robbo or Doherty as they provide both value and sheer volume of points.

          I'd be tempted to sacrifice one of you big 5 dependent on fixtures to upgrade one of your 4.5 defs

        2. Sanchit
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Do you need so many big guns? How often will you captain Auba?

      14. Berbs
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        - Fixtures release bought forward and will be released tomorrow, via exwhuemployee

        - 6 PL clubs have contacted Liverpool to take Rhian Brewster on loan, via Liv Echo

        Good news x2 🙂

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          I hope Leeds or Palace where we can rely on him to start.
          2 points is all I want 🙂

        2. FOO FIGHTER
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          That would make the 3rd spot for LFC a dream come true 🙂

          Hopefully Leeds, as he will be nailed and Klopp wanted him to go there instead of Swansea this past season.

        3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Cool - I'll tell Right In The Stanchion to do a double shift on here of telling people RMTs are utterly pointless today then 🙂

      15. Dunk mee jesus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thank this is pretty well balanced team

        Patricio
        Taa, Aurier, doherty
        Pogba, kdb, mane, saint maxim
        Antonio, Mitrović, jimenez

        Bench, button, Ayling, jorginho, Bernardo

        1. Berbs
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          You've literally chosen United's worst FPL asset.

          1. Dunk mee jesus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Really tho, u naw thank he's due a big season, esp cuz he missed most a this season, when he's good he's good

      16. villian-ty
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Why are Villa players priced so low. FPL predicting they be relegated?

        1. Annie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          GK and defenders - wouldn't expect many above 4.5. Grealish is 7.0, don't see why he should be higher. Who else in midfield is priced low? Forwards...do they actually have one?

        2. Holmes
          • 6 Years
          just now

          They are not really good enough or none of them have huge potential

      17. mcmd11
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Which option? (If European teams play gw1)
        A) Salah + Foden
        B) Bruno + Pulisic

      18. Godfrey
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Fixtures out tomorrow

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Wonderful

      19. TJ
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        See very few teams with Pope.
        Even at 5.5, he'd have the highest points per million.
        In 17/18 season his PPM was even higher.
        Am I missing something?

        1. Goonerly
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          He was 4.5 both those times, an absolute steal.
          At 5.5. he's not that much of a bargain

        2. Berbs
          • 9 Years
          just now

          When it comes to transfers like this, you have to compare the duo where you're investing your 1m.

          4.5 and Bruno vs Pope and Rashford

      20. Egg noodle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Are price changes in Fanteam similar to FPL, or more/less volatile?

