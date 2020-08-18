How to play FanTeam’s €1m Premier League Fantasy game – a beginner’s guide

Fantasy Football Scout are again joining forces with FanTeam, Europe’s biggest daily Fantasy sports platform, for the 2020/21 season.

An astonishing – and guaranteed – €1m is on offer in their season-long Premier League Fantasy game, with €200,000 going to the winner.

There is no catch here, only a €25 entry fee – a payment you’ll make up just by finishing in the top 5,659.

Given that only 75,000 entries are permitted, the odds are favourable for those who know their stuff.

On top of that, there are also prizes handed out to Fantasy managers who perform well on a weekly and monthly basis.

So how do you play FanTeam’s game?

Our guide below has all you need to know to get started.

WHAT ARE THE SIMILARITIES AND DIFFERENCES TO FPL?

Here’s the great news: anyone with any sort of Fantasy Premier League experience should be able to pick up FanTeam’s game without issue.

The rules, scoring and prices are very similar to FPL, so skills – and indeed squads – are easily transferable.

It’s essentially FPL but with huge cash prizes. Given that paid entry mini-leagues are now strongly discouraged by the Premier League, the FanTeam game offers Fantasy managers a legitimate opportunity to make money from their management expertise.

As in FPL, managers build a squad of 15 players that includes two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards.

A maximum of three players from a single Premier League team can be selected, with the budget for the initial squad set at 100.0m.

A starting XI is then selected for each Gameweek from that squad of 15.

One free transfer is allowed each Gameweek, with each additional transfer costing minus four points. Managers can roll a Gameweek transfer forward but can never have more than two free transfers in their locker.

FanTeam managers have two Wildcards to use, one for each half of the season. Unlimited free transfers can be used when the Wildcard is deployed and also ahead of Gameweek 1.

A captain (and vice-captain) has to be nominated every week; that player will score double points if they are handed the armband.

All sound very familiar? That’s because the two games are largely the same – although there are a handful of differences to watch out for.

KEY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FANTEAM AND FPL

Player prices can rise and fall based on form and in-game transfer movement but, unlike in FPL, a player’s ‘sell price’ is the same as their ‘buy price’.

Each Gameweek deadline is one hour, rather than 90 minutes, before the first match kicks off.

Other than the two aforementioned Wildcards, there aren’t any chips in FanTeam.

More than one team is allowed per person, with each entry costing €25.

HOW DO PLAYERS SCORE POINTS?

Seasoned FPL managers should have no problem in adjusting to FanTeam and running a squad with its familiar scoring system, which is shown above.

There is no Bonus Points System, which is replaced by plus/minus points if a team is winning/losing during the period a player is on the pitch.

Goalkeepers get 0.5 points for every save made, unlike the one point awarded in FPL for increments of three stops.

Committing a foul that leads to a free-kick goal or converted penalty is penalised by minus two points.

Midfielders and forwards get an extra point for completing the full match.

We’ll be back over the coming weeks with a series of articles on FanTeam’s million-euro cash game, delving deeper into the player prices, fixture list and strategy.

Until then, head over to FanTeam and start tinkering with your team. As is the case in FPL, unlimited transfers are allowed before Gameweek 1 and the player prices don’t change until the season is underway.

