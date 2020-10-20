FPL TV Guide: Your schedule for the best video content ahead of Gameweek 6

Fantasy Premier League managers need look no further than our handy TV guide to find the best video content this week.
Spurs attackers, Liverpool defenders and Aston Villa assets are all likely on your mind, but if you want some analysis on these key talking points, then take your pick from the options below…
- FFS = Fantasy Football Scout
- FPLF = FPL Family
- LTFPL = Let’s Talk FPL
- FPLH = FPL Hangover Podcast
- FPLW = The FPL Wire
- KF = KingFUT
- FPLBB = FPL BlackBox
- FPLNym = FPL Nymfria
- TTFPL = Ted Talks FPL
- FPLTTH = FPL Take The Hit
- ATFPL = Americans Talk FPL
- FFF = Fantasy Football Focus
- FPLG =FPL Greece
- FC = Fantasy Chat
- FPLWC = FPL Wildcats
Monday 19th October
13:00: FFS – Transfer Watch Gameweek 6
20:30: FPLG – Gameweek 5 Recap
Tuesday 20th October
13:00: FFS – Captaincy Gameweek 6
20:00: FFS – Scoutcast Gameweek 6
Wednesday 21st October
13:00: FFS – Team Selection Gameweek 6
21:00: FC – Gameweek 6 Preview
Thursday 22nd October
03:00: ATFPL – Gameweek 6 Preview
12:00: FC – Q&A Video
13:00: FFS – Points Prediction Gameweek 6
21:00: FPLBB – Gameweek 6 Preview
Friday 23rd October
14:30: FFS – Team News Gameweek 6
20:30: FPLG – Gameweek 6 Preview
Saturday 24th October
9:30: FFS – Breakfast Club Gameweek 6
10:00: FPLG – Gameweek 6 Deadline Stream
10:15: FC – Gameweek 6 Deadline Stream
Sunday 25th October
20:30: FPLF – Gameweek 6 Review
LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 5
- Everton 2-2 Liverpool
- Chelsea 3-3 Southampton
- Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal
- Newcastle United 1-4 Manchester United
- Sheffield United 1-1 Fulham
- Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton and Hove Albion
- Tottenham Hotspur 3-3 West Ham United
- Leicester City 0-1 Aston Villa
- West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Burnley
- Leeds United 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
