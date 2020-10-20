408
Video October 20

FPL TV Guide: Your schedule for the best video content ahead of Gameweek 6

408 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League managers need look no further than our handy TV guide to find the best video content this week.

Spurs attackers, Liverpool defenders and Aston Villa assets are all likely on your mind, but if you want some analysis on these key talking points, then take your pick from the options below…

DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV
Monday 19th October

13:00: FFS – Transfer Watch Gameweek 6

20:30: FPLG – Gameweek 5 Recap

Tuesday 20th October

13:00: FFS – Captaincy Gameweek 6

20:00: FFS – Scoutcast Gameweek 6

Wednesday 21st October

13:00: FFS – Team Selection Gameweek 6

21:00: FC – Gameweek 6 Preview

Thursday 22nd October

03:00: ATFPL – Gameweek 6 Preview

12:00: FC – Q&A Video

13:00: FFS – Points Prediction Gameweek 6

21:00: FPLBB – Gameweek 6 Preview

Friday 23rd October

14:30: FFS – Team News Gameweek 6

20:30: FPLG – Gameweek 6 Preview

Saturday 24th October

9:30: FFS – Breakfast Club Gameweek 6

10:00: FPLG – Gameweek 6 Deadline Stream

10:15: FC – Gameweek 6 Deadline Stream

Sunday 25th October

20:30: FPLF – Gameweek 6 Review

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 5

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

408 Comments Post a Comment
  1. PLerix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Jimi and Zaha -> Kane and Jorginho (-4?)
    Only 5.2 for a replacement.

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Jimenez with Newcastle and Zaha with Fulham, could backfire

      Open Controls
      1. PLerix
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        True. Need a guy for captaincy though, dont own Salah

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Captain Son.

          Open Controls
    2. The Head-Ake
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Just Jimi to Kane?

      Open Controls
      1. PLerix
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        23 mins ago

        1.9 short of that

        Open Controls
        1. The Head-Ake
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I'd hold honestly because of fixtures like ^^^ but again, your call

          Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        He needs to fund it...

        Are the rest of your front 7 great? Because losing Jimi and Zaha is quite risky. I'd prioritize putting out fires over making moves like this.

        Open Controls
  2. The Head-Ake
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    1) Davis + Mahrez + TAA + KDB to Kane + Foden + Keane + Son (-8)?
    2) KDB + Mahrez to Son + Fernandes
    3) Mahrez + TAA to Digne + Son
    4) Other

    The first option gives me this with 2 FT and 0 ITB 🙂 :

    McCarthy
    Lamptey | (TAA-) Keane | Walker-Peters
    (Mahrez -) Son | Salah | Havertz | (KDB -) Foden
    Werner | DCL | (Davis-) Kane

    Martin | Bissouma | Mitchell | Justin

    Open Controls
    1. The Head-Ake
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Help 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. The Head-Ake
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Aight then lmao

        Open Controls
    2. Hot Fuzz
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      -8 jeez hell no just do option 2 test of the team is mint

      Open Controls
    3. Old Gregg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. LOLarov
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    1 FT 1.3 ITB\

    A) James --> Digne
    B) James --> Mings
    C) Foden --> Grealish
    D) Save FT

    Open Controls
    1. The Head-Ake
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Save. James might fetch an assist or two (beware of my bias)

      Open Controls
      1. LOLarov
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        he is currently on my bench as I see club captain Aspi playing vs UTD

        Back three of;
        TAA Mitchell Saiss

        Mitchell gets the nod because very are so so bad!

        Open Controls
        1. LOLarov
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          Fulham*

          Open Controls
        2. The Head-Ake
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          I'd save FT to analyze further after this Gw. Plus you get to make 3 transfers for a hit even if you wanna

          Open Controls
  4. AYLD28
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Languishing at 2.5m but going into GW6 I feel happy with this team.

    Martinez
    Saiss Lamptey TAA
    Salah (c) Foden Pulisic Son
    DCL Watkins Kane

    1.1 ITB

    Pulled an early trigger on Jimi > Kane. Foden potentially next out and I will continue to get punished by James but can’t get him in without a double hit. Not worth that.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. The Head-Ake
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
    2. AYLD28
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I have Chilwell on the bench, first sub. Rest are duds

      Open Controls
  5. Bam Bam Bigelow
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Saiss > Kilman to enable Jimi > Bruno by GW 9?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Selling Saiss is quite unwise imo. Playing well at LWB.

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        yeah highest scoring defender in game

        Open Controls
    2. AYLD28
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      How can you go Jimi to Bruno

      Open Controls
    3. LOLarov
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Bruno is a mid and jimi a Fwd so not sure this makes sense?

      Open Controls
  6. davies
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Which option do you prefer?

    A) TAA Pulisic Watkins
    B) Dallas Grealish Kane (-4)

    Martinez Forster
    Robertson Lamptey ***** Mitchell Kilman
    Salah Sterling Son ***** Soucek
    ***** DCL Brewster

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. The Head-Ake
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. AYLD28
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I prefer A.

      In my view it’s sterling or Kane for that second premium

      Open Controls
  7. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Will Bellerin continue to play OOP? Might be a very interesting differential at 5.0 if so (a Podence swap is in my thinking...)

    Open Controls
  8. Tomas_brolin
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    A. Gomez and Kane

    Or

    B. Robbo and Aguero?

    Already have Salah and son. Currently on B

    Open Controls
  9. No Professionals
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    what do people think to this plan?

    Martinez
    Robertson Saiss James
    Salah Son Grealish Foden
    Kane Jimenez DCL

    Steer Mitchell Taylor Alzate

    GW6 - Roll
    GW7 - James to Ayling (or another in that price range) and roll 1FT
    GW8 - Jimenez and Grealish to Aguero and Barkley for free

    let's face it, other things will get in the way, but i like it in theory.

    Open Controls
    1. Rinseboy
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      looks good but why not shifting James this week instead of GW7?
      I would get Targett this week

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        maxed out on Villa... it's ayling or lamptey in reality.

        plan would be to play mitchell and hope he starts, and then have Taylor as back up.

        I like the idea of having 2ft to reassess.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Doing James > Lamptey is a very direct upgrade for this week. I think not making this move could be a mistake.

          Open Controls
  10. Rinseboy
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Team looks like this. Plan next week is upgrade Barnes to Havertz or Pullisic t the moment.

    Set up look correct

    Martinez
    Semedo Saiss Robbo Lamptey
    Salah (c) Jrod Son Grealish
    Kane (vc) DCL
    Steer Barnes Mitchell Brewster

    Open Controls
  11. tibollom
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    hello guys,G2G and roll on FT for 2 next GW?

    1FT and 2.4 ITB

    Ryan
    Lamptey Dallas Saiss Robbo
    Jrdo Salah Grealish Son
    Kane DCL

    Button Brewster Soucek Ferguson

    Open Controls
  12. Mortal.Swinbat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who to lose for Kane? I have 2.4itb

    A) Ings - has the form but plays - EVE, avl, NEW, wol (not great fixtures)
    B) Jimenez - has the fixtures but has been lucky to score points really - NEW, CRY, lei, SOU (3 juicy homes games in the next 4)

    DCL is my 3rd striker.

    Or do I hope Kane doesnt haul again and upgrade the rest of my team

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      I couldn't pick between them, Jimenez is a steady stream of low ceiling points returns, Ings is more erratic but is a capable of scoring in any fixture.

      Open Controls
      1. Mortal.Swinbat
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Couldn't agree more mate, gotta hope for a midweek injury to make my mind up for me! Keeping an eye on Kane as well as he's on the verge of price rising

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Ings and Jimenez don't have any midweek games with both sides out of the Carabo cup and with no Europe. This is part of their appeal to me.

          Open Controls
          1. Mortal.Swinbat
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            Yeah I'm hoping for a training ground injury haha. I'll see how Kane gets on mid week. Thanks for the advice

            Open Controls
    2. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      hoping kane doesn't haul again is brave, he is running riot. hit post and bale deprived him of an assist, score could have been massive last GW.

      and he's only had one penalty so far.

      i'd lose ings.

      Open Controls
      1. Mortal.Swinbat
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        I know 🙁
        I didn't bring him in last week for a -4 because I said "he wont double digit haul AGAIN that would be crazy" and he did, can't ignore him now. Also you're right about he could have had more points and with all the penalties flying around it won't be long before he gets more.

        I'm thinking Ings as well, plays the top 2 next (although it is Everton and Villa) and Jimenez I just like as a player

        Open Controls
    3. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Jim easily, Ings is looking so fit right now, if he wasn't rested and rotated last year he would have got way more points, and not to mention he's on penalties now too

      Open Controls
      1. Mortal.Swinbat
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ings did look good last game, some really tough fixtures coming up compared to Wolves though. He did look sharp this weekend though and could have had more points

        Open Controls
      2. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I removed Jim before even watching wolves play that's how confident I was that he wouldn't haul, that he'd spend 90% of his time deep, and that Podence and Neto are allergic to passing, got very lucky with his goal

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Went Jim to Kane, kept Ings because Southampton properly try to attack. Wolves sit back and try to counter late on its so tedious to watch especially if you own an attacker

          Open Controls
  13. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any chance Mitchell gets a game this week?

    Need to play Mitchell, Lamptey Dallas.

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Potentially, PVA didn't get off the bench did he. Or we could even see PVA left mid and Mitchell retain place

      Open Controls
  14. FDMS All Starz
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Would you do Davies -> 5.5def for a -4? If so for who?

    Defence: TAA - Justin - Davies (Bernando* - Douglas*)

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah because you've got no third defender otherwise so it's only a -2

      Open Controls
  15. CAPA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    I'm waiting for KDB news for next weekend. Held onto him GW6 hoping Brewster would play, sadly just a cameo.
    I have 0.5m itb so could spend up to £12m on a mid for this weekend if he's out again. Already got Salah so all mid options open to me!
    Which mid do we think will score most points GW6?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.