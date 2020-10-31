1086
Dugout Discussion October 31

Foden benched for second consecutive Premier League match

1,086 Comments
Phil Foden (£6.6m) finds himself on the Manchester City bench for the second time in two Gameweeks as his side travels to face Sheffield United.

Despite coming into Gameweek 7 as the Citizens’ top option for shots in the box, big chances and shots on target this season, Foden will have hope for an impact substitute role again.

That said, the England international did the job last time out, coming onto score and register six points in a 1-1 draw with West Ham in Gameweek 6.

And, of course, this back-to-back benching is sure to slightly sure up his chances of start in Gameweek 8, although you never can tell with Pep Guardiola.

The two most popular Fantasy asset in Manchester City’s squad is in the starting line-up though, Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m) lining up in central midfield.

At 7.3% ownership, Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) remains something of a differential, despite averaging 5.8 points per game this season.

The Englishman is joined the front-three by Riyad Mahrez (£8.4m) and Ferran Torres (£6.9m) and it will be interesting to see if he occupies the false-nine position again with Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.3m) still both out injured.

Pre-match reports suggest that Torres could be leading the line, as he did against Marseilles, which might benefit Sterling better, considering his ability to cause problems in wide areas.

Guardiola confirmed the Spaniard is occupying the striker role in his pre-match comments.

Meanwhile, Rhian Brewster (£4.5m) starts up-front for Sheffield United again. It has only taken him attracting 6.8% ownership to be the Blades’ most fashionable option for Gameweek 7.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale; Stevens, Egan, Basham; Lowe, Osborn, Ampadu, Berge, Baldock; Brewster, McBurnie.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Dias, Walker; Rodrigo, De Bruyne; Torres, B Silva, Mahrez; Sterling.

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 7

  • Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace
  • Sheffield United v Manchester City
  • Burnley v Chelsea
  • Liverpool v West Ham United
  • Aston Villa v Southampton
  • Newcastle United v Everton
  • Manchester United v Arsenal
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Fulham v West Bromwich Albion
  • Leeds United v Leicester City

1,086 Comments
  1. Nanoelektronicar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    I could do Sterling and Barkley to Mane and Harrison for free. Do it or don't?

    Open Controls
  2. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    4 from 3 ugh zaha,jimi,foden and this drip drip of matches is just crap ...

    Open Controls
  3. sully29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    What's the deal with Gareth Bale btw? Haven't been paying attention to Spurs news. Likely to start any time soon?

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Was awful at Madrid the last two seasons and continuing that form for Spurs.

      Open Controls
  4. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    Bald fraud figured out it seems. City needs to move the ball quicker

    Open Controls
  5. ABHISHEK - THE CURIOUS ONE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Whichever Lateriser Captain this week , that player will not score its simple as that 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Sterling

      Open Controls
    2. ABHISHEK - THE CURIOUS ONE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      He is a legend no doubt about it .. but this season he is way off the form ( Like Sterling ) xD

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        It's not a predictable start - there are no experts 😉

        Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      perks of getting a spotlight

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Murphy's law

        Open Controls
        1. Bennerman
          • 2 Years
          just now

          That is the central conceit and elephant in the room of this entire site. Hyping the whole fantasy football game into an 'industry' (please) and then anointing people (or many anointing themselves) as 'pros'.

          It's utterly ridiculous and a massive case of charlatanism.

          Frauds.

          Open Controls
  6. ivantys
      27 mins ago

      Basing off fixtures being easy isn't even useful anymore as most of the easy teams are parking bus.

      Open Controls
      1. Blzbobuk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Southampton, Leeds, Brighton and Villa could have been classed as easy/captainable fixtures and they don’t seem to Park the bus.

        Open Controls
        1. ivantys
            just now

            Yeah I'm currently on 9 teams who do that and those 4 aren't part of them.

            Open Controls
      2. Mweene
        • 6 Years
        26 mins ago

        Only own Chilwell from the first 3 games so feels like a good start with the Jimenez, Zaha, Sterling, Foden blanks.

        Which is more reliable for price changes? FPLstatistics or FFFix?

        Open Controls
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          FPLstats

          Open Controls
          1. Mweene
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            Thanks. Saiss is -50% on there and +40 on Fix so was a little confused.

            Open Controls
            1. Blzbobuk
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              It’s plus 50 and plus 40 not much price action at the moment as people wait for the games. Price won’t change for a few days on Saiss so wait to see other games.

              Open Controls
        2. Blzbobuk
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          What I like on fix is the hourly rate of change

          Open Controls
        3. DA Minnion
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          Nobody has sterling.

          Open Controls
      3. Iceball
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        Liverpool next week for Sterling and Foden. Should be lot of goals in that game!

        Open Controls
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          0-0 incoming

          Open Controls
      4. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        Mitchell & Dunne on my bench sounds like a comedy duo. With Saiss, it is actually a comedy duo 🙂

        Open Controls
      5. DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Ok didn't see the game so need some help. Time to get rid of Sterling?
        Who for if so?

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Salah

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Or Mane if funds don’t permit

            Open Controls
        2. Blzbobuk
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I am working out how to get city assets in for gw10 so probably not but 2 tough fixtures incoming... Could get on fernandes or Rashford early. Surely not your top issue in your team.

          Open Controls
      6. Blzbobuk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        17 mins ago

        I was hoping Reece James would complete the set of rotation risk defenders not playing this week to see if a rough with the smooth could have 5 non playing defenders.

        Open Controls
      7. Africa United
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        What's the issue with Werner ? Is lampard trying to look bad again?

        Open Controls
      8. ZimZalabim
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        werner starts

        Pulisic injured in warm up

        Open Controls
        1. BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Really?

          Open Controls
        2. Africa United
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          ?????? Is this true?????

          Open Controls
          1. ZimZalabim
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            yes werner in

            Pulisic injured but not confirmed what the injury is

            Open Controls
            1. BobbyDoesNotLook
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              What a lucky day as an owner. But. Werner against deep Burnley defence is not optimal.

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                That can't be true surely ?

                Open Controls
        3. Pumpy Pro
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Lol rediulous

          Open Controls
      9. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Do people on here seriously expect their players to start all 38 games?

        Open Controls
      10. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thoughts on Zaha vs. Grealish for the next few?

        - Think Zaha edges it on fixtures (LEE, BUR, NEW, WBA vs. ARS, BHA, WHU, NEW)
        - Villa almost certainly a better team (14 shots per game vs. 8 for Palace)
        - Zaha on pens, Grealish unknown
        - Zaha higher xG and xGI, but Grealish better in terms of chance creation
        - Zaha involved in 75% of Palace goals this season vs. Grealish 50% (but
        - Both the same price, but Zaha close to rising

        Seems really borderline to me

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          just now

          If Grealish on pens then him easily, if not then I’d say Grealish just still

          Open Controls
      11. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Pulisic injured in the warm up, Werner on the bench #CFC #BURCHE

        Open Controls

