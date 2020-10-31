Foden benched for second consecutive Premier League match

Phil Foden (£6.6m) finds himself on the Manchester City bench for the second time in two Gameweeks as his side travels to face Sheffield United.

Despite coming into Gameweek 7 as the Citizens’ top option for shots in the box, big chances and shots on target this season, Foden will have hope for an impact substitute role again.

That said, the England international did the job last time out, coming onto score and register six points in a 1-1 draw with West Ham in Gameweek 6.

And, of course, this back-to-back benching is sure to slightly sure up his chances of start in Gameweek 8, although you never can tell with Pep Guardiola.

The two most popular Fantasy asset in Manchester City’s squad is in the starting line-up though, Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m) lining up in central midfield.

At 7.3% ownership, Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) remains something of a differential, despite averaging 5.8 points per game this season.

The Englishman is joined the front-three by Riyad Mahrez (£8.4m) and Ferran Torres (£6.9m) and it will be interesting to see if he occupies the false-nine position again with Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.3m) still both out injured.

Pre-match reports suggest that Torres could be leading the line, as he did against Marseilles, which might benefit Sterling better, considering his ability to cause problems in wide areas.

Guardiola confirmed the Spaniard is occupying the striker role in his pre-match comments.

🗣 Guardiola on Torres playing as a striker today: "It's a new position for him but he did it well (against Marseilles). We have other people in the middle but the striker position is the most difficult. He did really well and we try again."#FPL #FFScout #GW7 #SHUMCI #mcfc pic.twitter.com/iJMTNvNTmK — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) October 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Rhian Brewster (£4.5m) starts up-front for Sheffield United again. It has only taken him attracting 6.8% ownership to be the Blades’ most fashionable option for Gameweek 7.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale; Stevens, Egan, Basham; Lowe, Osborn, Ampadu, Berge, Baldock; Brewster, McBurnie.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Dias, Walker; Rodrigo, De Bruyne; Torres, B Silva, Mahrez; Sterling.

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 7

