Scout Notes October 31

The FPL impact of Aït-Nouri’s debut on Saïss, Kilman and Podence

Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace

  • Goals: Rayan Aït-Nouri (£5.0m), Daniel Podence (£5.5m)
  • Assists: Pedro Neto (£5.5m)
  • Bonus points: Aït-Nouri x3, Nelson Semedo x2 (£5.5m), Neto x1

CRY WOLF

Fantasy Premier League managers finally got a definitive clue to Nuno Espirito Santo’s long-term plans for his defence this season in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

And, much to the dismay of the 22.4% in possession of Romain Saïss (£5.3m), the top-scoring FPL defender in 2020/21, we received confirmation that his role is diminishing.

The return to fitness of Marçal (£4.9m) and the arrival of Rayan Aït-Nouri (£5.0m) had been creeping up on Saïss for the last few weeks as he stood in at left wing-back.

But the emergence of Max Kilman (£4.2m) has caught him between a rock and a hard place considering that his old job has now been taken too. Crucially, against Palace, Saïss stayed on the Wolves bench. Helpful for avoiding one-point cameos but increasing the need for nearly a quarter of managers to draw on their bench. 

Of FPL defenders, only Trent Alexander-Arnold (33.2%) and the injured Tyrick Mitchell (25.7%) came into Gameweek 7 with more owners than Saïss, who actually became the most popular in that position among the top 10,000 managers on Friday night.

The fact that he is no longer guaranteed starts could mean a large number of managers already have one transfer booked in for Gameweek 8, especially those who feel they cannot bench a non-playing asset at £5.3m. Interestingly, 8.2% of all managers own both Saïss and Mitchell, although the latter is easier to keep on the bench for a few weeks.

Accordingly, we could see a flash-sale of the Wolves man in the coming days, especially as his team’s upcoming fixtures now take a turn for the worse from a defensive perspective anyway. Wolves travel to Leicester, Arsenal and Liverpool between now and Gameweek 11.

RAYAN ADVENTURES

Meanwhile, any hope that Saïss might somehow fight his way back to either left wing-back or centre-back were dashed by fantastic performances from both Aït-Nouri and Kilman against Crystal Palace.

Considering he is a natural left wing-back, it should come as no surprise that Aït-Nouri offered a much better balance to the Wolves side than Saïss did. He was also on-hand to blast Cheikhou Kouyaté‘s (£5.0m) first-half clearance into the bottom corner of Vicente Guaita‘s (£5.0m) net to give Wolves a well-deserved lead.

Bombing forward with intent and energy, the 19-year-old matched what Nelson Semedo (£5.5m) offered on the right and, as a result, Crystal Palace struggled to cope with how wide the pitch became.

“(Aït-Nouri) is brilliant. He’s come in and learned the role inside out. He’s really sharp. Turns you inside out with his bag of tricks. Tonight, I thought he was brilliant.” – Conor Coady

“(Aït-Nouri) played good. He has a lot of talent. There is a lot to improve on the defensive aspect and the shape of the team. But to score on your debut is great.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

DEAR PODENCE

Arguably, the chief beneficiaries of the impact Aït-Nouri had on the Wolves team were for Daniel Podence (£5.5m) and Pedro Neto (£5.5m), who each got their third attacking returns of the season in Gameweek 7.

Each wing-back taking up advanced positions, and offering energy and enthusiasm to track back, although, admittedly Aït-Nouri was not as good at that part of the job as Semedo (which Nuno picked up on, based on the above quote). Generally, the extra pace in these areas allowed the two wingers much more freedom to roam forward and cause problems against Palace.

Podence was particularly lively in the early stages, as Wolves finally rediscovered how to start games on the front foot. It is telling that Aït-Nouri’s 18th-minute goal was their first scored in the first half since Gameweek 1.

Then, after teeing up Leander Dendoncker (£4.5m) for a seventh-minute headed effort and watching Guaita palm away a 10th-minute curled strike, Podence finally rewarded the patience of his 3.6% ownership with a first attacking return since Gameweek 2. 

Netting his first goal since this same fixture last season, the former Olympiacos man ghosted in at the back post to slot under Guaita after Neto had found space behind Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) for a cross.

ON THE SPOT

The 482,570 Fantasy managers who signed Wilfried Zaha (£7.3m) for Gameweek 7 were, naturally, disappointed to see him pick up just one point at Wolves.

The fact that Nuno’s men have kept four clean sheets from a possible seven now arguably makes his rather quiet display feel like more of an anomaly, considering he averaged 10 points per away game before Friday night.

With Leeds (home), Burnley (away), Newcastle (home) and West Bromwich Albion (away) up next, there is still plenty of reasons to be positive about Zaha’s credentials.

Not least because he might be back on penalties again after Luka Milivojevic‘s (£5.7m) short-lived return to the Crystal Palace side.

During the club captain’s absence, Zaha has taken on responsibility for spot-kicks. But, when the Eagles were awarded one in the first half at Molineux, it was, unsurprisingly, Milivojevic who prepared to take it.

In the end, the penalty was ruled out for an offside in the build-up but the fact the Serbian collected the ball and stood over it spoke volumes.

However, Zaha owners were handed something of a reprieve as Milivojevic was sent off for violent conduct in the closing stages. At present, his ban lasts three matches, which would, of course, be ideal for anyone wanting Zaha to take some more penalties.

That said, it would be worth keeping an eye on whether or not Palace decide to appeal the decision and try to shorten the suspension.

“I’m disappointed about the red card. I personally thought it was a fair challenge from Luka Milivojević. But the referee, unfortunately, had a different opinion.” – Roy Hodgson

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (3-4-3): Patrício; Kilman, Coady, Boly; Aït-Nouri, Neves, Dendoncker, Semedo; Neto (Moutinho 76′), Jiménez (F Silva 90+1′), Podence (Traoré 76′).

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; van Aanholt, Dann, Kouyaté, Clyne; Schlupp (Eze 65′), Riedewald, Milivojevic, Townsend (Ayew 72′); Zaha, Batshuayi (Benteke 84′).

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 7

  • Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace
  • Sheffield United v Manchester City
  • Burnley v Chelsea
  • Liverpool v West Ham United
  • Aston Villa v Southampton
  • Newcastle United v Everton
  • Manchester United v Arsenal
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Fulham v West Bromwich Albion
  • Leeds United v Leicester City

495 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gabbiadini
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Jimi a trade with his fixtures and if so to who... (own Ings)
    Possibly thinking Werner?

    Open Controls
    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yeah I guess if he looks good this week

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 3 Years
        just now

        yes obvs a wait and watch.

        Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Just got rid of Werner, not liking his positioning

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 3 Years
        just now

        too good to stay down.

        Open Controls
    3. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm gonna keep him for next few. 2 goals in 3 games isn't bad

      Open Controls
  2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Would you keep TAA for Man City or move to Chilwell?
    Likely going to WC in 2-3 weeks anyway

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      I am moving out for Coufal. Need to prepare for my Podence to Bruno switch.

      Open Controls
    2. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yep keep could easily be a 0-0

      Open Controls
  3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Need one of my popular picks to not play to have my differential come up from the bench and give me a nice 8. Please!

    Open Controls
  4. PlayPercentage
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Only three Premier League games today? This PPV nonsense has got to stop.

    Open Controls
    1. Bruce Lee
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      i don't like the ppv stuff

      but i do like the games spread out

      Open Controls
  5. liverpool01
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Coufal or Masuaku?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Coufal more nailed

      Open Controls
      1. liverpool01
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        Cool thanks

        Open Controls
  6. Bruce Lee
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    the standard of pundits in the uk is disgusting

    if you see other countries, they have pundits that breakdown tactics and explain things that you might not have caught watching the game

    in the uk, you got most of the analysis asking if the manager should be sacked or highlighting the referee decisions
    football is not politics or referee decisions

    then, you have sky that have literally got youtube personalities telling me about football

    Open Controls
  7. Bruce Lee
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    a sterling haul today would be lovely

    Open Controls
    1. ivantys
        4 mins ago

        Hope he saves some for next week

        Open Controls
        1. Bruce Lee
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          easy game so probably will

          Open Controls
      • Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        As an owner can’t see it against SHU

        Open Controls
        1. Bruce Lee
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          true, SHU have been solid so far

          Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      The top defender in the game has been dropped, pretty unusual 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Feels so harsh he was only
        Moved out left to help the team with injuries too haha

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          It’s one game, doesn’t mean he’s completely dropped. Who’s to say Kilman misses out next next week or Coady/Boly

          Open Controls
          1. Gabbiadini
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            lol. it won't be coady or boly.

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 3 Years
              7 mins ago

              Ok maybe a bit far there, but definitely Kilman. Kid only has a couple of good performances under his belt

              Open Controls
        2. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Yeah I would be so pissed with the manager... really unfair. He could have easily say why don't you play Kilman as a wing back instead? Lesson learned I guess.

          Open Controls
      2. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        Shows how fpl points doesn’t always reflect real life performances

        Open Controls
      3. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Trent will be top after today 😉

        Open Controls
      4. ivantys
          3 mins ago

          Highest scoring doesn't mean bEsT defender

          Open Controls
      5. PlayPercentage
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        Saiss -> Kilman, or
        Saiss -> Ait-Nouri?

        Open Controls
        1. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Kilman for the short term and Ait-Nouri if he holds down the LWB position

          Open Controls
        2. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          Fixtures not looking good for wolves going forward, so either look elsewhere or gamble of Kilman holding down his place as an enabler

          Open Controls
        3. Soonmixdin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Are you that confident that they will get results, given their upcoming fixtures?

          Open Controls
        4. antis0cial
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Not prefer a West Ham def for upcoming fixtures?

          Open Controls
      6. beetlejuice
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Looking for a Jimenez replacement, currently have DCL and Watkins. Fund is 9.9 after shipping Jimenez
        Bamford ; don't fancy the fixtures
        Kane ; need a hit and fixtures are drying already
        Maupay ; is he reliable?
        Antonio ; injured
        Adams ; recently sold him for Watkins, don't really go back to that route again.

        Any other options?
        Thanks!

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Wilson ?

          Open Controls
        2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Ings

          Open Controls
          1. Gabbiadini
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            +1

            Open Controls
          2. beetlejuice
            • 3 Years
            just now

            does he really worth extra few millions than adams? I doubt.

            Open Controls
      7. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Would you consider pva a good replacement for saiss ?

        Open Controls
        1. liverpool01
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Great fixtures for next 4 gws

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            Didn't watch the game no chance he can be dropped if Mitchell fit ? Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. liverpool01
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Doubt Pva will be dropped he replaced Mitchell, didn't watch the game mate.

              Open Controls
            2. Soonmixdin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              There's no way Mitchell gets a look in if PvA is fit!

              Open Controls
              1. Soonmixdin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Only thing I would say is that as he's returned from a long injury lay off, he won't be up to speed for a few games yet.

                Open Controls
        2. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks all pva it is then 🙂

          Open Controls
      8. liverpool01
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        Jimenez vs Leicester
        Dcl vs Man Utd

        Hold or Jimenez to Dcl?

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          United at home usually a good fixture for Everton to get goals historically. I’d keep DCL

          Open Controls
          1. liverpool01
            • 2 Years
            9 mins ago

            Cool haven't got Dcl yet.

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              Sorry I misread, I would get DCL and have some extra £s

              Open Controls
        2. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          hold

          Open Controls
        3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          DCL has the better fixtures after mate but you could say Jiménez always does well in harder fixtures too so it’s a really close one

          Open Controls
        4. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          Do it the week after when DCL has Fulham

          Open Controls
          1. liverpool01
            • 2 Years
            6 mins ago

            Yeh makes sense doing it when dcl is against Fulham thanks guys.

            Open Controls
      9. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        https://twitter.com/FPL_physio/status/1321947102864412678

        This is interesting..

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Makes sense, I think people rushing to sell him should hold, I very much doubt Kilman has displaced him long term after a couple of good performances when Saiss has been a stronghold in that defense for over a year.

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            Personally don’t own him though

            Open Controls
          2. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            Fixtures are turning though

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              They are just so solid at the back though

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 6 Years
                just now

                True. If only I had a crystal ball 🙂

                Open Controls
        2. Top Lad Dakes.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          Interesting indeed, but Kilman and A-N performance still worrying...

          Open Controls
        3. Guru Mediation
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Very. Thanks for the link. That being said I see little downside to downgrading as the fixtures are turning for Wolves. Can then assess which is the best asset to obtain a few weeks down the road

          Open Controls
          1. Guru Mediation
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            I'm switching to Coufal, but not until the end of the week

            Open Controls
          2. Bennerman
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Before that he couldn't get in the team, remember. Bennett kept him out, and he got the odd job in midfield. It's not as if he's been a mainstay for years and a Nuno favourite.

            Open Controls
          3. Marcin the Pole
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            This. If upcoming fixtures were tasty I'd definitely hold. Don't have much appetite for a Wolves defender anyway though for the next few weeks so will likely bring in Coufal.

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              just now

              This

              Open Controls
        4. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Hats off to the person who spotted that one !

          Open Controls
      10. Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Bit of a weird one, I always thought Saiss was an excellent player for Wolves - sad to see him lose his spot. Guess it means he’s gotta go - but to who atm?
        A) Coufal/Cresswell
        B) Kilman
        C) Chilwell
        D) other

        Martinez Steer
        Robbo Saiss** Lamptey Taylor Mitchell
        Salah Son Havertz JRodriguez Podence
        Kane DCL Davis

        2FT 1.2 ITB

        Open Controls
        1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
          1. Top Lad Dakes.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Probably a solid shout especially if good again today. A downgrade would be nice though potentially to enable Podence / Davis upgrades, or Rashford in for Havertz even...

            Open Controls
      11. bigwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        What's Hodgson on about the Mili foul was a fair challenge and appealing. It was a blatant red card.

        Open Controls
        1. Bennerman
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          I do remember on the last replay I saw (having been fully convinced of the red) him getting a much bigger chunk of the ball than I'd first thought. But haven't seen it since to confirm (I know I could go on Twitter to look again but I don't like Twitter and won't promulgate it by giving it a click).

          Open Controls
          1. bigwig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            tbf I only saw it from one angle in the highlights on a computer screen but looked a stone wall red

            Open Controls
        2. Fantasy Gold
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Roy has let himself down with that comment.

          Sour grapes.

          Open Controls
      12. Hryszko
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Anyone help?

        Had 2FT’s, already done Saiss > Coufal.. got 1.3m itb! Does this look good to go for GW 8? Want to bring City players in but not yet as fixtures are horrendous.

        Martinez (Steer)
        Trent - Lamptey - Coufal (Dallas & Taylor)
        Salah - Son - Zaha - Podence
        Jimmy - DCL - Kane

        Open Controls
        1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Jimmy to Werner/Ings could be a good shout

          Open Controls
          1. Hryszko
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yeah i was thinking Werner/Ings, but shall I hold for one more week and reassess? I feel like I need city cover in 2 GW's too!

            Possibly keep Jimmy and just do Podence > Foden?

            Open Controls
          2. Hryszko
            • 3 Years
            just now

            When would you look at doing the above?

            Open Controls
      13. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 mins ago

        Are Zaha owners planning to hold through his fixtures, I’ve had him since gw 3 so had ok returns but feel like now could be a good time to jump off a to Rashford, puli or Bruno

        Open Controls
        1. Hryszko
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          I'm holding, he looked dangerous again last night, should of had a penalty last night and with Luka suspended he's on penalties again?

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 mins ago

            Would think so, some say Pva but I can’t see that. He looked ok last night ? Didn’t see the game, that’s re assuring at least!

            Open Controls
          2. Seanigula
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Dangerous? He was terrible...don’t think he even had a single shot anywhere near the goal...and he wouldn’t have had a penalty because Luka was on at the time

            Open Controls
        2. Gabbiadini
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          hold through what, 4 excellent fixtures?

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Leeds and Burnley aren’t excellent fixtures for an attacking side as bad as palace

            Open Controls
        3. bigwig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I'm thinking of getting him in. LAst night was the fixture I dint want him for but the next 4 look good

          Open Controls
      14. Bury94
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Weird one this Liverpool game tonight. I could see West Ham getting a 2-1 win but I could also see Liverpool winning 5-0. Hope it's the latter as a Mane captainer..

        Open Controls
        1. Top Lad Dakes.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Nice 1-0 with a Salah goal would do me fine tbh

          Open Controls
      15. Danno - Emre Canada
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Plenty people moaning about a potential Podence assist, I missed it, anything in this?

        Open Controls
        1. Bruce Lee
          • 2 Years
          just now

          podence crossed to the pen spot and it was headed away towards the corner of the box

          the fella then scored

          Open Controls
      16. JGP
          4 mins ago

          My team:

          Martinez
          Robo Saiss Chilwell
          Salah Barkley Zaha Son
          Werner Dcl Jimenez

          Ryan Mitchell Dunne Anguissa

          I’m so stuck on what transfers to do! Any help/suggestions would be great!

          Open Controls
          1. antis0cial
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Saiss to West Ham def or pva, rest is fine for now

            Open Controls
        • Ronnies
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Bench 1 of these;

          A) TAA - Man City away
          B) Ayling - away to Palace
          C) Justin - home to Wolves
          D) Coady - away to Leicester

          Thanks.

          Open Controls

