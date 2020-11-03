299
Champions League November 3

The best players to sign and captain for UCL Fantasy Matchday Three

299 Comments
Three weeks in a row of Champions League football and UCL Fantasy in a row? UEFA are spoiling us. 

After two rounds of action, I am back to have a look at the captaincy options and potential transfers to make ahead of Matchday Three.

Captains Sensible

Tuesday, November 3

Sensible 

Call me boring, but the two sensible options for captaincy this Matchday really pick themselves. Up first, again, is Robert Lewandowski (€12.0m), who was rested at the weekend, ready to finally get himself on the Champions League scoresheet. 

Although he hasn’t scored in his last three continental games, Lewandowski’s domestic record of ten goals in four league outings speaks for itself (and almost belies belief). RB Salzburg have conceded six times in their first two Champions League matches this season, and with penalties as well, Lewandowski should be set up to have a field day. 

Differential

This was definitely a harder one to pick. With potential options Joao Felix (€9.0m) and Raheem Sterling (€10.5m) in need of a rest, I’ve gone very left-field in recommending Shakhtar Donetsk’s Tete (€5.2m). 

Still only 8% owned after his Matchday One haul against Real Madrid, Shakhtar have the advantage of a baying crowd behind them and were able to rest almost their entire starting XI at the weekend. 

Tete has taken 70% of Shakhtar’s shots across the first two Matchdays and Borussia Mönchengladbach will likely be tired after tough games against Real Madrid and RB Leipzig in the space of a week. 

Wednesday, November 4

Sensible

Subbed on in the 56th minute, scores in the 59th and then again in the 76th. Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.0m) is back and ready for a visit to Budapest. 

Ferencvaros have conceded seven goals across the first two Matchdays, including being turned over by a thoroughly unimpressive Barcelona side. 

Say what you like about who the GOAT is, CR7 is unmatched in the Champions League and will be looking to make up for two hard weeks wasted on a superyacht somewhere in the Atlantic. 

Differential

Marcus Rashford (€9.0m) has arguably been the star of the Champions League season so far. He scored a scintillating hat-trick off the bench in Leipzig last week and having had the misfortune of sitting through the entire Basaksehir-PSG game last week, I can confirm that the Istanbul side really aren’t very good. 

Martin Skrtel (€4.5m) and Rafael (€4.0m) were considered distinctly average Premier League players in their prime and they really are no longer in their primes. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be riled up after their loss to Arsenal at the weekend and Rashford should have the perfect combination of pace and determination to take advantage on Wednesday evening. 

Who to bring in?

The Matchday Three fixtures have the benefit of being simply the reverse of the Matchday Four fixtures, and so if a side has a good game this week you know you’ll be able to rely on them after the international break too. 

A few gems have come to light at the back. Shakhtar’s Valeriy Bondar (€4.0m) has 15 balls recovered (BR) over his first two games and should build on that with the double header against Gladbach. 

Jules Kounde (€4.0m) is back after his COVID diagnosis and should line up alongside BR beast Diego Carlos (€5.0m) at the back for Sevilla in their games against a COVID stricken Krasnodar side. The Spanish side are yet to concede in the competition so far and I back them to continue their great defensive form. 

Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro (€6.0m) has been lining up at left-midfield in their easier games this season and their games against Club Brugge should fit that bill and you can expect points at both ends for him. Further forward for Dortmund, Gio Reyna (€6.5m) has been on top form in the league and was rested ready for tomorrow’s game. He appears to have solidified his place as a first choice pick for Lucien Favre’s side. 

Juventus’ games against Ferencvaros make some of their players great options. Aside from the obvious Ronaldo (only owned by 12% currently), Danilo (€5.0m) and Bonucci (€5.5m) should start at the back. Dejan Kulusevski (€8.0m) has been in strong attacking form for the Old Lady so far and having been rested at the weekend, should be a key piece for them this week. 

Consider we never truly know what we’re going to get, I am loath to recommend Manchester United players, but as discussed with Rashford, Bruno Fernandes (€9.5m) will be involved if United show up in Istanbul like they have for the first two Matchdays. After their recent clean sheets against Chelsea and RB Leipzig, even Harry Maguire (€5.0m) may now be an option, especially after Basaksehir proved to be terrible at defending corners against PSG.

Who to avoid?

Ajax have been heavily hyped up after their recent 13-0 win in the league, but they’ve just been hit for 11, as 11 of their squad have tested positive for COVID-19. 

Losing key players such as Dusan Tadic (€9.0m), Davy Klaassen (€6.5m) and Ryan Gravenberch (£6.0m) will massively affect the Dutch side and Midtjylland proved against Liverpool that they are not in the competition just to get rolled over. 

PSG have confirmed that Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m), Neymar (€11.5m) and Mauro Icardi (€9.5m) will all have to sit out this week’s game against RB Leipzig which makes the rest of their players a lot less attractive as options. Dynamo Kiev and Krasnodar have also announced that their squads have been struck by COVID-19.

Any Atalanta options such as Alejandro Gomez (€8.5m) and Duvan Zapata (€9.6m) are likely to have a lot less joy against Liverpool over the next two Matchdays, alongside popular picks such as Olympiacos’ José Sá (€4.5m) in goal and Brugge’s Charles de Ketelaere (€4.5m) in midfield as they both have tough games coming up. 

Players possibly in line for rotation this week include Alvaro Morata (€9.0m), Marco Reus (€8.5m), Joao Felix (€9.0m) and Sterling after they have all played a lot of games consistently without a break. 

  1. FPLShaqiri
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    I'm a bit out of the loop on Chelsea. Ziyech seems popular. Why? Is he nailed on the right of that front 3 now?

    So many attacking players and I have no idea how they fit into a formation. Mount and Havertz in a midfield 3 seems too attacking - could Jorginho/Kovacic play in midfiled, making Mount/Havertz alternatives to Ziyech on the right? Or is Ziyech superior?

    Open Controls
    1. Beavis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      He's the most natural option to play RW and he's looked good so far.

      Open Controls
    2. DIMITRIS
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Pulisic Havertz Ziyech and Werner up top in 4-2-3-1 formation.
      With Pulisic injured, I'm 99% sure that Mount will occupy that position.
      Kovacic and Kante will play in 2 CM positions, or Jorginho instead one of them, and that will probably be alterd from game to game.

      Open Controls
    3. NateDogsCats
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Had his first 2 starts now for Chelsea, performed pretty well and the RW position should pretty much be his. He also should be on free-kicks (would have assumed corners too but Chilwell surprisingly has taken up that charge).

        Open Controls
    4. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      “I signed a player once. Top player. Fantastic player. We’d done a deal and he wanted to goal bonus. He was a striker. I said “what do you think we’re paying you 50 grand a week for, to miss them?”

      Harry Redknapp

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Who was it, Darren Bent?

        Open Controls
    5. Beavis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Any suggestions? 1 FT, 0.6m

      McCarthy
      TAA, Robbo, Lamptey
      Salah, Son, Grealish, Foden
      Kane, DCL, Adams

      Subs: Justin, Bissouma, Mitchell

      A: TAA > Chilwell
      B: Justin > Zouma
      C: Foden > Bowen
      D: Save FT

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    6. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      TAA ->
      A. Cancelo
      B. Chilwell
      C. Zouma

      Open Controls
      1. That Was Easy!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        B. Cancelo can wait.

        Open Controls
      2. Beavis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        B unless you need the cash.

        Open Controls
      3. Shearer & Sutton
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    7. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      So who's a better pick going forward?

      Bellerin or Cresswell?

      Open Controls
      1. That Was Easy!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Quite like the look of Coufal for .5 less.

        Open Controls
      2. what's my name
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Mr. B

        Open Controls
    8. That Was Easy!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      How does this look?

      TAA + Saiss + Jimmy > Chilwell + Coufal + Kane (C) (-8)?

      I know it's a -8 involving 2 defenders, but I feel it may be worth it. Kane can move to Vardy next week or I can keep.

      Ryan, Maupay the other 2 weak links in my team.

      Open Controls
      1. what's my name
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        39 mins ago

        likes those moves

        Open Controls
      2. That Was Easy!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        38 mins ago

        Could just do TAA > Chillwell, or Saiss > Zouma/James...

        Open Controls
      3. That Was Easy!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        Rest of team...

        Ryan Steer
        Robbo TAA Saiss Konsa Mitchell
        Salah Bruno Son Podence Alzate
        Bamford Maupay Jimmy

        Think a -8 is necessary in this situation.

        Open Controls
      4. The Road to Turfdom
        • 4 Years
        34 mins ago

        Have seen worse -8s, but I think Ryan and Maupay should go first tbh

        Open Controls
        1. That Was Easy!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah, the sensible thing to do albeit boring 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. The Road to Turfdom
            • 4 Years
            just now

            FWIW I'm on 2 frees this week and Ryan-> Mendy was my first transfer (second move to come)

            Open Controls
      5. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        I might be tempted by that but got majorly burnt last year on Kane in for one week. I like Werner for his fixtures. Maybe him for Maupay and Coufal for TAA or Werner for Jimi and Mendy and Chilwell for Ryan and TAA?

        Open Controls
      6. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        And play Konsa

        Open Controls
    9. what's my name
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Maupay
      a. Sell for free
      b. hold and save ft

      Open Controls
      1. The Road to Turfdom
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        sell

        Open Controls
        1. what's my name
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          care to share thoughts

          Open Controls
          1. The Road to Turfdom
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            dropped over attitude concerns - not sure if that's an instant recall. Wilson the obvious swap I think

            Open Controls
            1. That Was Easy!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              I've got other fires to fight above. Do you think I should just focus on my non-playing players, Saiss and Maupay, instead of chasing some upside with dropping Jimmy and bringing Kane in?

              Open Controls
              1. what's my name
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                i sold saiss to coufal on ft if that helps, now thinking be saving ft or selling maupay

                Open Controls
      2. That Was Easy!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Hold, I think he comes back in.

        Open Controls
    10. DIMITRIS
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      What to do with Pulisic (8.3) ? I have 0.1 ITB. Swap for:
      A) Ziyech
      B) Havertz
      C) Bowen
      D) Zaha

      Open Controls
      1. thetommy14
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
          1. DIMITRIS
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Cheers 🙂

            Open Controls
        • what's my name
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          A and hope that works out for ya

          Open Controls
          1. DIMITRIS
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Thank you 🙂

            Open Controls
      2. 2EyedTurk
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Thoughts on this WC guys?

        Mendy
        Walker Bellerin Chilwell
        Salah Zaha Grealish JWP
        Kane Vardy DCL

        Martinez Vestergaard Kilman Riedwald

        0.9ITB

        Thinking of getting Ziyech instead of JWP somehow

        Open Controls
      3. diesel001
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Looking forward to a night of CL football and a Biden victory.

        Open Controls
        1. That Was Easy!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Yes please!

          Open Controls
        2. sirmorbach
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Yeah!

          Open Controls
        3. DIMITRIS
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Why Biden?

          Open Controls
          1. diesel001
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            More aligned with the UK's world view.

            Open Controls
            1. DIMITRIS
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Fair enough.

              Open Controls
        4. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Here here.

          Open Controls
      4. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        My team looking like some weird traffic light - have a red flag, an orange flag, 2 yellows, and a player that has been dropped 😀 1FT to play with as well. Fun

        Open Controls
        1. Monklane
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Pretty, though.

          Open Controls
      5. Pukkipartyy
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Are everyone shipping Saiss? Maybe it was just odd benching? Any Wolves fans here?

        Should i hold or ship out (-4).

        Open Controls
        1. NateDogsCats
            19 mins ago

            Most seem to be selling, I don't have him but if I did I'd hang on, I don't see him being permanently dropped like so many others.

            Open Controls
          • thegaffer82
            • 9 Years
            16 mins ago

            Fixtures are turning, he’s definitely a rotation risk. I’m getting rid as soon as I can spare a transfer

            Open Controls
        2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Have Sterling. Which one of these two should I play:

          1) Foden vs Pool
          2) Podence vs Lei

          Open Controls
          1. DIMITRIS
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Foden, he scored against them last time.

            Open Controls
          2. thegaffer82
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            I’d play Podence. He’s looked alright when he’s played I think. Like a pound shop Hazard.

            Foden might not start, and even if he does he’s probably not going to score too highly

            Open Controls
        3. Hiddenpaw
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          So I have TAA, Robbo and Chilwell who would take out and bring in? I know as soon as I lose double pool defence they will keep a clean sheet.

          Open Controls
          1. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            I think id take TAA out

            Open Controls
          2. what's my name
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            not next gw they will

            Open Controls
        4. FC Hakkebøf
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          CL inquiry: Who will score more points over the next two games?

          A) Messi + Antony -4
          B) Haaland + Kulevski

          Ronaldo (C)

          Note. It's the danish version of UCL fantasy football. Similar to FPL! Antony listed as midfielder

          Open Controls
          1. sirmorbach
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Tough call. I'm on B because Antony is listed as a forward on the offiical game, but A on your version I think

            Open Controls
            1. FC Hakkebøf
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Thanks buddy. Want with A. Messi or Ronaldo captain?

              Open Controls
              1. sirmorbach
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                I'd go Ronaldo, but honestly could work either way. I have a feeling that Ronaldo is eager to start firing again and Ferencvaros seems tailor-made, while Barcelona is in a bit of a mess right now. Of course, Juve ain't that great either and Messi is Messi, but I have a feeling that Ronnie will pull a Ronnie

                Open Controls
        5. lindeg
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          whos on pens for west ham? it says noble, antonio, lanzini - but none of them are starting atm?

          Open Controls
        6. thegaffer82
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Who to bring in for Pulisic?

          A) Ziyech
          B) Rashford
          C) Bruno

          Open Controls
          1. Rashleigh Runabouts
              8 mins ago

              I can't fathom utd out, just inconsistent, yet I feel uneasy going without. So A.

              Open Controls
              1. Rashleigh Runabouts
                  1 min ago

                  If that makes sense!

                  Open Controls
              2. andres
                • 9 Years
                just now

                A is exciting but risky

                Open Controls
            • sirmorbach
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Lads, UCL related. What do you think of this WC team?

              Mendy / Scherpen
              Kimmich / Diego Carlos / Savic / Bondar / Kounde
              Felix / Rashford / Fati / Kulusevski / Tete
              Ronaldo / Haaland / Traore

              Open Controls
            • wulfranian
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Best midfielder up to 8.8 from gw9 and after?

              Open Controls
              1. andres
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Grealish?

                Open Controls
            • andres
              • 9 Years
              58 mins ago

              A. Taa, Podence => Zouma, Zaha/ Grealish
              B. Taa, Podence, Jimi => Chilwell, Ziyech, Wilson (-4)

              Open Controls
            • thetommy14
                51 mins ago

                Martinez, Forster
                Robbo, Chilwell, Reguilon, Lamptey, Mitchell
                Salah, Son, Pulisic*, Grealish, Bissouma
                Kane (C), DCL, Bamford

                *Potentially Ziyech in for Pulisic*

                Thoughts?

                Open Controls
              • sirmorbach
                • 4 Years
                51 mins ago

                UCL Fantasy: worth punting on Foden instead of Fati for he seems likely to rest?

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.