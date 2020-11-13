128
FFS International November 13

FFS International: Who are the best West Ham assets for their strong run of fixtures?

128 Comments
Share

As Fantasy Football Scout continues to expand to the furthest reaches of the globe, we take a look at the newest members of FFS International and get their views on which West Ham assets are most appealing for their favourable run of fixtures.

Fantasy Football Scout’s global community continues to grow with every passing year. Over the last season c. 4.7m Fantasy managers have visited the site from six continents and 234 countries.

As well as the United Kingdom, the list of top 10 countries is made up of:

  • The United States of America
  • The Republic of Ireland
  • Norway
  • Australia
  • India
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Sweden
  • Nigeria

With the continued growth of the Fantasy Football Scout userbase, we have developed FFS International and launched the Arabic language section of our website to enable us to increase and improve the content we can offer globally.

The Fantasy Football Scout community already contains Pro Pundits from all over the world, the Scout Network and Scout Academy both have global members, and now under the banner of FFS International, we can bring together much of the best content from across the planet.

This week we have added five new members to the FFS International community:

Are West Ham assets good options? If so who should we invest in?

The Hammers have just entered a nice run of fixtures which lasts right through until beyond Gameweek 18 and, as a result, they are on the radars of many FPL managers.

Some of the members of FFS International assess which West Ham players are the best options over this period.

FFTitan

Overlooked Fornals can benefit from West Ham's appealing fixture run

Vladimir Coufal (£4.5m) is our top choice from West Ham. The Czech defender has been impressive, playing every minute of every game since his arrival in the Premier League ahead of Gameweek 4. In the five matches he played, he has two assists and two clean sheets, making him arguably the best defender in the game at his price point of £4.5m. His low ownership of 1.5% also makes him a great differential.

Pablo Fornals (£6.4m) also looks like a good option. He is currently West Ham’s top FPL points scorer. Whilst listed in the game as a midfielder, he is deployed on the left side of the front three and brings guile and creativity to the Hammers’ attack. He has already matched his goal tally of his previous season and has three assists to his name. Regardless of whoever West Ham play as their frontman, Fornals is capable of contributing.

Tomas Soucek (£4.9m) has been the mainstay of the West Ham side since joining in January 2020. He has the most FPL points (27) of any midfielder priced at less than £5.0m so he makes a perfect choice as a fifth FPL midfielder you may or may not want to play. He’ll definitely get the minutes and is a goal threat going forward at set pieces. He has 44 goals in 206 games in his career – a very decent record.

Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) caught the eye in Gameweek 8, earning a whopping 15 points with a clean sheet, a penalty save and three bonus points. However, we do not recommend bringing him in. It is not often that goalkeepers earn the maximum bonus and that usually happens when the custodian in question makes a penalty save and keeps a clean sheet. Against Fulham, Fabianski was lucky as Ademola Lookman fluffed his spot-kick with a Panenka attempt. All in all, penalty saves are rare: Fabianski himself has made just seven of them in his 14-year Premier League career. Going for another ‘keeper like Alex McCarthy saves you 0.5m. Another alternative would be Edouard Mendy, who at £5.1m has kept three clean sheets in the four games he played.

FFTitans

Block 5

In terms of schedule, West Ham has a kind fixture list over the next five Gameweeks, which invites a deeper look into their assets and where to invest.

From an attacking point of view, the loss of Michail Antonio (£6.2m) to injury was a big blow. Out of all of West Ham’s attacking assets, Antonio was the one with the big underlying numbers and attacking contributions. He was also very consistent against all types of opponents. Aside from Antonio, the rest are not proven at this level or their underlying numbers are not strong enough to warrant strong consideration. Soucek, however, looks to be one of the best enablers in the game this year and would be perfect as the 11th pick in your starting line-up.

I’d be more inclined to invest in West Ham’s backline given that they have the best defensive fixtures over the next five, according to the Season Ticker. Aaron Cresswell (£5.1m) looks to be the standout option given that he has multiple routes to points, but in that price range, I’d be more tempted by Joao Cancelo or even a punt on Reece James rather than spend that amount on a West Ham defender. At £4.5m, however, both Coufal and Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m) offer great value. Coufal is a more certain starter if any change in formation occurs, and his safe playing style performs better on the Bonus Points System. On the other hand, Masuaku’s underlying numbers are better and his more adventurous playing style gives him a better opportunity to contribute in attack. All three are good options, and your choice may well depend on your budget and your squad depth.

Block 5

FPL Crypto

It’s been quite a reversal of fortunes for clubs like West Ham and Aston Villa, after finishing 16th and 17th last season respectively. And here we are giving serious thought to FPL asset double-ups in both cases as their fixture schedules ease.

I’ve looked closely at the numbers. West Ham, in Gameweeks 1-4, showed early signs of defensive improvement before facing Spurs, Man City and Liverpool. During these opening Gameweeks, the Hammers conceded only seven shots on target (the lowest in the Premier League), kept two clean sheets and conceded only four goals.

That prompted me to move for Cresswell last week as their fixtures begin to take on a similar path to those opening Gameweeks. Cresswell has created 17 chances for his teammates thus far, the most out of any other FPL defender.

New signings Coufal and Masuaku are budget entries and play more advanced roles than Cresswell. The two wing-backs have both started every game since Gameweek 4. Fabianski exploded into the frame in Gameweek 8 with 15 points, reminding us all of his proven FPL pedigree; a great set-and-forget option at £5.0m for anyone on a Wildcard this week or miserable Aaron Ramsdale owners, like myself!

Going forward, Antonio could offer tremendous value now at 6.2m, as he resumes training. In my opinion, a fit Antonio trumps any other FPL option in this West Ham side and it will be interesting to see if he recovers sufficiently over the international break. I wouldn’t rule out a Cresswell and Antonio double-up, although there is a lingering worry over the latter’s troublesome hamstrings.

Other great budget striker options have emerged, such as Ollie Watkins and Patrick Bamford, who may be safer choices over Antonio for the medium term at least. Soucek loves a shot, matching Son Heung-min with his goal attempts (18) and shots inside the box (13) numbers this season. For me, he is a very viable and cheap Daniel Podence direct replacement.

FPL Crypto

American’s Talk FPL

The injury to Antonio came at a very unfortunate time, right when thousands of managers were likely ready to bring him in following the nightmare fixture list to begin the season. Nevertheless, we still see plenty of value in this West Ham side, just no longer from the forward position – at least until Antonio is back and healthy.

Our top recommendation for the friendly fixture turn is Cresswell, as he provides clean sheet potential, attacking threat (from set pieces) and great security for starts. The more budget defensive options of Masuaku and Coufal also look like great picks but both trail Cresswell, due to possible game-time issues for Masuaku (if Moyes ever changed to a back four, he could very well lose his spot) and a bit less attacking potential from Coufal. ​

Turning to midfield, the two standout options thus far have been Jarrod Bowen (£6.3) and Fornals. However, Said Benrahma (£6.0m) is all of a sudden muddying the waters here, staking his claim for more minutes with an assist and a solid showing last time out against Fulham. It’s unclear who would potentially lose their spot should Benrahma prove too influential to stay on the bench, but that little bit of uncertainty makes us hesitate to dive into any of these assets, and if we had to recommend somebody in this price range across the entire league, would likely opt for the in-form Diogo Jota, Jack Grealish or Wilfried Zaha.

Perhaps the best route into West Ham’s midfield is also the cheapest, with Soucek providing security of starts, strong value, and plenty of attacking potential that finally resulted in his first goal of the season last time out.

American’s Talk FPL

What’s new from our FFS International Members?

FFTitans

Ahead of Gameweek 9, the FFTitans will have their regular FPL content – a post looking at stats and a preview of the upcoming Gameweek. As well as this they will be producing a selection of possible Wildcard teams, based on some statistical metrics. They will also be selecting their favourite captain choices of the week.

Over the international break, FFTitans have delved into the validity of awarding FPL assists for winning penalties as well as selecting a set-and-forget goalkeeper for the Gameweeks to come.

They have also produced content ahead of UCL Fantasy Matchday 4 – a point in the game they believe to be a great opportunity to utilise the Wildcard chip.

Block 5

During the first week of the international break, Block 5 has released two special episodes of the podcast, covering:

  1. Chips and Double/Blank Gameweek planning
  2. How to differentiate smartly in FPL

During the upcoming days, Block 5 will also be releasing the regular weekly episode of the podcast covering fixture swings and underlying numbers, as well as translating episodes of some of the best FPL pods around and producing the Gameweek 9 detailed preview.

Links can be found over on Block 5’s Twitter account.

FPL Crypto

Cathal (@FPLCrypto) and Gabriel (@FPLLens) are working hard to re-launch the popular “6 Picks” Weekly Contest, from Gameweek 9 onwards. The Weekly Contest is a side-game on the FPLCrypto YouTube channel where viewers choose one FPL player in each of six categories for a given Gameweek. FPL Crypto offers up a prize for the weekly winner. Look out for the YouTube video, scheduled to come out early next week, after which participants have until the Gameweek deadline to enter their picks.

You can read more about all of our FFS International members here.

If you are interested in joining the Scout Network, Scout Academy, FFS International or being part of the next wave of the Community Trials please get in touch!

‘Form versus fixtures’ poser for Son and Kane’s owners after late Spurs win

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

128 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    FPLKnightsTemplateAmateurPundit: Souchef!

    Open Controls
    1. Bennyboy1907
        just now

        Which striker/midfielder/defender will score the most in their respective positions over the next 5-8 GW’s?

        Predictions

        Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Cresswell & Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Antonio is currently flagged red as not fit without a return date in sight. And it is Antonio, so injury prone player

        Open Controls
        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour ago

          he’ll be back 🙂 ... nice and rested for the fantastic run of fixtures

          Open Controls
    3. Boleyn Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I wouldn't recommend bringing in Fornals. Benrahma looks likely to take his place in the team soon. Cresswell is the best defensive choice if you have the funds due to his set piece duties

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - Go Granville
        • 11 Years
        47 mins ago

        but what about the fixtures from defensive point of view? they don't scream CSs to me

        Open Controls
        1. Boleyn Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          CSs seem to be more difficult to predict this season anyway. I think Cresswell's attacking potential combined with possible clean sheets makes him worth considering. He's even taking direct freekicks

          Open Controls
      2. King Kohli
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        Any idea if Antonio will be fit for gw 9?

        Open Controls
        1. Boleyn Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          He might be but if you haven't already got him I'd hold off from buying him until he has played a few minutes. Moyes likes to ease players back in

          Open Controls
          1. King Kohli
            • 8 Years
            8 mins ago

            Thank you mate.

            Open Controls
            1. Boleyn Boy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              No worries

              Open Controls
    4. jasont12
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Anything worth a -4 here?
      McCarthy.
      Cancelo, Chilwell, Mitchell.
      Son, Salah (c), Barkley, Grealish (vc).
      Kane, DCL, Jimenez.
      Button, Ayling, Justin, Bissouma.
      0ft, 1.8m ITB.

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour ago

        Not for a - 4

        Open Controls
    5. Tshelby
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Thinking of getting Jesus on a wildcard. What's the latest news on Aguero? City has some nice fixtures coming.

      Open Controls
      1. just a man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        “Sergio Aguero will step up his recovery from a hamstring injury next week - meaning he could be fit for Manchester City's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur next Saturday.”

        https://www.skysports.com/football/transfer-paper-talk

        Open Controls
        1. Tshelby
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers!

          Open Controls
        2. Sharkytect
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Noooooooooooooooo!!!!

          (From a spurs fan)

          Open Controls
    6. Mufc202020
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Kane and Bissouma to Vardy and Jota for -4?

      Can’t afford Biss to Jota unless I get rid of Kano

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        51 mins ago

        No, I wouldn't

        Open Controls
      2. Dexters Laboratory
          10 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
        • Shineonme
          • 4 Years
          just now

          No way

          Open Controls
      3. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Hey guys, which do you prefer?
        A) son to grealish
        B) son and r.James to kdb and coufal (-4) - have Chilwell

        Open Controls
        1. Tshelby
          • 5 Years
          51 mins ago

          Like B

          Open Controls
        2. Mufc202020
          • 1 Year
          42 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. Pogboom
          • 4 Years
          40 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        4. Sharkytect
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          18 mins ago

          What would you use the spare 2mil on next week of you went for a)

          Open Controls
          1. waltzingmatildas
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Kane and Bissouma to KDB and Watkins.
            I guess it's who I want this week - Son / Grealish / KDB.
            KDB has the highest points projection, but it would be a -4 and there isn't much between the 3.
            Perhaps I just stay as I am for now and hold the FT

            Open Controls
        5. Dexters Laboratory
            13 mins ago

            B) KDB definitely an upgrade over Grealish

            Open Controls
          • Shineonme
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            A easy

            Open Controls
        6. Pogboom
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Wildcard Team

          g2g?

          McCarthy
          Cancelo ● Chilwell ● Coufal
          Fernandes© ● Salah ● Ziyech ● Grealish
          Kane ● DCL ● Bamford

          Steer ● Lamptey ● Bissouma ● Mitchell

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            33 mins ago

            Not sure on Mitchell or Steer on a WC but good otherwise

            Open Controls
            1. Pogboom
              • 4 Years
              21 mins ago

              Can bring in Forster for Steer (backup to McCarthy). Also, there aren't many options under 4.2m for defender as Mitchell's replacement.

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                20 mins ago

                Good shout with Forster. Shame you can’t stretch to Kilman over Mitchell

                Open Controls
                1. Pogboom
                  • 4 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Short by 0.1m. I trust Mitchell to get back his place once he's back. PVA shouldn't stay for long tbh.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Miguel Sanchez
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Bissouma to a 4.4?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Pogboom
                      • 4 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      There's only Riedewald.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Miguel Sanchez
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Elneny too

                        Open Controls
                  2. Sharkytect
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Maybe just go super cheap for your 5th defender and assume they won't play. Neco williams? I just think Mitchell won't play but will also lose value over the coming months

                    Open Controls
                2. Dexters Laboratory
                    just now

                    Steer to Forester
                    Bisso to 4.4
                    Mitchell to Kilman
                    You'll never actually start Bisso and Kilman could get more points

                    Open Controls
            2. Johan Queef
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              31 mins ago

              Nice. Agree on the Mitchell comment.

              Any plans for the city boys when fixtures turn?

              I'm currently toying with playing my WC but too uncertain to pull the trigger yet.

              Open Controls
              1. Pogboom
                • 4 Years
                9 mins ago

                Depending on how Kane performs in the next 2 GWs, can downgrade him and upgrade Bruno to KDB. But right now, I'm not too keen on City assets although GWs 10-15 look tasty.

                Open Controls
                1. Johan Queef
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Yeah I think that's a viable strategy.

                  Open Controls
            3. Shaw Manc Redemption
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Steer>Forster
              Mitchell to Kilman if you have funds - otherwise fine as fodder

              Open Controls
          2. niaz1982
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Any ideas of further changes needed or stick??
            McCarthy
            Cresswell Justin Zouma
            Son Salah Barkley Zaha JRod
            Watkins Kane

            Steer / Dallas / Mitchell / Wilson
            0FT £2.6ITB

            Keep or do a -4?

            Open Controls
            1. niaz1982
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Thinking after this week Cancelo for Dallas and then maybe Son for a City asset?

              Open Controls
            2. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Save

              Open Controls
            3. Kabayan
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Keep

              Open Controls
          3. Johan Queef
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Toying with various strategies, any help appreciated.

            McCarthy

            Chilwell, Robbo, Lamptey Taylor (Mitchell)

            Salah, Son, Grealish, J.Rod (Trossard)

            Kane, Mitro (Brewster)

            2FT and 1.9ITB.

            A) Trossard - Soucek, Son - KDB
            B) Son - Ziyech and save FT
            C) Mitro - Watkins and save FT

            Unsure whether to get KDB now or make more transfers next week to deal with the fixture shift.

            I hate Mitro but might leave him for one more week...how many times have I already said this?!

            Any advice welcome!

            Open Controls
            1. Dexters Laboratory
                1 min ago

                Can you stretch to Eze over Soucek? Otherwise A looks good

                Open Controls
            2. JJO
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Best defender for next 5 gws guys?
              Not Chilwell or Cancelo

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                27 mins ago

                Cresswell

                Open Controls
              2. Rasping Drive
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                26 mins ago

                Cresswell, PvA or Reece James

                Open Controls
              3. Dexters Laboratory
                  19 mins ago

                  RJames, Zouma, Dias, Bellerin, Cresswell

                  Open Controls
                • Villan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  A villa one possibly? Good fixtures

                  Open Controls
                • Shineonme
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Creswell

                  Open Controls
              4. Rasping Drive
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Martinez
                Chilwell Robertson Lamptey
                Salah Son Rodriguez Grealish Podence
                Watkins DCL

                Forster Brewster Regulión Mitchell

                0FT 6m itb. Podence to Bruno/KDB/Ziyech for a -4? What do you fine fellows think?

                Open Controls
                1. Miguel Sanchez
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Yes - KDB or Bruno is worth a hit on Podence

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rasping Drive
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Gracias señor

                    Open Controls
                2. Dexters Laboratory
                    17 mins ago

                    KDB definitely worth the -4 for the next 5 Gws

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rasping Drive
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Cheers Dexter; that’s what I’m running over in my head - bringing in Bruno would cost me an extra -4. His stats since he came to the Premier League have been stellar but United’s fixtures after West Brom (who I don’t think will be pushovers by any means) That said he always seems to find a way to score points, even if his team are not playing well.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Villan
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        Sounds good logic. Then downgrade Regulion, upgrade Son to KDB?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Rasping Drive
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Yes, pretty much that’s the plan, but I would have to downgrade Robertson to someone like Cancelo to free up funds for the KDB move

                          Open Controls
                      2. Dexters Laboratory
                          3 mins ago

                          I'm probably getting both
                          GW9 Foden Kane to Bruno Watkins
                          GW10 Son Semedo to KDB Coufal

                          Open Controls
                          1. Rasping Drive
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            just now

                            Sounds decent, too. I could go Ziyech instead of Bruno which would save me a hit. Fingers crossed that Kane and Son don’t ruin the party!

                            Open Controls
                  • Slitherene
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour ago

                    Seem fairly settled on this PK taker team.

                    Martinez Forster
                    PvA Lamptey Justin Taylor Lewis
                    Salah KdB Bruno Berge Soucek
                    Werner Richarlison Watkins

                    1.2 ITB for Vardy next week.
                    Your thoughts?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Zim0
                      • 2 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      I don't like ur defence and berge and Soucek

                      Open Controls
                      1. Slitherene
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        Surprisingly my defense rotates well with Berge & Soucek.

                        Open Controls
                    2. Villan
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Berge is the only pick I don't like personally

                      Open Controls
                      1. Slitherene
                        • 2 Years
                        1 min ago

                        He'll only play probably 2-3 times in the next 10.

                        Open Controls
                  • Dexters Laboratory
                      1 hour ago

                      A) Kane & Eze/Jota
                      B) Bruno & Watkins (-4)
                      C) Kane & Watkins (-4)

                      Open Controls
                      1. Miguel Sanchez
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        B

                        Open Controls
                      2. Villan
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        B

                        Open Controls
                      3. Shineonme
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        A

                        Open Controls
                    • Villan
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      54 mins ago

                      A) Son -> Fernandes

                      B) Foden -> Rashford

                      C) Neither

                      Open Controls
                      1. Slitherene
                        • 2 Years
                        36 mins ago

                        A

                        Open Controls
                      2. Tonyawesome69
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        A or C

                        Open Controls
                    • ace3.1415
                        50 mins ago

                        Rashford or Ziyech?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Villan
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          33 mins ago

                          If you go Rashford then you can easily drop to Ziyech.

                          I still don't trust Frank roulette personally

                          Open Controls
                          1. Tonyawesome69
                            • 1 Year
                            just now

                            I don't see Ziyech being rotated. He is heavily involved in most of their attacks.

                            Open Controls
                      • Arbroath 36-0
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        48 mins ago

                        Did it really happen last night or was I dreaming it all?

                        No Scotland No Party!

                        Open Controls
                        1. Villan
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          23 mins ago

                          Shame reports are suggesting the Euros will be in Russia with possibly no fans.

                          I have tickets to the quarters in Rome 🙁

                          Open Controls
                        2. DA Minnion
                          • 8 Years
                          17 mins ago

                          It did. Was delighted for them. Will cheer them on in the finals.

                          Open Controls
                      • Samir16
                          47 mins ago

                          Martinez(McCarthy)
                          Kilman, Chilwell, Coufal, PVA (mitchell)
                          grealish, salah(c), son, zaha (bissouma)
                          DCL, Kane (maupay)

                          0 FT,2.4itb
                          Planned transfers are
                          GW 10 - Maupay to Brewster
                          GW11 - Son/Zaha to kdb (depending on form)
                          GW12 - DCL to bamford
                          GW13 - Son/Zaha to bruno

                          Use this transfer plan or play wildcard right now and make all the changes?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Villan
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            37 mins ago

                            Team doesn't look like it needs a wc

                            Don't think I'd go with 2 x 4.5 attackers though personally

                            Open Controls
                          2. Tonyawesome69
                            • 1 Year
                            12 mins ago

                            No WC needed

                            Open Controls
                          3. Shaw Manc Redemption
                            • 4 Years
                            just now

                            WC this week or next I think to take advantage of the fixture swing

                            Open Controls
                        • Villan
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          45 mins ago

                          Might start Brewster over Foden this week if I don't get rid of Foden....

                          Am I mad??

                          Open Controls
                          1. Slitherene
                            • 2 Years
                            24 mins ago

                            Probably

                            Open Controls
                          2. DA Minnion
                            • 8 Years
                            20 mins ago

                            Foden and Brewster are both bad picks.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Tonyawesome69
                              • 1 Year
                              just now

                              this

                              Open Controls
                          3. Shineonme
                            • 4 Years
                            17 mins ago

                            Yep

                            Open Controls
                          4. Tamagotchi Massacre
                            • 6 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Not really mad. If you're not planning to get rid of Foden then 2 points is hardly a disaster for a 4.5. And for all the poor stats and eye test, the guy is still a striker playing at home to a middling team.

                            Open Controls
                        • Atimis
                          • 4 Years
                          39 mins ago

                          Son Reguilon to Bruno Cancelo or only Son move and play Kilman?

                          Will also probably not bring City for now and do Kane to Vardy next week.

                          2FTs 1.6ITB.

                          Martinez
                          Robo/Kilman/Chilwell
                          Salah/Son/Hamez/Grealish
                          Kane/DCL/Bamford

                          Martin/Reguilon/Mitchell/Stephens

                          Open Controls
                          1. Tonyawesome69
                            • 1 Year
                            just now

                            Son move only

                            Open Controls
                        • Neves say Neves
                          • 2 Years
                          30 mins ago

                          Which move do you think I should make?

                          A) Son --> KDB
                          B) Son --> Bruno
                          C) Reguilon --> Cancelo/Dias
                          D) 2 of the above for a -4

                          Open Controls
                          1. Miguel Sanchez
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            20 mins ago

                            B

                            Open Controls
                          2. Tonyawesome69
                            • 1 Year
                            19 mins ago

                            B

                            Open Controls
                          3. avfc82
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • Has Moderation Rights
                            • 10 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            It kinda depends how long you wanna hold Bruno for?

                            Open Controls
                        • Tonyawesome69
                          • 1 Year
                          22 mins ago

                          A. Vassilev to Watkins
                          B. Son to Bruno
                          C. Son to Ziyech
                          D. Combination of the above - 4
                          E. Roll FT

                          3.5itb 1ft
                          Martinez
                          Chilwell Taylor Ayling Cancelo
                          Grealish Salah Son Rodriguez
                          DCL Kane
                          (Peacock Justin Bissouma Vassilev)

                          Open Controls
                          1. kennethrhcp
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            B

                            Open Controls
                          2. Neves say Neves
                            • 2 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            B, do JRod to Ziyech if hamez doesnt perform

                            Open Controls
                            1. Tonyawesome69
                              • 1 Year
                              just now

                              thanks, I'm hoping EVE perform again when all their main players are back. Also I'm looking into this move for GW12.

                              Open Controls
                          3. kennethrhcp
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            actually A&C & go 3 at the back?

                            Open Controls
                            1. kennethrhcp
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              7 mins ago

                              meant A&B there not C

                              Open Controls
                              1. Tonyawesome69
                                • 1 Year
                                just now

                                Thanks, I may go for this and take the -4. It is the more aggressive move but the majority of the hits I've taken so far have not worked.

                                Open Controls
                        • Bennyboy1907
                            20 mins ago

                            Which striker/midfielder/defender will score the most in their respective positions over the next 5-8 GW’s?

                            Predictions?

                            Open Controls
                          • Tshelby
                            • 5 Years
                            19 mins ago

                            Thoughts on this wc lot? Maybe Jesus isn't the way to go..

                            Martinez
                            Konsa, Coufal, Chilwell, Cancelo, KWP
                            Ziyech, Salah, Grealish, Bruno, Soucek
                            DCL, Bamford, Jesus

                            Open Controls
                            1. Miguel Sanchez
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              11 mins ago

                              Prefer Werner over Jesus and Watkins over Bamford but other than that it's fine. Probably a few benching headaches down the line too.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Tshelby
                                • 5 Years
                                just now

                                Double Chelsea?
                                Why Watkins over Bamford? Haven't seen both play actually to be honest

                                Open Controls
                            2. Tamagotchi Massacre
                              • 6 Years
                              10 mins ago

                              Konsa is robbing you of a straight swap from DCL or Bamford to Watkins. If you are going to play with two cheap strikers then options are vital

                              Open Controls
                              1. Tonyawesome69
                                • 1 Year
                                just now

                                I agree with both comments. Looks like you are set up as a 343 and 352. Konsa can be 3.9 def and that allows you to bring in Watkins, removes the benching headache and use the funds elsewhere

                                Open Controls
                            3. kennethrhcp
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              7 mins ago

                              my 1st thoughts are:

                              Jesus to Antonio
                              Ziyech to KDB/Sterling

                              is that doable?

                              Open Controls
                              1. kennethrhcp
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                7 mins ago

                                if Antonio is fit obviously

                                Open Controls
                              2. Tshelby
                                • 5 Years
                                just now

                                Can't afford it would need to downgrade Chilwell and Cancelo

                                Open Controls
                              3. Tamagotchi Massacre
                                • 6 Years
                                just now

                                If you rely on 3 cheap strikers (i.e at or below the cost of your most expensive option: DCL) then your options are:

                                Bamford, Watkins, Antonio, Maupay, Wilson, Adams, DCL

                                Does anyone want Maupay, no. Right now Wilson and Antonio are injured. If you play Watkins, DCL and Bamford that leaves you (at this moment in time) with Adams as your only replacement for an injured/out of form/hurrendous fixtures player.

                                This is fairly typical of what happens over a season

                                3 cheap strikers is a bit of a disaster imo. At least one mid to premium opens up the pool of players massively

                                Open Controls
                          • Stimps
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            15 mins ago

                            Rashford to Bruno worth -4?

                            Open Controls
                            1. kennethrhcp
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              12 mins ago

                              no

                              Open Controls
                            2. Tonyawesome69
                              • 1 Year
                              9 mins ago

                              no

                              Open Controls
                            3. avfc82
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • Has Moderation Rights
                              • 10 Years
                              9 mins ago

                              Nope.

                              Open Controls
                            4. Zim0
                              • 2 Years
                              8 mins ago

                              Is for me

                              Open Controls
                              1. avfc82
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • Has Moderation Rights
                                • 10 Years
                                1 min ago

                                You'd seriously take Rashford out for a hit, ahead of West Brom at home? Sounds a bit mad to me.

                                Open Controls
                          • Iceball
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            9 mins ago

                            Looking weeks ahead (mainly now Saiss replacement but dont think I take a hit)
                            A) Cancelo,Podence,Kane (Lamptey 1st sub)
                            B) Kilman,KDB, Bamford (Kilman rotate with Lamptey)

                            Open Controls
                          • Brosstan
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            7 mins ago

                            Do any of these 'literally who?'s of the ffs international and the scout network have reasonable rank histories? I would like a list of their HoF ranks so i know wether they are frauds or worth listening to...

                            Open Controls
                            1. Pep Pig
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              just now

                              Have a day off Bross

                              Open Controls
                          • TLF
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            Who would you prioritise selling first, Podence or Foden ? Tricky one this as I recognise Podence is getting minutes but if Foden starts getting more game time over the next 2-3 GW's he's likely to offer great value. I'm tempted to ship one of them for Grealish and toying with a -4 for the other to Ziyech.

                            Open Controls
                            1. avfc82
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • Has Moderation Rights
                              • 10 Years
                              just now

                              I'd take Podence out first mate.

                              Open Controls
                          • The Mighty Whites
                            • 5 Years
                            just now

                            1FT, 4.0 ITB:

                            Martinez, Peacock-Farrell

                            Chilwell, *Saiss, Lamptey, Coufal, *Mitchell

                            Salah, Son, Rodriguez, Grealish, *Alzate

                            Kane, Calvert-Lewin, Bamford

                            A - Bring Fernandes in for Son and play Lamptey, bring Cancelo in next week
                            B - Bring Cancelo in for Saiss this week
                            C - Bring another defender in for Saiss

                            Open Controls

                          You need to be logged in to post a comment.