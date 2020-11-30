Antonio returns for West Ham as Hourihane replaces Barkley in Villa midfield

Michail Antonio (£6.2m) makes a much-anticipated return to the West Ham as they host Aston Villa in Gameweek 10.

The Fantasy Premier League forward makes his first start since Gameweek 6, tasked with leading the Hammers’ line on Monday night.

Unsurprisingly, Sebastien Haller (£6.1m), who scored just once in Antonio’s absence, drops to the bench while Pablo Fornals (£6.5m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) staff the flanks.

David Moyes retains faith with West Ham’s three-man defence, which has kept clean sheets against Fulham and Sheffield United.

That means Aaron Cresswell (£5.2m) remains on the left-hand side of a centre-back trio with Angelo Ogbonna (£4.9m) and Fabian Balbuena (£4.4m) while Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m) and Vladimir Coufal (£4.6m) provide the width from wing-back roles.

Aston Villa’s starting XI is mostly as it should be, the only change an enforced one, owing to Ross Barkley‘s (£5.9m) injury last time.

Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) came on for the former Everton man in Gameweek 9 but it is Conor Hourihane (£6.0m) who has been given the go-ahead from the start on Monday night.

West Ham United XI (3-4-3): Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Balbuena; Masuaku, Soucek, Rice, Coufal; Fornals, Antonio, Bowen.

Aston Villa XI (4-3-3): Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; Hourihane, D Luiz, McGinn; Grealish, Watkins, Trézéguet.

