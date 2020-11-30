648
Dugout Discussion November 30

Antonio returns for West Ham as Hourihane replaces Barkley in Villa midfield

Michail Antonio (£6.2m) makes a much-anticipated return to the West Ham as they host Aston Villa in Gameweek 10.

The Fantasy Premier League forward makes his first start since Gameweek 6, tasked with leading the Hammers’ line on Monday night.

Unsurprisingly, Sebastien Haller (£6.1m), who scored just once in Antonio’s absence, drops to the bench while Pablo Fornals (£6.5m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) staff the flanks.

David Moyes retains faith with West Ham’s three-man defence, which has kept clean sheets against Fulham and Sheffield United.

That means Aaron Cresswell (£5.2m) remains on the left-hand side of a centre-back trio with Angelo Ogbonna (£4.9m) and Fabian Balbuena (£4.4m) while Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m) and Vladimir Coufal (£4.6m) provide the width from wing-back roles.

Aston Villa’s starting XI is mostly as it should be, the only change an enforced one, owing to Ross Barkley‘s (£5.9m) injury last time.

Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) came on for the former Everton man in Gameweek 9 but it is Conor Hourihane (£6.0m) who has been given the go-ahead from the start on Monday night.

West Ham United XI (3-4-3): Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Balbuena; Masuaku, Soucek, Rice, Coufal; Fornals, Antonio, Bowen.

Aston Villa XI (4-3-3): Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; Hourihane, D Luiz, McGinn; Grealish, Watkins, Trézéguet.

Post a Comment
  1. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Oh bugger off Grealish ffs.

    1. IRBOX ⚽
    1. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      How you don’t own him is beyond me

      1. UNDERWORLD7
      1. UNDERWORLD7
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Better players out there

        2. Top Lad Dakes.
      2. Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I know you’re a troll so I’ll let it slide. But mainly because I foolishly filled my 2nd and 3rd Villa slots with 2 duds (Steer Davis) on GW3 WC, and haven’t really had a spare FT to take remove one to enable Grealish in

        2. dicky2014
  2. dicky2014
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Easy money

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/11/30/antonio-returns-for-west-ham-as-hourihane-replaces-barkley-in-villa-midfield/?hc_page=3&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_22874906

    1. Sid1891
    1. Sid1891
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wow it was

      2. F_Ivanovic
    2. F_Ivanovic
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      max bet probably £1... or less for me

      1. dicky2014
      1. dicky2014
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Max bet was £20

        1. F_Ivanovic
        1. F_Ivanovic
          • 5 Years
          just now

          for you maybe. I wouldn't have been able to put that bet on 🙁

          3. Trophé Mourinho
  3. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Grealish bracing in this

    1. UNDERWORLD7
    1. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nah think that’s it for him

      Open Controls
  4. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    25'

    Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) scores one of the best goals in his career. His rocket of a shot from distance goes straight into the top left corner. They will be showing this on every football show for some time to come.

    1. Gobigorgohome
    1. Gobigorgohome
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      huh it was a deflected shoot

      2. Bushwhacker
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      LOL

      3. Steve The Spud
    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Wtf haha

      Open Controls
  5. fr3d
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    What was your favorite thing about this goal

    a) Grealish points
    b) Fudgy double clean sheet wipe out

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Tribbiani
        just now

        lol

        Open Controls
      • Mighty Wings
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        B by a country mile

        Open Controls
      • Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        😆

        Open Controls
      • diesel001
        • 4 Years
        just now

        LOL.

        Open Controls
    2. Niho992
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Grealish goal gave me green arrows actually. Strange

      Open Controls
      1. Leaf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Gave me the horn

        Open Controls
    3. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Only had Martinez and Coufal, disaster so far. Interest lost

      Open Controls
      1. fr3d
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Top lad mate why do you never have players who score points

        Open Controls
        1. Top Lad Dakes.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Ah mate I know, quite frustrating that. Everyone in my 10 player team this week has blanked bar Podence and Bruno(c)

          Open Controls
    4. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd like a Watkins goal more...

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Maybe they'll teach him the offside rule at half time?

        Open Controls
    5. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Still thinking about selling you Jack. Maybe get a hattruck to prove me wrong

      Open Controls
      1. UNDERWORLD7
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        A truckers hat?

        Open Controls
    6. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Grealish juuuhuuu get in

      Open Controls
      1. UNDERWORLD7
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Hate the guy

        Open Controls
      2. Hakim Ziyech
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
    7. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Blew it up ref, unless you wanna give Coufal/Martinez some returns and no more for Grealish/Watkins

      Open Controls
    8. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hope at least a tiny green arrow after Cancelo 0 pts and Vardy [C] no party ...

      Open Controls
    9. Crabwalk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Jack, mate. Where was that last week when I captained you?

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Vardy will do the same next week?

        Open Controls
        1. Crabwalk
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Undoubtedly.

          Open Controls
    10. meechamspowders
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Get rid of vardy or kane to fund a KDB move? I own son.

      Open Controls
      1. Crabwalk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I’m probably losing Kane.

        Open Controls
    11. Daniel - Go Granville
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Martinez keeps failing

      Open Controls
    12. Londongeezaa
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thought I’d seen enough of Vardy for one evening, till I turned over to BBC One to catch Max Branning.

      He’s haunting me now.

      Open Controls
    13. sufcben
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      2 FT's Any ideas on some transfers to make im out of ideas

      Martinez
      Lamptey - Chilwell - Justin (KWP) (Mitchell)
      Salah - Son - Sterling - Grealish (Stephens)
      DCL - Bamford - Kane

      0.1itb

      Open Controls
    14. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not affording Grealish and getting Barkley instead ("you get what what you pay for") has cost a lot.

      Open Controls
      1. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        I rectified this error on my wildcard last week.

        Open Controls
    15. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      One more Grealish attacking return and I'll overturn a 20 point deficit in my H2H going into today 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Old Bull
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yes I’m on course for something like that thanks to Mahrez haul against me. I’ve got Watkins too.

        Open Controls
    16. FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Just need a Watkins goal now from a Grealish assist. Oh and a coufal rocket would be nice also.

      Open Controls
    17. JONALDINHO
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Watkins is Vardy 2.0 for anyone considering getting him. Does better against teams who play high lines and he can attack the space. Good fixtures won’t translate to points for him. The only hope is that Villa are leading and they hit them on the break

      Open Controls
    18. sentz05
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Is the consensus to sell Cancelo?

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        If he starts in the CL

        Open Controls
      2. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        It will be in 24 hours time.

        Open Controls
    19. Hryszko
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      What would you rather do to fund a move to Bruno?

      Kane & Burke > Brewster & Bruno (playing 352)

      Or Werner & Grealish > Bruno & Antonio

      Martinez (Steer)
      Coufal - Cancelo - Lamptey (Taylor & Dallas)
      Salah - KDB - Grealish - Soucek (Burke)
      DCL - Werner - Kane

      Open Controls
    20. acidicleo
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks for the parting gift Jack...

      Open Controls
    21. Tony Martial
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Grealish and Bowen saving the day

      Open Controls

