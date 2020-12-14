FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions Gameweek 12

Welcome to the Gameweek 12 round-up of the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions.

Fantasy Football Scout Mini-Leagues

League code: 5u05vz

Eligibility: Open to all

There are currently 48,726 people participating in the open-to-all Fantasy Football Scout mini-league.

Maruf Hossain is top for a third Gameweek, and has now risen to third in the world. Going up!

Maruf is now 22 points ahead of Da Hao Huang in second.

Our open-to-all mini-league is still the third Best League in FPL, based on the average score of the top five teams in each league. Completing our top five are Fionn Hayes, Will Thorp and Hawre Persie, all of whom are in the overall top 240.

Fantasy Football Scout Community Members

League code: Available on Members page and the Scout Leagues widget when signed in.

Eligibility: Open to all those who have a registered Fantasy Football Scout account – paid or free.

Maruf Hossain also remains top in our Fantasy Football Scout Community Members mini-league, 26 ahead of Peter Barone.

The table below, courtesy of Mini-League Mate, shows the top 20 leaderboard.

(click image to enlarge)

The manager in form is Bob Wooster who’s picked up 380 points over the last five Gameweeks.

Bob’s managed this without owning any Manchester City players, and has instead relied upon premium players Mohamed Salah (£12.3m), Bruno Fernandes (£10.9m), and Son Heung-min (£9.6m), with Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) coming in for Harry Kane (£10.9m) in Gameweek 11.

He benched Salah and his two Aston Villa players for their missing Gameweeks.

A reminder that to receive your free copy of the Dossier for the Community Members mini-league please go to https://www.minileaguemate.com/membership to sign-up. The League ID is 584. The Dossier will be emailed to you at the end of each Gameweek.

We’re dishing out £2,500-worth of giveaways throughout the season, however only those who have registered a Fantasy Football Scout account (paid or free) will be able to claim a prize. Also, managers must be registered one month in advance of the awarding of a specific prize to be eligible.

The manager of the month for December will be announced after Gameweek 16.

Head-to-Head Leagues

Ville Tuominen (aka Santigold) was the only one of the top three in League 1 to win in Gameweek 12 and leads again with 27 points out of a possible 36.

Anoop K in League 5 Division 4 and three managers in League 9 (Muzammil Shaikh in Division 38, Jeffin Jose in Division 62 and PhanDung Nguyen in Division 142) are still the only four to have won all of their matches so far.

A fixtures table will be published in the Scout’s Guide to Gameweek 13 ahead of the deadline. However, if you can’t wait to find out who you are playing next, follow this link. Use your browser’s find in page function (Ctrl+F) to locate managers.

All this information and more is contained in the main Head-to-Head page.

Last Man Standing

League code: 48n69x

Deadline: Open now until Gameweek 18*

*entrants must pass all previous safety scores to qualify

In TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing the safety score for Gameweek 12 was 45 points. This saw a total of 199 managers eliminated.

The threshold for elimination increases to 8% for Gameweek 13.

4,403 managers have entered the competition to date and it is possible to join up until Gameweek 18 – although you must pass all previous safety scores to qualify.

Aside from bragging rights, the winner will receive a free Fantasy Football Scout Membership for the 2021/22 season.

You are able to keep tabs on the action throughout the season via Ragabolly’s website Live FPL.

Elite Community Mini-Leagues

Alaa Khaled Mokhtar has regained the lead in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 8kcvzq) and is now 1,120th overall, seven points ahead of last week’s leader Peter Tind.

Rich Booth is the new leader of PDM‘s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code 2agvvx) and is up to 3,098th overall, seven points ahead of last week’s leader Mike Varcoe.

This is Rich’s 11th season, and his 309th in 2016/17 was the third of three successive finishes in the top 2,000.

Mike might have lost the lead in PDM’s mini-league, but he still tops in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame >Top 1k< (league code mr8dyh) for a fourth Gameweek, five points ahead of Benjamin Teo despite slipping to 5,064th overall.

Mike is 357th in our Career Hall of Fame and Benjamin is 543rd.

Burhan Surmaan is the new leader, 11 points ahead of last week’s leader Peter Manning, in my of Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 8t42p6). Burhan is up to 33,286th overall.

This is his eighth season and he has had three top 2,000 finishes, the best of which was 724th in 2015/16.

2017/18 FPL Champion Yusuf Sheikh is still top of the exclusive FPL Champions League despite slipping to 395k overall. He has led since Gameweek 2 and is still 21 points ahead of 2014/15 Champion Simon March and 2013/14 Champion Tom Fenley.

Pros and Cons

The Fantasy Football Scout Network mini-league is for the Scout Network and includes six of the 11 Pro Pundits.

Beraht Thapa (aka Americans Talk FPL) is top for a third successive Gameweek and has now risen to 24,179th overall, eight points ahead of FFS Front End Developer Joe Collett.

Fábio Borges is still the highest-ranked Pro Pundit despite slipping to 37,468th overall.

Lee Cowen (aka Granville) still leads the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league despite slipping to 75,146th overall, but is now only two points ahead of Jack Penn (aka ZoumasBloomers).

It’s now five Gameweeks at the top of Greyhead’s The Next Great and The Good mini-league for Stephen Kearney, who has increased his lead over Tom Pemberton to 22 points despite slipping to 8,156th overall.

And four Gameweeks at the top of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before for Andy Short, who is now up to 10,800th overall and has increased his lead over Anoop K to 18 points.

Love Conquers All

Longtime leader Love Hallerby held on to be crowned the winner of the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league in Fantasy Allsvenskan, many congratulations to him.

Love had a tremendous season and was the overall No 1 before falling back in the final Gameweeks.

Niklas Tysander finished two points behind Love in second with Jonathan Fletcher in third, well done to them on their excellent campaigns.

Last week Meltens rounded-up the Swedish football season, to read his article please click here.

Track Your Progress in 2021

My January to May League (code h62bh1) will start scoring in Gameweek 17. This was won last season by Will Timbers (aka TopMarx), and over 500 teams have already entered.

Get involved

To join a featured mini-league that you are eligible for, simply enter the League code in the ‘Join private league‘ section on the FPL site. Any questions relating to community competitions please email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or comment below this article.