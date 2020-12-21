1755
Dugout Discussion December 21

Injured James and Antonio miss out as Lampard benches Havertz and Giroud

The final Premier League fixture before Christmas is a London derby at Stamford Bridge.

Bringing Gameweek 14 to a close, Chelsea v West Ham United kicks off at 20:00 GMT.

The Blues will be without Reece James (£5.3m), with the widespread media reports that hinted at his possible, injury-enforced absence proving to be accurate.

The long-serving Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.6m) comes in at right-back and is one of three changes that Frank Lampard has made from Gameweek 13, with Jorginho (£4.8m) and Tammy Abraham (£8.2m) replacing the benched Kai Havertz (£8.2m) and Olivier Giroud (£6.7m).

Speaking of those last two changes ahead of kick-off, Lampard said:

It’s just a rotation and looking at different attributes of players against the opposition.

With Tammy, some energy in the team from the front. Oli’s been fantastic and can come in from the bench.

With Kai, similarly. I’ve got midfield players who are competing, I have to have a good level of competition. Nothing against Kai, he’s finding his feet and he will find his feet.

There is still no Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m) in the Chelsea squad despite the Moroccan returning to training at the back-end of last week but another recent absentee, Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m), is on the bench.

West Ham have their own injury problems, with Michail Antonio (£6.2m) absent yet again because of a hamstring problem.

David Moyes said of the forward ahead of the match:

He’s getting closer but not ready for the game. He’s a big miss for us, undoubtedly, but hopefully, we’ll get him back soon.

Manuel Lanzini (£6.4m) misses out with a similar issue.

Fabian Balbuena (£4.5m) has recovered from a minor groin problem to start, at least, with the Paraguayan ousting Issa Diop (£4.3m) from the Hammers’ starting XI.

Mark Noble (£4.6m) also makes his first start in the Premier League since September as Moyes looks to bolster his midfield for this tricky away trip.

Said Benrahma (£6.0m) is the man to make way to accommodate the West Ham skipper.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Werner, Abraham, Pulisic.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Noble, Fornals, Haller.

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 14

  1. FDMS All Starz
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Would you FH this gw18 team (7 players) or is it enough?

    mccarthy
    DIAS - CANCELO - MARCAL
    SON - KDB - NETO - bruno
    KANE - bamford - adams

    (johnstone - rapinha - justin - dallas)

    (will play BB gw19 with KDB & Kane --> Salah & Vardy for free)

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah, I'd free hit personally. Plenty of good options to be picked

      Open Controls
      1. FDMS All Starz
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Like who? Not sure about Villa players against Spurs, Arsenal are toothless and the Sheffield Newcastle game will probably end 0-0...what players do you have in mind?

        Open Controls
      2. SuperG
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Personally, I don’t think the blank week is attractive enough to fh. Save it for later in the season when there’s a juicy dgw

        Open Controls
  2. davies
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Thoughts on this lot for DGW19*?

    Johnstone*
    James* Coufal* Balbuena*
    Salah (TC) KDB Bruno* Son Raphinha*
    Vardy* Bamford*

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      It's a bit like RMT with 4 weeks to go before GW1.
      West Ham defence not looking great etc.

      Open Controls
  3. OptimusBlack
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Who To C for GW 15 ?
    A- Robbo
    B- Burno
    C- Kane
    D- KDB
    E- Mahrez
    F - Bamford
    G- Grealish

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    2. Vazza
        3 mins ago

        H. Salah

        Open Controls
      • Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        You don't have Salah ...

        Open Controls
      • Viper
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        just now

        G

        Open Controls
    3. Tony Martial
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Thoughts!?
      Greenwood and Mitchell -> Raphina and Coufal free
      Next week KDB and Targett -> Son and Trent -4
      For dgw Martinez -> Fabianski.

      2FT 0.0 ITB
      Martinez
      Targett Chillwell Stones
      Greenwood Bruno Salah KDB
      Adams Kane Bamford

      Foster,Lamptey,Burke,Mitchell.

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        just now

        All big improvements on current form

        Open Controls
    4. jdp219
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Lamptey > ...
      1) Dallas
      2) Stones
      3) Taylor

      McCarthy, Forster
      Chilwell, Targett, Lamptey, KWP, Kilman
      Salah, KDB, Bruno, Grealish, Soucek
      DCL, Bamford, Wilson
      (fwiw -- will probably play FH in bgw)

      Open Controls
      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        3

        Open Controls
      2. SHOOTER MCGINN
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        3. No love for Coufal?

        Open Controls
      3. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Stones

        Open Controls
    5. Vazza
        14 mins ago

        WILDCARD owners

        When to use and what kind of players have to own ...

        Open Controls
        1. Viper
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          Which wildcard?

          Open Controls
          1. Vazza
              just now

              First one

              Open Controls
          2. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            27 December - watch Blackbox - copy Mark's team

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              just now

              He'll change it after the show.

              Open Controls
        2. Make United Great Again
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          Chilwell > Dias -8?

          Can’t afford TAA or Robbo (yet)

          Open Controls
          1. Viper
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            12 mins ago

            Well it's only a -4 so just look at that move in isolation.

            Who would come in for Chilwell otherwise?

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              How on Earth is it only a -4? Please explain the breakdown.

              Open Controls
            2. Make United Great Again
              • 8 Years
              10 mins ago

              I haven’t got any starting defenders on my bench. So it’s -4 vs 0 points essentially

              Open Controls
          2. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            12 mins ago

            Is your bench (+8) scoring more than Dias?

            Open Controls
            1. Make United Great Again
              • 8 Years
              11 mins ago

              I have no bench 🙁

              Mitchell & Johnson lol

              Open Controls
              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                10 mins ago

                How can it be a minus 8? Dias costs less.

                Open Controls
        3. Viper
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          I think I've landed on my wildcard team (Gw16). What's the obvious glaring error?

          Mccarthy Johnstone

          TAA Coufal Taylor Dallas Robertson

          Salah Fernandes Bowen Raphinha Soucek

          Kane Bamford Adams

          1.0m leftover.

          Gw 20: Kane(Vardy) & Bowen - > 6.0m & KDB

          Open Controls
          1. Vazza
              11 mins ago

              Needs the following

              Son
              Grealish
              City defender
              Chelsea defender

              These players are fixture proof and are season keepers

              Open Controls
              1. Viper
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                7 mins ago

                Well I'll have a City defender this week & gw18 which are arguably their 2 best fixtures in the next few weeks. (Same goes for KDB)

                If Chilwell is fit, he'll probably stay instead of TAA.

                With Son & Grealish. Can't have them all but they are definitely 2 of the scarier options not to own

                Open Controls
                1. Vazza
                    just now

                    Re Son and Grealish, yes i would be worried going without these two. Do you really think your revised team would outscore your current team?

                    I still have my WC and really don’t want to make changes just for the sake of it.

                    As soon as I see players like Johnstone, Coufal, Dallas, Raphinia, Bowen, Soucek, Adams in WC teams, I really feel that we are destroying our teams just for that DGW.

                    I’m so confused so please feel free to ignore my comments

                    Open Controls
              2. GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                7 mins ago

                Double Pool defence, Salah, Kane and Bruno, plus wanting a BB in GW19 doesn't make for a good 11.

                Open Controls
              3. Sloane426
                • 1 Year
                5 mins ago

                Shocking midfield

                Open Controls
            • HD7
              • 3 Years
              13 mins ago

              I have to bench one of Taylor or Wood next GW vs Leeds...
              Suggestions?

              Open Controls
              1. Viper
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                10 mins ago

                Taylor. This wouldn't even be a question in my mind.

                Leeds score goals but also concede loads. There's your answer 😉

                Open Controls
                1. HD7
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I know mate. But Villa Burnley says Hi. It just didnt wanna go in:)
                  I will probably start Wood

                  Open Controls
                  1. Viper
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Burnley are far better defensively than Leeds though

                    Open Controls
              2. Boberella
                • 4 Years
                6 mins ago

                If it has to be one of those, then probably bench the defender. Wood more chance of points you'd think.

                Open Controls
                1. HD7
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Thanks

                  Open Controls
            • rozzo
              • 7 Years
              13 mins ago

              Mccarthy Steer
              Cresswell James Dallas Taylor Mitchell

              2ft
              0.3 itb

              James to who? Baring in mind dgw19. Thinking Vestergaard but that would leave me with double saints defence.

              Happy with midfield and attack.

              Cheers.

              Open Controls
              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Dier or Stones.

                Open Controls
            • iL PiStOlErO
              • 1 Year
              12 mins ago

              How is this for WC in GW16? Also should I keep money itb or upgrade Soucek to some 5.5 mid?

              Mendy Steer
              Dias Justin Dallas Taylor Coufal
              Salah Bruno Son Soucek Romeu
              Kane DCL Bamford

              0.4 itb

              Ideally would love to have city attacker also but first want to see them play something for a change.

              Open Controls
              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                Soucek essential for me, but Raphinia is 5.4

                Open Controls
              2. Crucem Sanctam Subiit
                  just now

                  We have the exact same team almost!

                  McCarthy Johnstone
                  Dias Justin Dallas Taylor Coufal
                  Salah Bruno Son Soucek Raphina
                  Kane DCL Bamford

                  Open Controls
              3. Captain_Shirokov
                • 2 Years
                9 mins ago

                Martinez
                Chilwell, Dias, Dallas
                KBD, Bruno, Mahrez, Grealish
                Kane, DCL, Bamford

                2fts, 0.5m.

                1) Kane to 7m, Mahrez to Salah, play Coufal over Chilwell if injured

                2) KDB to Salah, Chilwell to 5.5m

                3) KDB to Salah, Mahrez to Son, Kane to 9m, play Coufal over Chilwell if injured

                4) Go without Salah

                Open Controls
                1. BrockLanders
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Probably 1

                  Open Controls
              4. Tekkerslovakiaftw
                • 5 Years
                9 mins ago

                How bad was chilwells injury? Worth subbing for Dias today?

                Open Controls
                1. FPLMACKEM
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  6 mins ago

                  I'm debating this right now. Dias going up tonight but think I will still hold and wait for news.

                  Open Controls
                2. Ibralicious
                  • 6 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Ankle sprain, I would hold unless no other move to make

                  Open Controls
                3. Tekkerslovakiaftw
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  The transfer would give money to upgrade a non playing defender so I might need the 0.1 but will feel pointless if chilwell starts the next game

                  Open Controls
              5. AD2110
                • 3 Years
                8 mins ago

                Did Chilwell s injury look bad? Out long term or back next week we reckon?

                Open Controls
                1. Viper
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Can't see him being fit for the next two but that's only a guess.

                  Looked like a sprain most likely. Again, just a guess

                  Open Controls
              6. Vazza
                  8 mins ago

                  I’m ranked 150k do hardly a causual.

                  Would I be foolish to not use my first wildcard? I really don’t know which players to buy/sell..

                  Open Controls
                  1. Vazza
                      6 mins ago

                      So hardly a casual^

                      Open Controls
                    • TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 11 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      You don't have to make many changes.
                      If you aren't interested in GW18/19 then stick to the current plan.

                      Open Controls
                    • Boberella
                      • 4 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Without posting/linking your team, no one else would know what players you need to buy/sell either.
                      If you're ranked 150k and your team is set up well enough, then you don't have to use your WC at all.

                      Open Controls
                    • Viper
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Surely there's 2/3/4 changes you can make. You don't get any reward for not using it 🙂

                      Open Controls
                    • Hazz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      My ML leader is a career casual and in the top 20k or so.

                      Open Controls
                    • The Suspended One
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Yes, that would be foolish

                      Open Controls
                  2. FPLMACKEM
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    8 mins ago

                    What's the best chip strategy if you have already used your first WC?

                    Looking for suggestions.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      https://twitter.com/ZhouFPL/status/1339951119649234944

                      Open Controls
                  3. Sun Jihai
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Such a headache trying to plan for these fixtures!

                    Have 6 (7 including Brewster) starters for BGW18 and 6 DGW GW19 players, an annoyingly even split

                    Thinking about aiming to add 1, 2 or 3 more for BGW18 over the coming weeks, including Son (whose Sheff Utd fixture in 19 is arguably as good as a DGW)

                    Then aim to have 2 FT for GW19 and scope for a -4 or -8 to try and get 9 DGW players + Kane + Son

                    Then may TC on Salah

                    Really not keen on FH18 as it uses the best chip in the game for really average fixtures with your 3 players for the best fixture (Man City Brighton) at the mercy of Pep's rotation.

                    Open Controls
                  4. Marcin the Pole
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Would anyone do KDB to Salah for free? Will be WCing next week anyway so is a case of who scores more this week.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Gabbiadini
                      • 3 Years
                      1 min ago

                      close.
                      I think City score goals v Newcastle... Big Sam is going to be pretty negative and play for a 0-0.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Viper
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      I reckon it just about pays off this week. I'd prefer both though of course

                      Open Controls
                    3. GreennRed
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      Yes.

                      Open Controls
                  5. Lovren an elevator
                    • 5 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Anyone know if James and/or Ziyech are back for boxing day?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Viper
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      From what I've read in the Athletic, James will also miss the next game. Its hard too see Ziyech being put straight back into the starting 11

                      Open Controls
                  6. Gabbiadini
                    • 3 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Current defence is Chilwell | Dallas | Coufal | Taylor | Mitchell

                    0.0 ITB, should I do Chilwell to Stones?

                    Open Controls
                    1. upforgrabs
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      I’d prefer Dias or Zouma.

                      Open Controls
                  7. upforgrabs
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    A) Rodrigo + Coufal
                    or
                    B) Adams + Balbuena

                    Already have Bamford btw.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      B

                      Open Controls
                  8. bennyp
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 min ago

                    What to do here?

                    Meslier - (Caprille)
                    Chilwell* - Dias - Cancelo - Taylor - Mitchell
                    Salah - Son - KDB - Podence - Jota*
                    Cavani - Giroud - Adams

                    1ft & 0.4itb.

                    Jota needs to go. Thinking Chilwell & Jota -> Robbo/TAA & 4.5 for a -4...
                    Thoughts?

                    Open Controls

