Injured James and Antonio miss out as Lampard benches Havertz and Giroud

The final Premier League fixture before Christmas is a London derby at Stamford Bridge.

Bringing Gameweek 14 to a close, Chelsea v West Ham United kicks off at 20:00 GMT.

The Blues will be without Reece James (£5.3m), with the widespread media reports that hinted at his possible, injury-enforced absence proving to be accurate.

The long-serving Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.6m) comes in at right-back and is one of three changes that Frank Lampard has made from Gameweek 13, with Jorginho (£4.8m) and Tammy Abraham (£8.2m) replacing the benched Kai Havertz (£8.2m) and Olivier Giroud (£6.7m).

Speaking of those last two changes ahead of kick-off, Lampard said:

It’s just a rotation and looking at different attributes of players against the opposition. With Tammy, some energy in the team from the front. Oli’s been fantastic and can come in from the bench. With Kai, similarly. I’ve got midfield players who are competing, I have to have a good level of competition. Nothing against Kai, he’s finding his feet and he will find his feet.

There is still no Hakim Ziyech (£8.1m) in the Chelsea squad despite the Moroccan returning to training at the back-end of last week but another recent absentee, Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m), is on the bench.

West Ham have their own injury problems, with Michail Antonio (£6.2m) absent yet again because of a hamstring problem.

David Moyes said of the forward ahead of the match:

He’s getting closer but not ready for the game. He’s a big miss for us, undoubtedly, but hopefully, we’ll get him back soon.

Manuel Lanzini (£6.4m) misses out with a similar issue.

Fabian Balbuena (£4.5m) has recovered from a minor groin problem to start, at least, with the Paraguayan ousting Issa Diop (£4.3m) from the Hammers’ starting XI.

Mark Noble (£4.6m) also makes his first start in the Premier League since September as Moyes looks to bolster his midfield for this tricky away trip.

Said Benrahma (£6.0m) is the man to make way to accommodate the West Ham skipper.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Werner, Abraham, Pulisic.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Noble, Fornals, Haller.

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 14

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT