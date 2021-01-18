118
Dugout Discussion January 18

Tierney returns for Arsenal as Newcastle select three FPL forwards

118 Comments
Kieran Tierney (£5.4m) is back for Arsenal following the muscle problems that plagued him in Blank Gameweek 18.

The left-back missed the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace which Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) collected a clean sheet from.

But Mikel Arteta draws on Tierney once again while Hector Bellerín (£5.1m) finds himself on the bench this time as Cédric (£4.6m) makes his first Premier League start of the season.

The Arsenal boss has opted for consistency in the centre-back positions though, selecting David Luiz (£5.4m) and Rob Holding (£4.5m) together for the second successive Premier League match.

The latter has now featured from the beginning in 12 of the last 13 FPL Gameweeks.

Thomas Partey (£4.9m) also makes a welcome return in his first Premier League start since Gameweek 11.

Tierney’s comeback is also good news for owners of Bukayo Saka (£5.3m), who deputised at left-back in the second half against Palace.

The FPL midfielder is stationed on the right-hand side of Arsenal’s attacking midfield once again, joined in the front-four by the usual suspects Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m), Emile Smith Rowe (£4.5m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m).

Steve Bruce has delivered, as much is possible, on his commitment to name a more attacking side.

Callum Wilson (£6.6m) is paired-up front with Andy Carroll (£5.2m) while Miguel Almirón (£5.6m) and Joelinton (£5.7m) are set to provide some width.

Arsenal XI (3-4-3): Leno; Tierney, Holding, D Luiz, Cedric; Partey, Xhaka; Aubameyang, Smith Rowe, Saka; Lacazette.

Newcastle United XI (4-4-2): Darlow; Lewis, Clark, Lascelles, Krafth; Joelinton, M Longstaff, Shelvey, Almirón; Carroll, Wilson.

118 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sarri-ball
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    When does the yellow cards become 10. Looking at shaw but worried he on 4.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      After 19th league game

      Open Controls
      1. Sarri-ball
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        So no yellow for shaw on wed will be safe?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Photos from Villa's training

    Villaspillere tilbake i trening.

    Cash
    Mings
    McGinn
    Grealish
    Martinez
    Barkley
    Elmohamady

    https://twitter.com/FPLVillan/status/1351251025617965057?s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Only 7 players available?!

      GAMES OFF!!!!

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Grealish yay!

      Open Controls
    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I am surprised Grealish was not the super spreader. Or maybe he was.

      Open Controls
  3. teneighty
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    I'm glad that Bellerin isn't stinking up my team anymore. That hit for Stones looks even better today.

    Open Controls
  4. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Andy Carroll adds a lot of pressure on the long ball

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      He is great in the air but Holding is the most well equipped Arsenal defender to handle that.

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Where is Kevin Nolan for the knock down?

        Open Controls
  5. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone know when the "5 YC and you're banned" is moved to the "10 YC and you're seriously banned" version?

    Open Controls
    1. GoonerSteve
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      See above

      Open Controls
    2. Sarri-ball
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Asked above after a team has played 19 games

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 10 Years
        just now

        *19 Prem games

        Open Controls
  6. Sarri-ball
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bellerin gota go for

    A) shaw
    B) james
    C) mitchell/ward save the money

    Open Controls

