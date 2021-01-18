Tierney returns for Arsenal as Newcastle select three FPL forwards

Kieran Tierney (£5.4m) is back for Arsenal following the muscle problems that plagued him in Blank Gameweek 18.
The left-back missed the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace which Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) collected a clean sheet from.
But Mikel Arteta draws on Tierney once again while Hector Bellerín (£5.1m) finds himself on the bench this time as Cédric (£4.6m) makes his first Premier League start of the season.
The Arsenal boss has opted for consistency in the centre-back positions though, selecting David Luiz (£5.4m) and Rob Holding (£4.5m) together for the second successive Premier League match.
The latter has now featured from the beginning in 12 of the last 13 FPL Gameweeks.
Thomas Partey (£4.9m) also makes a welcome return in his first Premier League start since Gameweek 11.
Tierney’s comeback is also good news for owners of Bukayo Saka (£5.3m), who deputised at left-back in the second half against Palace.
The FPL midfielder is stationed on the right-hand side of Arsenal’s attacking midfield once again, joined in the front-four by the usual suspects Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m), Emile Smith Rowe (£4.5m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m).
Steve Bruce has delivered, as much is possible, on his commitment to name a more attacking side.
Callum Wilson (£6.6m) is paired-up front with Andy Carroll (£5.2m) while Miguel Almirón (£5.6m) and Joelinton (£5.7m) are set to provide some width.
Arsenal XI (3-4-3): Leno; Tierney, Holding, D Luiz, Cedric; Partey, Xhaka; Aubameyang, Smith Rowe, Saka; Lacazette.
Newcastle United XI (4-4-2): Darlow; Lewis, Clark, Lascelles, Krafth; Joelinton, M Longstaff, Shelvey, Almirón; Carroll, Wilson.
