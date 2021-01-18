544
Scout Notes January 18

Stones produces season-high haul as City keep another clean sheet

544 Comments
Share

Manchester City 4-0 Crystal Palace

  • Goals: John Stones (£5.1m) x2| Ilkay Gundogan (£5.5m)| Raheem Sterling (£11.4m)
  • Assists: Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m)| Ruben Dias (£5.8m)| Ferran Torres (£6.9m)
  • Bonus: Stones x3, Dias x2, De Bruyne x1

John Stones (£5.1m) delivered a massive 21 point haul as the defender bagged a brace against Crystal Palace.

Manchester City produced their best defensive display of the season in keeping another clean sheet, and look like the Premier League’s best defence.

With three favourable fixtures coming up, Fantasy Premier League players are already jumping on board the City defensive bandwagon.

Rock Solid

Sky Fantasy Football: Sticks and Stones? Who to bring in before the Overhaul? 2

Stones’ recent comeback has certainly been unexpected, considering he was firmly expected to depart from the Etihad in the summer, after falling way down the pecking order.

A series of costly mistakes saw Stones fall out of favour with Guardiola, whose City side struggled defensively last season.

Even makeshift centre back, Fernandinho (£5.4m) saw himself selected ahead of Stones for the majority of the season.

But the £47.5 million signing from Everton has completely turned around his career, with 2020/21 proving to be his redemption season.

Alongside new signing Ruben Dias (£5.8m), Stones has established himself at the heart of the City defence, starting eight of the last nine Premier League matches.

His influence on the team cannot be underestimated, with the Citizens keeping seven clean sheets in his nine starts across the course of the season.

Added to his solid defensive performances, Stones even appears to be adding goals to his game.

After scoring the winning goal in the Carabao Cup Manchester Derby, Stones popped up in the Palace box to score two goals.

Once left out in the cold, Stones now appears to have forged a strong bond with Pep, who credited Dias’ influence in helping the Barnsley born defender discover his form.

“Every player needs confidence but all the credit is just for him. If I have one player I’m pleased everything is going well for it’s him. He deserves the best. He overcame this situation all himself. He’s playing because he deserves it and I’m happy for him. John, alongside Ruben, grew up.”

Pep Guardiola

With the City defence in this kind of form, and injuries to Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) and Nathan Ake (£5.4m) keeping them out of the side, Stones doesn’t like losing his place any time soon.

And with plum fixtures against West Brom (away), Sheffield United (home) and Burnley (away), Stones’ price is set to shoot up.

The Iron Curtain

If City’s attack has faltered in recent Gameweeks, the same cannot be said of their defence.

The Citizens have quietly established themselves as the best defensive unit in the league, with Dias and Stones the foundation of this.

Pep’s men have already registered nine clean sheets this season – their most after 17 games of all their Premier League campaigns.

And in the 10 games Dias and Stones have started together, City have only conceded one goal.

City produced their best defensive display of the season against Palace, not even letting them have a shot on target.

As well as the impressive form of Stones and Dias, Pep may have found even more competition for places at left-back.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m) was brought into the side primarily due to injuries, but has kept his place even with Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) fit again.

In this time Zinchenko has become a key part of the defence, and even got two bonus points in the previous shutout against Brighton.

Pep credited the whole team and their aggressive pressing for City’s improved defensive numbers.

“If you see today Raz (Sterling) and Bernardo and Gabriel (Jesus) and when they came in Ferran (Torres) and the other subs the way we press, how aggressive we are, how intense we are – it is so important, so good. It helps the central defenders to be better but we cannot deny the guys behind don’t make mistakes, they are so consistent and when the opponents scored a goal it is because they did well – not because we give it to them.”

Pep Guardiola

He added:

Last season it happened many times that the opponents didn’t do anything and we gave them goals. That makes it so difficult but this season we have improved a lot because we concede few (chances) and the difference is we don’t make mistakes.

Pep Guardiola

The only downpoint for FPL managers on their defensive display will have been the benching of Joao Cancelo (£5.8m).

The Portuguese full-back was brought in by more than 160,000 players ahead of Double Gameweek 19, but found himself benched in favour of Kyle Walker (£6.1m).

When Cancelo did get on the pitch in the 70th minute, he was interestingly deployed in central midfield, replacing Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m).

With Walker failing to impress against Palace, many expect Cancelo to regain his place at right-back for the Aston Villa match.

KDB alternative?

MCIWBA

There was a sense of deja vu for De Bruyne owners with the City promising so much, yet not quite delivering.

The German produced the moment of the match when his magnificent outside of the foot cross, which left even Pep lost for words, was met by John Stones for his first goal.

What can I say again? The managers can help many things but one thing that belongs is the talent up front. Managers are incredibly fortunate or lucky to be in charge of this kind of player because it makes your life easier. In this type of game we have struggled in the last two seasons to beat them and I understood today why – it can only be broken by the quality of the players up front and this is the special something where managers are not involved.

Pep Guardiola

With nearly 200,000 managers choosing to use their Triple Captain chip on KDB, there will have been a sigh of relief after his assist, especially after Bruno Fernandes (£11.3m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) blanked in the earlier fixture.

But De Bruyne failed to add to his tally and was substituted on at the 70 minute mark.

Despite passing the eye test on every level, popping up all over the pitch, creating chances and taking shots, De Bruyne just can’t seem to land the huge hauls he did last season.

In the second half, it was another German midfielder who took the spotlight.

Ilkay Gundogan (£5.5m) scored his fourth goal of the season with a magnificent curling strike in the top corner.

This was Gundogan’s fourth goal in six games, and he is clearly relishing being given the licence to join in with the City attacks.

With his low price tag, Gundogan has rightly entered FPL managers’ thoughts as a budget midfield option, and even a cheaper alternative to De Bruyne.

Jesus on the rise?

Gabriel Jesus (£9.1m) returned to the starting line-up against Palace, with De Bruyne returning to a more familiar midfield role.

Deployed as a centre-forward, City fans hoped Jesus could give the side a cutting edge it lacked against Brighton.

But this was not the case, as the Brazilian constantly found himself on the periphery of the game.

Jesus’ lack of influence is shown in his heatmap, where he spent most of his time outside the box.

With Pep opting for a fluid frontline, Jesus was even moved out wide as substitute Ferran Torres (£6.9m) took up a false nine role.

All this indicates Jesus’ place in the team and even in the squad is clearly under threat, with Pep often preferring to deploy a midfielder in a false nine role rather than him up front.

Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) should also be returning from quarantine soon, to give Pep another option up-front.

One Man Team?

.

Roy Hodgson has refuted all previous claims about his Palace side being a one-man team that relies too much on Wilfried Zaha (£7.3m).

But with the Ivory Coast international surprisingly left out of their squad, Palace lacked any kind of attacking threat.

With Andros Townsend moving up from midfield to join Jordan Ayew in attack, Palace lacked Zaha’s electric pace on the break.

Without his speed and willingness to take players on, Palace found themselves unable to get out of their own half, also due to City’s relentless pressing.

After the game, Hodgson said his side relied too much on playing the ball back to goalkeeper Vincente Guaita (£4.8m) which indicates they missed having Zaha as an out-ball.

As mentioned above, Palace couldn’t manage a single shot on target, and their expected goals rating is the lowest of Double Gameweek 19.

Eagles fans will be hoping Zaha will be fit for the Gameweek 20 fixture against West Ham, after being ruled out of the City game with an injury he sustained against Arsenal.

Speaking after the game, Hodgson bemoaned the “blatant mistakes” his side made in the game.

We made some quite blatant mistakes in the second half, often playing the ball back to much to the goalkeeper, and it cost us. The goals they scored were fantastic goals but if we could have done what we did in the first half, we could have made it that bit harder and not lost by such a big margin.”

Roy Hodgson

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; De Bruyne (Cancelo 71), Rodri, Gundogan (Torres 71); Bernardo (Foden 60), Jesus, Sterling

Crystal Palace XI (4-1-4-1): Guaita; Mitchell, Cahill, Tomkins, Ward; Milivojevic; Eze, McArthur, McCarthy, Townsend; Ayew

Double Gameweek 19 Scout Picks built on key FPL assets at Man City and West Ham

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

544 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Garam MOSALAH
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Will you guys give Wilson a chance against Leeds next GW ?

    Open Controls
    1. Team Bobcat
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I think in an ideal world there are better options than Wilson even with that fixture, but the lay of the land is far from ideal.

      I own Wilson.

      Got him in for GW17 against Shu. But I am now stuck with him. Needles Needless to say it was a poor decision. But I have another transfer in mind this week so Wison survives for now.

      It can be difficult to shift a player out without taking a hit.

      If you have managed to bank a transfer and have no other issues then yes I would consider getting rid of him.

      Open Controls
      1. Team Bobcat
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I don't think its worth taking a hit to get rid

        Open Controls
      2. Garam MOSALAH
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Thoughtful.

        Open Controls
  2. Garam MOSALAH
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Which 2 will you have in long term ?

    A) Antonio
    B) Wilson
    C) Adams
    D) Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Barring injury I think A and C are the best picks from those.

      Open Controls
      1. Garam MOSALAH
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A only for me. But if pushed.... Watkins due to DGWs?

      Open Controls
  3. Deulofail
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Would just like to mention that in Geoff's end-of-season Hot Topic about which players would be breakouts this season, my answer was Emile Smith Rowe.

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      You the boss. Thanks for that tip. Just the tip though.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Aww you don't like ice cream?

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          54 mins ago

          On second thought.

          Open Controls
    2. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      57 mins ago

      Has to be Saka over him imo.

      Open Controls
      1. baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        56 mins ago

        Well, both 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 4 Years
          52 mins ago

          Saka broke out last season!

          Open Controls
  4. JeGro
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    I have been following this site and you guys for 3 years now. And like all, I have cursed and cheered over my FPL decisions over those years, based on the comment sections 😉

    Finally decided to make an account so I can discuss and exchange thoughts actively.

    Good luck and above all a good health to all of you and let's hope for a great 2nd part of PL season.

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Well welcome Jegro. Very nice words too. 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. JeGro
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Thanks Rupert

        Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      49 mins ago

      Hey jegro

      Open Controls
      1. JeGro
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        Hi Steve, how's the DGW going for you so far?

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 mins ago

          83 with 11 to play mate, my best week of the season so far by a mile

          Et vou?

          Open Controls
          1. JeGro
            • 1 Year
            just now

            That's great.

            Same here, 105 with 10 to go. All thanks to BB and WC last week.

            Almost on top in my local football club ML. And that's all that matters for me in the end

            Open Controls
    3. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      You are welcome. Super score this week.

      Open Controls
  5. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (1271 teams)

    Current safety score = 41
    Top score = 100
    LMS average = 61.6 (-4.75) = 56.85
    Players played = 2.53/13.46 (Players with no more games)

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Thanks TM

      Open Controls
  6. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Realised that there were 5 CS in 6 games GW18 and 8 CS in 9 games GW19 so far. Time for investing more in the defenders now?

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      The tide seems to have turned

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Till next week GW when everyone scores again.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Because of?

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          55 mins ago

          Why not?

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            54 mins ago

            Late night mate I know

            Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I’d say do. Many have already gone that way. I certainly have.

      Open Controls
    4. Team Bobcat
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Difficult to know. I remember not too long ago Che defence was the one that looked like investing in. Doubling up seemed sensible at least. Didn't kept many clean sheets since.

      ManC defensive double up looks even more appealing than the Che one back then but who knows..

      Open Controls
      1. baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        52 mins ago

        I fell to that Che trap and ditched both for MCI double up gw 15... Also even MU has kept clean sheets partly under the radar. TAA and Robbo don't look good, but they have more than matched Salah lately 🙁

        Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        52 mins ago

        Think to get into it for 4-5 GWs and the tide may change again when people WC-ing GW25

        Open Controls
    5. F_Ivanovic
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Why the need to invest when there are plenty of cheap defenders getting those CS? KWP, Holding and Mitchell for me have given me a number of those CS over that time.

      Open Controls
  7. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Liverpool scored one goal against WBA, Newcastle and Southampton.

    WTF?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      54 mins ago

      TAA on holidays?

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      52 mins ago

      https://global.espn.com/football/liverpool-engliverpool/story/4291871/liverpools-goal-drought-could-cost-them-the-premier-leagueso-why-cant-they-score

      Open Controls
    3. Team Bobcat
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      Sou are a decent team and WBA are not easy to score against when they get their tails up

      Open Controls
    4. fcsaltyballs
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      and Man Utd

      Open Controls
  8. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    A) Salah and Soucek
    B) Vardy and Grealish

    Which pair for GW;s 20-24?

    Open Controls
    1. Werner Bros
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Fixture wise B, LEI and AVL not bad either on attacking

      Open Controls
    3. jammie26
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      • Boberella
        • 4 Years
        1 hour ago

        B.

        Open Controls
      • JeGro
        • 1 Year
        1 hour ago

        Would you consider Vardy and Soucek + cash? If not, I prefer B

        Open Controls
      • baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        43 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      • BERGKOP
        • 9 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    4. Werner Bros
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      If you had to pick one?

      A: Dias
      B: Stones

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Why not have both?

        Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Dias if money not a problem

        Open Controls
        1. Werner Bros
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Have exact money for the following

          Vardy Rashford Balbuena > KDB Antonio Dias (-4)

          price rises will probably force me to Stones anyways

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Yeah wait as long as you could, the virus ...

            Open Controls
            1. Werner Bros
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              That's the plan! Although wish I hadn't waited on the first 2 moves, I considered them for this GW but didn't pull the trigger. Need Vardy and Rashford to come good in their next fixtures!

              Open Controls
      3. JeGro
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Depends on your team really. If budget is no issue, I would go for Dias

        Open Controls
      4. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Dias

        Open Controls
      5. Team Bobcat
        • 4 Years
        59 mins ago

        Stones is cheaper so that would swing it for me.

        He apears as nailed a Dias and both have built up a nice parnership. Both their confidence must be soring and I think even pep would be reluctant to tinker with that one.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          49 mins ago

          Good points.

          Open Controls
        2. baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          44 mins ago

          Repairing something that isn't broken just isn't safe. So even though Pep usually rotates everything but KdB and Sterling, I expect them to be equally safe until they make more errors. Cancelo was rested, he is tempting also. But that means having Son or Rashford over KdB for many.

          Open Controls
      6. baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        50 mins ago

        Stones is cheaper.

        Open Controls
    5. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      4 players with a single game in thr dreamteam. How many will there be at the end of the gw?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        3

        Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        1-2

        Open Controls
    6. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Despite owning no Arsenal or Newcastle I only dropped about 200 places. Thought Arsenal were well owned

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        On the bench

        Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        By a particular ranked type of player.

        Open Controls
      3. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Probably just wildcarders last week.

        Open Controls
      4. Team Bobcat
        • 4 Years
        56 mins ago

        Well owned but as said above many benched as most had double gameweek players in their teams.

        Logical..

        Open Controls
      5. COVID-CASUAL
          53 mins ago

          Mostly well owned in GW18 because of all the FHers

          Open Controls
      6. Fred54
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Is it possible to bench Wilson on a BB?

        Asking for a friend.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          How do you mean?

          Open Controls
        2. Team Bobcat
          • 4 Years
          55 mins ago

          I know he is bad but even 1pt better than none

          Open Controls
      7. Tony Martial
        • 2 Years
        58 mins ago

        What’s everyone doing with Salah?

        Open Controls
        1. Team Bobcat
          • 4 Years
          52 mins ago

          He is currently owned by 39%. He is the 5th most sold (39k sales at present ) so many are keeping as he has huge ownership

          Open Controls
        2. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          48 mins ago

          Can’t really say before Burnley.

          Open Controls
        3. DA Minnion
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Getting rid asap

          Open Controls
      8. jason_ni
        • 5 Years
        57 mins ago

        Already own dias and cancelo.

        Crazy to consider triple up with stones( aware he won't haul every week) but they look solid.

        Would mean doing kdb to salah..

        Open Controls
        1. jason_ni
          • 5 Years
          56 mins ago

          Or kdb to anyone really not son or bruno f

          Open Controls
        2. Team Bobcat
          • 4 Years
          48 mins ago

          I think a triple up is too much.

          I do see merit in Cancelo > Stones (saves money at least)

          Full backs are the most rested of all defenders and with City tough schedule Stones looks like getting more of the gametime.

          The triple up could work but I dont like it

          Open Controls
        3. JeGro
          • 1 Year
          48 mins ago

          I don't think it's the craziest idea, it could definitely work. But you will have a lot of budget invested in defence, where you can easily have some cheaper alternatives.

          Because 1 goal will be enough to losers 3 CS (remember

          Open Controls
          1. JeGro
            • 1 Year
            10 mins ago

            (Remember vs chelsea and RLC)

            Open Controls
        4. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          47 mins ago

          Definitely not Salah. But let’s see how the rest of the week goes.

          Open Controls
      9. FDMS All Starz
        • 5 Years
        56 mins ago

        Score prediction for WHU - WBA & LEI - CHE?

        Open Controls
        1. COVID-CASUAL
            17 mins ago

            13-17 and 1.5-0

            Open Controls
          • jason_ni
            • 5 Years
            16 mins ago

            I'll take 1 nil with Cresswell crossing onto souceks head..

            And nil nil and hope that zouma starts!
            Realistically, I see leicester beating Chelsea.

            Open Controls
          • JeGro
            • 1 Year
            14 mins ago

            2-0 and 1-1

            Open Controls
          • Gudjohnsen
            • 3 Years
            13 mins ago

            3-1
            2-1

            Open Controls
          • J ⚒ Salah & Vinagre
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            0:0
            1:2

            Open Controls
        2. COVID-CASUAL
            55 mins ago

            Arsenal trolling R18 FHers with their performances either side

            Open Controls
            1. Gudjohnsen
              • 3 Years
              42 mins ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
            2. Deulofail
              • 4 Years
              42 mins ago

              And non-FHers who benched them in GW19 o/

              Open Controls
              1. baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                31 mins ago

                Most have been too busy to get in dgw players to have them.

                Open Controls
                1. Deulofail
                  • 4 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Not me though.
                  This means 'me', like a hand in the air: o/

                  Open Controls
                  1. baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Yea, you have transferred in Arsenal players, while I wanted dgw players. Saka over Soucek would have been nice tbh, but always easy with hindsight.

                    Open Controls
              2. Major League Shocker
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                23 mins ago

                I was smart enough to bench Laca.

                I was also dumb enough to buy Laca in the first place.

                Open Controls
                1. lespaul
                  • 11 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Laca to Ings?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Major League Shocker
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    2 mins ago

                    Leaning toward just downgrading to fodder and stop playing 3 forwards, spending the money elsewhere.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Major League Shocker
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Also got Adams already and no point of doubling up their attack. If anything, I'll double up Saints defence.

                    Open Controls
          • deshawn7
            • 6 Years
            51 mins ago

            Saiss and Laca - > Dias and a 7.0m forward? Already own Stones

            Pick of the bunch?
            A) Watkins
            B) Antonio (already have Cresswell and Soucek)
            C) Wilson
            D) Adams

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • 4 Years
              18 mins ago

              B for sure

              Open Controls
            2. aleksaa2
              • 4 Years
              15 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            3. Team Bobcat
              • 4 Years
              12 mins ago

              As a frustrated Wilson owner I will say not (C) anyway

              I am struggling to see who to replace hi. With also. I had Watkins and although he didnt do a whole pile I would take him again in a heartbeat.

              Maupay may be a nice differential with decent fixthres now also. But Watkins plays for a better team so he probably edges him out.

              Adams would be an equal match for Watkins. Sou are a very good team also better I think than villa so he should score now and again.

              Toss up between Adams and Watkins then

              Open Controls
              1. Team Bobcat
                • 4 Years
                7 mins ago

                You could add Antonio to the coin toss but with two West Ham already and the potential for last minute cancellations two players may be enough from any team for now. I would toss between Watkins and Adams. Sou fixtures are not great either

                Open Controls
                1. baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Has to be Antonio still. Adams isn't good enough and Watkins and Avl
                  jus cannot be trusted yet.

                  Open Controls
                2. deshawn7
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Good analysis there. I try to avoid triple options even in previous seasons, much more so this time because of covid. Might go with Watkins for his fixtures and potential for double GWs. And frees extra cash to doa Dallas to Chelsea def in the following GW 🙂

                  Open Controls
            4. baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              B it is

              Open Controls
          • The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            49 mins ago

            Does the Schlupp injury mean Mitchell will get a run in the team?

            PVA can just play winger...

            Open Controls
            1. Milkman Bruno
                45 mins ago

                Mitchell has the spot anyway for now

                Open Controls
              • aleksaa2
                • 4 Years
                43 mins ago

                Schlupp plays in the mid. PVA won't play anymore, he is out of contract in the summer and he is really bad defensively. There is no competition at the moment for Mitchell.

                Open Controls
              • Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                42 mins ago

                I think he will regardless.

                Open Controls
            2. Alisson WondHaaland
              • 4 Years
              30 mins ago

              Its actually insane how well GW 18 WC teams are doing. Hopefully the likes of Liverpool, Villa, Chelsea and Leeds step it up a little because so far it feels like literally everything has gone their way

              Open Controls
              1. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                Gone from 2m to 850k so far after the wc in 18, hopefully continue to rise

                Open Controls
            3. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              30 mins ago

              Mad to think Billa have 4 games in hand against some and 3 against most. Could soon be time triple up, even though they have 2 games this week.

              Open Controls
              1. baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                11 mins ago

                If New today was an example of a team after covid, form could be an issue. And even Targett sold him and another player, so not for me atm.

                Open Controls
                1. DA Minnion
                  • 8 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Villa play them next Saturday so battle of the covids.

                  Open Controls
              2. DA Minnion
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                Already have that triple up.

                Open Controls
            4. Phil's Stamps
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              23 mins ago

              I know we're just guessing at the mo, but I've seen a lot of chat about the Leeds or Southampton DGW being slotted in somewhere before DGW26. I was planning on bringing in Vardy for 21 & 22 before switching him for Kane for the longer term, but wondering if it might be more prudent just to bring in Kane for 21 and save a couple of transfers for bringing in Leeds & Southampton. At the mo I only have Bamford from either team. Any chance we'll find out about this before the GW21 deadline?

              All chips still intacta if it helps.

              Any thoughts greatly appreciated.

              Open Controls
              1. Alisson WondHaaland
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                If you are certain to Wildcard in GW 25 then go aggressive and make the best moves. We're likely to have a few DGWs before GW 26 (Villa, City and maybe Spurs)

                Open Controls
            5. Awesomeness
              • 4 Years
              13 mins ago

              Still early, but after stocking up to BB this gw I'm left with a bit of a benching problem next gw...

              Which 1 to bench from:

              A. Soucek (Palace away)
              B. Bamford (Newcastle away)

              And also bench 2 from:

              A. Justin (Everton away)
              B. Dallas (Newcastle away)
              C. Coufal (Palace away)
              D. Lowton (Villa at home)

              Thanks

              Open Controls
              1. Major League Shocker
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                I'd bench both A's and D.

                Open Controls
            6. L'Aeroplanino
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              12 mins ago

              Auba punt 1 week late again...FH18ers very unlucky

              Open Controls
            7. Original - Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              10 mins ago

              Enjoy your Wildcards and BB. Our time in GW25 and GW26 as yet to come. 😀

              Open Controls
            8. huhhh
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              Really need foden and sterling to start the game vs aston and get me some returns!! Esp sterling my capt..

              Open Controls
            9. deshawn7
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              Dias and Cresswell to rise today?

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.