Scout Picks January 15

Double Gameweek 19 Scout Picks built on key FPL assets at Man City and West Ham

The Double Gameweek 19 Scout Picks feature an entire host of assets who play twice over the next few days.

Manchester City and West Ham players form the spine of the squad, with three players from each team making the first XI.

We line up in a 4-4-2 formation this time, which comes in bang on the budget of £83.0m.

Goalkeeper

Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) comes with the chance of scoring clean sheet and bonus save points. West Bromwich Albion line-up against West Ham and Wolves in the Double Gameweek, two teams in the bottom half for goals scored this season with 24 and 19. Johnstone has also made the most saves of any keeper this season with 74, six more than nearest rival Illan Meslier.

Defenders

Joao Cancelo (£5.8m) makes his second consecutive appearance in the Scout Picks, following Manchester City’s clean sheet against Brighton. The full-back has been unlucky to only record one attacking return this season, with the second-highest amount of key passes and third highest number of big chances created from defenders in the league. Pep Guardiola previously praised Cancelo’s ability to play a game every three days, so he could even be immune to Pep’s rotation.

Joining Cancelo from the rock-solid City defence is John Stones (£5.0m). With games against a shot-shy Crystal Palace and a covid-hit Villa side, City are predicted to add to their eight clean sheets. With Nathan Ake (£5.4m) and Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) remaining on the treatment table, expect Stones to retain his place in the league’s best defence.

The Premier League’s highest-scoring defender Kurt Zouma (£5.8m) returns to the Scout Picks. With set-piece specialist Hakim Ziyech returning to the Chelsea line-up, Zouma has every chance of adding to his four goals this season.

Rounding out the defence is West Ham full-back Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m). In Gameweek 19, the Hammers face two of the three lowest scorers in the Premier League in Burnley and West Brom. Coufal’s attacking potential will also be boosted by the return of West Ham’s talismanic forward (below).

Midfielders

We’re backing the misfiring Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) to get back to his best in Gameweek 19. Despite hitting a bit of a dry spell, Salah has still had the highest number of shots in the box, above second-placed Sadio Mané, and has received the second-highest amount of big chances. All this points to the Egyptian rediscovering his form, and he has two games to do it in.

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) appears to be loving life as a false nine, and we’re backing him to add goals to his impressive performances. In what has been a frustrating season for De Bruyne, the City captain recorded five shots on goal and created three chances against Brighton. Had it not been for some resolute defending and a penalty Raheem Sterling will quickly want to forget, De Bruyne would have easily recorded a second double-digit haul in a row from his new striking position.

December’s Player of the Month and Scout Pick regular Bruno Fernandes (£11.3m) makes the team again, despite blanking against Burnley. This was Fernandes’ first ever FPL blank in an away game, and with two trips on the road for Manchester United, their Portuguese playmaker is expected to get back to his best.

Tomas Soucek (£5.3m) is the Scout Picks’ second West Ham player to make the team with two appetising fixtures on the horizon. The big Czech has scored the most headed goals of all midfielders in the league and lines-up against a West Brom team who have conceded the most headed attempts.

Forwards

The evergreen Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) leads the line for the Scout Picks, and will be hoping to catch up with Salah and Son Heung-min (£9.8m) at the top of the goalscoring charts. Vardy and Leicester’s pressing and frenetic style could well lead to problems for opponents Chelsea, whose six defensive errors have led to goals, the most in the league.

Partnering Vardy is West Ham’s powerhouse striker Michail Antonio (£6.2m), returning from injury. After spending most of the season on the treatment table, Antonio has shown glimpses of what he can do this season, including his stunning overhead kick against Man City. If he can return to the player he was last season, when he had a expected goals rating than Harry Kane (£11.1m) and Anthony Martial (£8.8m), then he will be a handful for any defence in the league.

Substitutes

  • Edouard Mendy (£5.1m)
  • James Justin (£5.0m)
  • Ademola Lookman (£5.0m)
  • Ollie Watkins (£6.1m)

THE CAPTAIN

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Because we use Fantasy Football Scout data so heavily in this process, the skipper we choose each Gameweek is known only to those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription and revealed to the public only when the deadline has passed.

Here’s how we voted for Double Gameweek 19:

  1. S.Kuqi
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
8 Years
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Boring template picks

    1. asquishypotato
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
7 Years
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      I’m sorry, were you after the maverick ones that won’t guarantee points?

      Feel free to triple up on Fulham defence if you want to feel different.

  2. Bobby's Teeth
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
4 Years
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    FFS going with no Spurs?

    1. asquishypotato
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
7 Years
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Single game week players, the fixture is nice but they don’t have the constraints of either a)sell value or b) future gameweeks, so two bites tends to be better then 1.

      1. Bobby's Teeth
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
4 Years
        • 4 Years
        34 mins ago

        Top comment, mate! I had forgotten about their constraints or rather the luxury they enjoy for these picks.

        1. asquishypotato
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
7 Years
          • 7 Years
          30 mins ago

          No worries, a lot of us will see Spurs Sheffield as a great fixture because we already have those players in, whereas in reality if I could pick a 1 week 11, it wouldn’t have a spurs player purely because of what is available.

          Good luck for the double!

          Bobby's Teeth
just now
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
4 Years
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Good luck to you too, Sir! Can't disagree with anything that you have mentioned here

      2. greggles
        10 Years
        2 mins ago

        would you suggest selling Son and Kane? I want Salah and Antonio. The other option is selling Kane and Saka and bringing in Soucek and Vardy... thoughts?

  3. asquishypotato
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
7 Years
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Every high points to KDB and yet...
    Stones and KDB or
    Cancelo and Sterling

    waltzingmatildas
just now
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
10 Years
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

  4. Olphey
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
4 Years
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Would you do Kane to Vardy for a (-4) if you also owned Son?
    (Free transfer is Bednarek to Cancelo)

    1. asquishypotato
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
7 Years
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Depends on your future plans. I’ve sold Kane because I’ve previously sold him so I don’t have the value to worry about, plus the fixtures aren’t ideal following this. Foxes fixtures are quite nice as well.

  waltzingmatildas
34 mins ago
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
10 Years
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Any of these worth a - 4?
    A) ctaylor to Justin/stones
    B) dallas to zouma/dias
    C) raphina to foden

    1. asquishypotato
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
7 Years
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      I’d consider a, I’ve done a similar Targett to Cancelo for -4

  6. Dele
    4 Years
    31 mins ago

    31 mins ago

    Johnstone or DDG on a bench boost?

    1. asquishypotato
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
7 Years
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Money no object DDG had a better chance of their potential clean sheet, Johnstone if budget is factored in and you aren’t worried about anything other then saves.

  7. Horlicks esq.
    11 Years
    15 mins ago

    15 mins ago

    I'm hoping 160 mins

    Open Controls
    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      4 Years
      13 mins ago

      130

    asquishypotato
6 mins ago
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
7 Years
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Anything above 120 would raise my eyebrows, and I’ve transferred him in

  8. sirmorbach
    4 Years
    5 mins ago

    5 mins ago

    McCarthy / Steer
    Robertson / Dias / Cresswell / Saïss /  Dallas
    Salah / Bruno / Son / Grealish / Soucek
    DCL / Watkins / Bamford

    A. Steer and DCL out / Martinez and Antonio in (- 4)
    B. Steer, DCL, Robbo, Son out / Martinez, Antonio, Stones, KDB in (- 12)

    - 12 sounds too much, but bench boost could make it worth... I guess. What do you think?

  9. Chris_White
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
9 Years
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Any clarity on which Villa players that have been hit by COVID?

    Obi Wan Elokobi
just now
      9 Years
      just now

      just now

    pundit of punts
just now
      7 Years
      just now

      just now

      That’s why I’m avoiding any on FH

  WeWantOldFPLback
2 mins ago
    10 Years
    2 mins ago

    2 mins ago
    WC FH BB TC available

    Martinez Mendy
    AWB Stones Justin Coufal Saiss *
    KBD Fernandes Gundo Saka* Son*
    Bamford Antonio Kane*

  iL PiStOlErO
2 mins ago
    1 Year
    2 mins ago

    2 mins ago
    Would you do DCL to Antonio and BB? Or just do the transfer and keep the chip?

    Meslier
    Cancelo Justin Lowton
    Salah Bruno Son Soucek
    Kane DCL* Bamford

    McCarthy Dallas Coufal Romeu

    0.2itb

  pundit of punts
1 min ago
    7 Years
    1 min ago

    1 min ago

    Alisson
    Stones - Ogbonna - Coufal - Dawson
    Salah - KDB - Bruno - Foden
    Vardy - Werner

    Or, get Antonio and Martinez for Alisson and Ogbonna? Thoughts? 🙂

  Davidwes
just now
    1 Year
    just now

    just now

  El Muñeco
just now
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
9 Years
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Which option is best:

    A) Dier to Cancelo (-4)
    B) Raphina to Foden (-4)
    C) Play Bamford?

  Bojaninho
just now
    11 Years
    just now

    just now

  16. MGD
    4 Years
    just now

    just now

