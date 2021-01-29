514
Spot the Differential January 29

Can Matheus Pereira’s recent form turn him into a differential FPL asset?

514 Comments
Share

Gameweek 21 is almost upon us, which gives us another opportunity to look at some differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Chelsea, Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

Matheus Pereira

WHUWBA
  • FPL ownership: 1.0%
  • Price: £5.6m
  • GW21-25 fixtures: FUL | shu | tot | MUN | bur

A recent return to West Bromwich Albion’s starting XI has seen Matheus Pereira (£5.6m) impress.

He has now started Albion’s last four matches, producing three goals, which included a brace of penalties at local rivals Wolves, in a performance which was his best of the season so far.

The statistics suggest there might be more to come, too.

Since being restored to the side in Gameweek 17, Pereira leads the way amongst team-mates for shots, chances created, final-third touches and take-ons. He’s also been taking a few corners, which gives him further assist potential with the likes of Kyle Bartley (£4.4m) and in particular Semi Ajayi (£4.8m) so effective in the air from crosses.

Last season, Pereira lit up the Championship and finished the campaign with a total of eight goals and 16 assists. As the standout player in Albion’s attack, he mostly operated as a no. 10 in a 4-2-3-1, something which has continued under Sam Allardyce. From that position, he tends to drift to the right, which is relevant with Fulham up next, as no team in the entire division has given up more chances from their left than Scott Parker’s side over the last four Gameweeks.

Timing is key for Pereira, but now back up to speed he could prove the difference maker ahead of a crucial run of games.

Antonio Rüdiger

Rüdiger forcing way into Chelsea picture ahead of appealing fixtures
  • FPL ownership: 0.8%
  • Price: £4.5m
  • GW21-25 fixtures: BUR | tot | shu | NEW | sou

German defender Antonio Rüdiger (£4.5m) could be set for a new lease of life at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel.

The 27-year-old started the season well down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, which limited him to just one league start up until Gameweek 16. However, somewhat surprisingly, Rüdiger was restored to the starting XI towards the end of Frank Lampard’s reign, and then played 90 minutes in Tuchel’s first match in charge against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night.

Interestingly, that match saw Chelsea line-up with a three-man defence, which helped restrict their opponents Wolves to just two shots in the box. As a result, they kept their eighth Premier League clean sheet of the season, and with an appealing set of fixtures ahead which includes games against Burnley, Sheffield United and Newcastle United in the next four, there is potential to do well.

We should point out that change is inevitable under a new manager, especially with Tuchel’s reputation for tactical flexibility, but having kept a clean sheet in midweek, you’d expect him to retain the same personnel at the back against Burnley on Sunday. It’s also encouraging that the German is aware of his defender’s talents, having coveted him while at Paris Saint-Germain.

Rüdiger has had an up-and-down career at Chelsea to date, but there is hope Tuchel can coax the best out of him, and if he does, FPL managers will be handed a budget route into the Blues backline.

Youri Tielemans

  • FPL ownership: 2.6%
  • Price: £6.4m
  • GW21-25 fixtures: LEE | ful | wol | LIV | avl

Belgium international Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) has developed into one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the Premier League this season.

From an FPL perspective, that hasn’t always translated into points, but having been directly involved in six goals in his last six appearances in all competitions, we think he might be worth considering as an alternative to the more popular James Maddison (£7.2m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.8m).

Key to Tielemans’ appeal is that he took Leicester City’s most recent penalty against Brentford in the cup, with Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) absent. That is especially relevant considering the Foxes have already won 10 spot kicks in the league this season, at least four more than any other side.

At this stage, it’s worth noting that the 23-year-old’s attacking numbers are some way behind both Maddison and Barnes, but having scored at Everton on Wednesday night, this is a player in a really good moment playing at the top of his game. His all-round ability lends itself to bonus points too, with only seven midfielders in the entire division collecting more than his 11 this term.

While Tielemans has sometimes been deployed in a deeper role this season, he did push higher up against Chelsea in Gameweek 19 to try and take advantage of the Blues attacking tendencies, which is something we might see more of against Leeds this weekend.

Tielemans has been superb of late, and could be a smart differential for those on the lookout for a new midfielder.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 21

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/894/history”

514 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tucker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Opinions please! Taking a hit this week:

    (A) Zouma, Raphinha > Cancelo, Gundogan (-4)

    (B) Zouma, Raphinha > Digne, Gundogan (-4)

    (C) Raphinha, Adams > Gundogan, DCL (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. HashAttack
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      -8 an option? ... I've brought in Digne, Barnes and DCL (Already have Cancelo and Gundo)

      Open Controls
      1. Tucker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        I've been mulling over Zouma, Raphinha, and Adams > Cancelo, Gundogan, and DCL for a -8, but I have an innate fear of hits!

        Open Controls
  2. VICTORIOUS SECRET! !
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Zouma + kane --->richarlison+ chillwell (-4)

    Worth a hit ?

    Open Controls
    1. VICTORIOUS SECRET! !
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Richarlison or DCL

      Open Controls
  3. Ha.
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    No chance of Gundo being rested from Pep himself

    I guess I should go with him

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      He brought him off around 57 minutes last game so I doubt he will be rested this GW

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Yes...Pep literally just said he will play tomorrow

        Open Controls
        1. The Count of Monte Cristo
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Thanks, probably will have to be my (c) this week. Would give it to Cancelo if I owned him tbh!

          Open Controls
  4. LOLarov
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Bench One;

    A) Soucek
    B) Bamford
    C) Che Adams

    Open Controls
    1. Apwilkin
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Tough call. A or C I think... Leaning slightly towards C as I am a long time and frustrated owner of Adams.

      Open Controls
    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Adams.

      Open Controls
  5. Apwilkin
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    (1)Kane and Adams to DCL and Antonio/Watkins (-4)
    (2)Kane and Anguissa to DCL and Barnes (-4)
    (3)Kane to DCL (Would likely start both Adams and Bamford)

    Open Controls
  6. The Count of Monte Cristo
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    What would you recommend here, guys? Currently just thinking A.

    A) Adams --> Antonio
    B) Adams + Bamford --> Antonio + DCL (-4)
    C) Adams + Holding --> Antonio + Digne (-4)

    McCarthy
    Stones -- R. Dias -- Justin
    Salah -- Fernandes -- Son -- Gundogan (c) -- Soucek
    Bamford -- Adams

    Meslier -- Coufal -- Holding -- Brewster [1FT + 6.8m ITB]

    Open Controls
    1. Apwilkin
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      I like B

      Open Controls
  7. papa89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Simple question. Who to bench?
    A. Justin
    B. Soucek

    Open Controls
  8. Fat Ozil
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Cancelo In..

    Who makes way?

    A) Coufal
    B) Maguire

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Coufal has 3 nice GW's in the next 4 so I would go with removing Maguire now.

      Open Controls
    2. Henrik Larsson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Coufal. Very unlikely West Ham have a DGW coming up. It actually depending on how MUN vs WHU goes in the cup.

      Open Controls
  9. Henrik Larsson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Play 2:

    A - DCL
    B - Watkins
    C - Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      AC

      Open Controls
  10. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    On wild card.. any suggestions?
    Martinez (Forster)
    Digne, Cancelo, Castagne, (Dallas, Mitchell)
    Salah (VC), Grealish, Bruno, Sterling (C), Gundo
    DCL, Antonio, (Watkins)

    Open Controls
    1. ScoutHelp
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        I like it

        Open Controls
      • Ian & Zen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Very good
        Coufal Instead of Dallas

        Open Controls
    2. HashAttack
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Martinez (sou) or Schmeichel (LEE)

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Martinez

        Open Controls
      2. Champione
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Schmeichel

        Open Controls
        1. HashAttack
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          This is what I want to hear 🙂

          Open Controls
    3. Hadebayor Mum
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Is it too foolish to WC just because you feel like an idiot for taking a -4 for Kane so you can justify not taking a hit on account of how foolish you've been?

      Open Controls
      1. ScoutHelp
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          No need to WC to protect 4 points

          Open Controls
        • Mo Mane Mo Salah
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          58 mins ago

          that seems foolish

          Open Controls
      2. Champione
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Play 1 of each category

        A) McCarthy
        B) Martinez

        1) Lookman
        2) Shaw
        3) Targett

        Currently on A1

        Open Controls
        1. HashAttack
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Toss-up for the gk ... think Villa more likely to score that Southampton but not convinced by either for a CS
          Maybe McC and hope Villa get a penalty

          Open Controls
        2. HashAttack
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Lookman for the other option

          Open Controls
      3. Gudjohnsen
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Captain Sterling, Salah or DCL?

        Don't have Gundogan and Son.

        Open Controls
        1. J to the T
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Sterling

          Open Controls
        2. Mo Mane Mo Salah
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          57 mins ago

          Salah

          Open Controls
      4. Jp2020
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Just coming off of my best GW of the season with 95, way better than the double and after some really poor GWs up til now!

          Looking to bring in an Everton player this week as only have 1FT and not quite enough ITB to get both in with just a -4 hit, so should I go with:

          Digne > Ogbonna
          or
          Calvert-Lewin > Bamford
          ?

          Open Controls
        • springbok29
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            out of these 6 players which 2 would you prioritize transferring in for GW21?

            DCL
            Chilwell
            Barnes
            Zaha
            Saka
            Maddison

            Open Controls
            1. J to the T
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              DCL for me.

              Open Controls
            2. ScoutHelp
                1 hour, 51 mins ago

                I did Zaha

                Open Controls
              • Ian & Zen
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                I got Barnes in on FT, thinking of DCL for a hit & already have Chilwell

                Open Controls
              • navin
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                DCL
                Barnes

                Open Controls
            3. J to the T
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              I’m going to move Bamford to DCL as the free transfer.

              Is it worth a -4 to do Dallas to TAA. Would start Trent next two weeks (whu & BRI) ahead of Targett (sou & WHU)

              Open Controls
              1. Ian & Zen
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                Yes, I have TAA - only 3% ownership last week - rose 100,000 places in OR
                My best ever differential

                Open Controls
              2. Mo Mane Mo Salah
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                54 mins ago

                absolutely, trying to figure this myself

                Open Controls
                1. J to the T
                  • 4 Years
                  49 mins ago

                  My only worry is that it makes getting KdB back more difficult. But would leave me looking like

                  McCarthy
                  Trent Stones Cancelo
                  Gündogan Son Bruno Salah
                  Watkins DCL Antonio
                  (Forster Targett Coufal Romeu)
                  I like the look of that!

                  Open Controls
            4. Gudjohnsen
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Digne or TAA?

              Open Controls
              1. navin
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Short term Digne

                Open Controls
            5. navin
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              GTG with right bench?

              Fabianski
              Justin - Dias - Stones - Targett
              Soucek - Son - Salah - Bruno - (G)undo
              Watkins

              Nyland - Adams - Cresswell - Kane

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.