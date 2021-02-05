1012
Scout Picks February 5

Gameweek 23 Scout Picks built on Man United and West Ham assets

1,012 Comments
Share

Manchester United and West Ham players form the spine of our Gameweek 23 Scout Picks XI.

In a side chosen by David, Neale, Tom and Andy, we have included five players from the two clubs ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

We line up in a 3-4-3 formation this time, which comes in at £73.8m, a staggering £9.2m inside our budget of £83.0m.

GOALKEEPER

Salah and blanks again as Brighton defensive assets shine ahead of good run 3

Robert Sanchez (£4.4m) was a relatively simple inclusion in the Scout Picks this week as Brighton continue to prove the doubters wrong. They have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four matches, including against Liverpool and Spurs, while Gameweek 23 opponents Burnley are the lowest-scoring Premier League team this season (13 goals).

DEFENDERS

Salah and Fernandes blank again as focus shifts to defensive assets 8

Aaron Cresswell (£5.6m) is the first of our West Ham triple-up as they travel to face Fulham on Saturday afternoon. The left-back has created more chances than any other Hammers defender over the last four matches while six of his eight assists have come on the road this season. Meanwhile, Fulham have failed to score in three of their last five.

Long-term owners of Luke Shaw (£4.9m) were finally rewarded when the Manchester United full-back delivered two assists against Southampton, before being dragged off at half-time. After delivering the most crosses and creating the most chances out of all defenders in the last six Gameweeks, we are backing Shaw to deliver the goods again when Everton come to Old Trafford.

Antonio Rüdiger (£4.5m) has well and truly forced his way back into contention at Chelsea. After starting each of the last two league matches under Frank Lampard, the German international has played every minute of Thomas Tuchel’s reign as Blues manager. Chelsea are yet to concede since the appointment of their new boss and, in Gameweek 23, face a Sheffield United side second-bottom for goals scored this season (14).

MIDFIELDERS

In Gameweek 22, Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m) punished the majority of Fantasy Premier League’s top 10,000 players who chose to captain Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) with a 17-point haul, equalling his highest score this season. Even after a couple of blanks, Fernandes has had the most shots on target and created the most chances in the last six Gameweeks.

Son Heung-min (£9.7m) earns a place in the Scout Picks mostly on account of his favourable fixture in Gameweek 23. West Bromwich Albion have conceded at least twice in each of their last seven Premier League matches.

No Premier League midfielder can better Jack Grealish‘s (£7.8m) 10 assists this season, with one of those coming against Saturday’s opponents, Arsenal in Gameweek 8. After Bernd Leno’s (£5.0m) red card against Wolves, the Gunners could be forced to field their third choice keeper, Alex Rúnarsson (£4.4m).

It is getting harder and harder to ignore Tomas Soucek (£5.3m) after the big Czech international scored his eighth goal of the season against Aston Villa. Soucek has scored the most headed goals out of all midfielders this season and faces a Fulham team who have conceded 20 headed attempts in their last six.

FORWARDS

Newcastle stick with back five for relegation six-pointer against Sheffield United

Callum Wilson (£6.8m) has been the one shining light in an otherwise awful season for Newcastle. He comes up against Southampton on Saturday who, as well as just being hit for nine by Manchester United, also have an injury crisis at the back.

The in-form West Ham striker Michail Antonio (£6.6m) has hit attacking returns in four of his five last games. With the highest expected goals rating (xG) of any forward in the last six Gameweeks, we are backing Antonio to continue his impressive form against a Fulham side whose recent defensive improvements have stuttered.

Patrick Bamford (£6.6m) is becoming a very reliable Fantasy asset this season adding improved creativity to his goal threat of late. In the last four matches, only Fernandes has created a higher number of big chances than the Leeds’ centre-forward, who has produced three assists in that time.

Substitutes

  • Nick Pope (£5.5m)
  • Matt Lowton (£4.4m)
  • Dan Burn (£4.2m)
  • Raphinha (£5.3m)

THE CAPTAIN

Who are the best captain options for FPL Gameweek 36+?

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Because we use Fantasy Football Scout data so heavily in this process, the skipper we choose each Gameweek is known only to those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription and revealed to the public only when the deadline has passed.

Here’s how we voted for Gameweek 23:

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 23

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,012 Comments Post a Comment
  1. PLerix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    McCarthy
    Cancelo, Justin, Coufal
    Salah, Son (c), Bruno, Gundo, Soucek
    Antonio, Watkins
    Johnstone, DCL, Maguire, Stones
    2 FT, 3.6 itb.

    Any tips? Considering getting Pope? Sensible bench order?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Son captain is brave.

      Open Controls
      1. PLerix
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        You’d pick Bruno? Or Antonio?

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Not going to talk you out of it tbf. Just that Spurs look awful atm. Coming from a fan "(

          Open Controls
    2. Dosh
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I would play Maguire instead of Justin. Pope FT makes sense

      Open Controls
  2. konrad.sygula95
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Hi, how would you use these 2ft?
    Who is the first one to go?

    Martinez
    Dier/Justin/Coufal
    Gundogan/Fernandes/Salah/Grealish
    Watkins/Antonio/DCL

    Bench: Forster/KWP/Anguissa/Cancelo
    2ft 6.6 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Garfield1001
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Forster to Pope

      Open Controls
  3. Phlajo
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Bench 2 of
    A Dias
    B Dallas
    C Digne
    D Lowton
    E Coufal

    Leaning towards Dias and Digne myself.. what would you do here?

    Open Controls
    1. frenchfries
      • 4 Years
      just now

      AC or CD

      Open Controls
  4. Teahupo'o
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Predictions for Liverpool v City final score?

    Open Controls
    1. frenchfries
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      1-1

      Open Controls
    2. J ⚒ Salah & Vinagre
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      0:4

      Open Controls
    3. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 8 Years
      just now

      1-1

      Open Controls
  5. frenchfries
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Which combo for DGW?
    A) Ederson + Mee
    B) Pope + Cancelo

    Currently own Ederson, Dias and Gundogan

    Open Controls
    1. Teahupo'o
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B - greater upside

      Open Controls
  6. McClements
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Martinez
    Dallas, Dias, Coufal
    Salah, Bruno, Sterling , Soucek
    DCL, Bamford, Antonio (C)

    Forster, Gundo, Mitchel, Bednarek

    2FT 4.6m in bank. Can't see much to change. Upgrade mitchel to Mee for better bench or Forster?

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I think Mitchell -> Mee is the better move there. Keep playing Martinez every week

      Open Controls
  7. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Always been curious about WC to BB strategy - feels back to front to me

    Ideally isn’t it preferable to BB then WC so you don’t end up carrying redundant bench players from your WC?

    Other point is that you aren’t pushed in the same way to use your WC to hit one weeks returns.

    Open Controls
    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Why do the bench players suddenly become redundant after the BB week?

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        You want your money on the pitch - we live in strange times.

        Open Controls
        1. Fitzy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          These strange times is when you need a decent bench.

          Open Controls
    2. Pep to be small
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Feels like there has been a shift in recent years - the "ideal" DGW BB team (WC week before) is less likely to be a success nowadays. I could be wrong though ...

      Open Controls
  8. Blush Response
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    I’m surprised Son comes out as the captain pick when Spurs look devoid of ideas. Baggies are capable of just parking the bus as they proved at Anfield and the Etihad. Granted they are also capable getting destroyed like.

    Open Controls
  9. PortisRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Help needed for my draught team. Who is likely to be Sanchez' backup at Brighton?

    Open Controls
  10. RECKLESS
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Play which one of these two?

    1) Dallas v CPL
    or
    2) Coufal vs ful

    Currently on 2

    Open Controls
  11. FusionFC
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bench 1:

    Cancelo (@Liv)
    Cresswell (@Ful)
    Gundogan (@Liv)
    Saka (@Villa)

    Planning to also start Martinez, AWB, Dier, Bruno, Sterling, Son, Wilson & Bamford. Thanks for any help!

    Open Controls
  12. Jon Snow
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    No idea who to prioritise for this week
    A) GK >>> Pope
    B) Mitchell/Coufal >>> Shaw
    C) Vardy >>> Antonio
    D) Save FT

    McCarthy, Johnstone
    Dias, Cancelo, Justin, Coufal, Mitchell
    Gundogan, Salah, Bruno, Grealish, Saka
    Vardy, DCL, Bamford

    Open Controls
    1. JelliedSpark968
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  13. Rinseboy
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Best pick for 2 weeks. Gonna be wildcarding so need a 2 week pick:

    Salah
    Rashford
    Maddison
    Raphinha
    Havertz
    Pullisic

    Open Controls
    1. Dosh
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Rash

      Open Controls
    2. JelliedSpark968
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Mount or Maddison

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I like Rashford

      Open Controls
  14. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bench one:

    Dallas
    Coufal
    Justin

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. zon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Dallas

      Open Controls
    2. JelliedSpark968
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Dallas

      Open Controls
  15. JelliedSpark968
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Who are people choosing between:

    A) Tarkowski/Mee

    B) Rudiger

    C) Shaw/AWB

    Open Controls
    1. fplking14
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm choosing between Alonso and Tarkowski. But idk if Alonso is nailed so leaning towards Tarkowski

      Open Controls
    2. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Mee or AWB

      Open Controls
  16. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    With Martinez and McCarthy as my goalkeepers I was planning using 1 of 2 free transfers on McCarthy to Pope and play this week and then double in 24 and WBA week 25. Then Martinez should have week 26 double followed by Wolves, Newcastle in 27, 28.

    Given Southampton also may have run of doubles is this a move you would make? McCarthy to Pope

    A Yes
    B No keep McCarthy

    Open Controls
  17. fplking14
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is Alonso nailed?

    Open Controls
  18. The Count of Monte Cristo
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    2FT and thinking of making two of the following FT's but not sure which. Leaning towards A and B with Meslier out as Southamton could have DGW's in 25 and one of 26/27. Thoughts? 🙂

    A) McCarthy / Meslier --> Pope
    B) Brewster --> Antonio
    C) Holding --> Mee

    Meslier
    R.Dias -- Justin -- Coufal
    Salah -- Fernandes (c) -- Son -- Gundogan -- Soucek
    DCL -- Bamford

    McCarthy -- Stones -- Holding -- Brewster [2FT + 5.1m ITB]

    Open Controls
  19. JohnnyRev7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Still lovely to look at my GW history and see my benched points as -7.

    Two words: Jan. Bednarek.

    I'm now a fully qualified Exorcist authorised by the Catholic church, a professional Voodoo Doll practioner and a qualified Reader of Dried Chicken Bones in Haiti.

    Thanks to the Internet and a credit card.

    I think my season is just starting.

    Open Controls
  20. Erez Avni
    • 4 Years
    just now

    play DCL or Chilwell for the chance he would start? can’t see Alonso playing 3 full games in one week

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.