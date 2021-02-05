Gameweek 23 Scout Picks built on Man United and West Ham assets

Manchester United and West Ham players form the spine of our Gameweek 23 Scout Picks XI.

In a side chosen by David, Neale, Tom and Andy, we have included five players from the two clubs ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

We line up in a 3-4-3 formation this time, which comes in at £73.8m, a staggering £9.2m inside our budget of £83.0m.

GOALKEEPER

Robert Sanchez (£4.4m) was a relatively simple inclusion in the Scout Picks this week as Brighton continue to prove the doubters wrong. They have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four matches, including against Liverpool and Spurs, while Gameweek 23 opponents Burnley are the lowest-scoring Premier League team this season (13 goals).

DEFENDERS

Aaron Cresswell (£5.6m) is the first of our West Ham triple-up as they travel to face Fulham on Saturday afternoon. The left-back has created more chances than any other Hammers defender over the last four matches while six of his eight assists have come on the road this season. Meanwhile, Fulham have failed to score in three of their last five.

Long-term owners of Luke Shaw (£4.9m) were finally rewarded when the Manchester United full-back delivered two assists against Southampton, before being dragged off at half-time. After delivering the most crosses and creating the most chances out of all defenders in the last six Gameweeks, we are backing Shaw to deliver the goods again when Everton come to Old Trafford.

Antonio Rüdiger (£4.5m) has well and truly forced his way back into contention at Chelsea. After starting each of the last two league matches under Frank Lampard, the German international has played every minute of Thomas Tuchel’s reign as Blues manager. Chelsea are yet to concede since the appointment of their new boss and, in Gameweek 23, face a Sheffield United side second-bottom for goals scored this season (14).

MIDFIELDERS

In Gameweek 22, Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m) punished the majority of Fantasy Premier League’s top 10,000 players who chose to captain Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) with a 17-point haul, equalling his highest score this season. Even after a couple of blanks, Fernandes has had the most shots on target and created the most chances in the last six Gameweeks.

Son Heung-min (£9.7m) earns a place in the Scout Picks mostly on account of his favourable fixture in Gameweek 23. West Bromwich Albion have conceded at least twice in each of their last seven Premier League matches.

No Premier League midfielder can better Jack Grealish‘s (£7.8m) 10 assists this season, with one of those coming against Saturday’s opponents, Arsenal in Gameweek 8. After Bernd Leno’s (£5.0m) red card against Wolves, the Gunners could be forced to field their third choice keeper, Alex Rúnarsson (£4.4m).

It is getting harder and harder to ignore Tomas Soucek (£5.3m) after the big Czech international scored his eighth goal of the season against Aston Villa. Soucek has scored the most headed goals out of all midfielders this season and faces a Fulham team who have conceded 20 headed attempts in their last six.

FORWARDS

Callum Wilson (£6.8m) has been the one shining light in an otherwise awful season for Newcastle. He comes up against Southampton on Saturday who, as well as just being hit for nine by Manchester United, also have an injury crisis at the back.

The in-form West Ham striker Michail Antonio (£6.6m) has hit attacking returns in four of his five last games. With the highest expected goals rating (xG) of any forward in the last six Gameweeks, we are backing Antonio to continue his impressive form against a Fulham side whose recent defensive improvements have stuttered.

Patrick Bamford (£6.6m) is becoming a very reliable Fantasy asset this season adding improved creativity to his goal threat of late. In the last four matches, only Fernandes has created a higher number of big chances than the Leeds’ centre-forward, who has produced three assists in that time.

Substitutes

Nick Pope (£5.5m)

(£5.5m) Matt Lowton (£4.4m)

(£4.4m) Dan Burn (£4.2m)

(£4.2m) Raphinha (£5.3m)

THE CAPTAIN

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Because we use Fantasy Football Scout data so heavily in this process, the skipper we choose each Gameweek is known only to those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription and revealed to the public only when the deadline has passed.

Here’s how we voted for Gameweek 23:

