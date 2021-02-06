FFS Mini League & Community Competitions Gameweek 22

Welcome to the Gameweek 22 round-up of the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

League code: Available on Members and Home pages when signed in.

Eligibility: Open to all those who have a registered Fantasy Football Scout account – paid or free.

Adam Jenkins is still top of our Fantasy Football Scout Community Members mini-league, four points ahead of Kevin Rose (aka FPL Saffer), despite slipping from fifth to ninth overall.

The table below, courtesy of Mini-League Mate, shows the top 20 leaderboard.

(click on image above to enlarge)

And the next table shows the top nine in the world:

Leighton Price is the form manager in the mini-league top 20 with 423 points over the past five Gameweeks.

The Newcastle United fan has taken just three hits all season, however two of them came in Double Gameweek 19 – just a week after Wildcarding.

That minus eight included West Ham duo Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell, who combined for 28 points helping Leighton to a total of 135. But it didn’t all go to plan as his third transfer, Mohamed Salah, took the armband and blanked.

However, he kept faith with the Egyptian and reaped the rewards in Gameweek 20 thanks to a 30-point captain haul. Now, having bought Son for his blank ahead of the midweek defeat to Chelsea, will history repeat itself for Leighton with Son hauling against West Brom?

A reminder that to receive your free copy of the Dossier for the Community Members mini-league, please go to the Mini League Mate website to sign-up. The League ID is 584.

We’re dishing out £2,500-worth of giveaways throughout the season, however only those who have registered a Fantasy Football Scout account (paid or free) will be able to claim a prize. Also, managers must be registered one month in advance of the awarding of a specific prize to be eligible.

The manager of the month for February will be announced after Gameweek 26. The previous recipients of a £50 Amazon voucher are:

September Hamdy Sameeh October Emmanuel Oloche November James Frimpong December Josh Paulin January Ed Salinger

The FFScout Community Members mini-league is the third Best League in FPL based on the average score of the top five teams in each league; our current top five are all in the top 55 overall.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

League code: 5u05vz

Eligibility: Open to all

Kevin Rose (aka FPL Saffer) held on to first spot in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league despite slipping from sixth to 13th overall. He is now only four points ahead of Pandin Bruyne.

49,151 teams are currently participating in this mini-league, with at least eight more waiting to be added at the next results update.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

The top five in League 1 all lost, so Aleksander Våge Nilsen (aka AleksanderVN) still leads from Ville Tuominen (aka Santigold). They are level on 45 points out of a possible 66 but Aleksander has the better overall rank.

Alex Barnes won again in League 8 Division 64 and remains the highest-scoring manager in our head-to-head leagues with 61 points.

A fixtures table will be published in the Scout’s Guide to Gameweek 23 ahead of the deadline. However, if you can’t wait to find out who you are playing next, follow this link. Use your browser’s find in page function (Ctrl+F) to locate managers.

All this information and more is contained in the main Head-to-Head page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 22 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 66, which saw 96 managers removed.

In total there were 4,557 entries to this year’s competition and just 833 go through to Gameweek 23, when the elimination threshold will again be 10%.

Aside from bragging rights, the winner will receive a free Fantasy Football Scout Membership for the 2021/22 season.

The highest scoring manager was Adrian Enge with a Bench Boosted 110 points. This is Adam’s fifth season and he is currently 2,023rd overall.

You are able to keep tabs on the action throughout the season via Ragabolly’s website Live FPL.

PROS AND CONS

Andy LTFPL is still the highest ranked of our Pro Pundits and has climbed another 200 places to 479th overall. Go Andy!

The Man United fan remains in control of the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league having increased his lead over Jack Penn (aka ZoumasBloomers) to 52 points.

Babis Kokkinis of FPL Greece is unmoved at the top of the Fantasy Football Scout Network mini-league (which is for the Scout Network and includes six of our Pro Pundits). He has increased his lead over FFS Front End Developer Joe Collett to 11 points despite slipping to 22,503rd overall.

‘TOP’ MINI-LEAGUES

Alaa Khaled Mokhtar remains at the summit of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code: 8kcvzq), 16 points ahead of Paul Strange, despite slipping a few places to 170th overall.

Paul has, however, held on to first place in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame >Top 1k< mini-league (league code: mr8dyh) and is now 472nd overall. He increased his lead over Phil Olorenshaw to 21 points.

Paul is 989th in our Career Hall of Fame and Phil is 550th.

Olly is a new entrant to my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code: 8t42p6), coming straight in at number one with a ten-point advantage over last week’s leader Phil Olorenshaw. Olly is 958th overall and in his tenth season, finishing 9,413th in 2014/15 and 6,921st in 2016/17.

Marcus O’Toole tops PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code: 2agvvx) for the second week running but has slipped to 1,533rd overall and is only one point ahead of Phil Olorenshaw.

Tanner Fahl is still number one in the Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code: xptbn4), 11 points ahead of Killingholme Clay, despite dropping a few places to 11,273rd overall.

2017/18 FPL Winner Yusuf Sheikh has regained the lead in Simon March’s FPL Champions League and is now 130k overall, four points ahead of last week’s leader, 2013/14 Champion Tom Fenley.

BEST OF THE REST

Greg Brożyński is back on top in Greyhead’s The Next Great and The Good mini-league and has entered the top thousand in 948th position.

Despite a negative contribution from goalkeeper Leno, Greg captained Sterling for a Gameweek score of 97 points. However last week’s leader Daniel Coughlan is breathing down his neck, just two points behind.

Andy Short’s lead in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league is slowly being whittled away. But he remains a comfortable 39 points ahead of Sng Junyang, despite slipping to 4,711th overall after his sixth successive red arrow.

Finally, Alan Biegelman still tops my January to May League (league code h62bh1), six points ahead of John Forshaw and Alex Pappas. Alan has risen from 853k to 57,608th overall since the league started scoring in Gameweek 17.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league that you are eligible for, simply enter the League code in the ‘Join private league‘ section on the FPL site. Any questions relating to community competitions please email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or comment below this article.

And finally, many thanks to TopMarx for his additions and improvements to my article.