Team News February 16

Injury updates on Gundogan, De Bruyne and Calvert-Lewin ahead of midweek matches

Pep Guardiola provided an important fitness update ahead of Manchester City’s Double Gameweek 24 visit to Everton.

After scoring 19 points against Spurs, Ilkay Gundogan (£6.1m) looks unlikely to reprise that role at Goodison Park.

He was forced off with a groin problem on Saturday which Guardiola seems unprepared to take too many risks with:

“Ilkay is much better but I don’t think he’s available for tomorrow. The rest of the players are okay, except Nathan Ake.”

Pep Guardiola
How long Gundogan is the central player to Manchester City’s attack remains to be seen, not just because of his injury.

Guardiola offered some encouraging news on the return of Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m), suggesting he could be back on the FPL radar very soon.

“He’s really getting better (De Bruyne). Today he did all training with the group, with all of us. Much better.”

Pep Guardiola

And Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) continues to build up sufficient match fitness to provide competition to Gabriel Jesus (£9.2m) and possibly other members of Manchester City’s front-three.

Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) is one Sergio is one year injured so cannot start from the beginning – but he is ready to come back. He was on the bench last game and will be again.” – Pep Guardiola

Meanwhile, after spending the Spurs game on the bench in the aftermath of a midweek illness, centre-back Ruben Dias (£6.1m) remains available for selection.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) owners will have to wait a little longer before seeing their man in action.

After a more positive update before the Double Gameweek 24 deadline, Carlo Ancelotti ruled him out for the second game in a row.

“Not available for sure are Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Gbamin. The others are all okay. They are going to train today. Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) yesterday trained and it was all okay.”

Carlo Ancelotti

The Everton manager is hopeful that Calvert-Lewin will be ready for the Liverpool game in Double Gameweek 25, making his next press conference another important one to tune into.

“I think it’s a matter of days. We hope that he will be available for Saturday.”

Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti did deliver some better news on Allan (£5.2m), who he said is available to play against Manchester City.

James Rodriguez (£7.7m), who came off with a knock in their defeat to Fulham, is also expected to be available.

“It is the intensity of the Premier League. There is a lot of contact. I think it was nothing wrong. It was a normal contact and he is available to play (against Man City).” – Carlo Ancelotti

Fulham will be without forward Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.5m) for their visit to Burnley, with manager Scott Parker revealing he was suffering from COVID-19.

“Mitro is okay, he’s got one symptom of the virus. It’s disappointing for him as he was coming out the other side of a tough season. It’s a big time and we’ll need him.”

Scott Parker

In the absence of Mitrovic, Parker backed Josh Maja (£5.5m) to continue performing after his brace against Everton.

“I’ve been impressed with Josh Maja in a short space of time. He’s fitted in very well. He’s come into a young, energetic group of players. He wants to learn and get better, which is vitally important.”

Scott Parker
Burnley manager Sean Dyche could be without a number of players for the Clarets’ game with Fulham, with Ben Mee (£5.1m) definitely missing the game.

“Mee is fine within himself but he won’t be playing. We’ll follow the protocols for that.”

Sean Dyche

Erik Pieters (£4.3m) is also a doubt after coming off injured against Palace, with first-choice left-back Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) nearing a return to fitness.

“Pieters isn’t that serious but is touch and go, Vydra isn’t too serious either, Taylor has made good progress and has trained recently, we’ll have to make a decision on Wood.”

Sean Dyche
  1. CostaCoffee
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    What to do here?
    4.2 in the bank, 2ft, all chips still to play inc wildcard

    Meslier (Steer)
    Dias Stones AWB (Mee Coufal)
    Salah Bruno Gundo Grealish (Anguissa)
    Antonio Werner Bamford

    Haven't really made any plans for DGW26 yet, should I gear a few transfers towards a BB26? Mee + Antonio > Kane + Konsa/White/Davies sound good?

    1. El Lobito 10
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Like it but I'd get Rudiger and Kane. Chelsea seriously good in def under this chap

      1. CostaCoffee
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Not a bad shout, although I've watched every game under Tuchel and I'm still not convinced by the defense. He's come in during a really nice run of fixtures, pretty much played the 5 worst attacking teams based on form. Kova/Jorginho midfield still looks like it can be easily bypassed and I'm not sure Rudiger wont be subject to the odd rotation, esp when Thiago is back

    2. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      If I were you I’d just WC now and get in doublers for this and next week. Bench boost either this week or next week and TC the week after. FH29. No point keeping all your chips for the last 10 weeks with only 1/2 teams doubling. Attack the DGW’s now and maximise pts

      1. CostaCoffee
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Does wildcard not seem a bit pointless if I've got 2ft and I'll be keeping 9/10 of the players I've already got anyway? I'll play around with things and consider it tho thanks

  2. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Best option on a WC25/BB26

    A: Salah + Raphinha + Watkins + Davies
    B: Grealish + Barnes + Ings + Digne

    Basically can't decide whether to go with or without Salah. Looking at the price differences

    - Is Digne 1.5m worth more than davies (or any dgw 4.8m def)? I think just about given his attacking upside and the extra fixture in gw27/28
    - Is Ings 2m worth more than Watkins? Probably not...even if Ings has a dgw27
    - Is Barnes (dgw26) 1.5m worth more than Raphinha (sgw26)...Yes

    So this 5m difference is the difference between Grealish and Salah.. is it worth it? I am leaning towards A

    1. TheBiffas
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        A by a mile

    2. NateDogsCats
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Ings or Bamford for captaincy this week? I was always leaning towards Ings just because of that Leeds defence, but Bamford has better fixtures and Soton aren't exactly in form. Then again for Bamford, Wolves have 7pts in last 3 games and are looking better, but Soton defence isn't in good shape right now

        1. JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Ings has chelsea though who are very solid under Tuchel. If Phillips is back 100% Bamford

          1. NateDogsCats
              2 hours, 26 mins ago

              Thanks, I'll be honest I do think Chelsea's defensive stats have been flattered by their opposition since Tuchel took over and that they'll get more of a test with their next few games but true it is still a decidedly tougher fixture than Wolves and Bamford makes good sense

          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            Chelsea us difficult fixture and worst case scenario is Ings injury. Bamford has higher ceiling, so it has to be him imo.

            1. NateDogsCats
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                Thanks, good point on Ings and injuries, he hasn't really had a long run since the start of the season

          3. DonBenzema
              2 hours, 46 mins ago

              Would you guys WC this team? Have already used my FH and have 0FT with 0.8 in the bank. Don't think I can field a proper BB without wildcarding, and would love getting Kane into the side

              Pope, Forster
              Dias, Stones, Holding, Coufal, Mitchell
              Salah, Bruno, Son, Rashford, Gundo
              Ings, Bamford, Watkins

              Your input would be greatly appreciated

            • Freshy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 46 mins ago

              CL teams anyone?

              Halland - Ronaldo - Lewadowski
              Muller - Rakitic - Foden - Coman
              Rudiger - Dias - Kimmich

              Kelleher[3.8] - Fernandes[4.3] - Morey[3.8] - Ruggeri[3.8]-

              Going with fodder bench

              1. Would Ed Woodward
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 44 mins ago

                Will Muller be back from COVID?

                1. Freshy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 41 mins ago

                  Suppose I should investigate

                  1. Would Ed Woodward
                    • 2 Years
                    2 hours, 39 mins ago

                    Especially with that bench!

              2. Freshy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 42 mins ago

                Going strong Bayern
                Avoiding Barca/PSG

            • SharkyT
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 44 mins ago

              Is Ben Mee back for WBA fixture?

              1. g40steve
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 41 mins ago

                No

                1. g40steve
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 41 mins ago

                  Whoops that’s weekend so yes..

              2. jdp219
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 41 mins ago

                Reasonable assumption, yes. Just my perception, but sounds like if there were no concussion protocols, Dyche would start him.

                1. jdp219
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 40 mins ago

                  Start him tomorrow, that is.

                  1. SharkyT
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 39 mins ago

                    Cheer I’ll hold him just read 6 days out so he’ll be available

              3. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 40 mins ago

                Shouldn't be, concussion protocol.

                1. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 39 mins ago

                  Sorry, yes.

            • g40steve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 42 mins ago

              I look at Pools fixtures & see hauls for Salah, in reality does this translate to blanks?

              1. royals forever
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 38 mins ago

                I’m currently on 95 do you still think that I can get a ton with just Dias and Stones

                I did originally also have Gundogan and Mee but as you know that plan went belly up

            • FFChamp2021
                2 hours, 35 mins ago

                What are the odds of Zinchenko holding his starting spot in the coming weeks/months? Doing a draft FF league

                1. SharkyT
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 33 mins ago

                  I think, like the rest of city bar a fit Ederson, Dias, Gundo & KDB, he’s liable to rotation especially with Pep trying to fit Laporte in.

              • SharkyT
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 35 mins ago

                Chances of Sterling starting tomorrow and actually scoring? Like pulling teeth owning him

                1. Bushwhacker
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 28 mins ago

                  Here’s hoping on both counts. But Pep knows.

              • Jellyfish
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 35 mins ago

                Are Soton likely to have a dgw gw26?

                1. Kitman
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 32 mins ago

                  we're all waiting on this news

              • Harper
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 31 mins ago

                Going into next GW with a bench of Martinez, Grealish, Dias & Cancelo is going to be super yikes

                1. Bushwhacker
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 28 mins ago

                  Gundo and Stones on mine ... qualking.

                  1. Harper
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 26 mins ago

                    I would find a way to play Gundo

              • Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 29 mins ago

                NEW ARTICLE POSTED

                https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/02/16/the-best-midfielders-and-forwards-for-ucl-fantasy-knockout-stages/

              • FFChamp2021
                  2 hours, 26 mins ago

                  Thoughts on Che Adams? Is he even going to start any more?

                • I don't never wanna go…
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  A question for everyone.. How could I figure out what country has the least number of FPL participants? If a list is required due to the info not being easily found I shall start by saying St. Helena has 178 participants at time of posting (feel free to add the number of people in any other country league below).

                • I don't never wanna go…
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  Oh.. and can someone please help me select my starting XI for DGW 25 out of this lot.. 4-4-2 at the mo with Martinez, Lowton, Grealish & Watkins on the bench (in that order).

                  Pope
                  WBA (H)

                  Cancelo
                  ARS (A)

                  Stones
                  ARS (A)

                  Maguire
                  NEW (H)

                  Dallas
                  WOL (A), SOU (H)

                  Raphinha
                  WOL (A), SOU (H)

                  Fernandes
                  NEW (H)

                  Gündogan
                  ARS (A)

                  Son
                  WHU (A)

                  Bamford
                  WOL (A), SOU (H)

                  Cavani
                  NEW (H)

                  Martínez
                  LEI (H)

                  Lowton
                  WBA (H)

                  Grealish
                  LEI (H)

                  Watkins
                  LEI (H)

