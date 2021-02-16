376
Champions League February 16

The best midfielders and forwards for UCL Fantasy knockout stages

376 Comments
UEFA Champions League Fantasy managers have just a few hours left to sort their squads for the return of the continent’s biggest club competition.

The last-sixteen kicks off on Tuesday evening at 20:00 BST, so make sure your team is ready.

We recently listed our favourite goalkeepers and defenders, and just in time, we have pulled together the best midfielders and forwards to consider.

MIDFIELDERS

Being completely honest, top-quality midfield options left in the competition are very thin on the ground. As far as premium options go, Raheem Sterling (€10.5m) strikes me as the best of a bad bunch. 

The Manchester City man has four goals and two assists in his last six starts and plays a below-average Borussia Monchengladbach defence. However, you’ll probably find better value elsewhere in the City midfield. Ilkay Gundogan (€6.7m) has become a darling of Fantasy Premier League managers across the world, now the top-scoring midfielder in Europe’s top-five leagues this calendar year, although we will have to wait and see about a recent groin issue.

Alongside him, Phil Foden (€7.1m) seems to have cemented a space in the starting line-up, with his recent goal and assist in the 4-1 victory over Liverpool demonstrating what top value he could be. 

Looking at the other possible premiums, only Mohamed Salah (€11.6m) and Jadon Sancho (€10.0m) deserve a mention by virtue of their sheer individual quality. Even with Liverpool’s dire domestic form, Salah is still the Premier League’s top scorer and on penalties for Jürgen Klopp’s men. 

Sancho is back fit and firing, but for a very out of sorts Dortmund side. Both Salah and Sancho play two of Europe’s top defences (in Leipzig and Sevilla) and while they can both score against anyone on their day, your money may well be better invested elsewhere.

RB Leipzig’s midfield options should be perfectly placed to take advantage of a terribly organised Liverpool defence. Christopher Nkunku (€7.6m) is fully fit and has two goals and two assists in his last four starts for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, playing either as a false-nine or in the attacking midfield two. 

Nkunku seems far more involved and productive than Dani Olmo (€6.0m) and should be worth his price. Behind them, Marcel Sabitzer (€8.4m) is on penalties and picked up seven points for balls recovered from his four group stage starts, but for the price Nkunku looks comfortably the best option of the three. 

There are two great budget options from the Madrid sides. Casemiro (€6.2m) picked up 13 balls recovered points from his five group games and is also Real’s second highest scorer this season, although he only has five goals. For his price, Casemiro should be well set up to provide a steady stream of points through the knockout rounds. 

A more exciting pick is Atletico’s Marcos Llorente (6.5m). In all competitions, the Spaniard has seven goals and seven assists and should be well placed to add to that against Tuchel’s Chelsea.

There are three more budget options who could do well despite their teams likely ending up second best. Sergio Oliveira (€6.7m) faces a well-organised Juventus side, but he’s on penalties and has scored in his last two league games. If Porto score, he’ll likely be involved. 

Penalty-taking Jorginho a mainstay of Tuchel's Chelsea as rotation bites elsewhere 1

Jorginho (€6.0m) picked up 12 points for balls recovered in the group stage and has penalties. Even if Chelsea lose comfortably, he should still be able to pick up some points. Third in this group is Frenkie de Jong (€6.4m). Since Barcelona moved to a 4-3-3, he has five goals and two assists in 11 games, as well as 5.5 balls recovered per 90, but he has lined up at centre-back in their last two games. 

Two mid-priced options finish off my recommendations. Whilst Bayern certainly aren’t as free-scoring as they once were, Kingsley Coman (€8.5m) will play more of a starring role in their attack after Thomas Müller (€10.0m) tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and Serge Gnabry (€9.8m) was ruled out for the foreseeable future with a thigh injury. Coman scored in their recent win over Hertha Berlin and should be among the points against an average Lazio side. 

No-one is backing Gladbach against this steamroller of a Manchester City, but if they do score, Lars Stindl (€8.3m) will likely be at the heart of it. Their captain takes penalties and has 16 league goal contributions in 21 games.

FORWARDS

Now this is where it gets interesting. Having a competition with most of Europe’s finest forwards leaves us spoiled for choice and, for the most part, they are all decent options. Picking the wheat from the chaff is the real challenge here. 

Let’s start at the very top. Lionel Messi (€12.1m) has been in scintillating form for Barcelona, with 10 goals in his last eight league games. However, these have almost all been against average to poor La Liga sides, with his record against Champions League calibre opposition markedly less impressive. 

In his six games this season against sides left in the UCL, he has just one goal and one assist, both coming in Barcelona’s only victory over one of those sides, the 2-0 win over Juventus. Given his massive price, I’m worried about whether Messi and Barcelona can still really rub shoulders with Europe’s elite.

Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.0m) is a far more convincing pick. He remains the big-game talent he always was and is very much the talisman of Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus side. Playing Porto, they will be expected to win comfortably and Ronaldo should be at the heart of any goals. 

The only other player more expensive than Ronaldo is Robert Lewandowski (€12.1m). He comes into this game after scoring all three of Bayern’s goals in their Club World Cup win and has 24 goals in 19 league games. Lazio don’t have the defensive organisation to really deal with someone like Lewandowski and he should score well in the strongest side of the three top strikers. 

As with budget midfielders, Madrid provides us with two intriguing options up front. Luis Suarez (€9.9m) has really found his spiritual home with Diego Simeone’s Atletico side, with 16 goals in his 18 league games. He is well set up to bully Chelsea’s centre-backs and pick up some points. 

More than ever before, Real Madrid’s hope rest on Karim Benzema’s (€10.4m) shoulders. He has scored in his last three games and always comes alive when needed most, so he could do well against Atalanta’s inconsistent defence. 

Although PSG have been plagued by injuries, they should still thrive against Barcelona. Kylian Mbappe (€10.9m) and Mauro Icardi (€9.5m) will be at the heart of those efforts. Icardi is a seriously undervalued pick, with four goals and five assists in five starts and three sub appearances under Mauricio Pochettino. 

He will start as the number nine for both games against Barca and could be a top differential. Mbappe is the more popular pick, but he has a relatively underwhelming four goals and two assists despite having started all of the nine games Pochettino has been in charge for. 

As with Sancho, Erling Haaland (€11.1m) is a top player, but playing in a terrible side against a very well-organised defence. Despite this, he’s managed five goals and three assists in the last five games for Edin Terzic’s men, but if anyone will stop him, it will be this Sevilla side. 

Ciro Immobile (€10.6m) is in a similar position, although Lazio are in better form than Dortmund. Bayern have tightened up defensively since their 3-2 loss to Gladbach and should have more than enough to keep him quiet.

In terms of (comparatively) budget strikers, there is really only one option I trust. Youssef En-Nesyri (€7.4m) is the best value pick at this position. He’s hit a rich vein of form for Sevilla, with eight league goals in his last six starts. 

He was rested ahead of this game and should lead the line against a Dortmund side who can’t seem to buy a clean sheet. With uncertainty over Sevilla’s starting lineup elsewhere, he should be a sure- starter and is well set up to score goals. 

UCL chat

For the comments section specifically about UEFA Champions League Fantasy, head over to the chat in our latest UCL Community Article.

376 Comments
  1. AC/DC
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    Which is the priority move?

    1. Antonio to Ings.
    2. Saka to Raphinha.

    Holding DCL and Justin.

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Both for -4

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC
        • 5 Years
        just now

        That's my thinking, I'm tight for funds again though!

        Over Justin to Dallas.

        Open Controls
    2. Buck The Trent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      2 but 1 potentially doubles in GW26 .. depends on chip plan

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I'm holding WC 33 and FH for 29.

        I've BB to a 50k game week rank and on TC this week and quietly waiting for tomorrow.

        Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I am planning to do both for -4.

      Open Controls
    4. Bounce
        5 mins ago

        I'm doing both for a hit.

        Leeds vs Southampton has 5-4 written all over it and will go down in DGW history.

        Bamford 14
        Raphinha 16
        Dallas 12
        Ings 16

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Or 9 nil?!

          Open Controls
    5. Releasebreaks
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      Any reason to not WC this team now for then BB in gw26 ?

      Martinez Lloris
      Dias Stones Shaw Targett Lowton
      Bruno Son Gundo Grealish Barnes
      Kane Ings Bamford

      Missing Salah, but can get him on gw27 with 2FT plus -4 if he goes crazy on DGW.

      Feel can get more from this chip without Salah.

      Open Controls
      1. Buck The Trent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        Good team that

        Open Controls
      2. Bounce
          34 mins ago

          Only 2 City on a WC is madness.

          Open Controls
          1. Bounce
              2 mins ago

              Ignore me.

              Open Controls
            • Stormbringer22
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Dias , stones, gundo?

              Open Controls
          2. GloryManUnited
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            30 mins ago

            Literally perfect WC team for me

            Open Controls
            1. Releasebreaks
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Thanks, just thinking taking Targett out to not double in AVL defence, any idea on who to bring up to 5.1 ? Maybe Kabak? Liverpool have SHU on gw26, maybe cs guaranteed.

              Open Controls
          3. Stormbringer22
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            28 mins ago

            Fantastic WC mate

            Open Controls
          4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            25 mins ago

            Kane has 6 games in 16 days starting Thursday (if he starts Thursday)

            Injury or league rotation waiting to happen if Mou makes a go for the Europa trophy

            Open Controls
            1. Releasebreaks
              • 3 Years
              15 mins ago

              Normally Mou dont like to rest his main players, he goes with same 11 in most fixtures

              Open Controls
              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                7 mins ago

                Something will have to give - he’ll have to miss games, either through rest or through injury - it’s a DCL/Antonio type situation waiting to happen

                If he misses Europa, that’s perfect for FPL & vice-versa...

                Remains to be seen how seriously does Mourinho take the Europa though, he might write it off or deprioritise as they have the LC Final as a possible route to a trophy (vs city lol)

                Thursday teamsheet will be telling

                Open Controls
            2. Releasebreaks
              • 3 Years
              13 mins ago

              Plus Mou have to get back on league if he he want to keep his place secure

              Open Controls
          5. ZimZalabim
            • 4 Years
            17 mins ago

            Nice team

            do u have FH for 29 ? or has villa vs spurs been confirmed ?

            Open Controls
            1. Releasebreaks
              • 3 Years
              just now

              I still have FH, but planning to not play in 29
              Everybody will have almost same players, so no good to waste my FT
              Will only play on gw29 if villa vs spurs are out

              Open Controls
          6. nadman89
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            bamford to watkins maybe next week too

            Open Controls
            1. Releasebreaks
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Cannot, i will too much value on Bamford if i want to get him back
              He will be the only sgw player, i dnt mind

              Open Controls
        • andres
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          44 mins ago

          Is there a big dgw26 at the end?

          Open Controls
        • CroatianHammer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          44 mins ago

          Pickford in line for a recall tomorrow... Pep must think it's Christmas.

          Open Controls
          1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
            • 3 Years
            17 mins ago

            To be honest olssen looked equally poor..

            Open Controls
          2. nadman89
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            sterling hat trick incoming

            Open Controls
            1. dogtanion
              • 11 Years
              just now

              If he starts !

              Open Controls
        • DK_13
          • 5 Years
          43 mins ago

          Best wc keeper? (Bb in 26)
          I will have Martinez. But till downgrade him in 27/28. (Have a FH for 29 and they have the worst fixtures from 31).
          So I am looking for someone who offers good value from now till the end of the season

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            39 mins ago

            Sanchez

            Open Controls
            1. Releasebreaks
              • 3 Years
              just now

              this

              Open Controls
          2. DK_13
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Thank you both

            Open Controls
        • Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          42 mins ago

          Imagine if dgw 26 isn’t even a thing

          Be a huge angry mob outside Ben crellins house

          Open Controls
          1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            • 6 Years
            35 mins ago

            Wouldn't be the first time he is wrong.

            Open Controls
          2. Well you know, Triffic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            29 mins ago

            If I'm honest I don't think it will be as planned. I can see it being a dgw but perhaps not as big as anticipated.

            I kind of hope it is, as disruption makes this game fun.

            Open Controls
            1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
              • 6 Years
              17 mins ago

              The dude 3 posts down is on his final decision on his WC already 😆

              Open Controls
              1. Well you know, Triffic
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                Might need to screenshot it incase I have to activate wc on Friday!

                Open Controls
              2. Super Saints
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Haven't hit the button but need to plan

                Open Controls
          3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            25 mins ago

            It will be a thing for sure

            But rest, rotation & fatigue will ruin it as a scoring spectacle, no doubt

            The fixture lists of the teams involved are bonkers

            Open Controls
            1. Super Saints
              • 4 Years
              12 mins ago

              This will be the case all season.

              Open Controls
              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                10 mins ago

                We’ve seen it start to finally catch up in recent weeks with the spate of injuries - DGW26 will take it to the next level

                Open Controls
                1. Super Saints
                  • 4 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  It could just get worse as season goes on

                  Open Controls
                  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    The numbers of teams left in cups starts to dwindle which will thin out the fixtures again - the chaos will peak in & around DGW26

                    It’ll be like a scene from a disaster movie, bodies everywhere

                    Open Controls
          4. Pumpy Pro
            • 11 Years
            just now

            I pray for this. The end of Ben "my whole life revolves around crayons and a spreadsheet "Crellin. , everyone would have to actually do somthing themselves. Ya know like we used to do . Noobs won't understand 😉

            Open Controls
        • LucasD
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          42 mins ago

          How’s this looking for a WC draft?

          Martinez / Sanchez
          White / Dallas / Stones / Shaw / Rudiger
          Grealish / Salah / Bruno / Gundo / Raphina
          Watkins / Bam Bam / Ings

          6.9 itb

          Will do Raphina and Ings to Kane and Son for -4 in GW26.

          Not happy with losing double city defence though

          Open Controls
          1. Clay Davis
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            16 mins ago

            I'd take a punt on Vestergard instead of Shaw. Man U have a tough double.

            Open Controls
            1. LucasD
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Yes, I have considered him, but in place of Rudiger. But thanks for the suggestion, that sounds interesting.

              Open Controls
          2. AC/DC
            • 5 Years
            14 mins ago

            With Champions League back in play the Pep rotation is back in full swing.

            Open Controls
            1. LucasD
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              That is true. Maybe I’ll try and squeeze Dias back in

              Open Controls
          3. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            Not bench boosting?

            Open Controls
            1. LucasD
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              That’s the idea, but will wait for confirmation on the fixtures before pressing the button

              Open Controls
              1. Super Saints
                • 4 Years
                just now

                I would BB with Sanchez White Dallas Bamford... Rudigers fixtures awful too

                Open Controls
              2. Super Saints
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Apologies, wouldn't, all single game weekers

                Open Controls
          4. ted mcnure
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I like that a lot. Also on w/c, and your planned Ings/Kane switch has got me thinking!

            Open Controls
        • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          39 mins ago

          Evening all!! Just got home from work, do we think Dias will start tomorrow?? Dallas -1 staring at me on the bench!!! Haha

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            28 mins ago

            Looking like he will start bud

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Phew!!! Hahaha cheers mate!!!! Certainly hope so!!

              Open Controls
        • Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          38 mins ago

          Final decision on WC,

          A. Son Struijk
          B. Grealish Dallas

          Open Controls
          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            30 mins ago

            Probably B

            Open Controls
          2. George Agdgdgwngo
            • 11 Years
            28 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          3. LewanGOALski
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            27 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          4. jomikijiq
            • 5 Years
            25 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          5. Silecro
            • 3 Years
            22 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          6. Releasebreaks
            • 3 Years
            15 mins ago

            Son

            Open Controls
          7. Catastrophe
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            A

            Open Controls
        • LewanGOALski
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          34 mins ago

          This team worth BB-ing in DGW25 for (-4)..?

          Martinez
          Dias - Cancelo - Dallas
          Salah - Son - Bruno - Raphinha
          Cavani - Ings - Bamford

          Bench: Pope - Gundo - Shaw - Coufal

          Open Controls
        • Stand By Mee
          • 4 Years
          32 mins ago

          How likely for Amartey (3.9 Leicester full back) to play both games in dgw26?

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            just now

            If castagne back as expected not likely!

            Open Controls
        • Joey Tribbiani
            31 mins ago

            kinda excited for UCL to be back

            Open Controls
          • nadman89
            • 9 Years
            29 mins ago

            kabak at 4.5 and curtis jones at 5.4 are nice budget options

            Open Controls
            1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
              • 6 Years
              10 mins ago

              Kabak is 5.0

              Open Controls
              1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                • 6 Years
                7 mins ago

                Oh, are you talking about CL fantasy?

                Open Controls
              2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                6 mins ago

                And has also just arrived from a club nailed to bottom of the German league, joining a club in terrible form, enduring an absolute horror show of a last 20 mins vs Leicester... not somebody I’d be jumping at personally

                Open Controls
                1. nadman89
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  champions league fantasy dude

                  Open Controls
          • Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            23 mins ago

            Interesting that everyone said to keep Son on a WC but majority prefer Grealish Dallas over Son Struijk?

            Martinez Johnstone
            Cancelo Stones Shaw Aina Dallas/Struijk
            Salah Bruno Gundogan Maddison Son/Grealish
            Kane Bamford Watkins

            Open Controls
            1. Releasebreaks
              • 3 Years
              20 mins ago

              Keep Son
              More likely Son to go crazy than Grealish, plus Dallas can get attack returns but hardly will keep CS banked

              Open Controls
            2. Catastrophe
              • 10 Years
              8 mins ago

              Son & Struijk. Son is a season keeper for me, left my team twice towards the start of the season with disastrous consequences!

              Dallas is obviously a great option but Struijk at 3.9 is looking too good to pass on with the spare $ put to good use.

              Open Controls
              1. Super Saints
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Omg I've sold Son twice earlier in the season, also with disastrous consequences lol think I'd be OR 1 if I hadn't, well maybe not quite.

                Open Controls
            3. Catastrophe
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              Also allows Villa double up in defence plus Watkins which I prefer to Grealish taking up a valuable mid slot

              Open Controls
              1. Bushwhacker
                • 1 Year
                4 mins ago

                Villa double up in defence?????

                Open Controls
                1. Catastrophe
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Targett & Martinez (Well, defence + GK 😉 )

                  Open Controls
              2. Super Saints
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Think it would have to be Martinez and Konsa though 🙁

                Open Controls
                1. Catastrophe
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Should still be good!

                  Open Controls
            4. Bushwhacker
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              Son / Strujik for me.

              Open Controls
          • manu4life99
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            21 mins ago

            1FT £4.5m itb

            Roll transfer? (For Kane dgw26)

            Areola
            Dallas* AWB Shaw Dias
            Salah Bruno Son Gundo Raphinha*
            Bamford*

            Martinez Stones Antonio DCL

            Open Controls
          • Alisson WondHaaland
            • 5 Years
            21 mins ago

            Play 1:
            A) Mccarthy vs CHE+lee
            B) Sanchez vs CRY

            Open Controls
            1. nadman89
              • 9 Years
              13 mins ago

              MCC

              Open Controls
            2. OLEgend
              • 6 Years
              10 mins ago

              Sanchez

              Open Controls
            3. Tonyawesome69 - WC,FH,TC le…
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Sanchez - can't see McCarthy getting more than 2 points

              Open Controls
          • The Senate
            • 2 Years
            20 mins ago

            Angelino (C) let's go!

            Open Controls
            1. nadman89
              • 9 Years
              6 mins ago

              haha i went salah

              salah day 1
              cr7 day 2
              lewa day 3
              benz day 4

              Open Controls
              1. The Senate
                • 2 Years
                just now

                aha if I need to change it'll be Morata/Lewa/either Romero or Foden

                Open Controls
            2. dogtanion
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Kaba(k)

              Open Controls
          • OLEgend
            • 6 Years
            17 mins ago

            Martines to rise in price tonight?

            Open Controls
          • KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            16 mins ago

            What conditions are needed for Southampton to have a DGW in 26?

            Open Controls
            1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              No conditions - just whether the fixture gets put there or not.

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Thanks mate

                Open Controls
          • zdrojo187
            • 6 Years
            14 mins ago

            It is 100% DGW in 26?
            When they gonna confirm?

            Open Controls
          • Fudgy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            10 mins ago

            Who else loves UCL fantasy :S

            Open Controls
            1. wulfranian
              • 4 Years
              just now

              I love Champ Fantasy. https://www.fantasychampman.com/

              Open Controls
          • GloryManUnited
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            8 mins ago

            How do we feel about Pool vs Leipzig today? Quite like their odds myself...

            Do they turn up for UCL?

            Open Controls
            1. Bushwhacker
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Still not balanced with Hendo in midfield ; in all honesty we could do with not being in another competition. Suspect we will win over two legs mind.

              Open Controls
              1. Bushwhacker
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Hendo NOT in midfield.

                Open Controls
          • Tonyawesome69 - WC,FH,TC le…
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            Is Holding to Dallas worth a FT or roll it and use it on a DGW26 player?

            Already have Bamford and Raphinha and plan to do Antonio to Kane in 25 or 26.

            Plan to TC26, WC30/31, FH33

            2FT 5.7itb
            Pope
            Cancelo Stones Digne
            Salah Bruno Gundo Raphinha
            Bamford Antonio DCL
            (Martinez Soucek Cresswell Holding)

            Open Controls
          • Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Watching some program about a zoo and one of those little bear things was on

            First thing I thought was ‘fudgy’

            Ffs

            Open Controls
          • Lucky Z
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Martinez
            Dallas • Struijk • Mee • Dias
            Son • Grealish • Sterling • Gundo • Bruno
            Bamford

            Forster • DCL • Targett • Brewster

            1FT, 7.5ITB

            Hold on with planned WC for BB26? Already 3 Leeds. Can do Brewster to Kane/Ings for free. FH available, can do it in 26 also navigating 29 with FTs.

            Open Controls

