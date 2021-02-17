Taylor returns but Pieters and Mee miss out as Burnley face unchanged Fulham

The four teams with two fixtures in Gameweek 24 round off their double-headers this evening, with Burnley v Fulham first up.

Kick-off at Turf Moor is at 18:00 GMT.

The Clarets can put 11 points between themselves and 18th-place Fulham with a win this evening, while Scott Parker’s side can cut the deficit to safety to four points if they emerge victorious from Lancashire.

The Cottagers are unsurprisingly unchanged from Sunday’s win over Everton, a match in which Josh Maja (£5.5m) scored twice on his full debut for the west London side.

Burnley captain Ben Mee (£5.1m) misses out because of the Premier League’s concussion protocol, with Kevin Long (£4.3m) starting at centre-half in his absence.

Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) comes in at left-back for Erik Pieters (£4.3m) in Sean Dyche’s other alteration from the 3-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Mee was the most-bought FPL defender of Gameweek 25, with over 350,000 managers transferring him into their sides.

Dyche was again adamant that his influential defender was “fine” despite his unavailability tonight, saying:

Ben Mee is fine but the rules state that he can’t play. We have had so many injuries all season, this is not new territory for the players. They all know who they are and who is playing.

Fulham haven’t lost any of their last nine Premier League matches against clubs outside the current top four, keeping clean sheets in five of those games.

The Clarets also traditionally prosper against the also-rans: only one of their last eight matches against the bottom-half teams has ended in defeat.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Barnes, Rodriguez.

Fulham: Areola, Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina, Loftus-Cheek, Reed, Lemina, Lookman, Maja, Reid.

