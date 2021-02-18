The best Southampton players to consider for FPL Double Gameweek 25

Southampton come under the spotlight as we end our team-by-team look at the clubs with two fixtures in Double Gameweek 25.

After a strong start to the season, the Saints have completely fallen off a cliff, losing their last six games and conceding 20 goals.

As a result, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are choosing not to gamble on Saints assets, even with two games in Double Gameweek 25.

So is there anything to suggest Southampton could turn it around in Double Gameweek 25? We assess their FPL credentials in the Premium Members article below

THE FORM

Having started the season in fine form, the Saints hit the skids after a number of injuries to key personnel, particularly in defence.

After beating champions Liverpool, the Saints have lost their last six games by an aggregate score of 20-4.

What was once one of the league’s most solid defences is now the worst according to expected goals conceded (xGC) over the last six games.

Last six matches

The problem can’t just be laid at the door of injuries though.

In the south coast club’s last game against Wolves, they fielded arguably their first choice back-line, and still conceded two goals against one of the most goal-shy attacks in the league.

So can we rely on Southampton assets in Double Gameweek 25? To answer that question in more detail we will have to consider their upcoming opponents and the data behind their key players…

THE FIXTURES

