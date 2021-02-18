368
Members February 18

The best Southampton players to consider for FPL Double Gameweek 25

368 Comments
Southampton come under the spotlight as we end our team-by-team look at the clubs with two fixtures in Double Gameweek 25.

After a strong start to the season, the Saints have completely fallen off a cliff, losing their last six games and conceding 20 goals.

As a result, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are choosing not to gamble on Saints assets, even with two games in Double Gameweek 25.

So is there anything to suggest Southampton could turn it around in Double Gameweek 25? We assess their FPL credentials in the Premium Members article below

THE FORM

Having started the season in fine form, the Saints hit the skids after a number of injuries to key personnel, particularly in defence.

After beating champions Liverpool, the Saints have lost their last six games by an aggregate score of 20-4.

What was once one of the league’s most solid defences is now the worst according to expected goals conceded (xGC) over the last six games.

Last six matches

The problem can’t just be laid at the door of injuries though.

In the south coast club’s last game against Wolves, they fielded arguably their first choice back-line, and still conceded two goals against one of the most goal-shy attacks in the league.

So can we rely on Southampton assets in Double Gameweek 25? To answer that question in more detail we will have to consider their upcoming opponents and the data behind their key players…

THE FIXTURES

  1. PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Anyone else going to own Bamford for the first time this season?

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      nope but going to kane next week for the first time

      Open Controls
    2. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      I think he'll score 7 to 11 pts so don't get your hopes up.

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        i would take that

        Open Controls
      2. Surfeit of Lampteys
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Great. I mean insofar as your predictions are guaranteed.

        Open Controls
      3. PogBruno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Your exP for Ings?

        Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      I have owned for few weeks and its getting boring now

      Open Controls
    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Bought him last gw but was on my bench

        Open Controls
    5. mwa1t
        8 mins ago

        Yep haha. Thinking of captaining him, but i'm scared...

        Open Controls
      • Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
        • 8 Years
        just now

        How in the world can that be possible. I mean, he is the second highest forward scorer a a starting dirt cheap price.

        Open Controls
    6. FantasyFooty01
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Pope
      Dias Shaw Cancelo
      Fernandes Grealish Gündogan Rodríguez
      DCL Cavani Ings

      Forster Saka White Vestergaard
      1 FT Bank 2.0m
      What changes should I make?

      Open Controls
    7. mille
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Antonio, Rashford > Ings, Raphina?

      Open Controls
      1. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        looks great

        Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      3. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        See whether Rashford will play on the left or not

        Open Controls
      4. mille
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Thanks,

        I forgot to say that it's for a -4 🙂 Still worth it?

        Open Controls
    8. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Thoughts on Neto?

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Best place to put the ballo

        Open Controls
      2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Prefer Lidl and Aldi

        Open Controls
      3. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        You guys are a hoot 🙂

        Open Controls
    9. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Oh damn Llorente is back, rip Struijk

      https://twitter.com/LUFC/status/1362389648820097025?s=20

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        But Philips is out so Strujik plays CDM.

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          Philips may come back for the 2nd game though

          Open Controls
        2. PogBruno
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Ings over Bamford with Phillips out ?

          Open Controls
          1. PogBruno
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            Philips may come back for the 2nd game though

            Open Controls
            1. Inazuma X1
              • 3 Years
              9 mins ago

              Lol

              Open Controls
          2. Inazuma X1
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            He's not confirmed out for the 2nd fixture

            Open Controls
            1. PogBruno
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              7 mins ago

              Whats the nature of injury? will he come straight back to start the 2nd game, if definitely out for the first?

              Open Controls
              1. Inazuma X1
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                Calf injury. Bielsa's usual comments "Depends on the evolution from his injury"

                Open Controls
      2. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Struijk might play in midfield in the absence of Phillips.

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          Philips may come back for the 2nd game though

          Open Controls
      3. Boly Would
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Not sure he'll bring Llorente straight back in, but if he does it'll only be because Phillips is out so Struijk moves into midfield

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          Philips may come back for the 2nd game though

          Open Controls
          1. Boly Would
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            True, but I still don't think he'll rush Llorente after his injuries. Struijk has been playing well at CB. Might be Struijk midfield and Ayling at CB for the first game, then if Phillips is back for the 2nd game, Struijk moves to CB, Ayling RB.

            Open Controls
            1. Inazuma X1
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              Calf injury. Bielsa's usual comments "Depends on the evolution from his injury"

              Yeah could be but still risky though

              Open Controls
              1. Inazuma X1
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                *Oops first part was for another reply.

                Open Controls
      4. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        He’s been playing in midfield. That’s why he’s become a popular OOP player.

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          Philips may come back for the 2nd game though

          Open Controls
        2. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Btw he's not good at CDM

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            Grabbed a goal this week.

            Open Controls
            1. Inazuma X1
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              He can grab a goal even while playing CB

              Open Controls
      5. PogBruno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Neto and Traore are going to have fun vs Leeds and could see a haul for one of them.

        Open Controls
    10. tommo-uk-
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      GTG?

      McCarthy
      Cancelo - Shaw - Dallas
      Gundo - Salah - Bruno - Son - Barnes
      Bamford - Ings

      Bench Pope - Stones - Coufal - Davis

      2 FTs
      Antonio to Bamford
      DCL to Ings

      Open Controls
      1. Zladan
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        I’d probably do Barnes to Raphinha and keep DCL for GW26.

        Open Controls
        1. tommo-uk-
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Didnt really want to triple up on Leeds if i could help it and quite like the look of Leicesters fixtures over the next few GWs, hence keeping Barnes.

          Still got WC available

          Open Controls
    11. Zladan
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Pope or Martinez this week?

      Open Controls
      1. Killitzer
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Am going pope

        Open Controls
      2. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Pope

        Open Controls
      3. Would Ed Woodward
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Pope because I never learn.

        Open Controls
      4. The Road to Turfdom
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Pope and pray for divine intervention

        Open Controls
    12. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      To Ings or not on WC

      A) Kane, Ings, Grealish with Jorginho on my bench for GW26 BB
      B) Kane, Son, Watkins with Jorginho on my bench for GW26 BB
      C) Son, Ings, Grealish and Watkins (benching headache).

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I like B

        Open Controls
      2. Zladan
        • 3 Years
        just now

        C and bench Watkins. Easy.

        Open Controls
    13. Zladan
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      GTG?

      Pope
      Cancelo Stones Lowton Dallas
      Salah Bruno Son Raphinha (c)
      Ings Bamford (vc)

      Martinez Gundogan Antonio Mitchell

      Open Controls
    14. Captain_Shirokov
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Pope(!) - Martinez
      Dias - Cancelo - Tarkowski(!) - Dallas - Coufal(!)
      Sterling(!) - Bruno - Son - Grealish(!) - Soucek(!)
      Cavani(!) - Antonio(!) - Bamford

      Not a clue what to do, made transfers last week on the basis I would wildcard this week (Sterling/Cavani/Tarkowski in for a hit)..

      (!) are players I would remove if I WC'd.

      I have only WC and BB left, what on earth should I do with this team?

      Open Controls
      1. Zladan
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        WC25 BB26?

        Have 3 Leeds on the bench for 26 and keep them through for 29. They’re cheap anyway.

        Surely you keep Grealish? I’m trying to bring him in off GW26.

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        You setup a WC for this week. Do it.

        Open Controls
        1. Captain_Shirokov
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          even given the uncertainty regarding fixture confirmation?

          Open Controls
          1. Scholes Out Forever
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            It’s not uncertain at this point... all the gold teams will get a double. It’s as good as confirmed

            Open Controls
      3. chendog
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Similar dilemma. Think WC25 and BB26 but don’t agree with some of the ones you want to move. Grealish, Pope for example

        Open Controls
    15. jb1985
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Having a bit of a benching headache this week anything you would swap round? Current set up:

      Pope,
      Shaw, Stones, Dias, Struijk
      Raphinha, Fernandes, Salah, Grealish, Gundo
      Bamford(c)

      Martinez, Watkins, DCL, Coufal

      Thinking Watkins & DCL > Stones & Grealish ?

      Open Controls
      1. Zladan
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Grealish and Stones are better than Watkins DCL this week.

        Open Controls
    16. tabby98
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Please help someone

      Pope, Johnstone
      Cancelo, Stones, Coufal, Digne, Lowton
      Salah, Bruno, Son, Soucek, Raphinha
      Richarlison, Bamford, Antonio

      1FT £0.9m ITB
      What to do with this team????

      A) Richarlison --> ings
      B) Coufal --> Dallas
      C) Richarlison + Coufal ---> Ings + Dallas (-4)
      D) Antonio + Digne ---> Ings + Dallas (-4)

      Open Controls
      1. golfboy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        B and avoid a -4

        Open Controls
      2. Zladan
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I did exactly C.

        As we know, the DGW makes the -4 just a -2.

        Open Controls
    17. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Is Phillips due back for GW26? Just wondering if Strujik will play in the double

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Biesla confirmed Phillips is out for DGW25

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          just now

          He didn't confirm both the games

          Open Controls
    18. golfboy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Any WC feedback chaps? Looking to BB26 obvs

      Martinez Areloa
      Dallas Shaw Stones Cancelo Rudiger
      Barnes Salah Gundo Bruno Raph
      Ings Kane Bamford

      1.7 in bank. G2G?

      Open Controls
      1. Zladan
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Very nice.
        I would personally upgrade Barnes to Grealish or better yet, Sonny (by downgrading Shaw).

        Open Controls
        1. golfboy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Nice idea. Thanks. Son has been in and out multiple times. Spurs looking dreadful not helping

          Open Controls
      2. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        I would have Digne over Shaw

        Open Controls
      3. Chandler Bing
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        You confident on Shaw starting both fixtures? Good team overall and very similar to mine.

        Open Controls
        1. golfboy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Hmm, yes good point. Thanks

          Open Controls
        2. PogBruno
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yes if he doesn't start tonight in Europe, otherwise No

          Open Controls
      4. GuenDoozy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Benching Barnes this week? Or Gundo?

        Open Controls
    19. AzzaroMax99
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      G2G?

      Pope
      Dias Cancelo Dallas
      Salah Bruno Gundo* Harrison
      BamBam(C) Ings Vardy

      Martinez Grealish Cresswell Mitchel

      Open Controls
      1. golfboy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes mate

        Open Controls
        1. AzzaroMax99
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Thx.

          Open Controls
      2. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Great team

        Open Controls
    20. mwa1t
        7 mins ago

        Am I going to be let down by Bamford captain

        Open Controls
        1. Scholes Out Forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Nah mate, he’s going to captain himself too

          Open Controls
          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I heard he was going to captain Raphina

            Open Controls
        2. Biggsy
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          Guaranteed 8 pointer...

          Open Controls
        3. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Bamford will TC himself

          Open Controls
      • Champ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        So for those of us that were hoping to WC and then bench boost in 26, without the doubles being released are you still going to WC based on what the likely doubles may be and just take a chance or save the WC and use TC instead in 26?

        Open Controls
        1. mwa1t
            3 mins ago

            Still going to WC and BB

            Open Controls
          • golfboy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Still doing it based on Ben Crenlin's 95%'ers

            Open Controls
        2. Sz21
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Best defender for about 5.0m or less on a WC?
          Just BB in 26 left for chips so need to think about 29 too but that would just be a bonus.
          Martinez, Areola, Shaw, Cancelo, Stones, Burn my current defenders.

          Dallas, Vestergaard, Konsa, Aina some considerations.

          Open Controls
          1. The Road to Turfdom
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Dallas I think

            Open Controls
          2. mwa1t
              1 min ago

              Dallas, Shaw, Rudiger, maybe Brighton Def

              Open Controls
          3. The Road to Turfdom
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Is Bamford essential for this week?
            Requires losing Watkins or a -4

            Open Controls
            1. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              not essential in my view, if don't have him, just captain Fernandes.

              Open Controls
              1. The Road to Turfdom
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                Not a Leeds player in the side annoyingly - may need a new sofa to hide behind. Cheers

                Open Controls
                1. mwa1t
                    2 mins ago

                    Going to be a nerve-wracking week for you...

                    Open Controls
                  • Biggsy
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Would be more worried about no Leeds than specifically not having Bamford

                    Open Controls
              2. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Could you get raphinha ?

                Open Controls
            2. Catastrophe
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              A) Dias & Targett
              B) Cancelo & Konsa

              Cheers

              Open Controls
              1. The Road to Turfdom
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
              2. Biggsy
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                A

                Open Controls
              3. mwa1t
                  1 min ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
              4. lewis1290
                  5 mins ago

                  lads can someone help me out , so i get rid of grealish or gundogan to get raphinha , also i’m gonna TC on him

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Road to Turfdom
                    • 4 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Not convinced on that. Grealish if you must

                    Open Controls
                    1. lewis1290
                        just now

                        so you think gundo will be ok for next game?

                        Open Controls
                    2. mwa1t
                        2 mins ago

                        Big risk but I like it haha, thinking of captaining Raphinha myself

                        Open Controls
                      • Biggsy
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        Grealish - even if Gundo out against Arsenal I think you'd want to keep

                        Open Controls
                    3. Zladan
                      • 3 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Already looking forward to bringing in Kane for a -8 next week.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
                        • 2 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        not worth it if it's for a -8

                        Open Controls
                        1. Zladan
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          Bench boosting and he is my captain.

                          -8 becomes a -4 for the simple fact it’s a double.

                          Open Controls
                    4. Biggsy
                      • 6 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Looking at my team, need a defender, mid and forward to transfer in 25 and 26 with a hit in one of the weeks.
                      Defender = Targett (maybe Konsa) and Forward = Kane.

                      Thoughts on a midfielder? £6.5m - £6.8m budget - can't be Leeds or City (have Salah, Barnes, Bruno and Gundo as other four).

                      a. JWP?
                      b. Mount?
                      c. Villa e.g. Barkley, Traore, (and go elsewhere with the defender choice) but can't afford Grealish
                      d. Keep Soucek and play one of him, Bamford, Dalls or Coufal in 26 and avoid a hit.

                      Open Controls
                      1. mwa1t
                          just now

                          D is fine tbh. Wouldn't bother with Villa. If you wanna make the transfer JWP of those options imo

                          Open Controls
                      2. Surfeit of Lampteys
                        • 3 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        '[Blah di blah blah]

                        Strange old season.'

                        Bad posts.

                        Open Controls
                        1. mwa1t
                            just now

                            Not as bad as yours

                            Open Controls
                        2. Gazwaz80
                          • 1 Year
                          just now

                          Martinez, McCarthy
                          Cancelo, Shaw, Stones, Robertson, Arnold
                          Alzate, Fernandes, Gundo, Madds, Son
                          Kane, Watkins, DCL
                          What do you think chaps for G/W 26?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Gazwaz80
                            • 1 Year
                            just now

                            Wildcard by the way...

                            Open Controls

