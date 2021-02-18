122
Win a share of €75,000 in FanTeam’s Gameweek 25 Weekly Monster

There is a prize pool of €75,000 (the equivalent of £67,500) in FanTeam‘s latest Weekly Monster – a tournament that essentially gives Fantasy managers the chance to build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for eight specified upcoming Gameweek 25 matches and win big.

The outright winner is set to take home €7,500 (£6,750), with prizes awarded down to 863rd place.

With only 5,173 entries permitted to the biggest weekly Fantasy event for the English top flight, the odds of finishing in the money are favourable.

Entries cost €20/£18, with the deadline at 15:00 GMT on Saturday – just before kick-off in Burnley v West Brom.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of €105m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.

Captains score double points, as usual.

For a more detailed rundown of the rules, see the above image.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 25 Weekly Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions – detailed in the graphic above.

Players for Gameweek 25

There are no surprises that the ludicrously consistent Bruno Fernandes (€14.9m) tops the price list for Gameweek 25, with Manchester United enjoying a plum home fixture against Newcastle United.

Marcus Rashford (€14.2m) isn’t too far behind his teammate for price, with Mohamed Salah (€13.9m) reassuringly expensive ahead of the Merseyside derby.

Many of us will readily fork out the big bucks for the premium picks but we’ll need a few bargains to finance the heavy hitters.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (€7.5m) and Richarlison (€6.6m) are available at lower prices than normal because of their ‘tricky’ away trip to their cross-city rivals – but Everton are good travellers this season and Anfield is no longer the fortress it was, with Liverpool’s defence starved of clean sheets in the league lately.

Nick Pope (€8.5m) is only the fifth-priciest goalkeeping options despite Burnley facing struggling West Bromwich Albion, with the ‘Chesterfield Cafu’, Matthew Lowton (€7.7m), an even cheaper route into that trustworthy backline.

Fulham’s defence are no longer the laughing stocks they once were, meanwhile. On the contrary: only Manchester City have conceded fewer goals since Gameweek 12 onwards. Full-back Kenny Tete (£7.4m) is the most cost-effective way into the Cottagers’ defence ahead of the visit of bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United.

Harry Kane (€9.6m) being available under €10m is also eye-catching given his record against West Ham United.

  1. Stram Dunk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Play up

    Open Controls
  2. FPL Pillars
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Play up... the release of the DGW fixtures

    Open Controls
  3. Flynny
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    The side panel that helps to navigate hot topics, tweets amd polls etc doesn't seem to be working on mobile ....

    Anyone else got this?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      The site is dying

      Open Controls
    2. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      Didn't see that. Will report now

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 5 Years
        39 mins ago

        Thanks! Think it is the same for the other side panel that leads to members area, team news etc. Cheers!

        Open Controls
        1. Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          38 mins ago

          Damn it is. Will get tech on that immediately.

          Open Controls
    3. aleksaa2
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      I was just about to post the same thing. Few days ago we were talking about site improvements, I guess this is the first "one".

      Open Controls
    4. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Yep yep, me too.

      Open Controls
    5. Kudo Warrior
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      On Web also.

      Open Controls
    6. Good Times
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Facing the same

      Open Controls
      1. pablo discobar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Me too

        Open Controls
  4. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Sterling to Salah is insane or should I do it?

    Open Controls
    1. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Salah’s in better form. Do it

      Open Controls
    2. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      insane to stick with Sterling

      Open Controls
  5. StayoutheSpiceZone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    59 mins ago

    Sick of this wait for fixtures

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      Amen brother

      Open Controls
    2. McSauce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      55 mins ago

      just stay saucy my friend

      Open Controls
      1. StayoutheSpiceZone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        It’s just so frustrating. No wonder it’s been so bloody hard this year

        Open Controls
    3. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      30 mins to go

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        What day is it.

        Come to think of it, what year is it? Are we in the future yet?

        Open Controls
        1. djman102
          • 11 Years
          24 mins ago

          We're always just a minute away from the future...

          Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Just 15 mins to go now!

      Open Controls
  6. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Not sure whether to BB26 or BB30 with sgw-ers. Plan to WC31. 2fts

    Martinez -- Forster
    Cancelo • Stones • Dallas -- Digne Lowton
    Bruno • Salah • Grealish • Rashford -- Gundog
    Antonio • DCL • Bamford

    A: Make 6 transfers i.e. 3 hits to get 14 doublers on BB26. This would involve having 3 dgw25 players (dallas, bamf,ings)

    B: Postpone BB to gw31. Instead take a -4 in gw26 to get 11 doublers out. This would involve having 4 dgw25 players (dallas, bamf, raphina, ings)

    Open Controls
    1. djman102
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Do you have FH for 29? If not, the first option likely involves even more hits to get a decent side out then, unless you get a lot of Spurs and another Villa player.

      Open Controls
  7. Machine_Gunnerz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    55 mins ago

    WC-ed. Couldn’t wait.. Any improvements?
    Martinez Schmeichel
    Cancelo Dallas Dias Taylor Shaw
    Bruno Son Maddy Grealish Gundo
    Maja Kane Bamford

    GW26 plan is Dallas to another DGW player to play BB.
    Goin Salah-less feels naked but I wanna fit in 15 solid players with good fixtures till end of season to last.

    Open Controls
    1. Ejaaz11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      Salah will easily score another 10 goals and a few assists before the end of the season...

      Open Controls
      1. Machine_Gunnerz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        33 mins ago

        I’m expecting pool to decline and the other players I picked to outscore him. It’s almost impossible to fit Bruno, son, Kane, good def and gk with Salah.

        Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      Schmeichel Dias to Ederson Pereira

      Ederson was keeping pace with Dias even before assist as is guaranteed DGWs. Pereira has a bigger upside than Dias.

      Open Controls
      1. Machine_Gunnerz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        32 mins ago

        Nice. Thanks buddy

        Open Controls
  8. Rolls-Royce
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Are we expecting the DGW26 fixtures to be released soon? Before the DGW25 deadline?

    Sorry, just catching up...

    Open Controls
    1. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Hopefully. But no one knows.

      Open Controls
    2. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      The rumour, based on literally nothing but hopeful speculation, is that 4pm today is the best chance of seeing them released.

      Open Controls
      1. Rolls-Royce
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Hmm, so could be even after GW25..

        Open Controls
    3. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Some say in the next hour

      Open Controls
    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      4 pm rumored.

      Open Controls
  9. Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Hey all, new community article for you.

    Greyhead's The Great and the Good series has hit 100 episodes old, which he's celebrated with a special looking at who is the greatest, featuring a custom image by Doodles to celebrate the occasion. A huge effort by him over the last few years, really really appreciative.

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/02/18/learning-from-the-great-and-the-good-20-21-gameweek-24-the-100th-edition/

    Open Controls
  10. Rhodes your boat
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    On a wc and BB 26...
    Using 1FT in gw25 for raph to barnes
    A) holgate Maja
    B) strujik Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Sturridge Wars
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      We aren’t even 100% sure if all the fixtures that Ben Crellin has predicted will even happen

      Open Controls
    2. Machine_Gunnerz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  11. Sturridge Wars
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Which players /teams are everyone targeting for DGW26?

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      The usual suspects, seeing as just about everyone looks like having a dgw.

      Open Controls
  12. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Personally think its between Bamford and Raphina for captain. Without Phillips Leeds will need to score more goals than usual to win. Rank preservation then Bamford (c). Chasing then Raphina (c)

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      ings hatrick coming up against leeds

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Pillars
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheeky, would happen!

        Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Bruno has more than twice as many double digits than them combined!

      Query if greater probability of a haul from Bruno than either of them - that's the chasing move imo.

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Why aren't people actually trying to figure out which of Bamford or Raphinha or Ings is better for captaincy? And instead just let effective ownership sway their decision?

      Dive into the stats and figure out which is better...

      Open Controls
      1. claretparrot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Stats alone, when factoring extra points for a mid, it's Raphinha. I do think EO is a worthy consideration, though, particularly given how close Bam & Raph are for u/l stats

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          "Stats alone, when factoring extra points for a mid, it's Raphinha."

          Well there you go. I came to the same conclusion. Raphinha is the best captain this week then. EO doesn't matter.

          Open Controls
  13. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    38 mins ago

    Yet to see Laporte in a WC team.

    He's the central defender with attacking credentials really - has history as DGW hero too. Is Dias really a better pick?

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Dias is nailed, Laporte isn't.

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Historically a fit Laporte has been equally nailed. Stones missed out in 21 so didn't exactly need a break this week.

        Half wonder if we'll see Pep tinkering at the back and give the Cancelo Stones Dias Laporte outing another go - the one where Cancelo steps up into midfield to leave a de facto 3 at the back. Though KdB back may put that on hold.

        Open Controls
        1. Would Ed Woodward
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Laporte was dropped earlier in the season for making too many errors then got injured, what has Stones done to warrant losing his place?

          Open Controls
          1. Would Ed Woodward
            • 2 Years
            just now

            I do agree that Laporte will play LB in at least one of the upcoming games, no idea which though, maybe the CL.

            Open Controls
      2. Benjustjamin
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        None are nailed in man city defence

        Open Controls
    2. McSauce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Stones my Friend.

      #staysaucy

      Open Controls
    3. Would Ed Woodward
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Laporte is still the third choice CB.

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Of course he is Would Ed Woodward 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Would Ed Woodward
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          He was first choice at the start of the season, now he's third, obviously he'll still get plenty of minutes though because Pep.

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            As much as anything I'm curious what the return of CL means to City. Pep completely overthought it last time out and I can see him trying to switch things up this time - with possibly that 3 at the back formation.

            Open Controls
  14. Yeyeyeyeye
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Son to Grealish Calvert Lewin to kane?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Maddison rather than Grealish?

      Open Controls
  15. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    DCL to Ings for -4? Don't have WC or FH!

    Open Controls
    1. dshv
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Do it

      Open Controls
    2. JJeyy
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      why would you ever do this

      Open Controls
      1. JJeyy
        • 5 Years
        just now

        nvm i dont understand a lot of things on this site of late. Very strange moves being banded around

        Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I am doing for free

      Open Controls
  16. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    On mobile, are the widgets at the top working for you guys?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      You're not alone

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/23457040

      Open Controls
      1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
        • 7 Years
        26 mins ago

        Cheers fella. BTW, can you pass a message on to Mark to tell the PL to hurry up with the DGW announcements. Ta

        Open Controls
        1. Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          23 mins ago

          I personally suspect Mark has asked them to wait so he has more time to plan his moves before the rest of us find out

          Open Controls
          1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
            • 7 Years
            20 mins ago

            If they announce it close to or after the deadline then Mark needs a hiding 😆

            Open Controls
    3. Sailboats
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
    4. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      It’s broke

      Open Controls
  17. dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    holding on to WC, i did Soucek and Anontio to Raph and Bamford last night for free, can i just check bench is right? Would you play Watkins?

    Ederson
    Strujik Mee Stones Dias
    Grealish Son Bruno Mo Raphina
    Bamford

    Johnstone Watkins Digne Brewster

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Yeah Grealish, Son or Watkins.

      Open Controls
  18. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    Does your next FPL cup opponent have a strong team?

    Looks like mine does but he will probably wildcard, damn my run might end now. Really gotta nail the captaincy!

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      My opponent looking good, he could actually use BB. Wouldn’t stand a chance if he did that I think.

      Open Controls
    2. Twister Sunday
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I think you might be playing me. BarkaLola Reserves?

      Open Controls
  19. TimoTime
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    On WC would you rather have:

    A) Salah + Grealish

    B) Mane + Son

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Mane is a massive differential (5% owned), but I think I'd play save a stick with the highly owned (43%) Salah.

      Open Controls
  20. AC/DC
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    They were right about 1 thing back in August.

    https://www.premierleague.com/news/1788693

    Dates of announcement for fixtures from February 2021 will be announced in due course.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      I'm not wild carding so selfishly I'm happy to hear on Saturday or next week even!

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        If people are playing wc with a view to BB 26, they should just take a leap of faith with Crellin's predictions. Hardly the end of the world if one or two don't happen.

        Open Controls
        1. Konstaapeli
          • 4 Years
          20 mins ago

          Pretty much. It's a only a game after all.

          Open Controls
        2. Original - Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          But then poor Ben will get it in the neck from these same gun jumpers.

          Open Controls
        3. claretparrot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          17 mins ago

          Yep agree. If anything if I was WCing I'd be pleased if the announcement was post-deadline

          Open Controls
          1. Konstaapeli
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Would actually prefer that

            Open Controls
        4. djman102
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          Exactly what I've done.

          Open Controls
  21. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    All the sidebar information is missing from the right-hand side of my screen. So no announcements columb, fixture ticker, recommended players etc, are they preparing for the DGW announcement ?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Fixed I think if you reload.

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Neither bar works for me, left nor right

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Reply fail below...

        Open Controls
    3. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Nope, just incompetent.

      Open Controls
    4. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yes. Because otherwise members will complain why hasn't the fixture ticket been updated

      Open Controls
  22. AC/DC
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Would you play Son or Raphinha this game week?

    Open Controls
  23. Hy liverpool
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    @rotations'alter ego it's not only the top panel.. You can't even switch from mobile view to desktop view.
    Who deployed this build without testing needs to get arrested. Lol

    Open Controls
    1. Geoff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Arrested! 😀

      Open Controls
  24. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Read

    "Who killed this sidebar? Woof Woof"

    "Who killed this sidebar? Woof Woof"

    To the the words of who let the dogs out.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Back in business.

      Nowhere to hide for the sidebar widget!!

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        My mobile access is back. Depending on how you access perhaps?

        Open Controls
  25. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Anybody else is having issue with side panel? It’s not opening up on mobile

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      All of us

      Open Controls
    3. Geoff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      It should be fine in incognito or if you reset your cache.

      We're working on a fix though

      Open Controls
  26. Coaly
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Does Klich being back end Strujik as an option?

    Open Controls
    1. Boly Would
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      No. Llorente being back might, but not Klich.

      Open Controls
  27. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Is this site stored on a Texan web server?

    Open Controls
    1. doher.ty
        12 mins ago

        topical

        Open Controls
    2. Silecro
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Pens down!!

      Open Controls
    3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      FFS

      Open Controls
    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      NEW ARTICLE POSTED

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/02/18/the-scout-squads-best-players-for-fpl-double-gameweek-25/

      Open Controls

