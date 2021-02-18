Win a share of €75,000 in FanTeam’s Gameweek 25 Weekly Monster

Sponsored by FanTeam

There is a prize pool of €75,000 (the equivalent of £67,500) in FanTeam‘s latest Weekly Monster – a tournament that essentially gives Fantasy managers the chance to build a ‘Free Hit’ squad for eight specified upcoming Gameweek 25 matches and win big.

The outright winner is set to take home €7,500 (£6,750), with prizes awarded down to 863rd place.

With only 5,173 entries permitted to the biggest weekly Fantasy event for the English top flight, the odds of finishing in the money are favourable.

Entries cost €20/£18, with the deadline at 15:00 GMT on Saturday – just before kick-off in Burnley v West Brom.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of €105m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.

Captains score double points, as usual.

For a more detailed rundown of the rules, see the above image.

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 25 Weekly Monster, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions – detailed in the graphic above.

Players for Gameweek 25

There are no surprises that the ludicrously consistent Bruno Fernandes (€14.9m) tops the price list for Gameweek 25, with Manchester United enjoying a plum home fixture against Newcastle United.

Marcus Rashford (€14.2m) isn’t too far behind his teammate for price, with Mohamed Salah (€13.9m) reassuringly expensive ahead of the Merseyside derby.

Many of us will readily fork out the big bucks for the premium picks but we’ll need a few bargains to finance the heavy hitters.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (€7.5m) and Richarlison (€6.6m) are available at lower prices than normal because of their ‘tricky’ away trip to their cross-city rivals – but Everton are good travellers this season and Anfield is no longer the fortress it was, with Liverpool’s defence starved of clean sheets in the league lately.

Nick Pope (€8.5m) is only the fifth-priciest goalkeeping options despite Burnley facing struggling West Bromwich Albion, with the ‘Chesterfield Cafu’, Matthew Lowton (€7.7m), an even cheaper route into that trustworthy backline.

Fulham’s defence are no longer the laughing stocks they once were, meanwhile. On the contrary: only Manchester City have conceded fewer goals since Gameweek 12 onwards. Full-back Kenny Tete (£7.4m) is the most cost-effective way into the Cottagers’ defence ahead of the visit of bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United.

Harry Kane (€9.6m) being available under €10m is also eye-catching given his record against West Ham United.

