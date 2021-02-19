FFS Mini League & Community Competitions Gameweek 24

Welcome to the Gameweek 24 round-up of the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions, a good one for those who captained Gundogan despite him only playing one match in the Double Gameweek.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Kevin Rose (aka FPL Saffer) is still top of our Fantasy Football Scout Community Members mini-league, eight points ahead of Maruf Hossain and Ulrik Varela Greve (aka FPL Viking), and is now eighth overall.

The table below, courtesy of Mini-League Mate, shows the top 20 leaderboard.

The Community Members mini-league has regained its position as the Best League in FPL, based on the average score of the top five teams. Our current top five are all in the overall top 27.

It is fractionally ahead of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, which is now in second place and whose top five are also all in the overall top 27 (three of the top five are in both).

The open-to-all league has overtaken Pro Pundit Andy LTFPL’s youtube.com/letstalkfpl mini-league, which is now third.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Kevin has fought his way back to the top of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, eight points ahead of Maruf Hossain and nine ahead of last week’s leader Pandin Bruyne.

49,252 teams are currently participating in this mini-league, with at least 12 more waiting to be added at the next results update.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Meet the Manager guest Aleksander Våge Nilsen (aka AleksanderVN) and Ville Tuominen (aka Santigold) both won again in League 1 and now have 51 points each out of a possible 72. However, Aleksandar has regained the lead because of his superior overall rank – his Gameweek score of 106 bettered Ville’s 99, taking him above the Finn.

Alex Barnes suffered a second successive defeat in League 8 Division 64, and the highest-scoring managers in our head-to-head leagues are now Peder Classon in League 7 Division 21, Jose Miguel De La Roca Argueta in League 8 Division 42 and Mikael Brantingson in League 9 Division 75, all of whom are on 63 points.

A fixtures table will be published in the Scout’s Guide to Gameweek 25 ahead of the deadline. However, if you can’t wait to find out who you are playing next, follow this link. Use your browser’s find in page function (Ctrl+F) to locate managers.

All this information and more is contained in the main Head-to-Head page.

For a more detailed overview of the Head-to-Head Leagues as they stood after Gameweek 23, see MIR’s Head-to-Head Leagues Round-up.

CUP COMPETITIONS

Qualifying for the Fantasy Football Scout Open and Members Cups will take place in Gameweeks 25 and 26 respectively.

See here for details of how you can enter.

Entries for the Open Cup have to be made before the Gameweek 25 deadline, and those for the Members Cup before the Gameweek 26 deadline.

Twenty former winners of the Open Cup and nine former winners of the Members Cup will receive byes into the respective first rounds if they enter – too many in my opinion, though I might change my mind in the unlikely event of my actually winning one of them!

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 24 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 78, which saw another 77 managers removed.

In total there were 4,557 entries to this year’s competition and just 660 go through to Gameweek 25, when the elimination threshold will rise to 12%.

The highest-scoring manager was Marcus Alier (aka Fudgy) with a Bench Boosted 142 (-4) for a Gameweek Rank of 236. This is Fudgy’s eighth season, finishing 4,761st in 2016/17 and 9,291st last year, and he is currently 54,172nd overall.

You are able to keep tabs on the action throughout the season via Ragabolly’s website Live FPL.

PROS AND CONS

Andy LTFPL is still the highest ranked of our Pro Pundits despite slipping from 613th to 959th overall.

He is also still on top of the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league, but Jack Penn (aka ZoumasBloomers) is catching up fast and Andy’s lead is now only six points.

Babis Kokkinis of FPL Greece is unmoved at the top of the Fantasy Football Scout Network mini-league (which is for the Scout Network and includes six of our Pro Pundits). He has risen to 8,288th overall and has increased his lead over Live FPL creator Mohamed Ragab (aka Ragabolly) to 17 points.

‘TOP’ MINI-LEAGUES

Alaa Khaled Mokhtar remains at the summit of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code: 8kcvzq) but has slipped to 233rd overall and is now only two points ahead of Vegard Knutsen.

Paul Strange is still top of Chaballer’s Hall of Fame >Top 1k< mini-league (league code: mr8dyh) and is 588th overall, increasing his lead over Phil Olorenshaw to seven points. Paul is 989th in our Career Hall of Fame and Phil is 550th.

Jan Kępski is the new leader in PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code: 2agvvx), one point ahead of last week’s leader Phil Olorenshaw and 813th overall. This is Jan’s seventh season, finishing 936th last year.

Phil is, however, still top of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code: 8t42p6) and is up to 875th overall, five points ahead of Oliver (the manager previously known as Olly or Flying Fish Cove).

Killingholme Clay still leads the Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code: xptbn4) and is now 8,288th overall, but Richard Scoular scored 110 in the Gameweek and has moved to within five points.

Meanwhile, 2017/18 Champion Yusuf Sheikh continues to reign supreme in Simon March’s FPL Champions League. His Gameweek score of 110 has seen his rank shoot up to 51,764th overall, increasing his lead over 2009/10 Champion John Reeson (aka Westfield Irons) to 23 points.

BEST OF THE REST

Greg Brożyński narrowly held on to the lead in Greyhead’s The Next Great and The Good mini-league, but he has slipped to 2,070th overall. Charles Richter is just two points behind.

Andy Short has occupied first place in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league since Gameweek 9, but another red arrow has seen him fall to 4,947th overall. His lead over Sng Junyang is down to 26 points.

And John Forshaw has regained top spot in my January to May League (league code h62bh1), with a 15-point lead over Avisha Wilwalaarachchi. He has risen from 118k to 2,231st overall since the league started scoring in Gameweek 17. Last week’s leader Alan Biegelman has dropped to 14th after scoring only 67.

And finally, many thanks to TopMarx for his additions and improvements.