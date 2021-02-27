1015
Dugout Discussion February 27

Aguero, De Bruyne start for Man City as Sterling, Cancelo on bench for Double Gameweek 26 opener

1,015 Comments
Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) both start for Manchester City in their first Double Gameweek 26 fixture at home to West Ham.

Aguero makes his first appearance in a City starting XI since Gameweek 6 – in the reverse fixture against the Hammers – while De Bruyne made his full injury return by starting in the 1-0 win at Arsenal in Gameweek 25.

Ferran Torres (£6.9m) is another longer-term absentee making an injury comeback, which means a host of FPL assets find themselves on Pep Guardiola’s bench.

Raheem Sterling (£11.6m), Gabriel Jesus (£9.2m), Phil Foden (£6.1m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.4m) are all out of the XI, as is Joao Cancelo (£6.1m).

Rodri (£5.3m) is also on benchwarming duty as Fernandinho (£5.4m) earns a second consecutive league start, anchoring a midfield three also featuring De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan (£6.2m).

Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) drops out of the starting line-up after beginning in the Champions League, as FPL managers’ favoured duo of Ruben Dias (£6.1m) and John Stones (£5.2m) are flanked in defence by Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m) and Kyle Walker (£6.1m).

On his rotated side, Guardiola told BT Sport ahead of kick off:

Many games, we have two days recovery. We have a fantastic squad. Everyone deserves to play, all doing incredibly well, fresh legs and a very good mentality.

On West Ham, the Man City boss added:

Looks like they will play five at the back, previous seasons they did it as well, we knew it. They can do normal shape but they’ve done five at back at Old Trafford. The ideas are the same, good runners up front, two incredible holding midfielders. We try to impose our game.

Fabianski is absent for the Irons

Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) is the big name missing from West Ham’s starting line-up, with the Poland keeper ruled out due to a training-ground injury.

“Unfortunately one of the players just stood on Lukasz’s arm yesterday (in training). It’s swollen up, he’s just not been able to extend his arm. It’s a real blow, he’s been in really good form.” – David Moyes

Ireland international Darren Randolph (£4.3m) is between the sticks for the Hammers, behind a back five of Ben Johnson (£3.9m), Aaron Cresswell (£5.8m), Craig Dawson (£4.5m), Issa Diop (£4.3m) and Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m).

Declan Rice (£4.7m) and Tomas Soucek (£5.3m) will hope to add to the spoiling effect of Moyes’ five-man defence, behind a front three of Jesse Lingard (£5.9m), Pablo Fornals (£5.9m) and Michail Antonio (£6.5m).

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Zinchenko, Dias, Stones, Walker; Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Torres, Aguero, Mahrez.

West Ham United XI (5-2-2-1): Randolph; Johnson, Cresswell, Dawson, Diop, Coufal; Rice, Soucek; Fornals, Lingard; Antonio.

  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    That hurts as a Dias owner

    1. DandyDon
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Much less than for the Cancelo owners though!

  2. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    ⚽ Team News 📰
    WBA: Johnstone, Furlong, Townsend, O'Shea, Bartley, Gallagher, Maitland-Niles, Pereira, Phillips, Yokuslu, Diagne
    Subs: Button, Ivanovic, Peltier, Livermore, Sawyers, Diangana, Grant, Robson-Kanu, Callum Robinson

    BHA: Sánchez, Dunk, Burn, White, Veltman, Groß, Connolly, Mac Allister, Bissouma, Trossard, Maupay
    Subs: Steele, Lallana, Alzate, Pröpper, Moder, Jahanbakhsh, Zeqiri, Welbeck, Tau

    1. Daniel - WC Active
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      ANN

    2. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Dunk to follow the defenders DGW scoring spree

    3. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Cheers!

    4. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Zeqiri & Tau benched 🙁

  3. Daniel - WC Active
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Anyone with the Stones and Dias combo ? I was tempted but went Cancelo instead 🙁

    1. DMP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Me.

    2. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Had it since the last double

    3. JBG
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I've had Cancelo for a while so...

    4. Random Name
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Me, I saw cancelo as too much of a rotation risk for his price point so went with stones instead. Dias was a must

  4. The Riders of Mohan
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Amazing year goals by defenders

    1. The Riders of Mohan
      • 6 Years
      just now

      *for

  5. The Senate
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    I’ve got Johnstone and Sanchez, so the next match will definitely be finishing 1-1

  6. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Any Cancelo, Sterlo, Silva owners out there?

  7. Scholes Out Forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Lingard to help out United and score a screamer

  8. Egg noodle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Stones. Check
    Dias. Check
    Gundo. Next

  9. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Pereira haul to make up for this horror show 😎

  10. mwa1t
      just now

      All of my rivals also have Dias+Stones, so annoying

    • Dybala10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Stones and Dias being absolute heroes again.

    • UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      just now

      So glad to have kept Stones & Dias on WC, Cancelo would of ruined this great feeling

    • JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Looks like KDB has ruined Gundo as an asset.

    • FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Relived nobody above me in my ML is still rocking the Dias and Stones double-up... but I wish I had one of them instead of Joao “due” Cancelo!

    • Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Come on Gundo!

