FFS Cup March 6

The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

Qualifying for our FFS Members Cup competition took place in Gameweek 26, as did the first round proper of our FFS Open Cup.

Fantasy managers who registered their teams and scored more than 79 points (after hits) qualified for round one of our FFS Members Cup automatically, while those who scored exactly that only progressed if their overall rank was 519,858th or better.

Four of our former winners also submitted entry forms and were handed a bye to the first round. They were: waltzingmatildas, Malaikat Jahad, Pep Pig and rrcmc.

A total of £300-worth of prizes are on offer as usual in this tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

DRAWS AND RESULTS

The results from the first round of our FFS Open Cup can be viewed here.

The full draw for the second round of our FFS Open Cup can be viewed here.

The full draw for the first round of our FFS Members Cup can be viewed here.

Due to the tight turnaround between deadlines, we are unable to bring you much analysis of the respective results and draws – we’ll be back with a regular round-up after Gameweek 27.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

FFS Open Cup

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 25
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 26
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 27
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 28
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 29
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 30
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 7 – Gameweek 32
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

FFS Members Cup

The FFS Members Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 26
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 27
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 28
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 29
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 30
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 32
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

