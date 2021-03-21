521
Fixtures March 21

What impact will FA Cup quarter-final results have on the FPL schedule?


Manchester City and Southampton have booked their places in the FA Cup semi-finals to help add some clarity to the upcoming Blank and Double Gameweek situation.

The two sides won their respective quarter-finals on Saturday against Everton and Bournemouth, respectively; results which could potentially benefit owners of Spurs assets.

The next stage of the cup competition occurs during the same weekend as Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League, although it will be considerably less affected than Blank Gameweek 29.

Semi-finalists Southampton are scheduled to host Crystal Palace on the weekend of Saturday, April 17 although this match has not yet been officially postponed.

That is because there is a free midweek slot between Gameweeks 32 and 33 which could play host to the Saints and Eagles’ Premier League clash.

Of the two sides, Crystal Palace are more likely to face a Blank Gameweek in that round, considering Southampton have an outstanding fixture against Spurs still to be rearranged, which could come into the equation.

That match could go into the aforementioned midweek slot and, if it does, that would see Roy Hodgson’s men miss out on playing in Gameweek 32, considering Southampton’s FA Cup commitments.

Meanwhile, with Manchester City barring Everton’s participation in the FA Cup semi-finals, the Toffees’ already scheduled Gameweek 32 match against Spurs can continue as planned.

Therefore, if Gameweek 32’s midweek slot is used to accommodate Southampton’s trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Harry Kane (£11.5m) and his colleagues would play twice in that round.

That said, such a scenario is only one potential permutation that cannot be confirmed until further match dates are announced by the Premier League.

Manchester City’s progression in the FA Cup is likely to interfere with the timing of their Gameweek 32 trip to Aston Villa.

Like Southampton’s situation, a midweek clear of Champions League action between this round and Gameweek 33 means the Citizens could travel to Villa Park on Tuesday, April 20 or Wednesday, April 21.

Manchester City remain without a fixture in Blank Gameweek 33 because of their participation in the EFL Cup final.

Their opponents Spurs will also miss out on a Premier League match that round, as well as Fulham and Sheffield United.

The Blades travel to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon to compete for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Leicester City and Manchester United meet in the final match of the quarter-finals on Sunday evening.

Current Gameweek 32 fixtures

  • Arsenal v Fulham
  • Aston Villa v Manchester City
  • Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Leeds United v Liverpool
  • Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion
  • Manchester United v Burnley
  • Newcastle United v West Ham United
  • Southampton v Crystal Palace
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Elsewhere in Blank Gameweek 29…

Trossard emerging as chief Brighton attacker as Veltman delivers from centre-back
How the top 10k FPL managers set their teams up for Blank Gameweek 29
Bamford injury latest ahead of Leeds’ approaching fixture-swing

521 Comments Post a Comment
  1. nurav11
      6 hours, 59 mins ago

      Auba + Tierney down the left to wreck havoc against a WHU side conceding all their chances from the right...

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 58 mins ago

        They concede the chances on the right. Where do you think the ball is delivered from?

        Open Controls
      2. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 57 mins ago

        I never knew predicting the outcome of football matches was so easy!

        Open Controls
      3. FantasyHero
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 35 mins ago

        They will concede chances but no goals 🙂

        Open Controls
    • Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 59 mins ago

      Been out of the loop. Stones & Son > Shaw & KDB?

      Open Controls
      1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 17 mins ago

        Son has Newcastle next

        Open Controls
        1. Make United Great Again
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 15 mins ago

          He’s injured?

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 hours, 5 mins ago

            If you were gonna sell Son, it probably should have been before the deadline.

            Likely back for Newcastle as there's a break.

            Open Controls
          2. FPL Pillars
            • 4 Years
            6 hours, 5 mins ago

            Two weeks bruh likely to play

            Open Controls
      2. Would Ed Woodward
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 15 mins ago

        No point even thinking about it yet with IB to come, may as well stay out of the loop.

        Open Controls
        1. Make United Great Again
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 14 mins ago

          Very true!

          Open Controls
    • TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 58 mins ago

      After a bit of a stinker of season with way more lows and than highs, 61 points on FH with 5 to play. Aside from Dallas not reading the script and missing his great chance, a perfect start.

      Ironically i'd pretty much thrown in the towel sitting around 500k and spent 2 mins on FH and a rogue Trossard captain. Compared to hours on wildcards and long term transfer plans which then epically failed.

      Just goes to show, you can do all the prep but their is a massive MASSIVE dose of luck in having a good fpl season.

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 44 mins ago

        Don't think. Feel.

        Open Controls
      2. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 44 mins ago

        By that I mean, an active player who follows all the good practice should hit top 10% most seasons (~500-600k).

        Getting from there to top 1% or around 50k is very achievable for the best players most seasons (far better players than me!)

        Butting getting higher you need a load of things to go your way AS WELL AS playing well.

        Open Controls
        1. JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 15 mins ago

          A guy who knows what he’s doing should be able to consistently get top 5/10k finishes. Luck only comes into play when you want to break into top 1k

          Open Controls
      3. LSK
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 37 mins ago

        It was a good call no matter how little time you spent thinking about it. But of course luck is a factor in this game.

        Open Controls
      4. FantasyHero
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 22 mins ago

        61 wow O_O
        Congrats

        I have 7 pts hahaha

        Open Controls
    • Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 57 mins ago

      BB in GW38 with Areola Soucek Coufal Lascelles looks good. That is a nice cheap bench which could easily be selected when wildcarding to something like the below.

      Pope
      Robertson Stones Dallas
      Salah Bruno Gundogan Raphina
      Kane Vardy Bamford

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 14 mins ago

        Anything with Newcastle defenders is not good, including the actual Newcastle team

        Open Controls
    • Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 57 mins ago

      Let's go Auba, Coufal and Soucek!

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 32 mins ago

        Lucky you. I only have Lingard.

        Open Controls
    • Tango74
        6 hours, 56 mins ago

        Wahoo my punt is playing

        Lacca

        And capt Lingard

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 32 mins ago

          Brave

          Open Controls
      • Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 55 mins ago

        Free hitters in my ml have stacked their teams with arsenal and West Ham mids/forwards

        A 0-0 would be most welcome here

        Open Controls
        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 53 mins ago

          I can't see past a 1-1 atm...

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            6 hours, 52 mins ago

            Neither can I, actually surprised to see odegard, Auba, laca, lingard etc in so many peoples teams I think this will be low scoring

            Open Controls
            1. G-Whizz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              6 hours, 49 mins ago

              I'm hoping so...

              Looking at the fixtures before a ball was kicked this week, for me, it was Brighton defensive assets that interested me most tbh...

              Open Controls
      • Arteta
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 54 mins ago

        Saka Ode Auba
        Laca

        We should definitely score with that front four.

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          6 hours, 28 mins ago

          I remember thinking the same when I read son, bale, Kane, moura 😀

          Open Controls
      • Totti
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 54 mins ago

        any hope that son might play tonight?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 53 mins ago

          Slim to none

          Open Controls
        2. TomSaints
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 53 mins ago

          There's always hope.

          Open Controls
        3. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 52 mins ago

          Highly unlikely imo...

          Open Controls
        4. Mr. O'Connell
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 44 mins ago

          Probably does tbh

          Open Controls
        5. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 36 mins ago

          Not much chance. But we can hope!

          Open Controls
        6. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 32 mins ago

          You just know he starts and hauls. Jose will troll everyone again

          Open Controls
      • g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 52 mins ago

        Wow Kepa makes a save!

        Open Controls
      • Jurgen Flopp
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 47 mins ago

        An Auba brace to cement my newly found position in the top 10k please!

        Open Controls
      • Cometh The Aouar...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 42 mins ago

        Arsenal to win 2-1 v West Ham

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 hours, 40 mins ago

          I reckon the other way around

          Open Controls
        2. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 40 mins ago

          No fanks...

          Open Controls
        3. FantasyHero
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 31 mins ago

          2-0 west ham

          Open Controls
      • Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 39 mins ago

        Any Chance of Son starting?

        Open Controls
        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 37 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/23620695

          Open Controls
        2. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 32 mins ago

          See above

          Open Controls
        3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 10 Years
          6 hours, 21 mins ago

          Yes always a chance

          Mourinho is a massive liar

          Open Controls
      • Milkman Bruno
          6 hours, 32 mins ago

          I need goals galore in this game

          Open Controls
          1. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 50 mins ago

            Nailed on for a 0-0 shitfest

            Open Controls
            1. Milkman Bruno
                5 hours, 48 mins ago

                😆 I hope not withh by Lingard, Antonio, Auba and Lacazette. Odegaard first sub too

                Open Controls
          2. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            6 hours, 31 mins ago

            I chickened out going for Odegaard punt

            Bound to be punished

            Open Controls
            1. Milkman Bruno
                5 hours, 48 mins ago

                I put him on my bench...

                Open Controls
                1. La Roja
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  5 hours, 47 mins ago

                  Asking for trouble

                  Open Controls
              • Tango74
                  5 hours, 48 mins ago

                  Wish me luck Lingard capt

                  Open Controls
                  1. La Roja
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    5 hours, 46 mins ago

                    Decent. Good luck pal

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tango74
                        5 hours, 10 mins ago

                        Your luck worked.

                        Open Controls
                • Baines on Toast...
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  6 hours, 27 mins ago

                  If you have anyone other than Cresswell in this game you are trying too hard.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nightcrawler
                    • 1 Year
                    5 hours, 45 mins ago

                    Tried too hard with my triple brighton yesterday. Paid off

                    Open Controls
                    1. Baines on Toast...
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      5 hours, 31 mins ago

                      You love to see it

                      Open Controls
                  2. Milkman Bruno
                      5 hours, 35 mins ago

                      This comment makes no sense 😆

                      Open Controls
                  3. Nightcrawler
                    • 1 Year
                    6 hours, 25 mins ago

                    Only auba here and bale in the next one

                    Going to take some heavy punishment i think

                    Open Controls
                  4. HollywoodXI
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    6 hours, 24 mins ago

                    The way the last few weeks have gone (pretty much every decision punished), I own Dawson, Cresswell and Antonio so Arsenal will win to nil. Congrats Arsenal owners.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bobby Digital
                      • 3 Years
                      5 hours, 53 mins ago

                      Whu can score as long as it's Soucek.

                      Open Controls
                  5. Echoes
                      6 hours, 20 mins ago

                      3-4 Arsenal win with Antonio and Auba hattricks would be fine. Thanks.

                      Open Controls
                    • Revival
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      6 hours, 17 mins ago

                      Giroud off for a rest

                      Open Controls
                    • Gudjohnsen
                      • 4 Years
                      6 hours, 15 mins ago

                      Need returns from Coufal and Saka as they are pretty much my only differentials.

                      Open Controls
                    • Lindelol
                      • 2 Years
                      6 hours, 14 mins ago

                      Hoping for ESR cameo atleast

                      Open Controls
                    • G-Whizz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 3 Years
                      6 hours, 14 mins ago

                      How does he miss that?!!

                      Open Controls
                      1. G-Whizz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 3 Years
                        6 hours, 13 mins ago

                        Oh wait, it was McGoldrick which explains everything...

                        Open Controls
                    • Isca Extremadura
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      6 hours, 12 mins ago

                      Sheffield Utd playing well

                      Open Controls
                    • Revival
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      6 hours, 10 mins ago

                      You know it's not your day when Kepa is pulling off good saves

                      Open Controls
                    • Nightcrawler
                      • 1 Year
                      6 hours, 4 mins ago

                      Coufal goal Cresswell assist nearly

                      Open Controls
                    • G-Whizz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 3 Years
                      5 hours, 53 mins ago

                      GET IN!!!

                      Open Controls

