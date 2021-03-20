147
Scout Notes March 20

Trossard emerging as chief Brighton attacker as Veltman delivers from centre-back

147 Comments
Share

Brighton 3-0 Newcastle

  • Goals: Leandro Trossard (£5.8m), Danny Welbeck (£5.5m), Neal Maupay (£6.2m)
  • Assists: Joël Veltman (£4.4m), Trossard, Pascal Groß (£5.8m)
  • Bonus points: Trossard x3, Maupay x2, Veltman x1

TROSSING IT

Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) is emerging as a key asset in Brighton’s attack after scoring and assisting in Blank Gameweek 29.

The Belgian midfielder has produced 10 attacking returns in 2020/21 although five of those have come in his last nine Premier League appearances.

No other Brighton asset has been involved in as many goals during that time, perhaps unsurprising considering how long this season’s top goalscorer Neal Maupay (£6.2m) had to go between his seventh and eighth strike (10 league matches).

However, Trossard has also been keeping company with some of the best value assets in the Premier League too.

Between Gameweeks 21 and 29, just four FPL midfielders priced £8.0m or under have involved themselves in more goals than him, Ilkay Gündogan (£6.1m), Phil Foden (£6.1m), Jesse Lingard (£6.1m) and Raphinha (£5.6m).

THE FIRST JOËL

Joel Veltman (£4.4m) overcame potential positional disadvantages to continue his good form against Newcastle.

The Brighton defender provided the assist for Trossard’s first-half goal, his second attacking return since Gameweek 25.

Veltman had impressed in the six matches previous to Saturday, registering the highest expected goal involvement (xGI) score of any Brighton defender over that period.

However, there were some concerns over his ability to sustain that output considering most of it had been achieved as a right wing-back.

After Dan Burn‘s (£4.2m) forced withdrawal against Southampton, Veltman moved to the left-hand side of a back-three, the same role he took up against Newcastle with his previously stricken colleague only fit enough for the bench. Central midfielder Jakub Moder (£5.0m) held down the left wing-back position on Saturday.

Despite less of a marauding role on Saturday, Veltman’s range of passing was still on offer, as he found Trossard with a searching forward ball, which the Belgian converted from distance with aplomb.

SEAGULLS SHUTOUT

Those who went for a different route into the Brighton defence still got exactly what they hoped for against Newcastle.

The Seagulls restricted their unadventurous visitors to very little, Ryan Fraser (£5.6m) striking the post just after half-time the only real scare of the evening.

It was Brighton’s first clean sheet since Gameweek 24 although, as already explained, it was not much of a surprise considering Newcastle had blanked twice in their previous four matches.

Meanwhile, after failing to register a shot on target in the reverse fixture back in Gameweek 2, Steve Bruce’s men failed to register a single accurate effort in Blank Gameweek 29 too.

While very few teams will present as easy an opportunity for a clean sheet as Newcastle moving forward, there are further opportunities to start Brighton defenders in the coming weeks.

Trips to Manchester United and Chelsea in Gameweeks 30 and 32 respectively are particularly off-putting but between Gameweeks 31 and 34, the Seagulls face Everton (home), Sheffield United (away) and Leeds (home).

The Gameweek 33 trip to Bramall Lane bears the most obvious appeal considering the Blades have scored the fewest goals of any Premier League team this season (16).

Everton and Leeds arguably offer more potential for Lewis Dunk (£5.0m) than other members of the Brighton defence.

Over the last six matches, they both sit inside the bottom-three for chances conceded from set plays while John Stones (£5.3m) is the only FPL defender with more goals since Gameweek 17 (four) than Dunk (three).

WIN YOUR SPURS

Owners of Tottenham Hotspur assets will have particularly enjoyed Newcastle’s performance against Brighton.

In a season with little to celebrate, the fact that this was one of their worst Premier League performances of 2020/21 is significant indeed.

After keeping things tight against Wolves, West Brom and Aston Villa, this was the second time in the last five Gameweeks that Newcastle conceded three goals.

In their last eight Premier League outings, the Magpies have shipped at least two goals on five occasions.

Considering Spurs have just 11 goals in their past 12 Premier League away games, Newcastle’s poor form should encourage anyone currently in possession of Harry Kane (£11.5m), Gareth Bale (£9.6m) and Son Heung-min (£9.5m).

Bruce will likely have to field a side without Isaac Hayden (£4.6m) too, who was stretchered off with a potentially serious knee injury in the first half against Brighton.

“I’m sure he’ll have scans. It doesn’t look good at the moment. He’s got a knee injury. How bad, I’m not so sure. He’ll obviously have scans over the next 24, 48 hours and I hope it’s not too bad.” – Steve Bruce

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (3-5-2): R Sánchez; Veltman, Dunk, White; Moder (Pröpper 89′), Trossard (Mac Allister 79′), Lallana, Bissouma, Groß; Maupay, Welbeck (Zeqiri 83′).

Newcastle United XI (4-2-3-1): Dúbravka; Dummett, Clark, Lascelles, Manquillo; Hayden (Hendrick 45+2′), Shelvey; Fraser, Willock (Murphy 62′), Almirón (S Longstaff 76′); Joelinton.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Bamford injury latest ahead of Leeds’ approaching fixture-swing
How the top 10k FPL managers set their teams up for Blank Gameweek 29

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

147 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    Always felt like the Brighton game would be the difference maker this weekend.
    Congrats to those who owned both Trossard and Veltman (not me)

    Open Controls
    1. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      I went for Bale and Dunk over those two. Just couldn’t stomach having 11.0m itb.

      That’ll show me 😆

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Bale could go massive I think, 15+

        Open Controls
        1. Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          You really think so? I went out of fear but no Son creating and Bale certainly didn’t look like getting a 15+ pter during the week!

          Open Controls
        2. Guru Mediation
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          1 point subbed at 55 mins

          Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes, and well done that guy who was brave enough to captain Maupay. 8 is a pretty decent score, probably better than some of the other popular captain choices and more than I would have predicted

      Open Controls
    3. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Just Dunk for me but nice to at least cover the clean sheet points.

      Can’t help but think Lamptey would have mega hauled this week

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        I wanted to bring in trossard this week but since I’m wc31 I looked at it over 2 games and went Auba lingers instead. We shall see

        Open Controls
  2. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 1 Year
    42 mins ago

    This is NOT a low-scoring GW

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I never understood why people were saying it would be low scoring. You can see from those Friday night world best scores that if you get the right players you can get big scores. And there were some obvious points to be had.

      Open Controls
  3. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Looks like it was a good week for the FH after all

    Open Controls
  4. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    41 mins ago

    Thank you Lionel Trossard

    Open Controls
  5. xtina
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Trossard chillin' on by bench

    Open Controls
    1. Kryptonite666
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      FH ? How can you have Trossard on your bench for this gameweek.

      Open Controls
      1. xtina
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Yep FH! Started Bale, Auba, Lingard, Raphina, Kane, Bam, Antonio instead.

        Trossard 1st sub...

        Open Controls
  6. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Worth playing BB in GW30 with the following?

    Martinez

    Rudiger, Maguire, Dallas

    Bruno, Gundogan, Raphinha, Odegaard

    Kane, DCL, Watkins

    Subs: Pope, Stones, Cancelo, Soucek

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      I would think so. It's a good squad with good matches and I think there's going to be a lot of uncertainty in future weeks which will make getting 15 players out really tricky. I'm going to cut down to two City to reduce the risk of benchings and maybe get a better match (I don't think City will find Leicester away an easy match) so thinking Cancelo to Azpi.

      Open Controls
      1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate. I'm thinking it could be the best time to play with my City defs (used my FT on White > Rudiger) after Laporte + Walker started in the cup earlier. I am definitely going to build to 2 if not 3 Chelsea defs.

        Open Controls
  7. Dirty Harry
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Score check? How we travelling?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      27 from 4 (Bamford, Raphinha, Dunk & Dallas)

      Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      33... 6 including captain left

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      21.
      Coufal, Lingard, Martinez, Moura, Kane(C) to go.

      Open Controls
    4. F_Ivanovic
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      37 from 6. Triple Brighton defence on the FH definitely worked out! Had I not gone FH, I probably wouldn't have even had a single Brighton defender given I have no WC left.

      Open Controls
    5. Guru Mediation
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      36 (-4) with 5 left to play. 6 if Son makes it

      Open Controls
    6. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      45 from 6. FH def worked with Son prob not playing and Maja only making 45 minutes, it would've been lots of hits to get a decent 11. Hoping the Odegaard (c) punt works out and that Auba and Laca get minutes

      Open Controls
    7. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      30(-4) from 4

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        6 including Kane (c) left

        Open Controls
    8. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      32 (-4) 5 plus Son left to play

      Open Controls
    9. Firmino
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      43(-4) from 5. Kane, Son, Watkins, Targett and Martinez left to play.

      Open Controls
    10. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      25 mins ago

      47 including Dunk (c).
      Only Kane, Lingard, Marti and Cresswell to go - Villa clean sheet will decide my gw.

      OR 485, up from 1,405.

      Open Controls
    11. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      22 (-4) with (K)ane Bale Coufal Son* Watkins to go.

      Open Controls
    12. sovietrockettes
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      53 (-4) from 4......Trossard(c), Dunk, Bamford, Raphinha.......best start to a GW maybe ever!

      Open Controls
    13. LSK
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      43 with 6 left (FH)

      Open Controls
    14. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      33 from 5. 4 including (C) to play.
      Only Dallas blanked which is nice.

      Open Controls
  8. Fiona B
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Can anyone explain what is going on this season. I have Dunk as my only player tonight and I am losing 3-4,000 places (I'm in the top 100K)?!!!!?!?!? Veltman and Trossard aren't that highly owned surely!

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Depends on EO at your OR.

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      70%-ish EO for collective DEFs GK and Trossard 12%

      Open Controls
    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Veltman 20% and Trossard 11% in top 10k. Maupay the big differential

      Open Controls
  9. Firmino
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Fellow Dunk captainers happy?

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      Yep. Logic was thinking a Brighton CS would be more likely than Spurs (or any specific player) scoring. At least half way there now.
      Any above 6 was gravy.

      Open Controls
      1. HellasLEAF
        • 11 Years
        just now

        My only regret was that I didn't captain Veltman. It was between the 2. Content with Dunk C and I rarely if ever captain a defender.

        Initially was on Bamford actually but couldn't rely on minutes even though indications were that he would start.

        Open Controls
  10. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    I only watched first half and Newcastle offered nothing going forward to test his defending but Moder brings a lot more to Brighton attack than Burn did when I saw them the last few weeks. Not a good FPL mid pick but improved Brighton on the night.

    Open Controls
  11. HellasLEAF
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Went triple Brighton: Veltman, Dunk, Sanchez.

    It was the most predictable fixture of the GW imo. Loves it!!

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yep did the same 3 though I wish I had trossard instead of Sanchez

      Still happz tho

      Open Controls
  12. Kryptonite666
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Regret not using the FH. Got carried away by the noise that there would be better times to use it. Anyone in the same boat ?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No FH left. You don't know until you use the FH if a later FH is a good choice or not.

      Open Controls
  13. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    What GW does the Fa Cup semi finals fall on?

    Need to start moving away from triple city

    Open Controls
  14. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Have Martinez and Button as keepers and 2.6m in bank. Thinking BB in GW30 and WC after to a decent 11 and work through SBGW33. Mendy seems the standout second keeper for 30?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mendy seems the best candidate for your strategy given Mendy & Martinez rotate decently after GW30 too (although if Chelsea never concede, annoying haha).

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers. I'll prob sell Mendy in WC and get likes of Rudiger.

        Open Controls
    2. LSK
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah, get Mendy for sure.

      Open Controls
  15. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Evening dead zone

    If you had BB WC and FH left when would you play them?

    Open Controls
    1. mr messi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Probably would have played fh this week!

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends how you're fixed going into GW30. FH could be nice in GW38. No big blank gameweek before that.

      Open Controls
  16. Athletico Underachieving
      7 mins ago

      Alll triple BHA def aren’t we

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        just now

        No. Spreading the love. Not working great though.

        Open Controls
    • JJeyy
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dare to dream.

      Goal - ANTONIO
      Assist - CRESSWELL

      West Ham 1-0 Arsenal (65 mins)

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.