The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

We’ve reached the last-32 stage in our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup after the latest rounds of both competitions played out in Gameweek 30.

There are £300-worth of prizes up for grabs in each tournament, with the Gameweek 35 finale drawing ever closer.

FFS OPEN CUP

The results from the fifth round of our FFS Open Cup can be viewed here.

The draw for the sixth round of our FFS Open Cup can be viewed here.

The two highest-ranked managers of round five bowed out of the competition.

The Fighting Cock sits at an impressive 626th in the world but after squeaking through in a fourth-round tie-breaker thanks to his lofty rank, his run in this year’s tournament has come to an end.

stonerrocks was the victor over the high-flying Spurs fan, prevailing 63-52.

ZeleniMD sat just outside the top 1k going into Gameweek 30, meanwhile, but was edged out by ronaldez, who is now the lowest-ranked manager left in our FFS Open Cup following exits from Wulfrunian and the Chaser.

Six managers who currently lie in the top 10k have made it through to round six, with kenzo. – who sits in 3,357th place – boasting the best rank among them.

Goldtop73‘s Gameweek 30 score of 75 was the best of the fifth round, while pk all stars can consider himself the ‘unluckiest’ manager of the last 64 as he was defeated by RobinHuth despite racking up an impressive 69 points.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The results from the fourth round of our FFS Members Cup can be viewed here.

The full draw for the fifth round of our FFS Members Cup can be viewed here.

Mr. Rabbit had a super Gameweek 30, as his score of 74 was not only enough to beat G00Li0 but also the joint-best of the FFS Members Cup fourth round.

The cherry on the icing is that Mr. Rabbit is now the highest-ranked manager left in round five after climbing to 1,416th in the world.

Armaan.ag was the erstwhile highest flyer in this competition but despite losing that tag, he still made it through to the last 32 after a 64-61 win over Whitty.

There was a hard-luck story involving KevIRL, whose commendable Gameweek 30 score of 71 was bettered by few other managers in the fourth round.

Unfortunately for him, opponent Mohd Rodzi – who next faces the aforementioned Mr. Rabbit – matched that score and progressed by virtue of having a better rank.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

FFS Open Cup

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 25

Round 1 – Gameweek 26

Round 2 – Gameweek 27

Round 3 – Gameweek 28

Round 4 – Gameweek 29

Round 5 – Gameweek 30

Round 6 – Gameweek 31

Round 7 – Gameweek 32

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

FFS Members Cup

The FFS Members Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 2 6

6 Round 1 – Gameweek 27

Round 2 – Gameweek 28

Round 3 – Gameweek 29

Round 4 – Gameweek 30

Round 5 – Gameweek 31

Round 6 – Gameweek 32

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Cup competitions are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

