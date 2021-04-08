329
FFS Cup April 8

The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

We’ve reached the last-32 stage in our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup after the latest rounds of both competitions played out in Gameweek 30.

There are £300-worth of prizes up for grabs in each tournament, with the Gameweek 35 finale drawing ever closer.

FFS OPEN CUP

The results from the fifth round of our FFS Open Cup can be viewed here.

The draw for the sixth round of our FFS Open Cup can be viewed here.

The two highest-ranked managers of round five bowed out of the competition.

The Fighting Cock sits at an impressive 626th in the world but after squeaking through in a fourth-round tie-breaker thanks to his lofty rank, his run in this year’s tournament has come to an end.

stonerrocks was the victor over the high-flying Spurs fan, prevailing 63-52.

ZeleniMD sat just outside the top 1k going into Gameweek 30, meanwhile, but was edged out by ronaldez, who is now the lowest-ranked manager left in our FFS Open Cup following exits from Wulfrunian and the Chaser.

Six managers who currently lie in the top 10k have made it through to round six, with kenzo. – who sits in 3,357th place – boasting the best rank among them.

Goldtop73‘s Gameweek 30 score of 75 was the best of the fifth round, while pk all stars can consider himself the ‘unluckiest’ manager of the last 64 as he was defeated by RobinHuth despite racking up an impressive 69 points.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The results from the fourth round of our FFS Members Cup can be viewed here.

The full draw for the fifth round of our FFS Members Cup can be viewed here.

Mr. Rabbit had a super Gameweek 30, as his score of 74 was not only enough to beat G00Li0 but also the joint-best of the FFS Members Cup fourth round.

The cherry on the icing is that Mr. Rabbit is now the highest-ranked manager left in round five after climbing to 1,416th in the world.

Armaan.ag was the erstwhile highest flyer in this competition but despite losing that tag, he still made it through to the last 32 after a 64-61 win over Whitty.

There was a hard-luck story involving KevIRL, whose commendable Gameweek 30 score of 71 was bettered by few other managers in the fourth round.

Unfortunately for him, opponent Mohd Rodzi – who next faces the aforementioned Mr. Rabbit – matched that score and progressed by virtue of having a better rank.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

FFS Open Cup

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 25
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 26
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 27
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 28
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 29
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 30
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 7 – Gameweek 32
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

FFS Members Cup

The FFS Members Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 26
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 27
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 28
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 29
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 30
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 32
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Cup competitions are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

  1. BinManJack
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    What do we think of this WC team? 0.7m ITB
    Leno
    Alonso Dias Digne
    KDB Son Jota Lingard
    Kane Iheanacho Laca

    Forster, Saiss, Phillips, Raphinha

    Open Controls
    1. 007 [RoboKlopp]
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      Not keen on Leno

      Open Controls
      1. b91jh
        • 3 Years
        29 mins ago

        Would prefer Salah over KDB

        Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      A fun one

      But anyone but Digne. Anyone. If you get Shaw you get equal attacking threat and much lower chances of binary scores. That should leave money itb to upgrade Raph if you want to

      Open Controls
  2. Vovhund
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    What's the best pairing?:

    A) Salah+Ihenacho
    B) Jota+Vardy
    C) Jota+Ihenacho

    Open Controls
  3. b91jh
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Is Son really a must-have for the dgw? All the popular alternatives have good fixtures...
    Bruno vs Burnley
    Salah, Jota vs Leeds
    Lingard vs Newc
    Neto vs SHU
    Maddison vs WBA

    Also consider 8-10m forwards, you got
    Vardy vs WBA
    Laca vs Fulham

    Open Controls
    1. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      going without myself

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      I think you have convinced yourself there. I have him so I am keeping on WC

      Open Controls
  4. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Best striker to accompany Kane and Ihenacho on WC?

    Currently leaning towards Wood... haven’t learned my lesson from when I had him earlier in the season ffs

    Open Controls
    1. b91jh
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Premium - Vardy
      Mid-price - Wood
      Cheap - Vydra
      Punt - Laca
      Fodder - Davis

      Open Controls
  5. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Is there any love for Lucas Moura as an option instead of Son for the double in 32?

    Tending to find I can't fit Son and Salah in without compromise, not a fan of yo-yoing them as it wastes transfers (on a WC now)

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Why can’t you fit Son and Salah? Both close to essential on WC this week

      Open Controls
  6. fplking14
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Is Fofana nailed even when Soyuncu comes back?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  7. Breezyy
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    I’m aware that it’s far fetched but thoughts? Thanks.

    GW31- Antonio Auba to Vardy Jota -4
    GW32 Bamford to Kelechi
    GW33 Stones Son to Bruno and Philips -4.

    Open Controls
  8. OptimusBlack
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Which is the best ?
    A - Play Antonio
    B- Play Gundo
    C- Antonio > DCL
    D- Antonio > Iheanacho
    E- Antonio > Wood
    C D E Cost -4 pts

    Open Controls
  9. b91jh
    • 3 Years
    54 mins ago

    What is your prediction on the Chilwell/Alonso rotation?
    1st leg Porto - Chilwell

    31 - Alonso
    2nd leg Porto - Chilwell
    FA Cup - Chilwell
    32 - Alonso
    33 - Alonso

    If it comes true Alonso could be a good WC pick.

    Open Controls
  10. BerryMaze
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    WC team. Any suggestions?

    Mendy Forster

    Rudiger Coady Phillips (Holding, Veltman)

    Bruno Sterling Lindgard Salah Jota

    Kane Iheanacho (Vydra)

    Open Controls
    1. b91jh
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Not a fan of Sterling. Could easily get a better defense by downgrading him.

      Open Controls
      1. BerryMaze
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        yes same. but sterling will start for sure and i am doubtful about gundo and KdB. i thought about Son. But man utd has very decent defence in the big games this year (with exception of their first encounter with Spurs at the beginning of the season). suggestions for any other mid?

        Open Controls
  11. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Better option for the next 3 gws?

    A. Salah vydra
    B. Jota Laca

    Open Controls
  12. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    So Antonio’s injury is worse than the first hamstring he pulled earlier in the season? Shocking news for WHU and Lingard from an fpl perspective.

    Lingard officially out of my WC team now.

    Open Controls
    1. Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Is that a question or confirmed?

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        32 mins ago

        https://twitter.com/timessport/status/1380119942666784770?s=21

        Open Controls
        1. Whazza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          :/

          Open Controls
      2. Whazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        31 mins ago

        Anyway Lingard should still do fine in his form and especially at his price. At least he didn't have this amazing connection with Antonio to combine for goals and assists, only assisted Antonio once I think and vice versa. Could mean they will have to rely more on Lingard now for goals + all the set pieces ofc

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          27 mins ago

          They don’t have a goal assist connection. Lingard thrives off having space. Antonio is able to occupy defenders and give Lingard this space. That’s why they work so well together, their styles compliment one another

          Open Controls
          1. Whazza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            22 mins ago

            Yeah, it's certainly not good for Lingard's fpl prospects.. Still think I'll have him WC and see how it goes. What I mean is this news is not enough for me to exlude him like for you

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              19 mins ago

              By no means an awful pick, but feel Someone like Neto could outscore him now with his fixtures

              Open Controls
              1. Whazza
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                12 mins ago

                Sure could.. Riskier pick though as Lingard will be highly owned by top players

                Open Controls
    2. Podorsky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Sauce?

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Check above

        Open Controls
    3. Breezyy
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      No Rice or Ogbonna for the minute either.

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        UCL hopes down the drain at the minute for them

        Open Controls
  13. Rasping Drive
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    ".. pk all stars can consider himself the ‘unluckiest’ manager of the last 64 as he was defeated by RobinHuth despite racking up an impressive 69 points.."

    Pah, not quite as unlucky as a manager that went out because of an injury time yellow card.

    Open Controls
  14. Zlatan F.C
      2 mins ago

      On a WC. Please rate my team out of 10.

      Also any suggestions for Antonio replacement?

      Mendy (Forster)
      Rudiger Dias Coady (Dawson Holding)
      Salah Jota Son Lingard Bruno
      Kane Iheanacho (Antonio)

      Open Controls
      1. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        7

        Downgrade Antonio and get Trent would be my recommendation.

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.