29
Scout Notes April 20

Alexander-Arnold offering FPL consistency ahead of appealing Liverpool fixtures

29 Comments
Share

Leeds 1-1 Liverpool

  • Goals: Diego Llorente (£4.4m) | Sadio Mané (£11.7m)
  • Assists: Jack Harrison (£5.4m) | Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m)
  • Bonus points: Alexander-Arnold x3, Llorente x2, Illan Meslier x1 (£4.7m)

FOLLOW THE TRENT

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) continues to command a significant place on the Fantasy Premier League radar after securing his third attacking return in as many matches.

The right-back produced his fifth assist of the campaign as Liverpool drew 1-1 with Leeds at Elland Road and was minutes away from a third successive double-digit haul before Diego Llorente (£4.4m) struck a late equaliser.

Despite losing the clean sheet, Alexander-Arnold still claimed all three bonus points and remains on a fantastic run of Fantasy points.

Between Double Gameweek 26 and 32, the premium defender has scored a total of 52, working out at 7.4 points per match.

The fact that Sadio Mané (£11.8m) scored his first league goal since January, and only his fourth since October, should also be of encouragement to Alexander-Arnold owners and any potential suitors.

Not including Fantasy assists, eight of his Premier League assists have been for the Senegalese international, at least three more than he has provided for any other player. If Mané can get back to his best form, Alexander-Arnold should benefit too. 

And, of course, Liverpool’s fixtures continue to offer plenty of appeal with Newcastle (home), Southampton (home), West Bromwich Albion (away), Burnley (away) and Crystal Palace (home) five of their remaining six opponents this season.

75% of Mané’s league goals this season have come away from home (six of eight), with three of Liverpool’s next five matches set to take place on the road.

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM

Still, it must be said that Liverpool’s ability to capitalise on their upcoming appealing fixtures might be something Fantasy onlookers may have some concerns about.

The Reds are one of six teams who have signed up to the newly-formed European Super League, a move which has been met with criticism in the football world.

Consequently, the build-up to Liverpool’s Double Gameweek 32 meeting with Leeds featured a somewhat unique dynamic for their players and manager, with protests outside Elland Road and challenging questions from the media. 

What impact these scenarios will have on Liverpool on a longer-term basis remains to be seen, of course, but it is worth highlighting that the managers and players of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are likely to face something similar in the coming days – while representatives of the other 14 Premier League clubs are expected to be under much less scrutiny.

“Obviously, I heard first time about it yesterday. I was trying to prepare a very difficult game against Leeds United. We got some informations, not a lot, to be honest. Most of the things you can read in the newspaper. It’s a tough one. People are not happy, I can understand that. I cannot say more because we were not involved in any processes. Not me, or players. We will have to wait how it develops.” – Jurgen Klopp, speaking pre-match

“The boys didn’t do anything wrong. I want to make sure everyone understands that.” – Jurgen Klopp, speaking pre-match

“This morning I had a short meeting and told the boys the things I know, which is not a lot and then we just try to focus on the game, which we will do.” – Jurgen Klopp, speaking pre-match

“I heard already there are warm-up shirts or whatever. We will not wear them because we cannot. But if somebody thinks he has to remind us you have to earn to go to the Champions League, that’s a real joke. It makes me angry. If it was a Leeds idea, thank you very much. Nobody has to remind us, maybe they should remind themselves.” – Jurgen Klopp, speaking pre-match

“(We played) very good. I was not in doubt about that.” – Jurgen Klopp, speaking post-match

“I just don’t think it’s right (to ask Liverpool players to wear shirts protesting the European Super League). Everybody knows what is the idea behind it. I don’t think we deserved that, as a team to bring us into these kinds of situations. In this specific moment, we cannot blame the team. I take the criticism for everything if we don’t play well, we feel responsible and the players do the same. But for this (the European Super League), we have nothing to do with it, to be honest. The supporters were shouting at us. People forget that we are people as well.” – Jurgen Klopp, speaking post-match

LINE-UP LESSONS

Salah benched as Matip returns for Liverpool's Palace visit

There were a number of key pieces of team news from Liverpool’s 1-1 draw, including a frustrating development for owners of budget defender Nathaniel Phillips (£4.1m).

The centre-back missed out on the game with a minor hamstring injury, with Fabinho (£5.4m) called into defence to play alongside Ozan Kabak (£5.0m) for only the second time in the Premier League.

The last time they featured together was against Chelsea, meaning they are yet to keep a clean sheet as a centre-back pairing thus far.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) found himself among the Liverpool substitutes on Monday night after a run of 12 back-to-back Premier League starts.

While that restricted him to a one-point cameo, the Egyptian is now, of course, more likely to start the Blank Gameweek 33 meeting with Newcastle and, in producing two shots at Elland Road, became the second player to record 100 attempts on goal in the Premier League this season (101 in total), after Harry Kane (£11.8m), currently on 117.

Leeds midfielder Raphinha (£5.5m) also missed out with the knock he sustained at Manchester City. According to Marcelo Bielsa, he is still in the process of recovering ahead of a Blank Gameweek 33 encounter with Manchester United.

“He is in the process of recovery. We will have to continue evaluating him on a daily basis.” – Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Alioski (Klich 79′), Llorente, Struijk, Ayling; K Phillips; Costa (Poveda-Ocampo 67′), Roberts (Hernández 86′), Dallas, Harrison; Bamford.

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, Kabak, Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold; Thiago, Wijnaldum, Milner; Mané (Salah 71′), Firmino, Jota (Oxlade-Chamberlain 81′).

Double Gameweek 32 so far…

Five FPL blanks in seven for Bruno as Greenwood’s fine late-season form continues

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

29 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Pep presser happening now

    Open Controls
    1. Forza Papac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      "Honestly we are not the right people to answer these questions. The presidents can talk more clearly. It's a little bit uncomfortable because we don't have all the information."

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        31 mins ago

        He’s just said ... “it’s not sport” ... regards ESL ... so at least he has made that clear that he is against such a ‘closed shop’ farce where competition is irrelevant ... like 99% of people.

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Gary Neville seemed optimistic that City will be the first PL club to pull out. Their owners aren't stuck for a few quid.

          Open Controls
  2. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Any ideas here?
    Stones-> TAA would mean I need to find 2 million elsewhere.
    Bruno/ Son out potentially.. Son has some great fixtures coming tho.

    Martinez.
    Shaw, Rudiger, Burn, Dallas.
    Jota, Salah, Bruno, Lingard.
    Iheanacho (c), Watkins.
    Steer, Stones, Kane, Son.
    0ft, 0.4m ITB, No more chips.

    Open Controls
  3. Muscout
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    Any further news on Kane and Ling injuries?

    Open Controls
  4. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Sterling and Struijk to Trent and Greenwood(-4) gives me this. Thoughts?

    Martinez
    Trent • Azpi • Shaw • White
    Salah(C) • Jota • Greenwood • Lingard
    Iheanacho • Bamford
    (3.9 / Kane / Son / Dawson)

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Like that.

      Open Controls
    2. Keeptrying
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Go for it!

      Open Controls
  5. sirmorbach
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    A quick help here, friends, please? 2 ft

    Mendy / Forster
    TAA / Dias* / Coufal / Rüdiger /  Holding
    Salah / Bruno / Son* / Gündogan* / Lingard
    Kane* / Wood /  Iheanacho

    A. Son out -> Greenwood/Maddison/Mount/Jota in (who?), hold one ft
    B. Son, Gündo out -> Two of Greenwood/Maddison/Mount/Jota in (who?)
    C. Son, Kane out -> Greenwood (or Mount, or Jota), Vardy in
    D. Something else?

    Leaning towards B with Greenwood and Maddison..

    Open Controls
  6. CrouchDown
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Has Mason said anything about Kane in his presser?

    Open Controls
    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      He’s not that old is he

      Open Controls
  7. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Zidane bottled it.

    "That's a question for the president, I'm just here to talk about tomorrow's game, and the rest of the season in La Liga and Champions. The rest is not my job."

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      All of them are saying the same

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Compare and contrast with Pep

      “Sport is not a sport when the relation between the effort and reward don’t exist. It’s not a sport when it doesn’t matter if you lose. It’s not fair if teams fight at the top and cannot qualify”.”

      Open Controls
  8. 2EyedTurk
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Calling it "double gameweek 32" all the time seems odd considering only Spurs have a double. Any reason why it's done? Or have I answered my own question?! Seems pretty pointless really

    Open Controls
    1. Kannbury
        14 mins ago

        It's like when they call it a blank gameweek when about 4 teams aren't playing, there are still games on!

        Open Controls
        1. 2EyedTurk
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Exactly. I think it's fine talking about Double Gameweek when Spurs are mentioned but don't see the point here with Liverpool.

          Open Controls
      • Black Knights
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        It's a gameweek that includes a team playing twice, i guess. Just as simple as that.

        Open Controls
    2. CrouchDown
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      "Ryan Mason says he does not know whether Harry Kane will be fit for the Carabao Cup final. He has not trained today and Mason cannot offer a timescale on his return"

      Open Controls
    3. Kannbury
        13 mins ago

        TAA quietly racking up the points recently 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          4x max 3 BPS in a row

          Open Controls
      • Black Knights
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Mason when asked if Kane will be fit: 'Not sure. He didn't train today. Taking it day by day. Not sure about the weekend yet.'

        Doesn't sounds great for tomorrow.

        Open Controls
        1. Brehmeren
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Certainly out for tomorrow

          Open Controls
          1. Black Knights
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Will have to be satisfied with a semi-reasonable TC for a change. Could've been a whopper though.

            Open Controls
        2. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Not a chance of him playing tomorrow.

          Open Controls
          1. SINGH
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Not necessarily. He could train in the morning session and appear for 60 mins.

            Open Controls
      • SCOUT PICKS CHAMPION LOTTERY - GAMEWEEK 33
        andy85wsm
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        We're looking for a new Community Champion for Gameweek 33.

        Think you have the eye to pick the differentials and form a winning team vs the Scout Picks? We need a Community Champion to represent us vs the Scout Picks for Gameweek 33.

        The Community Champion picks a team including a captain to go up against the Scout Picks, within a budget of 83m and in a playable FPL formation. Whichever Gameweek champion beats the Scout’s team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher!

        If you're interested in applying, email us at support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk with your FFS username and FPL Team ID.

        The Champion will be picked by Thursday evening, so make sure to enter by then! The Champion then has until 12pm Thursday to send in their team.

        Good luck

        Open Controls
      • pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not quite as clear cut as the Germans but PSG are ruling themselves out.

        Goodbye ESL.

        Here's the new edition of the Anglo Italian Cup with some Spanish interest.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.