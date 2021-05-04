How the Scout Network are making the most of Double Gameweek 35

With Gameweek 34 throwing up an unexpected blank for Manchester United and Liverpool, many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be looking to make the most of the upcoming Double Gameweek in order to recoup lost points.

We asked the Scout Network for their thoughts on Double Gameweek 35 and how they are planning to maximise their potential points returns.

This is when those who still have their Free Hit chip will be hoping to make nice rank gains as it’s tricky to go heavy on doubling players in Gameweek 35 and still cover the blank fixtures in Gameweek 36 as those who play in both Gameweek’s aren’t overly attractive from an FPL perspective. The decision on when the Manchester United v Liverpool fixture is played will also make a big difference as Liverpool could be a team to go heavy on if they double and then don’t blank. I already own Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) and Diogo Jota (£7.0m), which for their combined price is probably the best Anfield trio, although some might prefer to double up in defence if Liverpool find themselves with an immediate Double Gameweek. El Statto

Having played my wildcard in Gameweek 33, I am all set to play my final chip, the Bench Boost, in GW35. Manchester United assets look essential. I’ve tripled up on Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m), Luke Shaw (£5.4m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.1m) and, despite their Gameweek 34 postponement and what could still be a blank in Gameweek 36, it makes sense to hold them. Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins (£6.5m) also looks key, given that Villa do not blank in Gameweek 36. The same goes for Everton’s Lucas Digne (£6.1m) if you have the available budget.



All in all, I will be going all-out to field as many players with two fixtures as possible in my Gameweek 35 Bench Boost, even if this means struggling to field a full eleven in Gameweek 36 without excessive hits. FF Titan

En Bendito Fantasy pensamos que esta doble jornada puede ser la última oportunidad para escalar posiciones en rankings grandes. Hemos pensado en 3 equipos con jugadores interesantes para la doble jornada.



Crystal Palace: No serán la mejor defensa pero tiene diferencial en ataque interesantes como Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) o Eberechi Eze (£5.8m); su doble jornada nos da para pensar en arriesgar con 1 de estos jugadores. La ventaja mayor es que juegan la Gameweek 36.



Everton: El equipo de Ancelotti dentro de sus irregularidades encontramos una solidez defensiva un poco extraña. Jugadores como Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) o Lucas Digne (£6.1m) pueden significar puntos de CS, por otro lado activos como James Rodriguez (£7.7m) o Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m) pueden dar esperanza de encontrar retornos ofensivos. Enfrentan a West Ham y Aston Villa, pero también participan en la Gameweek 36.



Manchester United: Los red devils esperan otra doble jornada tras la cancelación de su encuentro vs Liverpool y de momento si tienen un blank en Gameweek 35 lo que lo hace más difícil todavía. Recomendamos 1 o 2 jugadores máximo de este equipo. El principal hombre del United en estos momentos es Mason Greenwood (£7.1m), Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) ha perdido protagonismo en la premier pero encontró algo de forma en Europa y eso puede revivirlo. Enfrentan a Aston Villa que no tiene clean sheets desde la jornada 27 y LEI que está en buen momento. Bendito Fantasy

After a round to forget in Gameweek 34, we’re eager for a swift turnaround. The double fixtures in Gamweek 35 aren’t exactly mouth-watering, are they? However, we’re already heavily invested in Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester City, therefore we have a ‘double-heavy’ squad.



We’re cautious that this leaves us exposed in Blank Gameweek 36, so with that in mind we’re looking to transfer in players from teams who have a good double and also have solid fixtures for the blank. This brings Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m) to the forefront of our minds. Everton are far better away from home and have two away fixtures in the double, against West Ham United and then Aston Villa who have leaked plenty of goals recently. Coupled with Calvert-Lewin’s consistent goal scoring returns this season, the fixtures make him an obvious pick for us.



Southampton and Crystal Palace look like teams to target for those all-important differential picks. We like Danny Ings (£8.4m), although our three striker places are full. That brings James Ward-Prowse (£5.8m) and Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) to mind. Zaha has an FPL reputation as a ‘flat-track bully’, so his fixtures make him very tempting. Financial limitations might just force our hand, though, and Ward-Prowse’s value probably swings the deal! FPL Experiment

What’s happening in the Scout Network?

Last week Karam Tayser from Fantasy Chat joined FPLFamily‘s Sam on Scout the Gameweek. They discussed the Arabic language content on the Fantasy Football Scout website, which Karam helps to write, along with looking back on Gameweek 33 and ahead to Gameweek 34.

This week Sam will be joined by Adam, Nick and Greg from the FPL Experiment Podcast to look back on what ended up being Blank Gameweek 34 and ahead to Double Gameweek 35.

Bendito Fantasy – Estamos muy felices de nuestro crecimiento en redes esta temporada y continuamos con los 2 episodios semanales (bendito fantasy y benditos capitanes) que son transmitidos en vivo por YouTube y estan disponibles en formato de podcast en todas las plataformas.

Estamos preparando el cierre de temporada así como algunos contenidos para los meses sin FPL.

FF Titan – As UEFA Champions League Fantasy reaches its penultimate matchday (MD12) FF Titan have released another video in their series of differential picks for managers to make their final push for a higher overall rank.

El Statto – Over on Jumpers for Goalposts, El Statto has updated his free to use season planner to reflect the fixture changes, as well as releasing an article looking at how to plan for the Double and Blank Gameweeks.

