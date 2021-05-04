228
Scout Network May 4

How the Scout Network are making the most of Double Gameweek 35

228 Comments
With Gameweek 34 throwing up an unexpected blank for Manchester United and Liverpool, many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be looking to make the most of the upcoming Double Gameweek in order to recoup lost points.

We asked the Scout Network for their thoughts on Double Gameweek 35 and how they are planning to maximise their potential points returns.

El Statto

Liverpool's front four toil at Anfield as Newcastle assets creep onto FPL radar

This is when those who still have their Free Hit chip will be hoping to make nice rank gains as it’s tricky to go heavy on doubling players in Gameweek 35 and still cover the blank fixtures in Gameweek 36 as those who play in both Gameweek’s aren’t overly attractive from an FPL perspective.

The decision on when the Manchester United v Liverpool fixture is played will also make a big difference as Liverpool could be a team to go heavy on if they double and then don’t blank. I already own Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) and Diogo Jota (£7.0m), which for their combined price is probably the best Anfield trio, although some might prefer to double up in defence if Liverpool find themselves with an immediate Double Gameweek.

El Statto

FF Titan

Having played my wildcard in Gameweek 33, I am all set to play my final chip, the Bench Boost, in GW35. 

Manchester United assets look essential. I’ve tripled up on Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m), Luke Shaw (£5.4m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.1m) and, despite their Gameweek 34 postponement and what could still be a blank in Gameweek 36, it makes sense to hold them.

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins (£6.5m) also looks key, given that Villa do not blank in Gameweek 36. The same goes for Everton’s Lucas Digne (£6.1m) if you have the available budget.

All in all, I will be going all-out to field as many players with two fixtures as possible in my Gameweek 35 Bench Boost, even if this means struggling to field a full eleven in Gameweek 36 without excessive hits.

FF Titan

Bendito Fantasy

Double Gameweek 26 Scout Picks built on Man City and Everton assets

En Bendito Fantasy pensamos que esta doble jornada puede ser la última oportunidad para escalar posiciones en rankings grandes. Hemos pensado en 3 equipos con jugadores interesantes para la doble jornada.

Crystal Palace: No serán la mejor defensa pero tiene diferencial en ataque interesantes como Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) o Eberechi Eze (£5.8m); su doble jornada nos da para pensar en arriesgar con 1 de estos jugadores. La ventaja mayor es que juegan la Gameweek 36.

Everton: El equipo de Ancelotti dentro de sus irregularidades encontramos una solidez defensiva un poco extraña. Jugadores como Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) o Lucas Digne (£6.1m) pueden significar puntos de CS, por otro lado activos como James Rodriguez (£7.7m) o Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m) pueden dar esperanza de encontrar retornos ofensivos. Enfrentan a West Ham y Aston Villa, pero también participan en la Gameweek 36.

Manchester United: Los red devils esperan otra doble jornada tras la cancelación de su encuentro vs Liverpool y de momento si tienen un blank en Gameweek 35 lo que lo hace más difícil todavía. Recomendamos 1 o 2 jugadores máximo de este equipo. El principal hombre del United en estos momentos es Mason Greenwood (£7.1m), Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) ha perdido protagonismo en la premier pero encontró algo de forma en Europa y eso puede revivirlo. Enfrentan a Aston Villa que no tiene clean sheets desde la jornada 27 y LEI que está en buen momento.

Bendito Fantasy

FPL Experiment

After a round to forget in Gameweek 34, we’re eager for a swift turnaround. The double fixtures in Gamweek 35 aren’t exactly mouth-watering, are they? However, we’re already heavily invested in Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester City, therefore we have a ‘double-heavy’ squad. 

We’re cautious that this leaves us exposed in Blank Gameweek 36, so with that in mind we’re looking to transfer in players from teams who have a good double and also have solid fixtures for the blank. This brings Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m) to the forefront of our minds. Everton are far better away from home and have two away fixtures in the double, against West Ham United and then Aston Villa who have leaked plenty of goals recently. Coupled with Calvert-Lewin’s consistent goal scoring returns this season, the fixtures make him an obvious pick for us. 

Southampton and Crystal Palace look like teams to target for those all-important differential picks. We like Danny Ings (£8.4m), although our three striker places are full. That brings James Ward-Prowse (£5.8m) and Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) to mind. Zaha has an FPL reputation as a ‘flat-track bully’, so his fixtures make him very tempting. Financial limitations might just force our hand, though, and Ward-Prowse’s value probably swings the deal! 

FPL Experiment

What’s happening in the Scout Network?

Scout Network: Thinking ahead to the blank and double Gameweek in 18 and 19

Last week Karam Tayser from Fantasy Chat joined FPLFamily‘s Sam on Scout the Gameweek. They discussed the Arabic language content on the Fantasy Football Scout website, which Karam helps to write, along with looking back on Gameweek 33 and ahead to Gameweek 34.

This week Sam will be joined by Adam, Nick and Greg from the FPL Experiment Podcast to look back on what ended up being Blank Gameweek 34 and ahead to Double Gameweek 35.

Bendito Fantasy – Estamos muy felices de nuestro crecimiento en redes esta temporada y continuamos con los 2 episodios semanales (bendito fantasy y benditos capitanes) que son transmitidos en vivo por YouTube y estan disponibles en formato de podcast en todas las plataformas.
Estamos preparando el cierre de temporada así como algunos contenidos para los meses sin FPL.

FF Titan – As UEFA Champions League Fantasy reaches its penultimate matchday (MD12) FF Titan have released another video in their series of differential picks for managers to make their final push for a higher overall rank.

El Statto – Over on Jumpers for Goalposts, El Statto has updated his free to use season planner to reflect the fixture changes, as well as releasing an article looking at how to plan for the Double and Blank Gameweeks.

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 35

  1. Qaiss
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Just remember Roy Keane said that this team wouldn’t win the league in mid-December

    Open Controls
    1. Milkman Bruno
        55 mins ago

        Classic Keano

        Open Controls
      • Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        53 mins ago

        The heart wants what it wants.

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          50 mins ago

          He’s not as biased as others

          Open Controls
      • WE GO FOR IT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        49 mins ago

        They drew with West Brom at home in December. At that point, noone thought they would win the league.

        Open Controls
      • A Kun & Mateta
        • 7 Years
        44 mins ago

        Strange season, the squad strengths of City and Chelsea making a difference. CL final will be very interesting. Can see Werner getting the winner.

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          41 mins ago

          Madrid will sneak into the final somehow

          Open Controls
      • Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        36 mins ago

        To be fair they were pretty poor up until that time. Once they made the tactical switch things rapidly changed.

        Pep went back to basics with the two wide players high and wide, with everyone else coming central, including the fullbacks and the 9. Less movement and switching of positions, just kept it simple.

        City's best season was when they had Sane and Sterling holding the width, with Delph and Walker coming inside, and he's finally gone back to this system again. They look exquisite again.

        Pep explains it a bit here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oeH66Ny2vKQ

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          33 mins ago

          Agree. They were quietly getting results in December, Dias has been insane. Then they wiped the floor with Chelsea and from then on looked heavy favourites.

          Open Controls
      • FPL Notebook (John)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        That's been one of the most challenging things for us Fantasy managers this season. City were pretty average for the first 12 gameweeks, and then a switch was flicked and then they were insane!

        Open Controls
    2. Flynny
      • 6 Years
      59 mins ago

      Evening.....2fts. 0 cash

      Thoughts on son and vardy to Bruno (c) and dcl? Thanks

      Mendy (forster)
      Taa shaw konsa (Dawson holding)
      Salah son jota greenwood (lingard)
      Kane vardy nacho

      Open Controls
      1. Third Eye Vision
        • 8 Years
        38 mins ago

        Nah.

        Open Controls
      2. Qaiss
        • 5 Years
        37 mins ago

        Yeah those are good moves.. are you benching Lingard this week?

        Open Controls
      3. Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        37 mins ago

        Thinking of doing the same moves but for a -4. I don't have much hope in Vardy and DCL has Sheffield Utd and Wolves following the double.

        Open Controls
      4. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I’d captain Salah over Bruno if the double is as expected

        Open Controls
    3. Daghe Munegu
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Will bb and have 2 ft. Any ideas Guys please?

      Was thinking of Leno Rudiger Vardy Vydra out to Guaita Digne DCL Watkins -8

      Leno Forster
      TAA Shaw Rudiger Holding Castagne
      Salah Bruno Son Greenwood Jota
      Vardy Vydra Nacho

      Open Controls
      1. jimmyharte
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        -8 is pointless if your bench boosting just counter productive

        Open Controls
        1. Daghe Munegu
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Don't you think the ones I want to bring in will score 8pts more than the ones I want to sell?

          Open Controls
      2. DRIZ ✅
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        good moves i would for -8

        Open Controls
    4. Slitherene
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      Is this team Bench Boostable?

      Sanchez | Areola
      TAA Shaw Phillips
      Salah Son Lingard Pereira
      Kane Vardy Iheanacho
      ¦ Saka Coady Lowton

      1 FT, 1.5 ITB

      Thinking of Coady -> Digne.
      Should I be taking a hit as well?

      Open Controls
      1. DRIZ ✅
        • 9 Years
        just now

        7/10 g2g

        Open Controls
    5. DAKINER
        47 mins ago

        First season FPL. Good chance to move up my ML, as I'm the only near rival with a chip left (Free Hit). Not sure when would be smartest time to use it?
        1. DGW35 -- try to get as close as possible to 22 games?
        2. BGW36 -- try to get as close as possible to 11 games?
        3. GW38 -- when we know exactly which teams/players still have something to play for?

        Current team (1FT, 1.0 ITB):
        Martinez (Fabri)
        Cancelo Dallas Castagne Semedo Phillips
        Bruno Mane Lingard Jota Gundogan
        Kane Nacho Watkins
        *currently could do 16g for DGW35 (and maybe 19 if LIV-WBA)
        *currently could do 11g for BGW36 (pending rotation). Thanks!

        Open Controls
        1. Big Ping
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          I'd be inclined to FH in 38, your team should do fine in the doubles as it is.

          Open Controls
      • Brunsvigeren
        • 5 Years
        43 mins ago

        Been off a few days, any news on Liverpool double this gameweek?
        Sorry if it has already been posted

        Open Controls
      • aleksios
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        42 mins ago

        BB this week.Which is best?
        1ft 1.4itb.

        --Leno--Forster
        --TAA--Veltman--Holgate--Azpi--Fofana
        --Salah--Bruno--Lingard--Jota--Gundo
        --Kane--Wood--Nacho.

        a) Gundo to JWP/Eze.
        b) Forster to McCarthy/Guaita.
        c) Both for a hit.

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
        1. Bagheri Arce
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          35 mins ago

          Not B..... Forster to play both games according to Hassenhuttl

          Open Controls
          1. Balls of Steel
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Hmmm so Forster gets the Liverpool and Crystal Palace games! Interesting...

            Open Controls
        2. DRIZ ✅
          • 9 Years
          20 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. DARE TO BISCAN
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Can you afford
          Gundo > Zaha?

          Open Controls
      • Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        Quality pod with Az and Mark where they dive into FFS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKZDIpDFePs

        People should watch this if they are questioning the motives of this site

        Open Controls
        1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Might watch later. The site is what it is now, I think it was a natural progression.
          Old timers just miss the old days when life was simpler and the community was smaller and more together. People actually knew each other. That's what people miss

          Open Controls
          1. Scholes Out Forever
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            yeah agreed. The whole concept of the internet kind of makes that impossible though. Just happy that there is a platform out there at all that has this type of content and forum

            Open Controls
          2. Qaiss
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I don’t think you can deny that this place is better than Twitter for example though.

            At least here there is very limited bullying and abuse compared with social media.

            Open Controls
        2. FPL Notebook (John)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Fantastic podcast. That's the Mark we all know and love

          Open Controls
      • cigan
        • 2 Years
        27 mins ago

        Those with both WC and FH, what's your strategy?

        I've got 2 FTs + WC + FH and I'm thinking about taking a hit now (would give me 8dgwers as things stand), FH the blank and WC in 37 to get the best possible team for the last 2 fixtures

        Open Controls
      • Rog.
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        Most nailed Everton defender that’s not Digne?

        Open Controls
        1. DRIZ ✅
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Mina

          Open Controls
          1. Rog.
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Thanks mate, he only has one minute in the last 3 though?

            Holgate not a better option or even Coleman? Have a 5m budget so couldn’t do Mina anyway.

            Open Controls
      • It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        Azpi + Mendy > Digne + Guaita for a hit?

        Open Controls
        1. DRIZ ✅
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Would hold

          Open Controls
        2. Rog.
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I don’t live Guaita even with the fixtures

          Open Controls
      • Danstoke82
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Best West Ham defender?

        A) Cresswell
        B) Coufal

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
        1. stu92
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Coufal

          Open Controls
          1. Rog.
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            +1

            Open Controls
            1. Danstoke82
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Thanks guys

              Open Controls
      • fcsaltyballs
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Mendy
        TAA Shaw Rudiger
        Salah Son Fernandes Lingard Greenwood
        Kane Iheanacho

        Forster Vydra Holding Kilman

        2FT, 0.0itb

        1. Kilman Son Vydra >> Ward (or Christensen) JWP DCL (-4)
        2. Kilman Son Vydra >> Digne JWP Watkins (-4)
        3. Kilman Son >> Digne Zaha

        [BB DGW35]

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
        1. Rog.
          • 9 Years
          14 mins ago

          3 for me but if you go Soton I’d probably target che adams

          Open Controls
          1. fcsaltyballs
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I think Vydra needs to go though, single gameweek and place under threat ?!

            Open Controls
      • stu92
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        Thoughts? Probably depends on where Man Utd-Liverpool ends up going.

        Martinez (Leno)
        Coufal Digne Phillips (Rudiger Dunk)
        Salah Jota Bruno Lingard Son
        Kane Iheanacho (Vydra)

        A) Son & Phillips > Raphinha & TAA if Liverpool double in 35
        B) Son > Greenwood, then A following week if Liverpool double in 36

        Open Controls
      • JJeyy
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Not really a big fan of Everton's double fixtures but Sheffield and Wolves after make them an easier buy this week.

        Open Controls
      • CFC1990
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        Watkins or Antonio?

        Open Controls
        1. JJeyy
          • 5 Years
          just now

          wat

          Open Controls
      • jimmyharte
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Thinking of transferring Dallas to Ward for BB? Thoughts?

        Also is it worth taking a hit to bring in someone else? perhaps Zaha for Jota, if Lpool have a single.

        Open Controls
      • DARE TO BISCAN
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        In a quandary:

        Martinez
        TAA, Digne, Targett
        Salah, Son, Jota, Lingz
        Nacho, Kane, DCL
        (3.9, Gundo, Dallas, Aina)
        0.0 ITB 1FT

        a) Aina, Targett > Shaw, Mitchell
        b) Dallas, Gundo > Mitchell, Zaha
        c) Son, Gundo > Zaha, Greenwood
        d) Gundo > JWP

        Open Controls
      • Pablitto
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Vardy to DCL or Watkins

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.