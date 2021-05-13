Scoutcast Episode 378 – Best players for the season run-in

Joe and Seb are joined by 2016/17 Fantasy Premier League champion Ben Crabtree to look at the key issues facing FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 36.

There are just three Gameweeks left of this tricky, pandemic-hit campaign so each transfer and captaincy decision needs to be carefully planned around those remaining fixtures.

There is also the challenge of navigating Blank Gameweek 36, when Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester and Manchester United players miss out due to FA Cup scheduling.

Luckily, Joe and Seb are joined by former FPL winner Ben to look at the teams and players to spend those final, precious transfers on.

Our trio breaks down the season run-in into the top assets by position, with West Ham, Leeds, Liverpool and Everton assets dominating their chat.

Targeting relegated Sheffield United’s porous defence and blunt attack is another key theme to emerge.

For goalkeepers, there is plenty of advice for those like Joe, who have two non-playing shot-stoppers going into Gameweek 36. Is it worth a transfer to replace the likes of Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy (£5.2m)?

Leeds midfielder Stuart Dallas’s (£5.3m) out-of-position classification as a defender makes him a shrewd backline pick, while Manchester City’s midfield maestros could be worth investment despite the threat of rotation.

The Scoutcast crew’s chat about attackers will be of particular interest to those who have invested in Leicester marksmen Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.3m) and Jamie Vardy (£10.3m). The Foxes have a dire end-of-season fixture run, while there is a long queue of forwards ready to step in and help propel FPL managers up their mini-leagues.

Joe, Seb and Ben catch up on their progress in Gameweek 35, with fixtures still to play. Ben takes his turn to pick a differential and captaincy and transfer plans ahead of this Friday’s deadline are revealed.

There is also a virtual award ceremony on the show, with Joe showing off the incredible trophy he has won as the winner of children’s charity Barnardo’s FPL Challenge Cup this season. He also gives information about how to donate and support their work supporting and protecting young people.

This episode was aired live via YouTube on Wednesday 12 May. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

