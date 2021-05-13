254
Podcast May 13

Scoutcast Episode 378 – Best players for the season run-in

254 Comments
Joe and Seb are joined by 2016/17 Fantasy Premier League champion Ben Crabtree to look at the key issues facing FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 36.

There are just three Gameweeks left of this tricky, pandemic-hit campaign so each transfer and captaincy decision needs to be carefully planned around those remaining fixtures.

There is also the challenge of navigating Blank Gameweek 36, when Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester and Manchester United players miss out due to FA Cup scheduling.

Luckily, Joe and Seb are joined by former FPL winner Ben to look at the teams and players to spend those final, precious transfers on.

Our trio breaks down the season run-in into the top assets by position, with West Ham, Leeds, Liverpool and Everton assets dominating their chat.

Targeting relegated Sheffield United’s porous defence and blunt attack is another key theme to emerge.

For goalkeepers, there is plenty of advice for those like Joe, who have two non-playing shot-stoppers going into Gameweek 36. Is it worth a transfer to replace the likes of Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy (£5.2m)?

Leeds midfielder Stuart Dallas’s (£5.3m) out-of-position classification as a defender makes him a shrewd backline pick, while Manchester City’s midfield maestros could be worth investment despite the threat of rotation.

The Scoutcast crew’s chat about attackers will be of particular interest to those who have invested in Leicester marksmen Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.3m) and Jamie Vardy (£10.3m). The Foxes have a dire end-of-season fixture run, while there is a long queue of forwards ready to step in and help propel FPL managers up their mini-leagues.

Joe, Seb and Ben catch up on their progress in Gameweek 35, with fixtures still to play. Ben takes his turn to pick a differential and captaincy and transfer plans ahead of this Friday’s deadline are revealed.

There is also a virtual award ceremony on the show, with Joe showing off the incredible trophy he has won as the winner of children’s charity Barnardo’s FPL Challenge Cup this season. He also gives information about how to donate and support their work supporting and protecting young people.

This episode was aired live via YouTube on Wednesday 12 May. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

The Complete Guide to FPL Blank Gameweek 36

254 Comments
  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Mendy + Nacho > Meslier + Antonio for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Kuzser
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  2. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    53 mins ago

    Already taking a -4 this week
    (Fofana Nacho -> Coufal Antonio)

    Is Mendy to Pickford worth another hit so I can field 10 players?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  3. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    A Bamford Antonio KDB
    B Kane Bamford/Antonio Mahrez/Bale

    Open Controls
    1. Kuzser
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      B for security of starts. KdB will play 2 games max if he’s fit for this week

      Open Controls
  4. Kuzser
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    Was set on using FH this week, but looked at my team and it doesn’t look that bad. So now I’m thinking about keeping FH for gw38.
    What do you think guys?
    1) FH now
    2) Nacho-> Antonio/ Bamford
    3) #2 and Bruno->Son/Bale for -4
    4) Bruno ESR -> Foden Son/Bale for -4

    Martinez
    Taa Dawson Digne Stones
    Salah Jota Lingard
    Dcl Kane

    Shaw, ESR, Bruno, Nacho

    Open Controls
    1. Touchwood
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't play it just for the sake of it.
      I played my FH last season in GW38. I was top of my MLs, and by the end of the GW I'd slipped to 2nd/3rd..
      To highlight my point, had I have not played my FH, my existing team would have kept me on top.

      Hindsight is 20 20, but my point is that if your team is well structured now, it will likely remain so with the remaining fixtures up to GW38 with a few small tweaks.

      Open Controls
    2. Bucket Man
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Would do A and free hit on final day. Although it can be slightly unpredictable team looks in good shape.

      Open Controls
  5. built_this_city
    • 3 Years
    51 mins ago

    United v Liverpool tonight is massive - genuinely looking forward to that game

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      If the supporters stay away. Them losing to hand it to the noisy neighbours would have angered them more.

      Open Controls
      1. built_this_city
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Will be a police presence today I think - need to hand out hefty fines to any trouble making fans tonight

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Agree. I think the authorities will be more prepared.

          Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Yep, wish it was early. Will only be able to watch Everton game.

      Open Controls
    3. Arteta
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Oh yeah! 4 players in this game and rooting for Liverpool.

      Open Controls
  6. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    49 mins ago

    Anyone tempted to sell Greenwood instead of Bruno?

    A. Greenwood >> Raphina
    B. Bruno >> Son

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Smash and grab with Greenwood I like it. Think Raph will outscore Son too

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Looks like Raphinha is not that sure of a starter for this GW after all. You might have to get rid of Bruno.

      Open Controls
  7. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Antonio vs Bamford is too close to call. Checked their individual stats, the team stats, home and away forms of the team, their individual home and away records. Performances against top/ bottom half teams. Nothing to separate them.

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      xGI per 90 over the last few weeks and over the season favours Antonio by quite a bit

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        That stat is good but then does not translate much into actual points. Players like Lingard are the prime example.

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          Lingard train is over. That overperformance was never sustainable and we are starting to see the law of probabilities balance out with his recent blanks

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            just now

            True.

            Open Controls
    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      Another thing favouring Antonio is that WHU have something to play for and will push hard for top 4

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 2 Years
        43 mins ago

        Bielsa will have so us playing for top half. When we won the league he made sure we kept going last season. Although I slightly favour Antonio.

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          41 mins ago

          Heard Raph playing is bad for Bamford fpl wise as he tends to play a bit deeper... any truth to this as a leeds fan?

          Open Controls
          1. Bucket Man
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Wouldn’t say so. Having Rapha gives us more quality and therefore support to Bamford. However Bielsa apparently said something about not starting a player straight away after injury so may be Raphinha is benched this week.

            Open Controls
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        42 mins ago

        Tilting towards him because of this. But will have no Leeds attacker and double West Ham in Lingard and Antonio!

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Seen Antonio playing on the wing more with Benrahma playing is the only downside for Antonio imo, but still favour him over Bamford

          Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      Bamford (41%) has better anytime goalscorer odds than Antonio (35%) this week.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        https://twitter.com/FPL_Salah/status/1392713717209518081?s=19

        Open Controls
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        I don't pay too much attention to this. CS odds yes I check. Auba at 56% was the second highest this GW. Kane at 63% in the GW before that.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          Auba was benched for WBA. That's a huge part of his % since it assumes starts.

          In GW34 Spurs had SHU. Kane had 6 shots (4 ITB). The other factor was back from injury recently.

          I don't think the % odds were wrong. You have to also be aware of external factors to make your own decisions.

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            True that actually.

            Also, should having Lingard and no Leeds attacker effect my judgement? The whole coverage bit.

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              Not really IMO. Get whichever forward you think looks better for the remaining fixtures.

              Open Controls
              1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                Ok. Thanks!

                Open Controls
    4. Arteta
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      I might just get both and be done with it. They're seriously great options for final games and their record against those 3 teams is so similar. The only thing that worries me is Antonio's injury proneness.

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        True. But he is more explosive. Extremely tough.

        Open Controls
    5. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Don’t think it’s that close a call based on the stats, but my worry is that Antonio will get injured again with the quick turnaround. That’s also what’s putting me off Ings. Not sure they have enough upside over Bamford to warrant the risk

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        So you would suggest Bamford over Antonio?

        Open Controls
        1. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Not sure. I’d have Nacho as a solid back-up for the final 2 games, so I’m weighing up whether to risk it

          Open Controls
  8. wulfrunian
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Any love for Ings?Good fixtures,excellent performance vs Palace and i guess he wants to fight for a place in the England team.

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      when he's fit he's a good pick. Quite hard to fit into a lot of teams at his price bracket though

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Just spoke to Captain Foresight, says Ings will be injured.

      Open Controls
    3. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Will stay away from 2 pieces of glass in my team. Antonio is enough glass to deal with for me

      Open Controls
    4. wulfrunian
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      cheers

      Open Controls
  9. No Professionals
    • 3 Years
    47 mins ago

    Martinez
    Digne Dallas Maguire
    Salah Fernandes Jota Lingard JWP
    Kane Watkins

    Areola Iheanacho Dunk Shaw
    1ft 0itb

    A) Fernandes & Maguire to Son & Robertson
    B) Fernandes & Maguire to Bale and Trent

    hurting my head, any advice would be welcome!

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      A. Can't trust Bale for consistency like Son

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        yeah but does Trent over Robertson offset that, tough one.

        Open Controls
        1. Bucket Man
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Think they are very close. Robertson still looks a threat for assists as well though so I'd edge for them

          Open Controls
  10. CaptainKazuru
      45 mins ago

      So tempted to do Bruno > Mahrez, but Bruno > Son is the safe bet right? chasing 40 in my cash league

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        just now

        chasing 40 requires some brave moves

        Open Controls
    • FootballDog
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      A. Lingard & Bamford
      B. Raphina & Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        All of them.

        Open Controls
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. Bucket Man
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      4. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    • RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Yay or Nay? ... best moves I can come up with I feel. Bruno+Shaw+Nacho >> Son+Digne+Antonio (-8)?

      Forster
      TAA. Ward
      Salah. Jota. ASM
      Kane. DCL
      (Mendy. Shaw. Nacho. Bruno. Greenwood. Holding. Rudiger)

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
      2. Arteta
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Good hits!!

        Open Controls
    • RedJive79
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      Bruno and Nacho to Son and DCL for -4?

      Would give this for next GW.......

      Martinez
      Dallas / TAA / Struijk / Veltman*
      Son / Lingz / Jota / Salah (c)
      Kane / Bam / DCL

      And hope Veltman is fit or take a -8 to swap for Coleman?

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Take the -4 10 is plenty.

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yes

        Open Controls
    • Bucket Man
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      Repost. Trying to get into top 200k so hits best to avoid or not a bad week for a -4. Thoughts appreciated. 1FT 1.7ITB

      Martinez
      Dias, Dallas, Veltman?
      Salah, Lingard, Perreira, Mount*
      Iheanacho*, Bamford, Kane
      Areola, Bruno*, Shaw*, Rudiger*

      A) Mount to Mahrez/Foden/Rapha/Siggy
      B) Nacho to Antonio/DCL
      C) Both to Foden and DCL -4
      D) Both to Mahrez and Antonio -4
      E) Something else?

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Nothing to lose, I’d go for C myself

        Open Controls
        1. Bucket Man
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Thank you. Was burned by Foden earlier in season but surely he will play this week even if I then stick him on the bench and transfer him out final week.

          Open Controls
      2. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        I’ve done 5 hits in last 7 weeks n gone from over 200k to 77k, so don’t let hits bother you too much. Just pick he right ones n all is good..

        Open Controls
        1. PompeyUpNorth!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          And yes , C

          Open Controls
          1. Bucket Man
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
        2. Bucket Man
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Thank you. I like to avoid them if possible apart from early weeks and maybe one now. What moves do you like?

          Open Controls
    • zotter
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      A. Bruno. ESR >>> Son. Raph
      B. Bruno. Nacho >>> Son. Bamford
      C. Greenwood. Nacho >>> Raph. DCL
      D. Bruno. Nacho >>> Son. DCL
      E. Greenwood. Veltman/Shaw >>> Raph. Digne
      F. Bruno. Veltman/Shaw >>> Son. Digne

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I like C

        Open Controls
    • Sabina_S
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      To field 9 players I would need to take a -8.

      I'm thinking Everton (v Sheff U) or Leeds defender - can't afford Digne or Dallas.

      The shortlist is:
      a) Godfrey
      b) Coleman
      c) Ayling
      d) Struijk
      e) Alioski

      I won't need to play them in GW38 or even GW37.

      Any thoughts please.

      Open Controls
      1. zotter
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        I would suggest Godfrey for surety of starts and more likely CS than Leeds

        Open Controls
        1. PompeyUpNorth!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I’d go Coleman as more attacking? I know Godfrey got an assist but he’s not known for for them.

          Open Controls
      2. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Coufal?

        Open Controls
        1. Bucket Man
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Good shout.

          Open Controls
      3. zotter
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Alternatively, dont field a player - best any of them are going to get is 7 or 8, worst 1 or 2 .... so its a coin flip if the 4 point hit worth it

        Especially if you dont need to play them in 37 or 38

        Open Controls
      4. Fit_to_drop
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Personally, I would back Burnely to keep a CS more that Leeds, despite Leeds newer approach.

        Open Controls
    • Reeker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Best defender for this GW? Have Rudiger, Dallas, Trent, Shaw and Castagne. So I need to do Castagne to somebody to play this week

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Everton or Coufal

        Open Controls
    • Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Looks like I picked the wrong week to sell ESR. At least he didn’t go on his own, I sent Dallas packing with him.

      Open Controls
      1. Abaddon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Ouch

        Open Controls
      2. Fit_to_drop
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Fair play to you for outing yourself.

        Open Controls
      3. Arteta
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Heartbreaking and unfortunate. You ok?

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Haha yeah. Doesn’t bother me much these days. A tad annoyed I got in Castagne as I’d never heard of him.

          Open Controls
    • unitednations
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Best attacking combos on a FH in addition to Salah, Mahrez, Foden, DCL

      A: Bale + Son + Kane
      B: Mane + Bamford + Kane
      C: Jota + Bale/Son + Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        B. If Jota rested tonight would go for him over Mane

        Open Controls
        1. unitednations
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yeah if Jota is rested tonight, then its either A or C. But deciding two from bale, son, jota is hard!

          Open Controls
    • Oooo Matron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      If money is no option, who is the best option in each position for the remainder of the season?

      Open Controls
    • Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Just realised Vydra is an anagram of Vardy. Mind blown!

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Ha. You’re surely the last.

        Open Controls
        1. Rassi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Hah! Probably!

          Open Controls
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        And Lingard of Darling

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Who’s Darling?

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            An English word I haven't used in ages!

            Open Controls
      3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Theo Walcott = The cool tw*t

        Open Controls
    • artvandelay316
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      27 mins ago

      I'm leading my mini league by about 70 points. My rival has to make at least 3 changes to have a full squad (so at least -8, but possibly -12). I need to take a -4 to have a full squad.

      Question: Should I be just making the essential changes restricted by budget, or should I be open to taking a bigger hit in order to have more permanent players? I.e. I'd probably have to change again next week for when all teams have a match, as at least one player I choose this week isn't exactly idea but just to fill a gap.

      Cheers.

      Open Controls
    • the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Who is better for the final 3 GW's?

      a. DCL (have Coleman)

      b. Antonio (have Lingard)

      already have Bamford & Kane.

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        West Ham do seem to be running out of puff, though Antonio looked their best asset in most recent game. Whereas Everton seem to be growing in confidence (thought they do that quite often only to disappoint).

        Open Controls
      2. Abaddon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Have the same two and wondering the same. Maybe Ings also an option?

        I think I’m going DCL.

        Open Controls
        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Cant afford Ings, 7.9 to spend

          Open Controls
      3. unitednations
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        DCL

        Open Controls
      4. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Was leaning to DCL but i will wait for this GW to finish just in case of injuries etc..

        Open Controls
    • Fit_to_drop
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Run the rule over my FH team. Triple Everton not ideal but im open to suggestion

      Pickford
      Zinchenko TAA Tarkowski
      Son Salah Mahrez Sigurdsson
      Calvert-Lewin Ings Kane

      Forster Raphinha Mitchell Struijk

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Play Raph over Siggy imo

        Open Controls
    • Pariße
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      What’s the highest ever score by a player in fantasy?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        Real player or fantasy manager?

        Open Controls
        1. Pariße
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          Real player

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            13 mins ago

            Sanchez scored 27 points in DGW37 during the 2016/17 Season

            3 goals, 1 assist, 3 bonus points totaling to 23 points in GW14 against West Ham.

            27 points in FPL DGW37 with a goal and assist against Stoke getting him 12 points followed by two goals against Sunderland which got him 15 points. What’s crazy is that this was not the highest individual score that week with North London rival, Harry Kane registering a whopping 31 points that week.

            https://allaboutfpl.com/2020/12/highest-scoring-fpl-players-in-a-season-since-the-start-of-fpl/

            Open Controls
            1. Pariße
              • 6 Years
              9 mins ago

              It’s probably Kane’s 31 then. I wanted to know about dgw’s
              too. Greenwood can still overcome that 🙂

              Open Controls
            2. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              Everyone always reminiscences about that Sanchez DGW, but thank you for digging that up - was sure Kane did just as well, if not better.

              That was my first season playing and needless to say, it will be difficult to ever beat my Kane (TC) with 31 points that week!

              Open Controls
              1. Pariße
                • 6 Years
                7 mins ago

                Wow nice, I think you’re never beating that personal record. 93 pts from a captain

                Open Controls
          2. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            11 mins ago

            29 points from Mo still remains the highest score by a player in a single gameweek

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              This was vs Watford I think, BGW.

              Open Controls
      2. tbos83
          16 mins ago

          I think it was Lampard for 4x goals an assist and cleanie, but can't remember the game

          Open Controls
        • Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Thought Rooney got a major one.

          Open Controls
      3. JBG
        • 3 Years
        21 mins ago

        Ffs..(no pun intended). Do not know if I want/need Antonio or Wood this GW. Have Lingard.

        A) Antonio
        B) Wood

        First to most votes.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          A. Not even considered Wood.

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            Why? Great form and not a bad fixture tbh.

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              9 mins ago

              Why? Can’t explain why I haven’t considered him as I haven’t considered him.

              Open Controls
              1. JBG
                • 3 Years
                7 mins ago

                Hehe,honest enough answer I guess.

                Open Controls
              2. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Burnley discrimination

                Open Controls
      4. tbos83
          20 mins ago

          How many players are people fielding this week? I can get 11 if I take a -8

          Open Controls
          1. Pariße
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            Same as you. I can afford as this gw brought so much.

            Open Controls
          2. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            I have 11, supposedly. That includes Dias and Gundo.

            Open Controls
          3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            11. No hits.

            Open Controls
          4. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            11 if they all start. On a -4 due to the Dunk RC.

            Open Controls
          5. JBG
            • 3 Years
            just now

            11 with a ft.

            Open Controls
          6. the dom 1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            11 no hits

            Open Controls
        • PP6
          • 2 Years
          16 mins ago

          Is this worth a -8?

          Maguire Bruno Zaha -> Foden Mané Digne.?? Or this for a -4? Bruno and Maguire -> Dallas Mané

          Open Controls
          1. Pariße
            • 6 Years
            just now

            No need to lose Zaha for a hit, the second one

            Open Controls
        • Whats the Mata?
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          Choose one on FH:?

          A. Bamford (bur)
          B. Antonio (bha without Dunk)
          C. Ings (relegated Fulham)
          D. Che Adams

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            D has no parenthesis next to it for a reason.
            C can be a great differential but I would not recommend considering it will be for three games.
            B and A is extremely close. I will be monitoring your post for answers.

            Open Controls
          2. FourLokoLeipzig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            Ings this week

            Open Controls
        • Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          NEW ARTICLE POSTED

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/05/13/my-free-hit-draft-for-fpl-gameweek-36-and-thoughts-on-the-season-run-in/

          Open Controls

