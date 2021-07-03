355
Scout Reports July 3

How does Jadon Sancho compare to Bruno Fernandes and other United FPL assets?

One of the longest transfer sagas in recent times finally looks to be coming to an end after Manchester United announced that they have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.

The 21-year-old will officially join for a fee in the region of £73m after England’s participation at the European Championship, subject to passing a medical.

Sancho has emerged as one of the world’s most exciting players since moving to Germany, but what exactly will he bring to the Red Devils, where does he fit in and what impact will he have in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

We’ll attempt to answer those questions in this Scout Report.

HISTORY AND STATISTICS

What impact can Sancho have as an FPL asset at Manchester United? 1

“I asked him, what’s the dream? He looked me in the eye and said he wanted to play for one of Europe’s top clubs and represent his country to make his family proud.”

Louis Lancaster, former Watford youth coach

Sancho’s youth career began at Watford, before his outstanding talent brought him to Manchester City at the age of 14. Having impressed in the academy, he looked all set to join the senior set-up, but a contractual dispute saw him make the bold choice of moving to Germany.

He joined Dortmund, a club renowned for giving rookies a chance, and has since developed into one of the best young players in world football.

Since making his debut with the Bundesliga club in 2017, he has gone on to score 50 goals in 137 appearances in all competitions, and has now delivered three seasons of elite production.

Indeed, it’s hard to find another Englishman who can match his attacking output since 2018/19:

BUNDESLIGA STATISTICS SINCE 2018-19

SeasonAppearancesGoalsAssists
2018/1926 (8)1214
2019/2025 (7)1716
2020/2124 (2)811

The German top flight is different to England, of course, and we’ve seen the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz struggle to adapt in the Premier League after posting eye-catching numbers in the Bundesliga.

At international level, he has had to settle for a peripheral role at EURO 2020 so far, but clearly has a bright future and it surely won’t be long before he adds to his 20 senior caps and three goals.

PROFILE

“He manages to create dangerous situations with his technique, his speed, his dribbling. There are other dribblers with similar qualities in the Bundesliga, but they don’t have his outstanding decision-making.”

Thomas Müller

Sancho is a quick, attacking winger who can get fans on their feet. 

He has been used on both flanks at Dortmund, but largely on the right, which is where he will probably be stationed at United, at least initially. 

A real risk-taker in the final third, he is as much a creator as he is a scorer, and last season alone, ranked in the top five players in the Bundesliga for assists, chances created and big chances created – a feat made all the more impressive considering that he wasn’t on the pitch for eight top-flight matches, mostly due to injury.

TotalRank v other Bundesliga players
Shots5226th=
Shots on target1743rd=
Expected goals (xG)7.419th=
Non-penalty expected goals (non-pen xG)6.622nd
Chances created675th
Big chances created143rd
Expected assists (xA)6.87th=

Above figures taken from whoscored, fbref and sofascore

Another important factor to consider is how good he is at progressing the ball up the pitch, something United have sometimes struggled with under Ole Gunnar Solskjær. 

“I’m a bit tricky, direct, confident – I believe in myself in one-on-one situations”.

Jadon Sancho

THE PROSPECTS – AND WHERE DOES HE FIT IN AT UNITED?

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

  1. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 37 mins ago

    1 def, 1 mid and 1 striker - budget 19m.

    What would you choose? Exhaustive I know….

    A) Trent | Dallas | Pukki
    B) Cancelo/Dias | Dallas | 7.5 str
    C) Cancelo/Dias | up to 7.0 mid | Pukki
    D) Tierney | Buendia | 7.5 str
    E) Tierney | Grealish/Foden | Pukki
    F) Robbo | Dallas | Toney
    G) Robbo | 6.0 mid | Pukki
    H) 4.5 def | Buendia | up to 8.0 str

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      Players I already own:

      Shaw
      Coufal
      Raphinha
      Cantwell
      Lamptey

      Open Controls
    2. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      i) 5m def + Harrison + Dcl

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 6 mins ago

        5m def = Target or coufal

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          5 hours ago

          I had completely forgot about Targett! He could be a lock at 5.

          I don’t like DCL but he can easily be Iheanacho, not sure on Harrison - doesn’t he get hauled off early quite often?

          Open Controls
          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 56 mins ago

            no idea, but he did exceptionally well last season. Him or Soucek @6m should do ok.

            Open Controls
          2. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 41 mins ago

            Outscored every Man City midfielder last season. Haul away!

            Open Controls
            1. Pep bites Kun
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 4 mins ago

              Didn't he - 8g 10a. He was outside my radar last season, but I'll be keeping a closer watch this time out.

              Open Controls
    3. That Posh Bloke
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      D) with Watkins

      Open Controls
    4. SweepaKeepa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      D for me

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Thanks all

        Open Controls
  2. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 32 mins ago

    On this atm coz the template is boring af.

    Bachman 4
    TAA Fofana/White Lamp/Ayling
    Salah Kai Rafa Bendy 4.5
    Kane Watkins Nacho

    If Kane gets his move to City will be ahead of the curve, if not then Kane is the perfect foil for Salah(c) for the pre-wc period in any case.

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      will the players going deep into Euro's start wk 1? Prob wont have any pre season...?

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 2 mins ago

        from that list its only Kane who is still there. and mci up first for them

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 57 mins ago

          Pointless atm. Kane future and how far he goes in euros determines most of our drafts I reckon.

          Im on the following atm and easy enough to shuffle the pack once Kane future is clear:

          4.5m
          Dias Shaw 4.5m
          Salah Bruno Son Harrison
          DCL Ollie Toney

          4m 4.5m 4.5m 4m

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 52 mins ago

            Is Harrison going back on loan to Leeds?

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 51 mins ago

              Just completed a permanent transfer.

              Open Controls
              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                4 hours, 12 mins ago

                Oh, cool. Thanks!

                Open Controls
          2. Cruyff's Eleven
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 19 mins ago

            Why Harrison over Raphina?

            Open Controls
            1. Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 37 mins ago

              Ah - he's back at City. Shame, he'll be sat next to the other talents on the bench...

              Open Controls
              1. Aztec Kamara
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 12 mins ago

                ? Harrison has moved to Leeds.

                Open Controls
                1. Cruyff's Eleven
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 55 mins ago

                  My mistake, he's still in a City shirt on the app.

                  Sorry. Still think Raphina is better value 🙂

                  Open Controls
                  1. Aztec Kamara
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 51 mins ago

                    Out of interest why?
                    Raphina's goal involvement was marginally higher but their scoring rate was virtually the same. At the same price I would take Raphina but at 0.5 cheaper it makes Harrison significantly better value (based on last season's stats).

                    Open Controls
                    1. Cruyff's Eleven
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 49 mins ago

                      Eye test, mainly. Also think per minute Raphina has better stats, but I'll take your word for it.

                      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      Sanchez 4
      TAA Digne Shaw Cresswell 4
      Salah Son Kai Rafa 4.5
      DCL Watkins 4.5

      1.5M ITB

      Open Controls
      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        I am at a loss with Digne love. Everton shocking second half of the season. He managed 4 pts per game and now a new manager. Hold of until there is more clarity IMO

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          Yeh I’m wary of Everton players too. We do have excellent fixtures though but as history suggests we struggle against lower table sides.
          I’ll probably only go Digne if Siggy and/or James leave and give Digne his set pieces back.

          Open Controls
    3. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Why Bachmann?

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Because he doesn’t have a Frontman.

        Open Controls
  3. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    Captain:

    1. Maguire
    2. Stones
    3. Maehle

    Open Controls
    1. That Posh Bloke
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Maguire. More goal threat

      Open Controls
  4. Grounderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    Score prediction for Ukraine vs. England, folks?

    Open Controls
    1. That Posh Bloke
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      England 0-1 Ukraine

      Narrative suggests England beat Germany for the first time in 55 years, get the nation hyped up, become heroes, and then lose to a crap team in the next round.

      Open Controls
    2. CROYDON DE BRUYNE
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      2-1 England (A.E.T)

      Open Controls
    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      3-0. Kane, Sterling and the tourney's top scorer OG to do the business, all late in the 2nd half.

      Open Controls
    4. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      I just want a Kane brace or hatty please!

      Open Controls
    5. Grounderz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Hold up, folks. The appointed referees are Germans. We should re-consider our predictions.

      Open Controls
      1. That Posh Bloke
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 50 mins ago

        And there’s the subject of the tabloid’s ire right there.

        Open Controls
    6. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Ukraine 2-1 England

      Open Controls
    7. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      England 1 - 0 Ukraine

      ITS COMING HOME BOYZ

      Open Controls
    8. LSK
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      3-0

      Open Controls
    9. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      3-0 England and I am not kidding 😆

      Open Controls
  5. That Posh Bloke
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 14 mins ago

    I’ve put 9.5 aside to get Sancho.

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      Surely none of the English players will be available for the first 2-3 gameweeks if they reach the Final.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 53 mins ago

        Very big If though.

        Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Not surely

        Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Over hyped and over rated, put your 9.5m back in your pocket

      Open Controls
      1. That Posh Bloke
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 2 mins ago

        Of every player playing in Europe born from 200 on - of which there about 180 - Sancho accounts for 9% of goals and assists. That’s outstanding

        Open Controls
        1. That Posh Bloke
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 1 min ago

          2000 not 200, lol

          Open Controls
        2. Coolbean
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          Also costs within the top 0.01% of them. He's not paid like a U21 he better not play like a U21 lol

          Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      Instead of Bruno it is possible to have 2/3 of Rashford/Sancho/Son. Might be gold, might be fool's gold.

      Open Controls
      1. That Posh Bloke
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        I may even cut Salah and go Jota. But I can do Sancho & Salah at the mo.

        Open Controls
    4. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Yeah, players new to the PL do well in their first season.. *hold my beer Timo*

      Open Controls
      1. That Posh Bloke
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        There are players that do well too, Salah for example. But I guess you can choose what you want to believe that suits your argument either way.

        Open Controls
  6. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    A) Raphinha & Dallas
    B) Harrison & Soucek

    Which do you reckon?

    Open Controls
    1. That Posh Bloke
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      A but maybe after fixtures improve. Go for Villa now then swap to Leeds after a few weeks

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        5 hours ago

        Thanks, best Villa alternatives?

        Open Controls
        1. That Posh Bloke
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 53 mins ago

          Watkins, Grealish and Buendia; Douglas Luiz if you want to save money.

          Open Controls
          1. Mmm sausages
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            Douglas is at Copa America and then the Olympics so wouldn’t go there

            Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 52 mins ago

          Buendia?

          Open Controls
    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Dallas as a midfielder.. Not convinced.

      Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Not a fan of either but B

      Open Controls
  7. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    Not seen sarr in many drafts, anyone like the look of him? Good fixtures and proven explosive potential

    Open Controls
    1. That Posh Bloke
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      It’s Watford.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        My thoughts too.

        Open Controls
    2. xiMoxiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      I've got him. Great fixtures and premier league experience.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      He's a good 4th midfielder option.

      Open Controls
    4. Soto Ayam
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Yeah, he's my fifth mid in 3,5,2. Good fixtures and scored well one the new coach settled in at xmas

      Open Controls
  8. Top Lad Dakes. - all chips …
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    No interest in Tierney at 5m?

    Also not seen much love for Antonio or Buendia?

    Open Controls
    1. Soto Ayam
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      I'll have buendia if I can't afford grealish.

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Going Trent, Shaw and Lamptey/Fofana rotating along with the obligatory 4.0 def spot ready for who emerges

      Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours ago

      Antonio is tempting, but he always gets injured.

      Open Controls
    4. The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      4 hours ago

      He’s on my watchlist. Will probably go Coufal over him though to start of with.

      Open Controls
    5. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      I currently have Tierney and Antonio.

      Open Controls
  9. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    Best 5.5 mid? Narrowed it down to these:

    A) Dallas
    B) Cantwell
    C) Smith Rowe
    D) Canos

    Struggling apart from them…

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Would be helpful if anyone knows how nailed Smith Rowe is as he probably has the biggest potential?

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 3 mins ago

        No attacking players seems nailed under Arteta.
        Change formation instead mate! 4-4-2.

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          Thanks, 4-4-2 an option for me anyway and play both Fofana and Lamptey, just seems a bit boring…

          Open Controls
    2. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      C for me but no real standouts at that price

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        True

        Open Controls
    3. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Would love to add Yarmelenko to that list if he got more mins!

      Open Controls
      1. That Posh Bloke
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        Moyes hates him and he hates Moyes. Must be destined for a transfer.

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          Yes he could be gold if nailed somewhere

          Open Controls
    4. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      I like Dallas, I think he’s great value at £5.5m.

      I also think Canos could be a great pick up, although most people will have Toney and probably won’t want to double up on Brentford attackers.

      Cantwell could be good too, although I like Gilmour at £4.5m who will almost certainly be nailed and so wouldn’t want to double up on Norwich mids.

      ESR is a tough one. I’ve had him and Shaka in my drafts, but think I’m just going to stick with Tierney.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        Thanks your detailed thoughts, think I’ll go with certainty for now with Dallas

        Open Controls
      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        Did you check how many points Dallas would have got if he had been a midfielder?

        He got 8 goals from 4.6 XG (nearly a 100% overperformance)… and would have finished on about 130 (about 20 behind Soucek)

        If he can outperform his XG by 100% again this year he has a decent shot at 130 points - which is pretty bad

        If he hits his XG he’d be down at about 110….

        If he’s lower than his XG…

        Honestly he has a battle to hit 100 points this year let alone the 170 he got last season

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Who do you think are the best 5.5 options Maximus?

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 29 mins ago

            None jump out at the minute at 5.5

            But the pickings have never been richer at 6.0-6.5 (Harrison, Sarr, Buendia, Raphinha among others)

            Open Controls
        2. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 1 min ago

          He’s £5.5m.

          If he gets 130 points this year, you say?

          Have a look at this years £5.5m mids and tell me how many of them got 130 points last season.

          Seriously, at that price point you’d be happy with the 100 points tally you’re rubbishing, Look, you’re not getting him expecting 200 points, man!

          He plays in an attacking side that likes to score goals and he gets forward a lot. For me there’s a lot to like there for a cheap 4th mid.

          I think there’s merits to all of those £5.5’s mentioned and someone is going to emerge from that price point, or lower, as a gem.

          So, sorry I’m not giving the stock standard FFS reply of “pay £1m more and get Raphina instead”, or some other templatey reply.

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            Add .5 you get Harrison. another .5 you get Raphinha.

            Open Controls
            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 46 mins ago

              Use Soucek as a benchmark

              He got 150 points at 5.0 last season and still wasn’t totally viable as a 4th mid (he was one of the most frustrating and most criticised players despite his excellent season)

              Dallas makes absolutely zero sense as a 5.5 midfielder

              Open Controls
              1. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 43 mins ago

                The key is finding that player though.

                I don’t think £5.5 is a bad price for Dallas, if you don’t fine, but it would be nice for you to come up with some £5.0m gems as alternatives though.

                Open Controls
                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 36 mins ago

                  Why do you need a 5.0 or 5.5 midfielder for GW1 though? If they don’t exist, or aren’t yet clear (which they aren’t, to me at least) why try to force it by going there?

                  I can’t get my head around Dallas as a midfield pick

                  It’s mental - if he outperforms his 4.6 XG by 100% (that’s one hell of an if) he could make it to 20 points less than what a 5.0 mid (Soucek) would have gotten you last season

                  He’s effectively dead as an FPL pick unless either he gets a lot more chances than last season, or gets the same amount of chances and becomes even better at outperforming his XG than he already was (I.e. more clinical than prime Messi or Ronaldo)

                  Without clean sheets he basically needs to score 10 goals to get *up* to a level that still didn’t quite cut it last year

                  He got 4.6 XG last year which would suggest 10 goals is absolute pie in the sky wishful thinking, and more than 10 is pretty much impossible (hate using that word in a sporting context but it’s more illustrative than literal)

                  Makes zero sense dude - the reclass has killed him - but good luck

                  Open Controls
              2. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 41 mins ago

                Soucek was highlighted as being underpriced at the start of last season.

                He was in most people’s teams at the beginning and was sold after his slow but unlucky start.

                If Dallas can repeat last season I think 5.5 is ok price even without defense points.
                Plus did he play midfield all of last season? I seem to remember him being left back at the start.

                Whereas this season he should be in midfield for most of it hopefully

                Open Controls
                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 31 mins ago

                  I had Soucek all year at 5.0, and honestly whilst he delivered in some games, and delivered unbelievably well, he still wasn’t a viable fire & forget pick - too many blanks and barren patches and too difficult to predict when the goals would come

                  And he was **far** better (and cheaper) than Dallas as a 5.5 mid

                  If Dallas got 5 goals last season (still outperforming his XG) he would have had 105 points…

                  That’s not viable in my book - but there’s different ways to play the game and maybe he’ll get 8-10 goals again and 130 points…

                  Wouldn’t go near him with a barge pole personally though for reasons I’ve already outlined

                  Open Controls
            2. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 46 mins ago

              Add another £6.5m and you get KdB. Yay!

              Unfortunately, we’re all working with a set budget so sometimes £5.5m is all you can afford to spend.

              That’s not a crime.

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 15 mins ago

                Yeah I literally cannot budge from 5.5.

                Open Controls
              2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 14 mins ago

                I think you get the point.

                Open Controls
                1. Nomar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 50 mins ago

                  As do you.

                  Open Controls
          2. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 43 mins ago

            Might as well get a 4.5 defender and save 0.5 since they almost always get up to at least a 100 points as well and there are a lot of good ones this year. There's also the chance Dallas plays in defence again limiting his attacking returns.

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 11 mins ago

              Personally have 4 premiums so will be rocking the 4.5 defs as well as 5.5 mid/mids

              Open Controls
              1. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 4 mins ago

                At the end of the day it’s your team.

                Me, or Maximus or In Sane in De Bruyne can’t earn points for you. If you choose not to get a player because one of us dissuades you from doing it and that player goes on to have a great season then they aren’t going to come on here and apologise and give you the points you missed that they talked you out of.

                Open Controls
                1. KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 1 min ago

                  Oh yes for sure, just gathering thoughts on 5.5 options

                  Open Controls
              2. Zim0
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 2 mins ago

                I don't like the 5.5 options myself but maybe Dallas, Mbuemo, or Canoe are the ones that are okay enough.

                Open Controls
                1. Zim0
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  2 hours, 44 mins ago

                  Canos*

                  Open Controls
    5. CROYDON DE BRUYNE
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Nbuemo is a good option too

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Yeah could be! Though I have Toney and don’t quite fancy doubling up on them just yet

        Open Controls
  10. Life_Ban
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      I watched England Vs Germany on FB live stream.

      How are folks without TV licence planning to watch the England match tonight???

      Open Controls
    • Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      What Man City player(s) are you going for?

      I only have Gundogan at the moment. Not sure I can afford Kane even if he goes to City.

      Just interested which City player y’all are getting.

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Tried a draft with Mahrez and Foden. Strong bench needed!

        Open Controls
      2. SweepaKeepa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 3 mins ago

        Foden.
        Stones also tempting.

        Open Controls
      3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        Would need Kane to sign or very well telegraphed injury bottleneck (a la Gundo or Stones last year) to go near any of them - attackers or defenders

        They’ll likely kill people this year trying to guess who will play and who will return when they play if they have a full boat

        Kane picks himself though if he goes

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          Must admit that I do agree with you here.

          I feel more like I have to have a City mid, but Pep roulette is in the back of my mind.

          I like Foden, but not sure if he’s going to get that many more minutes than last year.

          Did Gundogan catch lightning in a bottle last year (more than likely) or can he repeat that success this time around (probably not)?

          Ferran Torres could be great value but can you afford to risk 7m on it when he may not start?

          Mahrez is too much at £9m, as is Raz at £11m.

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 24 mins ago

            I think Gundo benefitted from a temporary role change due to injuries at various times in particular to KDB & Kun more than anything

            If that situation arises again he’d be an auto pick at 9.0 let alone 7.5… but pep ruined it by both benching him, and moving him back deeper as soon as injuries abated though

            Similar with Stones - while Ake & Laporte were injured, Pep had no choice but to play him… then as soon as the lads come back the rotation goes into full swing - I think even Dias will get benched 1 game in every 5 or 6 this year win a full squad to be honest

            The fullbacks are worse again when all fit!

            There’s no denying the talent of their attackers, and the way they can rack up goals, but it’s all too much of a lottery to be of real use for FPL when they’re all fit imo

            The big thing would be Kane though - surely not even Pep could rotate Harry when he has no other striker on his books bar Jesus!

            Open Controls
      4. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        Foden in present draft

        Open Controls
      5. LSK
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        No-one currently but thinking of starting with Shaw, Fernandes, Cavani so won't hesitate to do Fernandes to KDB for GWK2 if I feel it's necessary.

        I'll have a City defender soon enough but capitalising on Utd, Liverpool and Everton's early fixtures to begin with.

        Open Controls
      6. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Kane

        Open Controls
    • HEY JUDE
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Very2 sad with Spain player..
        So Captain today?

        1. Shaw
        2. Maehle
        3. Sterling
        4. Damsgard
        5. Kane
        6. Shick

        Open Controls
      • bruuuno
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Stick or twist Lukaku to Kane/Sterling?

        Open Controls
        1. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          Stick...the way points have gone consider yourself fortunate.

          Open Controls
        2. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          Twist to Kane.

          Open Controls
          1. iberiaballer
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              What makes you so confident Kane will bag a goal today?

              Open Controls
              1. Utopsis
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 57 mins ago

                The fact that he's one of the top 3 strikers in the world might help

                Open Controls
                1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 54 mins ago

                  *CDM

                  Open Controls
                  1. Utopsis
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 52 mins ago

                    Haha - I'd actually like to see him deeper taking pot shots, he's getting no space inside the box today

                    Open Controls
                2. iberiaballer
                    1 hour, 35 mins ago

                    Valid. Just curious because I’m trying to validate switching my (C) from Alba with 10pts to either Kane, Schick, Shaw, or Mæhle. In my head I think it’s more likely that England keep a clean sheet than it is that Kane gets on the score sheet....so I’m leaning Shaw

                    Open Controls
                    1. Utopsis
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 21 mins ago

                      I'm been thinking the same - but I remember in MD3 I captained Gosens over CR7 and regretted it badly - not doing the same again

                      Open Controls
                3. GreennRed
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                  He's good, opposition defence not so good, even though I have Zinchenko for possible attacking threat. Moreso I don't mind losing a few points here or there having a punt rather than being passive. Have Sterling, Damsgard, Maehle, Schick and Vaclik too. Captained Seferovic yesterday, didn't work out. Not in a ML so I can't even get sagged about it!

                  Open Controls
          2. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 46 mins ago

            Sancho signs for an English team and is rumoured to start tonight. Coincidence. I think not

            Open Controls
          3. diesel001
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 45 mins ago

            It is very hard to buy 'goals' in the PL. Have a look at how Everton suffered after Lukaku left. Or how Wolves did after Jota and Doherty were sold.

            Norwich losing Buendia is a big blow. Spurs losing Kane would be a massive blow.

            Open Controls
          4. 03farmboy
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 43 mins ago

            Magiure or Stones? Who has biggest goal threat

            Open Controls
            1. LSK
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 11 mins ago

              I'd say Stones. Maguire seems to win more headers but tends to balloon them. Stones is more purposeful and confident when he attacks the ball in the opponent's box. Eye test opinion only.

              Open Controls
          5. The 12th Man
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 42 mins ago

            Too much at the back?
            4-4-2
            Sanchez
            TAA, Robertson,Dias,Shaw
            Salah, Fernandes,Raphinia,Sarr
            DCL,Watkins

            Foster,Gilmour,Davis,Johnson

            Open Controls
            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 12 mins ago

              Not for me. All my drafts have been pretty heavy at the back, so far.

              Open Controls
            2. LSK
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 10 mins ago

              I prefer Digne to Dias but that's only a .5 saving, which you can't do much with so I'd say go for it. Although, defences sometimes take a few games before they start picking up cleansheets.

              Open Controls
              1. The 12th Man
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 47 mins ago

                Could replace Robertson,Dias for Coufal and Digne.
                Freeing up 2.5m.
                For maybe Sarr > Grealish/Foden/Mount
                and upgrade Johnson > Fofana for extra bench cover.

                Open Controls
            3. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 8 mins ago

              I would get a 4.5/5.0 def instead of Robbo and invest elsewhere personally

              Open Controls
              1. The 12th Man
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 4 mins ago

                Like Coufal?

                Open Controls
                1. KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 3 mins ago

                  Yeah he seems great at that price, as does Tierney and Targett.

                  I think a 3atb with Coufal, Tierney and Targett could be an amazing enabler

                  Open Controls
                  1. The 12th Man
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 44 mins ago

                    Tierney has been in and out a few times. Wk 2 and 3 put me off but could find a suitable rotation for those two games.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Zim0
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      2 hours, 41 mins ago

                      Ayling has Everton and Burnley in 2 and 3.

                      Open Controls
            4. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 8 mins ago

              I got TAA, Shaw, Creswell, Ayling Lamptey so no I think you're good

              Open Controls
            5. Alisson WondHaaland
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 39 mins ago

              Following the trend of the past few seasons, clean sheets tend to be quite scarce and unpredictable in the opening couple of GWs and the clean sheets start to come consistently around mid season.

              Based on that, I think starting off with an expensive defence is not ideal, although players like Trent are a bit of an exception due to their attacking threat

              Open Controls
            6. Stimps
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              Yeah... Downgrade Dias

              Open Controls
          6. Bobby Digital
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 35 mins ago

            How good is Sancho really? 8G and 11A last season isn't that impressive imo...

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 39 mins ago

              Played only 26 games with 24 starts. And start of season was distracted because of the failed transfer.

              Open Controls
            2. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 37 mins ago

              17 goals and 16 assists in 25 starts (7 sub appearances) the season before. If Fotmob is to be believed 😛

              Open Controls
            3. Alisson WondHaaland
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              Do you mean in a FPL perspective or as a player? He plays as a creative winger and not as the chief goal scorer so a good comparison would be someone like Grealish, who I believe had similar or slightly worse stats than Sancho this season

              Open Controls
          7. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 28 mins ago

            Two most nailed players in your team?

            For me its Trent and Salah, as usual.

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 40 mins ago

              Bruno Raphinha and the 2 u mentioned

              Open Controls
            2. LSK
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              Salah, Trent, Shaw, Digne are nailed barring injury.

              Open Controls
            3. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 26 mins ago

              Trent, Salah and Bruno. Not leaving my team.

              Open Controls
          8. Weeb Kakashi
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 22 mins ago

            Jordi Alba(C). Stick or twist to Kane/Schik/Coufal

            Open Controls
            1. OneArseneWenger32
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 54 mins ago

              4 points so i'd twist

              Open Controls
          9. smix
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 20 mins ago

            Captain Kane or Maguire ?

            Open Controls
            1. Dogs Of War
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 44 mins ago

              Kane all day long. Confidence high after Germany game and on pens. They will look for him a lot tonight.

              Open Controls
            2. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              Kane is about to become joking top scorer after today’s game so him

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                *joint lol

                Open Controls
          10. Alisson WondHaaland
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 13 mins ago

            Sub in Foden for a 1 pointer? Would hate to get another no show like last round but surely theres a decent chance he comes off the bench

            Open Controls
            1. Utopsis
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 44 mins ago

              Of course - it's well worth the risk

              Open Controls
          11. rozzo
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 7 mins ago

            How's this with three premiums?

            Sanchez Foster
            TAA Shaw Digne Coufal Williams
            Salah Bruno Son Raphina Bissouma
            Watkins Toney Davis

            Open Controls
            1. Alisson WondHaaland
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 36 mins ago

              Is that a 442? Will be a bit difficult switching to a premium in form striker

              Open Controls
              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 33 mins ago

                All it takes is two transfers

                Open Controls
              2. rozzo
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 21 mins ago

                But Son is a 228 point player at 10m.

                Why would I want to switch to Kane or Vardy when you can get the same level of points at a lower base cost.

                Open Controls
                1. KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 20 mins ago

                  But without Kane who knows….

                  Open Controls
                  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Yeah, pens for Son!

                    Open Controls
                  2. Zim0
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    2 hours, 13 mins ago

                    He usually stepped up without Kane. And he'll probably end up becoming number 1 taker if Kane leaves.

                    Open Controls
                    1. KAPTAIN KANE
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 11 mins ago

                      I just worry for Spurs if Kane leaves

                      Open Controls
                      1. Zim0
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 52 mins ago

                        Yeah hard to replace

                        Open Controls
            2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              Very good!
              Im on something similiar at the moment, but opting for Sancho (assuming he comes in at 9.5) over Bruno.

              Open Controls
          12. Deulofail
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 7 mins ago

            *jumps on horse*

            KJAERRR KJAERRR!

            Open Controls
          13. Better luck next year
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 6 mins ago

            Captain Kane or Sterling?

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              Kane

              Open Controls
          14. Dogs Of War
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 hours ago

            Any Watford fans here? How do you think Joao Pedro will do? Too much of a step up for him?

            Open Controls
          15. cynfrvr
              2 hours, 57 mins ago

              gonna cap Kane over Sterling, Dolberg or Maehle unless anyone has anything useful to say

              Open Controls
              1. OneArseneWenger32
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 hours, 55 mins ago

                thinking captain picks are dependent on goals..top of ML then 'safe' pick of Kane..trying to climb ranks then try to haul with Sterling Maehle

                Open Controls
              2. No Salah
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 46 mins ago

                I have both and going steering

                Protecting my lead, the guy on second position has only sterling and surely captaining him or maehle

                Open Controls
            • OneArseneWenger32
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 57 mins ago

              stick or twist Lukaku for Kane Sterling Schick Damsgaard or Maehle?

              Open Controls
            • KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 56 mins ago

              If you had a gun to your head….

              A) Dallas
              B) Smith Rowe
              C) Ring the Funeral Directors

              Open Controls
              1. OneArseneWenger32
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 hours, 55 mins ago

                yet to trust arsenal in fpl

                Open Controls
            • hb
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 46 mins ago

              Captained Shaq, got 14. Stick or twist to Kane or Maehle?

              Open Controls
              1. Bookkeeper
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 58 mins ago

                stick, this is QF of Euros, no easy games at this stage, no guarantees Kane gets more than 14.

                Open Controls
              2. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 57 mins ago

                I’d stick with that myself.
                Anything over 6 for me is a stick.

                Open Controls

