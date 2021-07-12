186
FPL July 12

Who are the most-owned FPL players so far and who is flying under the radar?

186 Comments
We take an early look at the highest-owned players in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), along with potential stars that are not part of many squads.

One caveat at this point of the season is that some price points (eg £5.5m defenders, £7.0m midfielders, £8.0m forwards etc) may be inflated due to being ‘auto-pick’ selections.

We’d expect these percentages to continue to drop between now and Gameweek 1 and we’ll monitor those figures ahead of the start of 2021/22.

GOALKEEPERS

One player that may apply to is Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m), who sits in 39.2% of squads despite a price hike from last season’s initial £4.5m start.

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (£4.5m), on the other hand, looks set to be part of many Gameweek 1 teams. One of a cluster of starting shot-stoppers available under £5.0m, the Spaniard – whose Brighton side sit at the top of our Season Ticker over the first eight Gameweeks – is currently owned by 27.1% of FPL managers.

The Albion custodian’s ownership is greater than all of the other £4.5m options in this position combined.

Watford’s Ben Foster (£4.0m) is one of only two other goalkeepers selected by more than 10% of the game. The 24.7%-owned veteran lost his place to Daniel Bachmann (£4.5m) for the second half of last season, though enables budget to be used elsewhere as a non-playing substitute.

Dean Henderson (£5.0m) and David de Gea (£5.0m) barely clear 5% ownership between them. The former is in 3.5% of teams, with De Gea part of 1.7%. Whoever nails down the No 1 spot at Old Trafford is likely to see their popularity surge, though the ongoing uncertainty isn’t doing either any favours at present.

DEFENDERS

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 30 2

Manchester United’s Luke Shaw (£5.5m) is the most-selected defender at 40.3%. That is probably a mixture of auto-picks and serious investment in the England left-back, with a fairly generous price tag and his excellent showings at the European Championship boosting interest.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), the game’s most expensive defender, is next up on 27.3%. With Liverpool’s favourable early fixture list and his superb form at the back-end of 2020/21, we might expect to see that figure rise before the Gameweek 1 deadline.

Wesley Fofana (£4.5m) is the pick of the budget options at 27.1%, with an attractive price seeing the Leicester centre-half included in plenty of drafts.

Interestingly, Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m) also makes 19.0% of selections despite missing most of last season through injury.

Ruben Dias (£6.0m), Lucas Digne (£5.5m) and Aaron Cresswell (£5.5m) are the other defenders in more than 20% of squads although again, in the latter two cases, that could be influenced by auto-pick figures.

MIDFIELDERS

Liverpool’s attractive opening fixture list, which begins with a trip to Norwich, means Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) is already owned by 49.8% of Fantasy managers. The midfielder is not travelling to the Olympics with Egypt, in a further boost to his Gameweek 1 appeal.

Salah to miss Olympics but other FPL players involved ahead of Gameweek 1

Salah is trailed by Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m), last season’s leading points-scorer who sits in 40.5% of squads. It remains to be seen how the introduction of Jadon Sancho will affect the Portugal midfielder’s popularity, with a price still awaited on the soon-to-arrive England international.

Amid sustained transfer speculation, Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish (£8.0m) has earned a 37% ownership. Dean Smith’s side have three great opening fixtures before their schedule takes a turn for the worse.

Raphinha (£6.5m) is next in line for midfielders at 25%, with only a £1.0m price hike from last season meaning FPL players are flocking to the Leeds winger who racked up 16 attacking returns as a budget asset in 2020/21.

England man Mason Mount (£7.5m) is the only other midfielder selected by more than 20% so far.

Raphinha’s team-mate Stuart Dallas (£5.5m) makes 18.3% of squads despite his reclassification as a midfielder, with the loss of points for clean sheets and goals scored evidently not enough of a deterrent – although we did see similar sentimental demand for John Lundstram last summer before the penny dropped.

At the other end of the scale, Sadio Mane‘s (£12.0m) ownership figure of 2.9% is remarkably low but no doubt owing to FPL’s decision to price the Senegal international and Salah up so closely, with the latter outscoring his teammate by 55 FPL points in 2021/22.

Raheem Sterling (£11.0m), one of England’s star performers at EURO 2020, has a near-identical ownership figure to Mane, while City club colleague Ilkay Gundogan (£7.5m) is also in differential territory at 5.1%.

FORWARDS

FPL 2021/22 player price guide: Brentford

Ivan Toney (£6.5m) is proving very popular so far, sitting in 35.2% of squads. The penalty-taking forward bagged 31 goals in 45 Championship appearances last season, assisting a further 10 of Brentford’s strikes.

A former Bee in Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) is just behind Toney at the top of the forward ownership charts. The Aston Villa striker features in 33.4% of FPL selections.

England striker Harry Kane (£12.5m) makes 28.2% of these embryonic squads. Spurs take on Man City (H), Chelsea (H) and Arsenal (a) over the first six Gameweeks, mixed in with a plum fixture at home to Watford. Whether or not FPL’s most expensive forward is still plying his trade in north London in 2021/22 is another question.

Next in line is the 27.9%-owned Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m), now under the management of Rafa Benitez. With Richarlison (£7.5m) off to the Olympics, Everton’s attack should centre around Calvert-Lewin in the early part of the season.

The Toffees enjoy some excellent opening fixtures, too, which should boost Calvert-Lewin’s appeal.

Kelechi Iheanacho (£7.5m), who now has Patson Daka (£7.5m) for forward company at Leicester, is currently picked by 17.8% of managers. Patrick Bamford (£8.0m) is just behind Iheanacho on 17.2%.

Despite Newcastle sitting in sixth on our Season Ticker when sorted by attack for Gameweeks 1 to 6, Magpies penalty-taker Callum Wilson (£7.5m) is only part of 4.8% of squads so far.

“He’s got a dozen goals in 26 appearances which proves how valuable he is. He’s a really good player and we’ve seen his importance to the team. Let’s hope he can stay well. At the moment we look a very decent team going forward.” – Steve Bruce speaking about Wilson on May 21

Proven FPL performers (albeit with chequered fitness records in 2020/21) in the form of Danny Ings (£8.0m) and Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) are also owned by fewer than 5% of managers.

Christian Benteke (£6.5m) scored in four consecutive games to end the season, earning himself a 1.3% ownership heading into the new campaign. Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace do face Chelsea (a) in Gameweek 1, followed by ties with Brentford (H) and West Ham (a).

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

186 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL_Pugster
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Need some genuine feedback on my 1st draft. Its abit punty but could maximise certain positions and pricepoints:

      Sanchez/Foster
      TAA/Robbo/Shaw/Lamptey/Williams
      Saka/Salah/Bruno/Harrison/Bissouma (or Gilmour)
      Watkins/Toney/Antonio

      Possible changes :
      1) If Tammy moves to West Ham will change and then upgrade Harrison to Raphina and Foster to Bachman.
      2) Move Robbo > Digne and then Saka>Grealish
      3) If Kane moves then I will make it work!

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Your draft accords to the current template - solid and safe.

        For #1 I assume you mean you'll lose Antonio. I'd worry Tammy and Tony will share sole striker duties at the Hammers. Same if Tammy goes to Villa and Watkins.

        Open Controls
        1. polis
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 18 mins ago

          Can't see Tammy moving without the guarantee of being a first choice.

          Open Controls
      2. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        Not very template with Saka & Harrison. That double LIV def to begin with could work out or be like last season.

        Open Controls
      3. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Too early to worry about anything yet, but you seem to have got a lot of decent options for your money there.
        1. Tammy could be good, but what does that do to Mick. Harrison to Raph, good. Wouldn't bother with two 4.5 keepers.
        2. Digne always disappoints, Everton fixtures not as nice as the ticker makes them look. Grealish at City would be a worse option than now, Buendia? Saka could be great.
        3. Would need to rip it up and start again.

        Open Controls
    • Scout Notes Poll
      Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Trying to gauge opinion on the normal Scout Notes (not the pre-season variety) so set up a poll on the sidebar. Feedback seems to be mixed; some like the lengthier write-ups, some others find it a turn-off. My main issue was that we were sometimes writing up well into Monday/Tuesday from the weekend's games, so interest was waning by that point - though that's perhaps a separate issue.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 41 mins ago

        I voted for longer pieces. I use them to plan for my next gameweek. The wait for 2 or 3 days is a problem if I'm chasing a quick price rise, but that's bad planning on my part! Better, in my view, that you take longer and do a more thorough analysis. Maybe you could satisfy both camps by having a short 'knee-jerk' article straight after the GW finishes, and a more measures piece a day or two later.

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 11 mins ago

          Thanks, Andy, taking every bit of feedback on board. Yeah, I'm intent on keeping the in-depth analysis somehow but wondered if there were other ways around it - one of which you've mentioned there in your last sentence.

          Open Controls
      2. ritzyd
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        The quality is very good, however, I think generally most of your articles would benefit from an 'executive summary' of the key points raised within for those of us with less time on our hands.

        Open Controls
      3. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Timeliness is important, as is relevance to FPL. They quite often seem to discuss the artistry of play rather than whether wingers outplayed their marker or were shackled.

        Scout notes in my view should be written with an eye on the upcoming weeks, and not be a description of the past only.

        Open Controls
      4. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Length is irrelevant (T.W.S.S.). It's more about who's writing them. You, Tom F and David W - and Paul if he's about - get it right every time for me.

        Open Controls
    • Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Viera's Palace 😮

      Open Controls
      1. L4 Azzurri
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          Relegated?

          Open Controls
      2. mad_beer ✅
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 39 mins ago

        Shaw played so well that he might even end up on a big club soon.

        Open Controls
      3. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        Play Lamptey (bur) or Raphinha (mun)?

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours ago

          I'm currently on start Lamptey and first bench Raph. But playing Raph if an England player is rested wouldn't worry me.

          Open Controls
        2. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 54 mins ago

          Lamptey would be my first choice of the two. but if Raphinha remains in my squad I'll end up playing both, which I'm fine with.

          Open Controls
      4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Sancho & Rashford need to take all that pain from last night and bottle it, bring it with them to every training session, every match this season

        We need to see them playing with anger this year, with a proper hunger and chip on their shoulder

        It's the only way to take something that negative & channel it to a positive

        Hopefully Ole told the whole squad the same thing after the Europa league final shootout heartbreak

        Man Utd should be playing like a pack of rabid dogs to start the season - tearing teams to shreds

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          What's Joe Royle up to these days?

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 34 mins ago

            And play 4, 4 fcking 2 while they're at it

            Open Controls
            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 31 mins ago

              If you can keep your head when all about you
              Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,
              If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,
              But make allowance for their doubting too;
              If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,
              Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies,
              Or being hated, don’t give way to hating,
              And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise:

              If you can dream—and not make dreams your master;
              If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim;
              If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster
              And treat those two impostors just the same;
              If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken
              Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,
              Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,
              And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools:

              If you can make one heap of all your winnings
              And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss,
              And lose, and start again at your beginnings
              And never breathe a word about your loss;
              If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew
              To serve your turn long after they are gone,
              And so hold on when there is nothing in you
              Except the Will which says to them: ‘Hold on!’

              If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,
              Or walk with Kings—nor lose the common touch,
              If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you,
              If all men count with you, but none too much;
              If you can fill the unforgiving minute
              With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run,
              Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it,
              And—which is more—you’ll be a Man, my son!

              Open Controls
              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 29 mins ago

                The GOAT

                Open Controls
      5. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        541 looks the way to go to before a WC after GW3 where things look more settled

        Martínez // 4m
        TAA Robbo Shaw Digne Cresswell
        Salah Bruno Gundogan Buendia // 4.5m
        Watkins // 4.5m 4.5m

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          Spinning like a top. Heavy D.

          Open Controls
        2. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          Not seeing the logic of all at the back early - especially as a short term play.

          Defence and cs are the least predictable aspect I can see and none of those defenders are worth it without cs.

          Open Controls
        3. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          Will surely only work if Watkins starts every single game again or playing 4.5 forward emerges.

          Open Controls
        4. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          No way José.

          Open Controls
        5. St Pauli Walnuts
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Not for me. So inflexible and only having one playing sub is risky.

          Open Controls
      6. L4 Azzurri
          4 hours, 19 mins ago

          Did anyone play fan team last season and would you recommend it?

          Open Controls
          1. St Pauli Walnuts
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            I did and I would. Actually prefer it to FPL. It's not that hard to get in the money slots either, though it is hard to get in the serious money slots!

            Open Controls
        • Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 12 mins ago

          Apart from Watkins, which other 7.5 striker do you fancy?

          Open Controls
          1. Nanoelektronicar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 52 mins ago

            Antonio

            Open Controls
          2. Bobby Digital
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 49 mins ago

            Toney at 6.5

            Open Controls
          3. Dynamic Duos
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 46 mins ago

            Wilson

            Open Controls
          4. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 45 mins ago

            Nacho

            Open Controls
            1. St Pauli Walnuts
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 52 mins ago

              I'm worried about his minutes with Vardy, Barnes and the new fella about.

              Open Controls
          5. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 45 mins ago

            I like Wilson too

            Open Controls
          6. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 44 mins ago

            I am as confused as the answers show. 😀

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 39 mins ago

              Suspect the answer is to go one way and stick there until crocked and live with the inevitable fluctuations.

              They were all frustrating at times last season and the one mistake was to switch between them in my experience, Still the same players - just bigger price tags. Nacho the only one not to blank but he had a much shorter run.

              Open Controls
          7. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 43 mins ago

            Have been on Wilson from time to time ahead of Watkins but Nacho looks more logical if Leicester look settled in preseason and he's nailed.

            Open Controls
          8. xiMoxiee
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 35 mins ago

            I'm not as huge a fan of the 7.5m bracket as many on here are. I like the look of Watkins and Toney only.

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 31 mins ago

              Theyll end up doing well but they're by no means value anymore.

              Open Controls
          9. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 30 mins ago

            Wilson currently. Iheanacho if he's looking like he won't be rotated with Barnes, Daka et al.

            Open Controls
          10. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 29 mins ago

            Cheers all

            Open Controls
          11. OneMan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            Iheanacho all day

            Open Controls
        • Jacky boy
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 10 mins ago

          Why most of famous and good footballers are married?

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 46 mins ago

            Why shouldn't they?

            Open Controls
            1. Jacky boy
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 41 mins ago

              With that famous and money maybe they can have more fun and joy?
              I don’t know which option is better tbh 😀

              Open Controls
              1. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 38 mins ago

                Don't think marriage stops you from having fun but I'm not married yet 😉

                Open Controls
              2. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 34 mins ago

                One benefit I can see is it stops unnecessary affair rumours.

                Open Controls
                1. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours, 25 mins ago

                  Yes, but it may cause some other issues if you are having fun (wrong way?) abroad. Let us say in Iceland for example.

                  Open Controls
          2. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 45 mins ago

            Plenty of the not famous or good ones are too

            Open Controls
            1. Jacky boy
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 42 mins ago

              Yes but we don’t know about them to refer

              Open Controls
          3. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 38 mins ago

            Need someone to keep their big houses clean 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 36 mins ago

              Meh, I employ housekeepers and cooks for that sort of thing while my wife brings home the bacon, and I'm not even a million-a-month superstar.

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 34 mins ago

                Like the plurals there

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  3 hours, 33 mins ago

                  They tend not to stay long 🙁

                  Open Controls
                  1. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    3 hours, 23 mins ago

                    At least one of them wasn't in plural 🙂

                    Open Controls
                    1. Andy_Social
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      3 hours, 5 mins ago

                      Heh, I'm no fool. She pays for the rest!

                      Open Controls
          4. OneMan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            They tend to attract women since they are loaded and successful and generally athletically fit, probable the same reason why I'm not married.

            Open Controls
            1. El Presidente
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              Ah ah ah

              Open Controls
        • Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 9 mins ago

          I can well understand the disappointment of English fans. It was a harsh way to end the campaign, but fortunately is an easy fix. Outside of that I think the team played a good tournament. There are many positives to take away from this.

          Onwards & upwards!

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 46 mins ago

            Excelsior indeed

            Open Controls
          2. OneMan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Yes, they were beaten by a well organized and coherent team, no shame in that. I think the way the players pulled off their medals and the way in which the fans behaved let the nation down tho. These players take a knee as a mark of respect, but showed little respect to their opponents last night by ditching their medals in that fashion, made me glad they lost in a way, notwithstanding their fans making racist slurs against their own players, leaves a bad taste. Italy generally showed more class and deserved their win for that reason if no other.

            Open Controls
        • RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Interesting that Fabrizio Romano is saying that Richarlison has a decision to make on his future now the Copa is over.
          Ancelotti loves him - apparently Real Madrid are interested.

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 58 mins ago

            Richarlison playing for Real Madrid, oh well... 😀

            Open Controls
          2. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 58 mins ago

            Who was that young winger at Everton who played a bit at the end of the season before last? Could come good if Rich goes.

            Open Controls
            1. Nanoelektronicar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 56 mins ago

              Gordon

              Open Controls
              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 54 mins ago

                Ta

                Open Controls
              2. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 32 mins ago

                He is not listed in fpl(?)

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  3 hours, 20 mins ago

                  Disappeared off on loan and was never heard of again.

                  Open Controls
            2. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 52 mins ago

              With no Rich, no Haime, word is Rafa is raiding the Toon. Going for ASM, which could be interesting.

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 51 mins ago

                I think ASM is lazy and overrated

                Open Controls
                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  3 hours, 50 mins ago

                  i do not think those things at all.
                  but i would like to see him stay fit.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bobby Digital
                    • 3 Years
                    3 hours, 42 mins ago

                    I had him for a while last season and watching him was painful

                    Open Controls
                    1. RogDog_jimmy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      3 hours, 40 mins ago

                      yeah he was my cheap midfielder at the start of the season too.
                      i think i got one decent return from him.

                      Open Controls
          3. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 35 mins ago

            What did the stats say about DCL without Richa, Hames and Digne? I think DCL peaked when they had all three fit and Hames in form. If Richa is out and Hames has issues with manager, DCL probably needs to be re-evaluated.

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 hours, 24 mins ago

              yep - agree - at least a wait and see for me.

              Open Controls
            2. L4 Azzurri
                3 hours, 23 mins ago

                He peaked when Everton played attacking football at the start of the season. When they went defensive the opposite happened as is to be expected. It’s the style of play that matters. Rafa is on the defensive side and without James there’s very little creativity in the squad at the moment.

                Open Controls
              • NateDogsCats
                  2 hours, 5 mins ago

                  Can you elaborate on Hames? Is he not a preferred option for Benitez? (I actually don't have any Everton assets in my current draft but I saw him being touted here previously as fitting into Benitez' likely setup at Everton)

                  Open Controls
                  1. L4 Azzurri
                      1 hour, 46 mins ago

                      He wasn’t preferred when Benitez was at Madrid and had options. The chances of him not playing at Everton if he’s still there are virtually zero as there is no one anywhere near his calibre to replace with.

                      Open Controls
                      1. NateDogsCats
                          1 hour, 39 mins ago

                          Thanks, guess it's just a wait and see situation then

                          Open Controls
                • Dynamic Duos
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 58 mins ago

                  We won't getting any playing 4.5m forwards this season, there is only 5 players in that bracket lol

                  Open Controls
                  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                    • 3 Years
                    3 hours, 55 mins ago

                    We were so lucky last year with Brewster (:-)

                    Open Controls
                  2. Holmes
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 54 mins ago

                    Very low chance. Obafemi and Davis are likely to get some sub appearances.

                    Open Controls
                  3. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    3 hours, 41 mins ago

                    To balance that out we're guaranteed a 5.5 one at Watford perhaps with 5.0 support.

                    They and not Brentford were the auto promoted side and could be real value there. When they went down they were disappointing as opposed to terrible.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Andy_Social
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      3 hours, 25 mins ago

                      Sarr could be the only nailed striker despite being an FPL midfielder, in which none of the myriad Watford attackers would have much chance of scoring more than one pointers.

                      Open Controls
                      1. pingissimus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        3 hours, 21 mins ago

                        The Watford squad looks an absolute mess/extremely bloated - there must be around 7 players due for the chop - so it's hard to tell how they are intending to line up. Doubt they are a week 1 call for me.

                        Open Controls
                      2. I Member
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        2 hours, 55 mins ago

                        Did Sarr play striker last season? Thought he was a winger.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Ginkapo FPL
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          2 hours, 47 mins ago

                          Your memory is a year out fyi. They were in champ last season

                          Open Controls
                          1. I Member
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            2 hours, 38 mins ago

                            That's what I'm asking about.

                            Open Controls
                            1. St Pauli Walnuts
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              2 hours, 5 mins ago

                              Transfermarket shows he predominantly played on the wing last season, 9 games as a centre-forward but they were mainly at the start of the season.

                              Open Controls
                              1. I Member
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                2 hours, 3 mins ago

                                Thanks.

                                Open Controls
                          2. St Pauli Walnuts
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            2 hours, 7 mins ago

                            Where does he say in the PL? If you're going to be a melt, at least be correct.

                            Open Controls
                  4. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    3 hours, 18 mins ago

                    That causes team structure issues. There are some starting 4.5 mids who can get cs pt. Therefore having three starting fwd:s becomes "cheaper" as 4.5 mids can be used as subs. This makes 4-3-3 / (3-4-3) more tempting than 4-4-2 / (3-5-2) imo.

                    Open Controls
                • Tinmen
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 41 mins ago

                  How is this looking folks?

                  Sanchez
                  Trent Shaw Dias Fofana
                  Salah Havertz Grealish Pogba
                  Cavani Watkins
                  Foster Tonev Lamptey Bissouma

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bobby Digital
                    • 3 Years
                    3 hours, 22 mins ago

                    Different

                    Open Controls
                  2. Little Red Lacazette
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 55 mins ago

                    Not template at all

                    Open Controls
                  3. OneMan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    2 hours, 10 mins ago

                    Nothing wrong with it mate, not certain I'd rely on Cavani tho, can see him competing with Greenwood and Martial for gametime.

                    Open Controls
                  4. St Pauli Walnuts
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 44 mins ago

                    I don't think Pogba is a great option at 7.5, inconsistent with the FPL returns and Raph at 6.5 will surely outscore him.

                    Open Controls
                • xiMoxiee
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 32 mins ago

                  Is there a better defence than this for 26.5m?

                  TAA - Shaw - Lamptey - Ayling - Fofana.

                  Open Controls
                  1. xiMoxiee
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    3 hours, 9 mins ago

                    Even considering dropping Fofana down to 4.0m if any emerge.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Jacky boy
                    • 5 Years
                    3 hours, 7 mins ago

                    yes. mine.
                    TAA VVD Lamptey 2x4.0

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dthinger
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 53 mins ago

                      who do we expect the 4.0 options to be?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Andy_Social
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        2 hours, 49 mins ago

                        I don't expect there to be any unless you include BWilliams on the Saints bench.

                        Open Controls
                  3. Andy_Social
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    3 hours, 4 mins ago

                    I keep coming back to that exact fivesome - sometimes with Coufal over Fofana.

                    Open Controls
                    1. xiMoxiee
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      3 hours, 2 mins ago

                      The Lamptey/Ayling combo is just so appealing. I think it would be mad not to have it.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Little Red Lacazette
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 54 mins ago

                      I have Coufal & Fofana

                      Open Controls
                      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                        • 3 Years
                        2 hours, 52 mins ago

                        Me too. Sanchez in goal.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Little Red Lacazette
                          • 4 Years
                          2 hours, 48 mins ago

                          Sanchez as well. Double Brighton D is something I do not want to do by getting Lamps.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                            • 3 Years
                            2 hours, 41 mins ago

                            This

                            Open Controls
                          2. Baps hunter
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            2 hours, 41 mins ago

                            I don't want it either, but no way I am going to pay .5 to have more expensive 5th def.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Little Red Lacazette
                              • 4 Years
                              2 hours, 40 mins ago

                              Brandon Williams says hi.

                              Open Controls
                            2. Baps hunter
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              2 hours, 37 mins ago

                              Fofana has zero attacking threat and Sanchez will have so high EO that double Brighton (when 1st sub is needed) is not too big issue for me.

                              Open Controls
                • Inazuma X1
                  • 3 Years
                  3 hours, 22 mins ago

                  1 million FPL players!

                  Open Controls
                  1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 59 mins ago

                    So getting top 10k should be easier this year with less players

                    Open Controls
                    1. Andy_Social
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      2 hours, 57 mins ago

                      STOP THE COUNT!!!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Baps hunter
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        2 hours, 44 mins ago

                        Only casuals don't have team yet, no worries 😉

                        Open Controls
                    2. L4 Azzurri
                        2 hours, 54 mins ago

                        It’s easy every year isn’t it?

                        Open Controls
                      • Little Red Lacazette
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 47 mins ago

                        Just wait till 1 week before GW1 deadline.

                        Open Controls
                  2. I Member
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    3 hours, 5 mins ago

                    RMT really likes Welbeck. Anyone taking the plunge?

                    The more I think about DCL the less I like him. New manager, Richarlison going to the Olympics, question marks over James. The 2m in savings by going for Welbeck instead makes it possible to have a strong defence, Salah, Bruno and a Mahrez/Havertz/Grealish.

                    Open Controls
                    1. L4 Azzurri
                        3 hours, 3 mins ago

                        Strong defence is the way to go. The forwards are the poorest I’ve seen since I started playing the game.

                        Open Controls
                      • kevchenko
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        3 hours ago

                        Was literally just thinking that about DCL myself.

                        Wouldn't be interested in Welbeck though at all.

                        Open Controls
                        1. L4 Azzurri
                            2 hours, 58 mins ago

                            Everton are looking at a new Right sided forward and right back. If they bring in some quality there it’s a different story.

                            Open Controls
                        2. Andy_Social
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          2 hours, 57 mins ago

                          Far prefer a punt on Toney. At least he's unknown. The Brighton attack is very well known to be utterly impotent.

                          Open Controls
                          1. I Member
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            2 hours, 52 mins ago

                            Is it? I haven't looked at the stats but last season they seemed to play so well and were unlucky not to score more goals.

                            Toney I have no interest in.

                            Open Controls
                            1. I Member
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              2 hours, 46 mins ago

                              Just had a look. They underperformed their xG by 11.46 goals. That's a lot. Surely with a bit of luck they'll score more goals this season.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Andy_Social
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 8 Years
                                2 hours, 37 mins ago

                                You might call it luck - I call it appalling lack of quality in the strikers, primarily Maupay, but the support didn't help much. If you're looking for goals you're better off starting Dunk imo.

                                Open Controls
                                1. I Member
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 5 Years
                                  2 hours, 23 mins ago

                                  Maupay is indeed awful but Welbeck finished the season strongly. I'd happily take a return every other game for 6m.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Baps hunter
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 3 Years
                                    2 hours, 5 mins ago

                                    That is actually correct. But is he really that good and is it sustainable? Lingard was in form also, a bit earlier though.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. I Member
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 5 Years
                                      2 hours ago

                                      He's almost guaranteed to get injured at some point. Would just be an early season punt. Pukki's fixtures get good from about GW5 and he's the same price. Watford have a bunch of 5.5s who could emerge. Wouldn't be looking to keep Welbeck long term.

                                      Open Controls
                        3. Rigid Digit
                          • 4 Years
                          2 hours, 55 mins ago

                          Josh King ... 5.5.
                          If he's a starter could be a nice bench option

                          Open Controls
                          1. Baps hunter
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            2 hours, 15 mins ago

                            That one million for bench player is just simply too much. With that extra money or less you can have a decent defender.

                            Open Controls
                        4. Sgt Frank Drebin
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 26 mins ago

                          I'm considering him. Historically, he has recorded around 0.4 xG per game which is quite good for that price. Maybe not an elite level, but I think he's a decent and safe option. Maybe I will start with him and then sell if some great value emerges or their nice fixture run ends. I also think that they should stop underperforming xG and improve somewhat, but I have high hopes for them at the start of every season, so... Brighton's form is one of the greatest mysteries of life.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Sgt Frank Drebin
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            1 hour, 24 mins ago

                            0.37 xG per 90 minutes. A goal every 2,7 games (plus some assists maybe).

                            Open Controls
                      • Fake Madrid
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        2 hours, 59 mins ago

                        Bruno can we do without him?

                        Also can do without Trent in defence?

                        Nothing against them but costing too much, and cheaper players can be found.

                        What do you all think.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Andy_Social
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          2 hours, 56 mins ago

                          First 2 in my draft. Others come and go. Not those 2.

                          Open Controls
                        2. I Member
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          2 hours, 51 mins ago

                          Both locked in my team if they're fit and available for GW1.

                          Open Controls
                        3. Baps hunter
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          2 hours, 9 mins ago

                          Trent was first name in my team, after him Salah, Bruno, Shaw and Digne. Supposing Pogba is regular starter and Sancho, Martial and Greenwood there is a risk that Bruno plays deeper and assists the assister and pts are spread. Yet, unless Kane moves to Manchester I am not going to risk my start of the season and not have him. He is easy to downgrade later if not worth the money.

                          Open Controls
                        4. St Pauli Walnuts
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          2 hours ago

                          If KDB fit, I want to take him over Bruno. But the EO of Bruno will probably make me chicken out.

                          Open Controls
                        5. NateDogsCats
                            1 hour, 58 mins ago

                            Had Bruno from GW1 last season (despite MU not starting until GW2) but going without to begin at least. His form has been very poor arguably since the turn of the year. He might simply need a bit of a break as he's been playing endlessly for MU but I need to see an improvement first and to see how things go with Sancho there, it could elevate his FPL potential or it could possibly reduce his goal involvements with them being more spread out.

                            Open Controls
                        6. HollywoodXI
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          2 hours, 53 mins ago

                          RMT tool rates this team very well. Assumes England players are available for GW1 obvs. 433 formation. Thoughts?

                          Sanchez
                          Trent Shaw Stones Digne
                          Salah Bruno Raphina
                          DCL Watkins Antonio

                          Foster White Gilmour Bissouma

                          Open Controls
                          1. I Member
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            2 hours, 50 mins ago

                            It does look good. Stones and Digne could well outscore popular midfield picks like Buendia, Harrison and Sarr.

                            Open Controls
                            1. HollywoodXI
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              2 hours, 49 mins ago

                              That’s my thinking too. White will become Lamptey if he moves.

                              Open Controls
                          2. mixology
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            2 hours, 46 mins ago

                            solid team. very similar to mine (so far) except I have Robbo, Chilwell, and Dias instead of DCL. Digne, Stones.

                            3 up top allows you to easily jump on an in-form striker.

                            It's a wait and see for me with Everton assets but they could hit the ground running.

                            Open Controls
                            1. HollywoodXI
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              2 hours, 45 mins ago

                              Five at the back?

                              Open Controls
                              1. mixology
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 8 Years
                                2 hours, 39 mins ago

                                (sheepishly)...yes.

                                For me, the likes of Dias, Chilwell (rotation threat) and Robbo are "safer" picks than the likes of 6 million options in midfield like Buendia and Sarr, who are wait and see for me.

                                I will say that hauls from unexpected attackers (mid price forwards, and even the midfield picks I just mentioned) can certainly launch you to a great early rank, but I feel more comfortable short-medium term with the likes of Chilwell/Dias at 6 million than a 6 million mid that may be a transfer waiting to happen

                                Once a value option emerges over the course of a few weeks, I'll be ditching a defender

                                Open Controls
                                1. HollywoodXI
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 6 Years
                                  2 hours, 38 mins ago

                                  I started with five at the back last season. I’m a fan.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. mixology
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 8 Years
                                    2 hours, 33 mins ago

                                    cheers. I'm looking to start with 4 at the back with a third striker up top (wilson, watkins, antonio) but don't want to weaken my starting 11 to do so.

                                    I will say that it's unlikely to jump out to a great early rank with big-at-the-back because there tends to be early hauls from mid-price attackers. Problem is it's tough to know which one!

                                    Open Controls
                                2. Andy_Social
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 8 Years
                                  2 hours, 35 mins ago

                                  Sound thinking in my book. I'm a Back 4 with rotating 4.5s myself. On a good GW that can be a 5.

                                  Open Controls
                          3. Baps hunter
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 53 mins ago

                            Basically one of my previous drafts. Whether to have both Stones and Shaw gw1 is one issue. AWB and Dias are other options for Stones. I've had DCL until today, but new defensive manager and perhaps no Hames and Richa is concern. Too many changes may cause issues.

                            Open Controls
                        7. RUUD!
                          • 9 Years
                          2 hours, 36 mins ago

                          What do you think of this first pick people?

                          Sanchez
                          TAA VVD Konsa AWB
                          Salah Bruno Buendia
                          DCL Antonio Watkins

                          4.0 Bissouma Bronwhill Manquillo

                          Open Controls
                          1. Andy_Social
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            2 hours, 15 mins ago

                            Solid XI, bench not worth bothering with.
                            Are you intending to play Konsa past GW3? Why AWB over Shaw?

                            Open Controls
                          2. mixology
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            2 hours, 11 mins ago

                            One thing I'll say about VVD:

                            I checked the members area and don't agree with the prediction that VVD will play so many minutes this season. Pool can't afford to lose him again by playing him week-in and week-out, especially in the beginning of the season.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Baps hunter
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              1 hour, 33 mins ago

                              He didn't get his injury because of playing too much though.

                              Open Controls
                          3. El Presidente
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            2 hours, 6 mins ago

                            Are we going back to double Liverpool defense? Not for me.

                            Open Controls
                            1. OneMan
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              1 hour, 33 mins ago

                              Yes, big time with VVD back and adding what seems to be a new quality CB then pool can be solid at the back once again.

                              Open Controls
                        8. RUUD!
                          • 9 Years
                          2 hours, 30 mins ago

                          No I’ll probably look to offload 1 or 2 of the villa players after GW3. Think he’s underrated, 4th highest scoring defender, tempted with shaw however after his euros

                          Open Controls
                          1. Baps hunter
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 13 mins ago

                            Even so, I believe two Avl players is simply enough and 3 is overkill. Buendia and Watkins are enough for me. I fear that even ditching "only" them both after gw4 is going to cost me -4 if there are other fires.

                            Open Controls
                        9. dunkle
                          • 11 Years
                          2 hours, 24 mins ago

                          I tend to be one of those that wildcards within first couple of weeks and think this season be no different
                          Keep trying to be “different” with a good portion of my team and imagine there will be dozens of changes made ahead of week 1 but currently look like this

                          Sanchez / Dubravka
                          Holding / Henry / TAA / Shaw / Aarons
                          Raphina / Salah / Fernandes / Sarr / Raschica
                          Watkins / Toney / Calvert-Lewin

                          Open Controls
                        10. jay01
                          • 6 Years
                          2 hours, 20 mins ago

                          Chelsea to put in a bid for Haaland in the coming days reliable sources suggest. Would he be essential for you? What price do you think he will be on FPL? Would love a 10.5

                          Open Controls
                          1. Andy_Social
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            2 hours, 17 mins ago

                            I'd be willing to assume he's no Werner, will play every game and will be 12.5m. Problem if Kane also goes to City!

                            Open Controls
                            1. I Member
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              2 hours, 14 mins ago

                              Doubt he come in same price as Kane and Salah and more expensive than Fernandes. 11.5m tops.

                              Open Controls
                            2. jay01
                              • 6 Years
                              2 hours, 14 mins ago

                              I doubt FPL will price him at 12.5 first season. Werner was THE guy to get last year at Bundesliga and he was 9.5.. can see it being 11 mil for Haaland at most (making him essential imo)

                              Open Controls
                          2. xiMoxiee
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            2 hours, 13 mins ago

                            I think I could stretch to 11m for him.

                            Open Controls
                          3. I Member
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            2 hours, 13 mins ago

                            I don't think I'd start with him just because Salah and Fernandes have better fixtures than Chelsea and I don't like the balance of the team with three premiums but I'd definitely own him at some stage.

                            Open Controls
                            1. jay01
                              • 6 Years
                              1 hour, 49 mins ago

                              Haaland at home to Palace looks beautiful ngl

                              Open Controls
                          4. pingissimus
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            2 hours, 7 mins ago

                            Think 10.5 might even happen judging from Werner.

                            Currently have a structure anyway that allows for a 3rd slightly sub premium type. If it's not Son the one I'm allowing for is Sancho who's moving to a more settled side and won't require any acclimatisation. Haaland I'd monitor first if it was Chelsea.

                            Open Controls
                          5. Inazuma X1
                            • 3 Years
                            2 hours, 6 mins ago

                            Who will create for him?

                            Open Controls
                            1. I Member
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              2 hours, 5 mins ago

                              Mount, Havertz, Pulisic, Ziyech, Jorginho, Chilwell, James.

                              Open Controls
                              1. St Pauli Walnuts
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                1 hour, 59 mins ago

                                but apart from them

                                Open Controls
                                1. Baps hunter
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 3 Years
                                  1 hour, 45 mins ago

                                  Emerson 😉

                                  Open Controls
                          6. Zim0
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            1 hour, 50 mins ago

                            Shouldn't be higher than 10 for me to get

                            Open Controls
                        11. PLerix
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          2 hours, 2 mins ago

                          Thoughts about a punt on El-Ghazi? On pens for Villa (?), nailed? At least the fixtures looks good.

                          Open Controls
                          1. OneMan
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            1 hour, 57 mins ago

                            Villa have a lot of option's and If I remember rightly Barkely ate into his gametime after he returned last season.

                            Open Controls
                          2. RogDog_jimmy
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            1 hour, 56 mins ago

                            Seems good to me. I'm assuming folks will have Watkins, Buendia, Grealish (assuming he stays) ahead of El-Ghazi - so going for an attacking double-up might not be desirable.

                            I currently have Watkins, but he ends up becoming someone else then El-Ghazi could be useful.

                            Open Controls
                            1. PLerix
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              1 hour, 51 mins ago

                              I’m currently on Wilson and Antonio as my preferred 7.5 strikers. Will monitor El Ghazi in the pre season.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Baps hunter
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                1 hour, 44 mins ago

                                Antonio has Europe?

                                Open Controls
                          3. NateDogsCats
                              1 hour, 54 mins ago

                              Can't see him playing honestly. Grealish will hold the LW position, Traore on the right, Watkins up top with Buendia in behind.

                              Open Controls
                              1. PLerix
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 4 Years
                                1 hour, 53 mins ago

                                Fair assumption that

                                Open Controls
                          4. OneMan
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            1 hour, 59 mins ago

                            Should England have taken a knee to Italy ? As a make of respect, I mean that's their thing.

                            Open Controls
                            1. L4 Azzurri
                                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                                I’m not sure I understand. They take the knee to support the political movement Black Lives Matter. I’m guessing the Italian team also support them.

                                Open Controls
                            2. Rigid Digit
                              • 4 Years
                              1 hour, 52 mins ago

                              GW1 Line up - 433:
                              Pickford
                              Dias / Digne / Tierney / Fofana
                              Salah / Fernandes / Havertz
                              Calvert-Lewin / Watkins / King

                              White / Alli / Gilmour
                              (0.5 itb)

                              And here's the plan:
                              - Hopefully able to go 343, 352, 433, or 442
                              - Tierney to Shaw if White goes to Arsenal
                              - Watkins up to Bamford in a couple of weeks
                              - Havertz to Mount if Kai is mis-firing

                              The punts:
                              Alli and King - could be gold, could be kack!

                              The weakness:
                              Goalie - not sure I want double Everton in Defence, but just "feel" more secure than Fabianski or Schmiechel. And not convinced by set & forget for Sanchez (Dubravka and Guaita considered (and Butland if he is number 1)
                              Defence - Fofana? High ownership, but considering Lamptey if White goes

                              What else:
                              Kane to City, or Haaland at Chelsea could cause he entire thing to be torn up and started again

                              Open Controls
                              1. Baps hunter
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                                Kane to Machester means only Bruno to Buendia/Raphinha and perhaps one transfer elsewhere.

                                Open Controls
                              2. Baps hunter
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                                Eight attackers is too much at this stage. If Haaland, Kane, Salah and Bruno are fit and in form, money is going to be tight also later if three of them are wanted.

                                Open Controls
                              3. pingissimus
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                                If White goes to Arsenal then Tierney becomes a better option and is the hold for me - White himself is cs and no more. There are other 4.5s at Brighton who can fill in.

                                Fun selection overall. Triple Everton quite the call.

                                Open Controls

