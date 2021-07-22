252
Can Raul Jimenez re-enter the mid-price FPL forward conversation?

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) forward pool is awash with appealing-looking mid-price options in the £6.5m-£8.0m bracket.

Ivan Toney (£6.5m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m), Ollie Watkins (£7.5m), Patrick Bamford (£8.0m), Kelechi Iheanacho (£7.5m) and Michail Antonio (£7.5m) all have double-digit FPL ownerships at the time of writing, with Callum Wilson (£7.5m) and Danny Ings (£8.0m) also among the tried-and-tested names in this rung.

Going under the radar somewhat is Raul Jimenez (£7.5m), who has plundered 52 attacking returns in 86 Premier League appearances to date and averaged a very respectable 4.9 points per match in doing so.

Now back in full training and clocking up the minutes in pre-season friendlies, the Wolves striker is the latest player to come under the radar in our ‘Sleeper’ series – a collection of articles on proven FPL performers who had a quiet 2020/21, be it through injury, loss of form or otherwise.

2018/19: FPL REVIEW

Dallas at left-back as Bielsa shuffles Leeds pack for trip to Wolves

In his first season as a Premier League player, the striker ranked third among forwards for shots (111) and shots in the box (88) on his way to scoring 13 goals. Jimenez was further down the list for big chances (19), however.

The Mexican also created the fifth-most chances (42) among forwards and was joint-top with Callum Wilson for big chances created (13).

That saw Jimenez rack up the fourth-highest expected goal involvement (xGI) figure (19.19) behind Jamie Vardy, Sergio Aguero and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Wolves forward ended the season with 23 attacking returns, having totaled three Fantasy assists alongside seven regular ones.

2019/20: FPL REVIEW

What's the best strategy for choosing forwards in FPL? 8

Jimenez was at it again in the 2019/20 season, going one better as he produced 24 attacking returns.

He topped the shots charts for forwards in that season with 118 attempts, which was 17 more than nearest challenger Gabriel Jesus.

Jimenez was also first for shots in the box (93), although eight forwards registered more than his 23 big chances.

He was out in front for the creativity stakes this time, creating another 13 big chances for his team-mates.

Jimenez created 48 opportunities in total, second only to Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino.

The striker landed in second on the xGI charts in 2019/20, with his total of 21.73 not far off first-placed Jamie Vardy (23.35).

In his curtailed 2020/21 campaign, Jimenez ranked fifth among all forwards for attempts (26) from Gameweeks 1 to 10 – the point at which he sustained his sickening injury.

Only four big chances arrived during that time, however, which placed him a lowly joint-16th among strikers.

2021/22: THE PROSPECTS

Can Bruno Lage make Wolves' attackers more appealing in FPL?

Having suffered a fractured skull in Gameweek 10 of last season, Jimenez returned to full training in July of this year as pre-season began.

His first kickabout in nine months came in the mid-July warm-up game against Crewe Alexandra, with the Mexican clocking up half an hour of pitch-time and putting himself about early on; always a good sign from a psychological perspective after such a traumatic incident.

Not only does Jimenez have to regain form and match fitness after a horrific injury, he has to do it under a new manager.

Bruno Lage could potentially be a tonic for Wolves’ attacking assets, however, with the former Benfica manager having a reputation for playing more offensive football than his predecessor.

Jimenez traditionally struggled for ‘big chances’ under Nuno Espirito Santo, although did offset that with his durability (he was an ever-present in the Premier League for over two years until his injury) and by being more creative than most of his positional rivals.

We will need a few Gameweeks to assess Lage’s impact and Jimenez’s match-sharpness but that marries well with Wolves’ relatively difficult opening fixture list of Leicester (a), Spurs (H) and Manchester United (H), which gives us an audition period of sorts before the September international break.

The schedule brightens significantly from Gameweek 4.

If fully fit, Jimenez could certainly stake a claim for a spot in our squads among a stacked mid-price striker bracket, considering his proven FPL potential.

  1. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    What's going on with the fixture ticker? it only seems to display blocks of 2 fixtures.

    Open Controls
  2. Zlatan approves
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Zaha or Siggy ?

    Open Controls
    1. gmando2011
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      isnt siggy in trouble?

      Open Controls
    2. xiMoxiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      https://grapevine.is/news/2021/07/20/gylfi-sigurdsson-under-investigation-due-to-alleged-sexual-violation/

      Open Controls
    3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Neither - for very different reasons

      Open Controls
  3. gmando2011
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    any josh king fans?

    Open Controls
    1. xiMoxiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Huge fan in 16/17.

      Open Controls
  4. Scheister
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    A) Coufal + Son, obafemi on bench

    B) Jota + Wilson, White on bench

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. Milkman Bruno
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      TC Salah anyone 😉

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Reminds me I need to see if I can put a BB squad together

        Open Controls
    • Babit1967
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      A Robertson Lamptey Bissouma (4-3-3 with Bissouma benched)

      B Digne 4.0 defender Buendia (3-4-3 with 4.0 benched)

      Bit boring but what say you?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    • Frozen Mukluks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      DCL is £8m - just saying.

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        That good or bad ?

        Open Controls
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        I'm wary - new manager, different formation maybe, midfield turmoil (who is even going to be there?)

        Open Controls
      3. Frozen Mukluks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Benitez’s record at Newcastle it’s probably a good indicator of where Everton will be there season, reinforced by his initial signings.

        Open Controls
    • RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Levy has agreed to let Kane leave apparently. I think City_Xtra are pretty reliable - though who knows.

      https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1418321623858491396

      I guess if it is going to happen it's better for Tottenham to do it asap and start spending the money this offseason.

      Kane would be 100% in my team if on City.
      This is going to be fun!

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Template-wrecker

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          i love it.
          will make the next few weeks fun trying new things instead of moving 4.5 defenders around.

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            So it's either Greenwood or Jota that comes in for Salah or Bruno and 7.5m forward gets upgraded to Kane.

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              something like that works.
              Alternately you can do Bruno/Salah/Kane if you give up TAA.

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                That works too. Would have to play 433 in that case.

                Open Controls
      2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        100% in your team, and in 100% of other teams probably.

        Open Controls
      3. Fletch69
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Got me thinking Son up front for Spurs??

          Midfield of Salah, Bruno and Son would be useful

          Open Controls
        • pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Really dull imo

          The only hope is that Kane is rouletted out of being in 100% of squads or jus gets that midfield slot off Gundo.

          Open Controls
        • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Lots of Salah, Bruno, ESR, Kane, TAA 4-4-2’s coming right up…

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Add Buendia and we have a party

            Open Controls
        • Milkman Bruno
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            Ings at Spurs then to spoil us.

            Open Controls
          • SH1M1
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            It’s from the Sun’s showbiz editor lmao, total non story.

            90% certain Kane is staying put from credible sources.

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              Good.

              Open Controls
        • The Mighty I
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          First draft having listened to my first few podcasts of the pre-season

          Sanchez Steele
          TAA Robertson Chilwell Shaw Tierney
          Salah 10.0 ESM Raphina 4.5
          Watkins Toney Wilson

          Hoping Sancho comes in at £10.0 or less…

          Open Controls
          1. Babit1967
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            Different, bit of a benching headache tho no?

            I’d prefer Son over Sancho

            Open Controls
            1. The Mighty I
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              Potentially, I’ve always valued having half-decent options in the bench - more so during the pandemic

              Open Controls
              1. Babit1967
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 59 mins ago

                Makes sense and it’s a good team

                Open Controls
                1. The Mighty I
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 57 mins ago

                  Thanks

                  Open Controls
          2. Milkman Bruno
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Savage defence.nice team

              Open Controls
            • That Posh Bloke
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              I believe Steele is third choice now

              Open Controls
          3. Fletch69
              3 hours, 7 mins ago

              Noticed Richarliison scored a hat trick for Brazil in the Olympics. He also played in Copa America. Is he going to need a rest after all that???

              With Rodriguez and Rafa not getting on and Sigurdsson absent Everton may have a slow start. I'm not sure Townsend and Iwobi are going to be good for DCL

              Open Controls
            • RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 hours ago

              Kane team...

              Sanchez, 4.0
              TAA, Shaw, James, Ayling, 4.0
              Salah, Jota, Pepe, Buendia, ESR
              Kane, Watkins, 4.5

              0.5itb

              Good flexibility in Jota/Pepe/Buendia to move around.

              I like it!

              Open Controls
              1. Carlton P
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 44 mins ago

                I would be tempted with cavani if I’m going kane over Bruno

                Open Controls
              2. Milkman Bruno
                  2 hours, 44 mins ago

                  Will Jota start many games though?

                  Open Controls
                • RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 hours, 42 mins ago

                  Agree on Cavani - I just love Watkins’ fixtures so much.

                  Jota is partly because of the expectation Firmino will be rested back from the Copa.
                  There are a few players at that value I like. Greenwood for example.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Milkman Bruno
                      2 hours, 33 mins ago

                      Greenwood like Jota may benefit early but then get rotated as per. I had Barnes @7m in for quite some time too but have removed the rotation risks now.

                      Open Controls
                      1. RogDog_jimmy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        2 hours, 28 mins ago

                        I hope that 2-3 weeks in we’ll know more about who is nailed in that price range. There will be a couple for sure I think.

                        Open Controls
                • Milkman Bruno
                    2 hours, 57 mins ago

                    As I have both Trent and Robertson and Lamptey and Ayling rotation and will be playing 3 at the back then my 5th defender doesn’t need to be a 4.5 def right? Safe enough to go with a 4m and use the .5 elsewhere? COVID is an obvious risk but seems like Fofana/White etc. is not needed.

                    Open Controls
                    1. RogDog_jimmy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      2 hours, 53 mins ago

                      i agree.
                      trasnfers/wildcards can solve stuff.

                      i used to think the other way but i'm trying to think less conservatively

                      Open Controls
                      1. Milkman Bruno
                          2 hours, 45 mins ago

                          Only other issue now is that I’m not sure where to stick the .5!

                          Open Controls
                          1. RogDog_jimmy
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            2 hours, 41 mins ago

                            Hold it just in case!

                            I think an extra 0.5 is probably more useful to jump on price rises and to give flexibility rather than a 5th defender.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Milkman Bruno
                                2 hours, 35 mins ago

                                Yeah I’ve slapped in Iheanacho and gone for a top 3 instead. I agree the extra .5itb would be very useful for the points stated mind.

                                Open Controls
                        • Carlton P
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          2 hours, 45 mins ago

                          Same and I’m going with a 4.0 but I’m also going 3-5-2 so a weak bench for me. I may reconsider

                          Open Controls
                          1. Milkman Bruno
                              2 hours, 38 mins ago

                              Yeah I was on 352 for awhile now also but thinking of getting in Macho and changing to 343. Confident enough with the bench I guess with two from Ayling, Gilmour/Brownhill playing if needs be. Surely we will have a 4m def to begin with too. I know one or two are looking possible.

                              Open Controls
                          2. Gabbiadini
                            • 4 Years
                            just now

                            yep, I have this same defence.

                            Open Controls
                        • hogree
                          • 4 Years
                          2 hours, 44 mins ago

                          First draft here lads

                          Sanchez
                          TAA - Shaw - Lamptey
                          Salah - Fernandes - Grealish - Raphinha
                          Iheanacho - Watkins - Toney

                          Foster - Fofana - Gilmour - White

                          Open Controls
                          1. Milkman Bruno
                              2 hours, 6 mins ago

                              Nice and template. Ive gone away from Fofana myself.

                              Open Controls
                          2. Mikel Arteta
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            2 hours, 41 mins ago

                            I think if Kane is going to City and we want to take advantage of that in fpl, it's not good enough to only have him from City.
                            We need to have a midfielder ( preferably KDB) from them as well.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Milkman Bruno
                                2 hours, 39 mins ago

                                Yeah but we can’t have them all. Salah, Bruno, Kdb, Kane etc. I know city are fixture proof but maybe the double up for their run of easy fixtures? Would be annoying paying 12.5m for a player to be benched in the easy games mind.

                                Open Controls
                              • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 11 Years
                                2 hours, 38 mins ago

                                You’ll already have one midfielder in Kane

                                Open Controls
                                1. Mikel Arteta
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 7 Years
                                  2 hours, 1 min ago

                                  Nice one. 😀

                                  Open Controls
                            2. dunas_dog
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              2 hours, 28 mins ago

                              First go at Kane team- no Bruno but best could come up with for now. Comment welcome?

                              Sanchez
                              TAA Coufal Shaw
                              Salah Jota Raphinha Buendia
                              Kane Watkins

                              Gunn Lamptey Ayling Gibbs-White

                              Open Controls
                              1. dunas_dog
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 6 Years
                                2 hours, 24 mins ago

                                * oops Toney also in team

                                Open Controls
                            3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              2 hours, 25 mins ago

                              Evening all!! Had a quick tinker with the Kane rumours and seeing something about Ole looking at using Greenwood and Sancho as wingers with Rashford out…. What do we think??

                              Sanchez
                              TAA Shaw Lamptey
                              Salah Greenwood Raphinha Sarr
                              Kane Cavani Watkins
                              Subs- Steele Brownhill Ayling Johnson

                              Cheers all!!

                              Open Controls
                              1. waldo666
                                • 10 Years
                                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                                Downgrade Kane to budget and replace Greenwood with Bruno.

                                Open Controls
                              2. The Knights Template
                                • 7 Years
                                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                                Kane out

                                Open Controls
                            4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              2 hours, 13 mins ago

                              Kane team

                              Bachmann
                              Trent Digne Shaw Coufal
                              Salah Son Raphinha Buendia
                              Kane Toney

                              (Foster Lamptey Brownhill Obafemi)

                              Open Controls
                            5. stxrty
                                2 hours, 4 mins ago

                                We sign no striker. Armando Broja to come into the game at £4.5m. Chaos. 😉

                                Open Controls
                                1. stxrty
                                    1 hour, 29 mins ago

                                    I'm half serious BTW, there's every chance we don't sign a striker. Broja will be part or the first team this season. He'll get a chance.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. That Posh Bloke
                                      • 4 Years
                                      1 hour, 21 mins ago

                                      Which team?

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. stxrty
                                          1 hour, 20 mins ago

                                          Chelsea.

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. That Posh Bloke
                                            • 4 Years
                                            1 hour, 18 mins ago

                                            No way. If City sign Kane Roman won’t be able to stop himself spending £150 mill on Haaland. PL is gonna go the way of La Liga.

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. stxrty
                                                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                                That's why I said I was half serious. Us (Chelsea) do this a lot. I've a small feeling our transfer window is going to turn out similar to 17/18 unfortunately.

                                                Open Controls
                                    2. komodosam
                                      • 1 Year
                                      2 hours, 4 mins ago

                                      I just watched the highlights of Aston Villa v Walsall. Buendia + Watkins are not leaving my team.

                                      Open Controls
                                    3. Fletch69
                                        1 hour, 58 mins ago

                                        Any reason not to try 3-5-2

                                        Sanchez (Steele)
                                        Robbo/Mings/Coufal (Lamptey/Lowton)
                                        Bruno/Salah/Son/Buendia/Harrison
                                        Watkins/Toney (Obafemi)

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. That Posh Bloke
                                          • 4 Years
                                          1 hour, 20 mins ago

                                          Steele is third choice now, isn’t he? The Watford gk double up is now better.

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Fletch69
                                              1 hour, 6 mins ago

                                              Watford anything is never better 🙂

                                              Open Controls
                                          2. waldo666
                                            • 10 Years
                                            1 hour, 10 mins ago

                                            No reason at all.

                                            Open Controls
                                        2. Lindelol
                                          • 3 Years
                                          1 hour, 55 mins ago

                                          Sanchez 4.0
                                          TAA Coufal Digne Lamptey 4.0
                                          Salah Bruno Jota Buendia 4.5
                                          Watkins Antonio Toney

                                          0.5 itb
                                          No Leeds from the start and Coufal over Shaw for the start - all because of fixtures.

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Lindelol
                                            • 3 Years
                                            1 hour, 4 mins ago

                                            Have your views about this

                                            Open Controls
                                          2. dunas_dog
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 6 Years
                                            1 hour, 1 min ago

                                            New keeper said to be going out on loan - if so double up t
                                            Fine

                                            Open Controls
                                        3. Nmasr
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 1 Year
                                          1 hour, 54 mins ago

                                          Anyone know if there is a fantasy football scout discord server at all?

                                          Or any other discord servers you can recommend?

                                          Open Controls
                                        4. Fiqz Fariss
                                          • 4 Years
                                          1 hour, 50 mins ago

                                          How about this Kane to City draft 352 formation?

                                          Sanchez
                                          Robertson Coufal Lamptey
                                          Salah Fernandes Raphinha Buendia ESR
                                          Kane Toney

                                          Foster | Ayling Obafemi Owo

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Fiqz Fariss
                                            • 4 Years
                                            1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                            Could be Omo+ESR > 5.0def + 4.5mid and play 4-4-2, but honestly, I dont like 5.0m range except Coufal to begin with

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Fletch69
                                                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                                                I think Villa will be tight at the back, all of them are £5m

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Fiqz Fariss
                                                  • 4 Years
                                                  1 min ago

                                                  Probably. Still rate ESR more tbh

                                                  Open Controls
                                            2. Bobby Digital
                                              • 3 Years
                                              1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                              LooKs great!

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. Fiqz Fariss
                                                • 4 Years
                                                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                                                Thanks!

                                                Open Controls
                                            3. dunas_dog
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 6 Years
                                              44 mins ago

                                              It’s good- dumb question probably but who is Owo?

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. dunas_dog
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 6 Years
                                                38 mins ago

                                                Should have said TAA Harrison v Robertson Raphinha worth mulling over

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Fiqz Fariss
                                                  • 4 Years
                                                  just now

                                                  I deadly set on Raphinha + Robertson no matter what people said tbh.

                                                  Open Controls
                                              2. Fiqz Fariss
                                                • 4 Years
                                                1 min ago

                                                Omobamidele norwich def

                                                Open Controls
                                          2. Zlatan approves
                                            • 2 Years
                                            1 hour, 49 mins ago

                                            No Siggy no Richy whos gonna be Everton pen taker ?

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 4 Years
                                              1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                              Could be Digne

                                              Open Controls
                                            2. Dr. Rog
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 11 Years
                                              1 hour, 10 mins ago

                                              surely DCL will want them

                                              Open Controls
                                            3. Fletch69
                                                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                                                Townsend or Iwobi..... Going to be awesome

                                                Open Controls
                                            4. Dr. Rog
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 11 Years
                                              1 hour, 45 mins ago

                                              Sanchez 4
                                              TAA Robbo Digne (Lamp 4)
                                              Salah Rafa Bendy ESR (4.5)
                                              Kane Nacho Watkins

                                              Reminds me a bit of the team from a few years back with RAM + Salah + Aguero with the enablers like Fraser & Wilson plugging the gaps

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. Milkman Bruno
                                                  42 mins ago

                                                  Nice team

                                                  Open Controls
                                                • stxrty
                                                    16 mins ago

                                                    Bendy? Eh?

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. Gandalf
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 10 Years
                                                      just now

                                                      Guessing Buendia, but doubt the nickname will stick!

                                                      Open Controls
                                                • Milkman Bruno
                                                    1 hour, 40 mins ago

                                                    This is where it’s ended up tonight. Come back for tomorrow nights episode to see another different team.

                                                    Sanchez
                                                    Trent, Robertson, Lamptey
                                                    Salah, Bruno, Buendia, Sarr
                                                    Watkins, Nacho, Antonio

                                                    Steele, Brownhill, Ayling, Omabam

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. The Knights Template
                                                      • 7 Years
                                                      1 hour, 16 mins ago

                                                      Prepare for low ratings

                                                      Open Controls
                                                  • Worsle90
                                                    • 4 Years
                                                    1 hour, 19 mins ago

                                                    RMT if you please

                                                    Sanchez
                                                    Coufal / James / Tierney / Lamptey
                                                    Salah / Fernandes / KDB / ESR
                                                    Watkins / Jimenez

                                                    Foster / Pukki / Bissouma / Manquillo

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. The Knights Template
                                                      • 7 Years
                                                      3 mins ago

                                                      Looks fine

                                                      Open Controls
                                                  • Worsle90
                                                    • 4 Years
                                                    52 mins ago

                                                    Best:

                                                    A) 4.5 striker
                                                    B) 4.5 mid
                                                    C) 4.0 def?

                                                    Open Controls
                                                  • Stupendous
                                                    • 8 Years
                                                    50 mins ago

                                                    How we living???

                                                    Sanchez
                                                    TAA Dias Robertson
                                                    ESR Salah Bruno Buendia Raphinha
                                                    Watkins Antonio

                                                    4.0m Dier Obafemi Omobabidele

                                                    Open Controls
                                                  • komodosam
                                                    • 1 Year
                                                    just now

                                                    I finally cracked it!

                                                    Henderson
                                                    Alexander-Arnold, Digne, Coufal
                                                    Salah, Bruno, Buendia, Smith-Rowe
                                                    Cavani, Watkins, Iheanacho

                                                    Foster, Lamptey, Manpillow, Gilmour

                                                    Open Controls

