Podcast August 18

Scoutcast #383 – Manchester United players among top Gameweek 2 bandwagons

Joe, Seb and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 2 and reveal their teams.

Already there have been significant price rises and transfer activity, even though the dust from Gameweek 1 has barely settled. But are these emerging bandwagons justified? Or will FPL managers regret making moves so early?

Our Scoutcast trio look at the key assets to generate interest, with Manchester United’s points-hauling maestros topping the bill.

Red Devils fan Andy leads the crew in a chat about the merits of hat-trick hero Bruno Fernandes (£12.1m) as Gameweek 2 captain, the sustainability of Paul Pogba (£7.6m)’s creativity and where attacker Mason Greenwood (£7.5m) fits in as other strikers start returning from injury and rest.

Seb takes a look at the biggest underachievers and overachievers according to the statistics. This includes a focus on whether Manchester City’s stars showed enough threat against Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 1 to put Norwich City to the sword this weekend.

In true dullard style, Joe considers the unfashionable scorers in the season-opening set of fixtures to find out if any could be in vogue soon.

This is a theme Joe carries on into the team’s differential discussion with a cheap goalkeeper firmly in his sights. Thankfully, Andy and Seb recommend more exciting, attacking options to give balance.

There are the next four fixtures to frisk, too, with Brentford emerging as having the kindest run.

Elsewhere, Joe grapples with the show’s eye-catching new graphics with mixed results, accidentally transferring Liverpool players to Manchester United at one point.

Seb, Joe and Andy’s Gameweek 1 performances are looked at, with one of them joining the exclusive ‘100 club’.

There are teams and captaincy decisions to reveal and also a chance to catch up on the Scoutcast’s management of a veteran Fantasy manager’s side, who has had to dip out of this campaign for mental health reasons. With a top 100 finish last season, the pressure is truly on to maintain his strong record.

This episode was aired live via Youtube on Tuesday 18 August. Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

  1. SpeedyPro
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    Worth doing Jota to Greenwood? I'd stick with Jota if I thought he would start but there is a decent chance he wont whereas greenwood seems nailed for now.

    Open Controls
    1. Mufc202020
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Seems sideways IMO

      Open Controls
      1. SpeedyPro
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 58 mins ago

        Yeah it is a bit, but I'd wager that greenwood will outscore Jota over the next 3 weeks or so.

        Open Controls
    2. factorxtaz
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      What makes you think greenwood is more nailed with martial and Sancho to come back?

      Open Controls
  2. rnrd
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    Can't decide between Greenwood and Mount as a Gundogan replacement. Greenwood the obvious move but Mount could heavily benefit from Lukaku's presence in the box

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      5 hours ago

      Greenwood all the way

      Open Controls
    2. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      Really like Mount, Will tick on nicely this season especially with Luakau in.
      I would want both eventually.

      Open Controls
    3. SpeedyPro
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      100% greenwood imo

      Open Controls
  3. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 9 mins ago

    Start Sanchez (WAT) or Schmeichel (whu)?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      Sanchez

      Open Controls
    2. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Leicester conceded a lot of chances against Wolves. West Ham created a lot. Also West Ham scored 3 in each game against Liecester last season.

      Nobody knows for sure but Sanchez for me. What a nightmare to have rotating keepers

      Open Controls
  4. Similan
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    Will tsmikas still start gw2?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      Don't see a reason why he wouldn't. He's been great, no direct replacement, Robertson still out.

      Open Controls
    3. Lethargio Alcantara
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      He will at least start 2 more games.

      Open Controls
  5. Cosmik_Debris
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Adam Armstrong first off the bench for Gundo (Amartey and White my other subs)

    Roll the FT or jump on the Greenwood wagon?

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
      1. Cosmik_Debris
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        thanks guys, kind of thought that. Otherwise there seems little point in owning a playing forward

        Open Controls
  6. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Anyone considering Werner when Lukaku joins? He was very effective in Germany when he had a partner striker who could hold up the ball and drag some players with him, creating space for the German.

    Open Controls
    1. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Werner could have 300 yards to himself with a goalkeeper out of his goal and I still wouldn't fancy him to score.

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Maybe, wait and see. Still regret briefly having Werner a year ago.

      Open Controls
    3. SpeedyPro
      • 12 Years
      5 hours ago

      Not for me, lukaku is clearly the one to have

      Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      5 hours ago

      Not after his profligacy last season. I'm going with Lukaku, in the case Tuchel tries 3-5-2 with Werner up top and it works then it might be an option but there are a few he might try that role with

      Open Controls
  7. The Useful Idiot
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 5 mins ago

    What are people’s thoughts on Sancho?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Wait

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Will probably do ok, if you don’t own Bruno then he could be one to look at

      It you already own Bruno then you’re probably not going to double up and certainly wouldn’t downgrade so will pass

      Open Controls
    3. SpeedyPro
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Definitely a wait and see, I have a feeling he's going to struggle to live up to expectations.

      Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Hoping he starts tomorrow to see how he fits in, highly considering him for GW4 for a little while if he looks good

      Open Controls
    5. The Useful Idiot
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      I went for him at the start. Just wondering if people think he§ could be as explosive as Bruno and Salah. Hopefully he starts this weekend so I can get an idea. Currently priced out of a move for Bruno.

      Open Controls
      1. SpeedyPro
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 53 mins ago

        No I would very much doubt it, but obviously he's a fair bit cheaper. More comparable to Son for example, who i still feel will score a lot more pts than Sancho.

        Open Controls
    6. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      Honestly have barely seen him play. Will reserve judgement until he plays 5 or so games.

      His stats look nice in the bundesliga but so do many that come to the Prem.

      Open Controls
    7. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      Wait and see but interested if his creativity reduces Bruno’s points output as Utd become less reliant on him.

      Open Controls
      1. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 54 mins ago

        Or he sets up loads of tap-ins and Bruno gets 25 goals 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 48 mins ago

          This

          The mental gymnastics Bruno inspires in some folk is genuinely fascinating

          He was poor at the end of last season (2 goals in his last 3 starts), he was poor in the euros (he's always been poor for Portugal) Ole might play him as a DM (this was camzys thought at one stage) he might get less penalties (not exactly a big deal with his assists, goals from play & DFK's) and now Sancho might make him worse...

          He's on 51 returns from his last 53 appearances... And could be on 150 returns from his first 100 & you'd still find people coming up with increasingly bizarre reasons to avoid

          Open Controls
      2. WHUFCSmith23
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 54 mins ago

        See this one a lot on here. Would Sancho not be similar to Rashford in style? If anything wouldn't it increase Bruno's potential for points?

        Open Controls
        1. just a man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 43 mins ago

          Absolutely could go that way and Bruno was playing a higher role in the last game. But it’s a wait and see for me as lots of uncertainty. My gut is Sancho enables more points for Mason than it does Bruno.

          Open Controls
  8. Lord of Ings
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    Save FT I suppose?

    Sanchez
    Coufal taa tsimikas shaw
    Salah bruno mahrez Barnes
    Ings Antonio

    Foster ayling brownhill perica*

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      You suppose right

      Open Controls
      1. Lord of Ings
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 54 mins ago

        Cheers.
        Captain bruno or salah?

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 53 mins ago

          I am on Mo

          Open Controls
  9. Lord of Ings
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Out of the 3 which one would you bench?

    1)Ayling
    2)Webster
    3)Coufal

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      Webster - least exciting

      Open Controls
  10. ZeBestee
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 1 min ago

    is Gundo confirmed out? Looks like news say otherwise

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      MEN says it looks positive for him

      Open Controls
      1. Jam0sh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        Nice

        Open Controls
    2. Ginola
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      Definitely not ruled out yet.

      Open Controls
    3. ZeBestee
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      cheers. Have to keep for sure then.

      Open Controls
  11. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 hours ago

    I think Ayling could have quite a big season

    2 or 3 goals and 5 or 6 assists

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      If he plays RB every week

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      Clean sheets would be nice too

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        Should come when Philips is fit and they have their first choice defence

        Not writing the defence off just because of a hiding at OT

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 48 mins ago

          Yeah early days, I wanted Meslier at some stage as my set and forget but Ayling might be the better option as I can probably rotate in and out based on fixtures

          Open Controls
    3. WHUFCSmith23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Bold claim Steve of Spudness. I will go 1 goal and 2 assists.

      Open Controls
    4. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      As someone pointed out yesterday, Ayling underperformed last season relative to his stats, whereas Dallas overperformed (and then some).

      I think Steve's predictions are very realistic and certainly achievable.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafalad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 39 mins ago

        Ayling actually had the most ball carries last season...in the whole of Europe.

        Open Controls
  12. Street Friend
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Bench 1

    A) AWB
    B) Raphina
    C) Tsmikas
    D) Benrahma

    Rest of my team

    Sanchez (4.0
    Shaw AWB TAA Tsmikas (4.0)
    Salah Bruno Benrahma Raphina mahrez
    Toney Ings (Obafemi)

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Probably A, yeah.

      Open Controls
    3. ZeBestee
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Street Friend
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Looks like a clear consensus on AWB then. Not what I was thinking but I’ll go with it.

      Open Controls
    5. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Those 4-4-2's with Trent look good at the moment, but once Tsimikas loses his spot, what then?

      Open Controls
    6. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Sorry, reply fail.

      Open Controls
  13. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Barnes -> Benrahma? Would leave me 1.5M ITB to work towards Toney & Brownhill -> Grealish & Obafemi if Grealish fires. Looks like Benrahma will rise tonight so I would be priced out if I wait.

    I still like Barnes as an option (although little concern about often being subbed early) but Benrahma seems a solid option for 1.0M less. Not too much difference between WHU and LEI in next 5 fixtures.

    Sanchez
    TAA, Shaw, Tsimikas
    Salah, Fernandes, Greenwood, Barnes
    Ings, Antonio, Toney

    (Foster, White, Brownhill, Livramento)

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      You have a solid team - I wouldn't change anything this week personally.

      Open Controls
    2. Fly Emirates
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      I have exactly the same team and am rolling my FT this week

      Open Controls
    3. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Cheers both.

      Open Controls
  14. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Can't see any easy way of fitting Son into a Bruno & Salah team without losing Trent.

    Only realistic option is to play 4 at the back every week which I'm not overly keen on.

    Interested to hear anyone's thoughts/advice on this.

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      He will unbalance the team, so you just have to play safe and maybe bring him in once in a while for easier fixtures when one of Bruno/Salah has tougher fixture/s.

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      I've gone no Trent myself. I don't expect Liverpool to keep 20 clean sheets even if he gets attacking returns. And u can get better value from someone like Chilwell honestly. Chelsea more adept at keeping clean sheets and he has significant attacking potential and u can have a 4.5 defender for when he's occasionally rotated since he never gets subbed in when he doesn't start.

      Open Controls
    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      My team is linked

      Open Controls
    4. Jafalad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Well have a look at Tom Freeman's team from the article yesterday. He has the Holy Trinity plus TAA, Maguire and Shaw in there.

      Open Controls
    5. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Thanks - Yes it does unbalance the side but only if you keep Trent. Downgrading him to a 5.0 def allows me to keep a 3-4-3 and provides an extra Capt option.

      Reguilon looks like he could be a good pick, possibly also Rudiger for 0.5m extra once Chelsea's fixtures improve.

      Open Controls
    6. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Those 4-4-2's with Trent look good at the moment, but once Tsimikas loses his spot, what then?

      Having to play a back four with 2 or 3 4.5m defenders each week doesn't appeal to me if I'm honest.

      Open Controls
  15. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    I started with all 4

    Problem is I have 2 x 4.0’defenders but pretty happy to play shaw taa and Ayling most weeks

    Sanchez
    Taa tsimi shaw
    Bruno salah son benrahma raph
    Toney ings

    4.0 Ayling amartey trash

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Reply fail to conners the caveman

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Thanks Steve. I quite like the look of that side but prefer to have 3 forwards to be honest.

      Also, once Robbo is back you'll be very short on bench cover with that set up.

      Open Controls
      1. Indpush
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Why would you possibly not be honest about this and the comment you made above it?

        Open Controls
  16. mcginnntonic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    Am i stupid to suggest that as a player (not fpl wise as one plays for a superior team), Sancho and Bailey are of similar standard / ability?

    Open Controls
  17. The Mastermind
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    Barnes + White > Greenwood + 4.0 (Duffy)

    For a -4

    Thoughts? Maybe I should just stick…

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      I would do it honestly, unless you want to stick with Arsenal defender and a Burnley forward.

      Open Controls
    2. mcginnntonic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Assuming its Leicester barnes (not burnley as above comment) and if so I wouldn't be taking a hit for a sideways move like that. Although I am going to switch barnes to greenwood myself this week, I wouldnt be taking hits

      Open Controls
      1. mcginnntonic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        Also Duffy only nailed until Veltman is back (next week) so wouldn't be wise to remove one of your 4.5 spots if its ur only one

        Open Controls
      2. The Mastermind
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        Yeah it’s Harvey Barnes. I was thinking the same thing although I’m regretting picking him for my team

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 33 mins ago

          sorry, I will keep Barnes for this week at least. Expecting Leicester to do well and he will be involved sooner rather than later.

          Open Controls
          1. nobodyspoilmyfun
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 hours, 22 mins ago

            also they play norwich gw3

            Open Controls
  18. mcginnntonic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Tsi
    Salah Bruno Greenwood Benrahma
    Bamford Ings Antonio

    GTG?

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      solid

      Open Controls
  19. HEY JUDE
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    Which one
    Ayling vs Everton
    Or
    Coufal vs Lei City

    Open Controls
    1. Jafalad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Play Ayling if Phillips starts. Coufal if he doesn't.

      Open Controls
  20. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/08/18/the-fpl-players-who-could-miss-out-in-gameweeks-4-5/

    Open Controls
  21. The Mastermind
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Please help - my team is:

    Sanchez - (Foster)
    Shaw - Tsimi - Cresswell - White - Amartey
    Bruno - Salah - Son - Bissouma - Barnes
    Ings - Antonio - Toney

    I think Barnes is the weak link - should I swap him for someone (Benrahma?) or just save my FT.

    Any help or advice greatly appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      blanking for 1 gw doesnt make him weak link. You need to keep faith imo as that Lei/Whm game could go either way

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      You have a great team. I don't understand the need to replace Barnes.

      You're good to roll FT this week I think.

      Open Controls

