Scoutcast #383 – Manchester United players among top Gameweek 2 bandwagons

Joe, Seb and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 2 and reveal their teams.

Already there have been significant price rises and transfer activity, even though the dust from Gameweek 1 has barely settled. But are these emerging bandwagons justified? Or will FPL managers regret making moves so early?

Our Scoutcast trio look at the key assets to generate interest, with Manchester United’s points-hauling maestros topping the bill.

Red Devils fan Andy leads the crew in a chat about the merits of hat-trick hero Bruno Fernandes (£12.1m) as Gameweek 2 captain, the sustainability of Paul Pogba (£7.6m)’s creativity and where attacker Mason Greenwood (£7.5m) fits in as other strikers start returning from injury and rest.

Seb takes a look at the biggest underachievers and overachievers according to the statistics. This includes a focus on whether Manchester City’s stars showed enough threat against Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 1 to put Norwich City to the sword this weekend.

In true dullard style, Joe considers the unfashionable scorers in the season-opening set of fixtures to find out if any could be in vogue soon.

This is a theme Joe carries on into the team’s differential discussion with a cheap goalkeeper firmly in his sights. Thankfully, Andy and Seb recommend more exciting, attacking options to give balance.

There are the next four fixtures to frisk, too, with Brentford emerging as having the kindest run.

Elsewhere, Joe grapples with the show’s eye-catching new graphics with mixed results, accidentally transferring Liverpool players to Manchester United at one point.

Seb, Joe and Andy’s Gameweek 1 performances are looked at, with one of them joining the exclusive ‘100 club’.

There are teams and captaincy decisions to reveal and also a chance to catch up on the Scoutcast’s management of a veteran Fantasy manager’s side, who has had to dip out of this campaign for mental health reasons. With a top 100 finish last season, the pressure is truly on to maintain his strong record.

This episode was aired live via Youtube on Tuesday 18 August. Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

