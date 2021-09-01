Which FPL players are on international duty and who will miss Gameweek 4?

The first international break of the season got underway today, with not far off 200 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players in action for their countries over the next week.

Some national sides are cramming in a triple-header of games over this period and a handful of Fantasy assets will be taking part in all three of their nations’ respective matches.

Others won’t be featuring at all, with the Premier League clubs digging their heels in and (mostly) refusing to release players for national team duty if they are representing, or playing a match in, a country on the UK government’s red list.

The likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), Raphinha (£6.5m), Gabriel Jesus (£8.5m) and Richarlison (£7.6m) look set to have the fortnight off and – as it stands – be available for Gameweek 4, then, although the threat of five-day sanctions beyond the international window for Brazil players still hangs in the air at present.

Who Will Miss Out in Gameweek 4?

Anyone travelling to a red-list country faces quarantine for 10 full days in a managed hotel on their return to the UK, and Premier League players are no exception.

As far as we’re aware, there are only five such FPL assets who fall into this category in the September international break.

Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m), Emiliano Buendia (£6.4m), Davinson Sanchez (£4.5m), Giovani Lo Celso (£5.9m) and Cristian Romero (£4.9m) have been given permission by their clubs to head to South America and all of them will miss Gameweek 4 as a result.

The quintet are available for their countries’ first two World Cup qualifying matches but will not take part in the third international match – meaning that their quarantine periods will have ended by the time Gameweek 5 comes around.

OTHER PLAYERS WHOSE COUNTRIES FACE RED-LIST NATIONS

You may notice some players in the club-by-club list below whose names we originally listed as being at risk of missing Gameweek 4 if they went away on international duty.

There is a compromise of sorts for these FPL assets: they are being allowed to represent their countries but in only the fixtures not staged in a red-list nation.

For example, Michail Antonio (£7.9m) is being allowed to turn out for Jamaica in their CONCACAF World Cup qualifier at home to Panama on Sunday.

But Antonio will miss the Reggae Boyz’ other two games, away at Mexico and Costa Rica, as both of those countries are on the UK’s red list for international travel.

As a result, and barring injury or illness, he’ll be allowed to play in Gameweek 4 for West Ham.

WHEN FPL PLAYERS ARE IN ACTION: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

ARSENAL

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon – Sep 1

– Gabon – Sep 1 Folarin Balogun – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7

– England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7 Sead Kolasinac – Bosnia and Herzegovina – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Bosnia and Herzegovina – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Bernd Leno – Germany – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Germany – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Martin Odegaard – Norway – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Norway – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Bukayo Saka – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Albert Sambi Lokonga – Belgium – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Belgium – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Emile Smith Rowe – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7

– England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7 Takehiro Tomiyasu – Japan – Sep 2 + 7

– Japan – Sep 2 + 7 Kieran Tierney – Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Granit Xhaka – Switzerland – Sep 1 + 5 + 8

ASTON VILLA

Emiliano Buendia – Argentina – Sep 3 + 5

– Argentina – Sep 3 + 5 Carney Chukwuemeka – England under-19s – Sep 2 + 6

– England under-19s – Sep 2 + 6 John McGinn – Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Emiliano Martinez – Argentina – Sep 3 + 5

– Argentina – Sep 3 + 5 Tyrone Mings – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Jacob Ramsey – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7

– England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7 Jaden Philogene-Bidace – England under-20s – Sep 6

BRENTFORD

Kristoffer Ajer – Norway – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

Norway – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Mads Bidstrup – Denmark under-21s – Sep 3 + 7

– Denmark under-21s – Sep 3 + 7 Halil Dervişoğlu – Turkey – Sep 4 + 7

– Turkey – Sep 4 + 7 Marcus Forss – Finland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

Finland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Saman Ghoddos – Iran – Sep 2 + 7

– Iran – Sep 2 + 7 Mathias Jensen – Denmark – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Denmark – Sep 1 + 4 7 Christian Nørgaard – Denmark – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Denmark – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Ethan Pinnock – Jamaica – Sep 5

– Jamaica – Sep 5 Finley Stevens – Wales under-21s – Sep 7

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Aaron Connolly – Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Shane Duffy – Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Jakub Moder – Poland – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Poland – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Enock Mwepu – Zambia – Sep 3

– Zambia – Sep 3 Robert Sanchez – Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Leandro Trossard – Belgium – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

BURNLEY

Nathan Collins – Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Maxwell Cornet – Ivory Coast – Sep 6

– Ivory Coast – Sep 6 Johann Berg Gudmundsson – Iceland – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Iceland – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Wayne Hennessey – Wales – Sep 1 + 5 + 8

– Wales – Sep 1 + 5 + 8 Nick Pope – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Matej Vydra – Czech Republic – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

CHELSEA

Cesar Azpilicueta – Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Andreas Christensen – Denmark – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Denmark – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Kai Havertz – Germany – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Germany – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Reece James – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Jorginho – Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Mateo Kovačić – Croatia – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Croatia – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Romelu Lukaku – Belgium – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Belgium – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Edouard Mendy – Senegal – Sep 1 + 7

– Senegal – Sep 1 + 7 Mason Mount – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Christian Pulisic – USA – Sep 6 + 9

– USA – Sep 6 + 9 Antonio Rüdiger – Germany – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Germany – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Timo Werner – Germany – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

CRYSTAL PALACE

Joachim Andersen – Denmark – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Denmark – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Christian Benteke – Belgium – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Belgium – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Conor Gallagher – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7

– England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7 Marc Guehi – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7

– England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7 Cheikhou Kouyate – Senegal – Sep 1 + 7

EVERTON

Jarrad Branthwaite – England under-20s – Sep 6

– England under-20s – Sep 6 Seamus Coleman – Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Lucas Digne – France – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– France – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Alex Iwobi – Nigeria – Sep 3

– Nigeria – Sep 3 Jordan Pickford – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

LEEDS UNITED

Patrick Bamford – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Liam Cooper – Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Stuart Dallas – Northern Ireland – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Northern Ireland – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Dan James – Wales – Sep 1 + 5 + 8

– Wales – Sep 1 + 5 + 8 Kris Klaesson – Norway under-21s – Sep 3 + 7

– Norway under-21s – Sep 3 + 7 Illan Meslier – France under-21s – Sep 2 + 6

– France under-21s – Sep 2 + 6 Kalvin Phillips – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Tyler Roberts – Wales – Sep 1 + 5 + 8

LEICESTER CITY

Timothy Castagne – Belgium – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Belgium – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Patson Daka – Zambia – Sep 3

– Zambia – Sep 3 Kelechi Iheanacho – Nigeria – Sep 3

– Nigeria – Sep 3 Wilfred Ndidi – Nigeria – Sep 3

– Nigeria – Sep 3 Kasper Schmeichel – Denmark – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Denmark – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Youri Tielemans – Belgium – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Belgium – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Caglar Soyuncu – Turkey – Sep 4 + 7

– Turkey – Sep 4 + 7 Luke Thomas – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7

– England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7 Danny Ward – Wales – Sep 1 + 5 + 8

LIVERPOOL

Trent Alexander-Arnold – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Harvey Elliott – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7

– England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7 Jordan Henderson – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Curtis Jones – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7

– England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7 Diogo Jota – Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Naby Keïta – Guinea – Sep 1 + 6

– Guinea – Sep 1 + 6 Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Sadio Mane – Senegal – Sep 1 + 7

– Senegal – Sep 1 + 7 Takumi Minamino – Japan – Sep 2 + 7

– Japan – Sep 2 + 7 Andrew Robertson – Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – Sep 1 + 5 + 8

– Greece – Sep 1 + 5 + 8 Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Netherlands – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Ben Woodburn – Wales – Sep 1 + 5 + 8

MANCHESTER CITY

Nathan Ake – Netherlands – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Netherlands – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 João Cancelo – Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Rúben Dias – Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Jack Grealish – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Ilkay Gundogan – Germany – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Germany – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Aymeric Laporte – Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Riyad Mahrez – Algeria – Sep 2 + 7

– Algeria – Sep 2 + 7 Rodri – Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Bernardo Silva – Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Zach Steffen – USA – Sep 3 + 6 + 9

– USA – Sep 3 + 6 + 9 Raheem Sterling – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 John Stones – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Ferran Torres – Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Kyle Walker – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – Sep 1 + 4 + 8

MANCHESTER UNITED

Eric Bailly – Ivory Coast – Sep 6

– Ivory Coast – Sep 6 David De Gea – Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Sweden – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Jesse Lingard – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Harry Maguire – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Anthony Martial – France – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– France – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Paul Pogba – France – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– France – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Jadon Sancho – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Luke Shaw – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Raphael Varane – France – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Ryan Fraser – Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Jeff Hendrick – Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Emil Krafth – Sweden – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Sweden – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Jamal Lewis – Northern Ireland – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Northern Ireland – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Fabian Schar – Switzerland – Sep 1 + 5 + 8

NORWICH CITY

Max Aarons – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7

– England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7 Dimitris Giannoulis – Greece – Sep 1 + 5 + 8

– Greece – Sep 1 + 5 + 8 Billy Gilmour – Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Grant Hanley – Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Adam Idah – Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Tim Krul – Netherlands – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Netherlands – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Kenny McLean – Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Mathias Normann – Norway – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

Norway – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Andrew Omobamidele – Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Teemu Pukki – Finland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Finland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Milot Rashica – Kosovo – Sep 5 + 8

– Kosovo – Sep 5 + 8 Josh Sargent – USA – Sep 3 + 7 + 9

– USA – Sep 3 + 7 + 9 Christos Tzolis – Greece – Sep 1 + 5 + 8

SOUTHAMPTON

Che Adams – Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Jan Bednarek – Poland – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Poland – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Armando Broja – Albania – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Albania – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Moussa Djenepo – Mali – Sep 1 + 6

– Mali – Sep 1 + 6 Mo Elyounoussi – Norway – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

Norway – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Tino Livramento – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7

– England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7 Shane Long – Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Steven Bergwijn – Netherlands – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Netherlands – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Ben Davies – Wales – Sep 1 + 5 + 8

– Wales – Sep 1 + 5 + 8 Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Bryan Gil – Spain under-21s – Sep 3 + 7

– Spain under-21s – Sep 3 + 7 Pierluigi Gollini – Italy – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Italy – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Son Heung-min – South Korea – Sep 2 + 7

– South Korea – Sep 2 + 7 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Denmark – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Denmark – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Harry Kane – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Hugo Lloris – France – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– France – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Giovani Lo Celso – Argentina – Sep 3 + 5

– Argentina – Sep 3 + 5 Joe Rodon – Wales – Sep 8

– Wales – Sep 8 Cristian Romero – Argentina – Sep 3 + 5

– Argentina – Sep 3 + 5 Davinson Sanchez – Colombia – Sep 2 + 5

– Colombia – Sep 2 + 5 Dane Scarlett – England under-19s – Sep 2 + 6

– England under-19s – Sep 2 + 6 Ryan Sessegnon – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7

– England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7 Oliver Skipp – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7

WATFORD

Daniel Bachmann – Austria – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

Austria – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Craig Cathcart – Northern Ireland – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Northern Ireland – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Peter Etebo – Nigeria – Sep 3

– Nigeria – Sep 3 Josh King – Norway – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

Norway – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Juraj Kucka – Slovakia – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

Slovakia – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Imran Louza – Morocco – Sep 2 + 6

– Morocco – Sep 2 + 6 Adam Masina – Morocco – Sep 2 + 6

– Morocco – Sep 2 + 6 Ismaila Sarr – Senegal – Sep 1 + 7

– Senegal – Sep 1 + 7 Ken Sema – Sweden – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Sweden – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 William Troost-Ekong – Nigeria – Sep 3

WEST HAM UNITED

Michail Antonio – Jamaica – Sep 5

– Jamaica – Sep 5 Said Benrahma – Algeria – Sep 2 + 6

– Algeria – Sep 2 + 6 Vladimír Coufal – Czech Republic – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Czech Republic – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Pablo Fornals – Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Alex Kral – Czech Republic – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Czech Republic – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Declan Rice – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Czech Republic – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Nikola Vlasic – Croatia – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Croatia – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Andriy Yarmolenko – Ukraine – Sep 1 + 4 + 8

– Ukraine – Sep 1 + 4 + 8 Kurt Zouma – France – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Willy Boly – Ivory Coast – Sep 6

– Ivory Coast – Sep 6 Conor Coady – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Leander Dendoncker – Belgium – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

– Belgium – Sep 2 + 5 + 8 Ki-Jana Hoever – Netherlands under-21s – Sep 7

– Netherlands under-21s – Sep 7 João Moutinho – Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Rúben Neves – Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Romain Saïss – Morocco – Sep 2 + 6

– Morocco – Sep 2 + 6 Nelson Semedo – Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

– Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7 Fabio Silva – Portugal under-21s – Sep 6

– Portugal under-21s – Sep 6 Adama Traore – Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT