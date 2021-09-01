261
International Football September 1

Which FPL players are on international duty and who will miss Gameweek 4?

The first international break of the season got underway today, with not far off 200 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players in action for their countries over the next week.

Some national sides are cramming in a triple-header of games over this period and a handful of Fantasy assets will be taking part in all three of their nations’ respective matches.

Others won’t be featuring at all, with the Premier League clubs digging their heels in and (mostly) refusing to release players for national team duty if they are representing, or playing a match in, a country on the UK government’s red list.

The likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), Raphinha (£6.5m), Gabriel Jesus (£8.5m) and Richarlison (£7.6m) look set to have the fortnight off and – as it stands – be available for Gameweek 4, then, although the threat of five-day sanctions beyond the international window for Brazil players still hangs in the air at present.

Who Will Miss Out in Gameweek 4?

Toney off the mark as injuries and Covid impact Villa 3

Anyone travelling to a red-list country faces quarantine for 10 full days in a managed hotel on their return to the UK, and Premier League players are no exception.

As far as we’re aware, there are only five such FPL assets who fall into this category in the September international break.

Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m), Emiliano Buendia (£6.4m), Davinson Sanchez (£4.5m), Giovani Lo Celso (£5.9m) and Cristian Romero (£4.9m) have been given permission by their clubs to head to South America and all of them will miss Gameweek 4 as a result.

The quintet are available for their countries’ first two World Cup qualifying matches but will not take part in the third international match – meaning that their quarantine periods will have ended by the time Gameweek 5 comes around.

OTHER PLAYERS WHOSE COUNTRIES FACE RED-LIST NATIONS

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 3?

You may notice some players in the club-by-club list below whose names we originally listed as being at risk of missing Gameweek 4 if they went away on international duty.

There is a compromise of sorts for these FPL assets: they are being allowed to represent their countries but in only the fixtures not staged in a red-list nation.

For example, Michail Antonio (£7.9m) is being allowed to turn out for Jamaica in their CONCACAF World Cup qualifier at home to Panama on Sunday.

But Antonio will miss the Reggae Boyz’ other two games, away at Mexico and Costa Rica, as both of those countries are on the UK’s red list for international travel.

As a result, and barring injury or illness, he’ll be allowed to play in Gameweek 4 for West Ham.

WHEN FPL PLAYERS ARE IN ACTION: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

ARSENAL

Lukaku on target as Chelsea assets prosper at Arsenal 5
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon – Sep 1
  • Folarin Balogun – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7
  • Sead Kolasinac – Bosnia and Herzegovina – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Bernd Leno – Germany – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Martin Odegaard – Norway – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Bukayo Saka – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Albert Sambi Lokonga – Belgium – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Emile Smith Rowe – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7
  • Takehiro Tomiyasu – Japan – Sep 2 + 7
  • Kieran Tierney – Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Granit Xhaka – Switzerland – Sep 1 + 5 + 8

ASTON VILLA

Save potential and improved Villa defence underpin Martínez's FPL credentials
  • Emiliano Buendia – Argentina – Sep 3 + 5
  • Carney Chukwuemeka – England under-19s – Sep 2 + 6
  • John McGinn – Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Emiliano Martinez – Argentina – Sep 3 + 5
  • Tyrone Mings – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Jacob Ramsey – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7
  • Jaden Philogene-Bidace – England under-20s – Sep 6

BRENTFORD

Brentford impress as Arsenal devoid of ideas without attacking stars 4
  • Kristoffer AjerNorway – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Mads Bidstrup – Denmark under-21s – Sep 3 + 7
  • Halil Dervişoğlu – Turkey – Sep 4 + 7
  • Marcus Forss – Finland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Saman Ghoddos – Iran – Sep 2 + 7
  • Mathias Jensen – Denmark – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Christian Nørgaard – Denmark – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Ethan Pinnock – Jamaica – Sep 5
  • Finley Stevens – Wales under-21s – Sep 7

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Salah and blanks again as Brighton defensive assets shine ahead of good run 3
  • Aaron Connolly – Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Shane Duffy – Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Jakub Moder – Poland – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Enock Mwepu – Zambia – Sep 3
  • Robert Sanchez – Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Leandro Trossard – Belgium – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

BURNLEY

  • Nathan Collins – Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Maxwell Cornet – Ivory Coast – Sep 6
  • Johann Berg Gudmundsson – Iceland – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Wayne Hennessey – Wales – Sep 1 + 5 + 8
  • Nick Pope – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Matej Vydra – Czech Republic – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

CHELSEA

FPL Gameweek 2 round-up: Sunday goals, assists, bonus and injuries
  • Cesar Azpilicueta – Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Andreas Christensen – Denmark – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Kai Havertz – Germany – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Reece James – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Jorginho – Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Mateo Kovačić – Croatia – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Romelu Lukaku – Belgium – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Edouard Mendy – Senegal – Sep 1 + 7
  • Mason Mount – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Christian Pulisic – USA – Sep 6 + 9
  • Antonio Rüdiger – Germany – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Timo Werner – Germany – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

CRYSTAL PALACE

  • Joachim Andersen – Denmark – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Christian Benteke – Belgium – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Conor Gallagher – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7
  • Marc Guehi – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7
  • Cheikhou Kouyate – Senegal – Sep 1 + 7

EVERTON

  • Jarrad Branthwaite – England under-20s – Sep 6
  • Seamus Coleman – Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Lucas Digne – France – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Alex Iwobi – Nigeria – Sep 3
  • Jordan Pickford – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

LEEDS UNITED

Scout Notes 7
  • Patrick Bamford – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Liam Cooper – Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Stuart Dallas – Northern Ireland – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Dan James – Wales – Sep 1 + 5 + 8
  • Kris Klaesson – Norway under-21s – Sep 3 + 7
  • Illan Meslier – France under-21s – Sep 2 + 6
  • Kalvin Phillips – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Tyler Roberts – Wales – Sep 1 + 5 + 8

LEICESTER CITY

LEICRY Scout Notes
  • Timothy Castagne – Belgium – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Patson Daka – Zambia – Sep 3
  • Kelechi Iheanacho – Nigeria – Sep 3
  • Wilfred Ndidi – Nigeria – Sep 3
  • Kasper Schmeichel – Denmark – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Youri Tielemans – Belgium – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Caglar Soyuncu – Turkey – Sep 4 + 7
  • Luke Thomas – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7
  • Danny Ward – Wales – Sep 1 + 5 + 8

LIVERPOOL

1
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Harvey Elliott – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7
  • Jordan Henderson – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Curtis Jones – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7
  • Diogo Jota – Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Naby Keïta – Guinea – Sep 1 + 6
  • Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Sadio Mane – Senegal – Sep 1 + 7
  • Takumi Minamino – Japan – Sep 2 + 7
  • Andrew Robertson – Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – Sep 1 + 5 + 8
  • Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Ben Woodburn – Wales – Sep 1 + 5 + 8

MANCHESTER CITY

Does Jesus's star turn on the right flank spell bad news for Mahrez in Gameweek 3? 3
  • Nathan Ake – Netherlands – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • João Cancelo – Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Rúben Dias – Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Jack Grealish – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Ilkay Gundogan – Germany – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Aymeric Laporte – Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Riyad Mahrez – Algeria – Sep 2 + 7
  • Rodri – Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Bernardo Silva – Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Zach Steffen – USA – Sep 3 + 6 + 9
  • Raheem Sterling – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • John Stones – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Ferran Torres – Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Kyle Walker – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – Sep 1 + 4 + 8

MANCHESTER UNITED

Third straight league start for Bale as fit-again Zaha returns on Palace bench 3
  • Eric Bailly – Ivory Coast – Sep 6
  • David De Gea – Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Jesse Lingard – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Harry Maguire – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Anthony Martial – France – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Paul Pogba – France – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Jadon Sancho – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Luke Shaw – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Raphael Varane – France – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Sterling's away form and low ownership can do real FPL damage
  • Ryan Fraser – Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Jeff Hendrick – Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Emil Krafth – Sweden – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Jamal Lewis – Northern Ireland – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Fabian Schar – Switzerland – Sep 1 + 5 + 8

NORWICH CITY

Who are the best budget FPL enablers for Gameweek 2 and beyond?
  • Max Aarons – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7
  • Dimitris Giannoulis – Greece – Sep 1 + 5 + 8
  • Billy Gilmour – Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Grant Hanley – Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Adam Idah – Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Tim Krul – Netherlands – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Kenny McLean – Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Mathias Normann – Norway – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Andrew Omobamidele – Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Teemu Pukki – Finland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Milot Rashica – Kosovo – Sep 5 + 8
  • Josh Sargent – USA – Sep 3 + 7 + 9
  • Christos Tzolis – Greece – Sep 1 + 5 + 8

SOUTHAMPTON

Benitez clarifies Everton penalty situation plus DCL and Wilson injury latest 1
  • Che Adams – Scotland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Jan Bednarek – Poland – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Armando Broja – Albania – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Moussa Djenepo – Mali – Sep 1 + 6
  • Mo Elyounoussi – Norway – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Tino Livramento – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7
  • Shane Long – Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Kane and Son start as Llorente returns to Leeds’ starting XI
  • Steven Bergwijn – Netherlands – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Ben Davies – Wales – Sep 1 + 5 + 8
  • Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Bryan Gil – Spain under-21s – Sep 3 + 7
  • Pierluigi Gollini – Italy – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Son Heung-min – South Korea – Sep 2 + 7
  • Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Denmark – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Harry Kane – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Hugo Lloris – France – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Giovani Lo Celso – Argentina – Sep 3 + 5
  • Joe Rodon – Wales – Sep 8
  • Cristian Romero – Argentina – Sep 3 + 5
  • Davinson Sanchez – Colombia – Sep 2 + 5
  • Dane Scarlett – England under-19s – Sep 2 + 6
  • Ryan Sessegnon – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7
  • Oliver Skipp – England under-21s – Sep 3 + 7

WATFORD

Sarr underlines differential potential as Chelsea earn another clean sheet 10
  • Daniel Bachmann – Austria – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Craig Cathcart – Northern Ireland – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Peter Etebo – Nigeria – Sep 3
  • Josh King – Norway – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Juraj Kucka – Slovakia – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Imran Louza – Morocco – Sep 2 + 6
  • Adam Masina – Morocco – Sep 2 + 6
  • Ismaila Sarr – Senegal – Sep 1 + 7
  • Ken Sema – Sweden – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • William Troost-Ekong – Nigeria – Sep 3

WEST HAM UNITED

  • Michail Antonio – Jamaica – Sep 5
  • Said Benrahma – Algeria – Sep 2 + 6
  • Vladimír Coufal – Czech Republic – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Pablo Fornals – Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Alex Kral – Czech Republic – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Declan Rice – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Nikola Vlasic – Croatia – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Andriy Yarmolenko – Ukraine – Sep 1 + 4 + 8
  • Kurt Zouma – France – Sep 1 + 4 + 7

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Scout Notes 14
  • Willy Boly – Ivory Coast – Sep 6
  • Conor Coady – England – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Leander Dendoncker – Belgium – Sep 2 + 5 + 8
  • Ki-Jana Hoever – Netherlands under-21s – Sep 7
  • João Moutinho – Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Rúben Neves – Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Romain Saïss – Morocco – Sep 2 + 6
  • Nelson Semedo – Portugal – Sep 1 + 4 + 7
  • Fabio Silva – Portugal under-21s – Sep 6
  • Adama Traore – Spain – Sep 2 + 5 + 8

