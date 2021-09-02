277
Pro Pundits - Zophar September 2

Seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar on Ronaldo and the best time to play the first Wildcard in FPL

It’s been a whirlwind start to the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, with the transfer window mirroring the frenzy that we have seen on the pitch.

So, with that in mind, in this article, I will be sharing my thoughts on what we have seen so far and what lies ahead.

THE RONALDO QUESTION

I can’t start this article without addressing the arrival of one of the greatest players to have ever graced the football pitch – Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m).

There have been some concerns that the Portuguese powers might be waning but as the table below shows, he has maintained his consistency despite the fact that he turns 37 in February 2022.

AgeAppearancesGoalsAssists
30515519
31454112
3248428
33474312
3440314
3542377
3622141

Portugal play three games over the international break of which two are World Cup qualifiers.

The first of those happened last night – a 2-1 win over Republic of Ireland which saw Ronaldo bag a brace of goals and become the all-time international record goalscorer.

However, he also picked up a late booking, which means that he is suspended and does not need to travel to Azerbaijan for Portugal’s second World Cup qualifier, which is due to take place on Tuesday.

Portugal’s weekend game is a friendly against Qatar, and though he might make the trip to Hungary, we can probably expect limited minutes or perhaps a complete rest.

If the above goes as expected, I have full confidence that Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer will start Ronaldo in front of a packed Old Trafford in Gameweek 4.

Some have pointed out how Lionel Messi was eased off the bench in his first game at Paris Saint-Germain but Ronaldo’s case is very different. For Messi, it was the first transfer of his career, while Ronaldo is ‘returning home’ and Solsjkaer, in my opinion, is not a manager who is too stringent about players ‘adapting’ to his system. So, who makes way to accommodate Ronaldo in our FPL sides?

So, good luck and enjoy the international break.

We will be discussing Wildcard picks for those of you who have already pushed the button on the Gameweek 4 pod of The FPL Wire. 

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 3

  1. Old Gregg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Great stuff as always Zoph.

    Is a -8 really worth it if when I am going WC in Gw7 anyway?. 3 Gws

    Yes I will have more info and wouldn’t be booking in transfers. Is this alone worth a -8.

    Hmm

    Open Controls
    1. zøphar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Thank you

      I think it depends on the players you are bringing in and selling for the hit, as well as the players you are buying/selling in 8.

      I want to jump off united/west ham etc in 8 and right now there aren't enough players I need gone from my squad to justify it personally

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      depends on transfers

      Open Controls
    3. DontPiqueTooSoon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      It’s confirmation bias. He’s decided that what he is doing & it helps him justify the -8. We all do it once we’ve made a decision. It’s a human failing.

      I think a lot of people are going to be priced out over next few weeks of the team they want. It’s no bad thing to get on top of this early. Sort a few issues and get in Ronaldo who will go up by 0.2-0.4 in next two GWs

      Open Controls
      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Don’t be a helmet

        Open Controls
        1. DontPiqueTooSoon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          ? Look it up if you are confused

          Open Controls
        2. Threat Level Midnight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          He is just stating a fact, it is our subconscious. Lol

          Maybe it was not worded how you would have liked?

          Open Controls
      2. Old Gregg
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks. Yes good points. I would probably do similar moves as suggested. Bruno and Ings > Jota/Torres.

        Dcl was pencils in

        Open Controls
  2. alfast1c
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Got lost on last page.
    What u think of this WC team lads?

    Sanchez
    TAA Dier Christensen
    Jota Greenwood Gray Torres
    Ronaldo Lukaku Antonio

    Subs: Benrahma, Ayling, Livramento. 0.1mil ITB.

    Going Salahless atm is a nice punt, imho. Think its best to have Luakaku and ROnaldo before all get them wc gw 6,7,8...
    Wanted def from Chelsea. Was thinking Coufal also, but went for Christensen.

    Any suggestions? Your opinion is respected!

    Think its not a teemplate team atm only. Will become.
    Wanted to trade Antonio and take Dennis as sub so Benrahma can play, but scared tbh.
    What u think ?

    Open Controls
    1. DontPiqueTooSoon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Do you really want to bench Gray or Benrahma? Downgrade & upgrade defence. Christensen to James (I know he’s suspended).

      Open Controls
    2. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Midfield has too many rotation risks.
      Greenwood, Jota, Torres.
      You have Ben, but I would consider getting one more guaranteed starter. Maybe move Torres, as you'd need LFC cover imo.You could use the money from Ben to upgrade perhaps.

      Gray a bit of a gamble, but can be replaced easily by Sarr/Raph etc.

      The rest is fine.

      Open Controls
      1. DontPiqueTooSoon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Raph great fixtures post Liverpool too

        Open Controls
        1. alfast1c
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yes iam planning him.

          Open Controls
      2. alfast1c
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Next move is Gray/Ben >> Raph.

        Open Controls
  3. Zen Arcade
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Good article.

    My one question is does Fernandes really need Fred & McTom to make his runs into the box? On MOTD2, it was shown that he was looking for a ball over the top as part of a front four, leaving nothing in the 10 area for Pogba to hit. That was one of the reasons the pundits felt United didn’t progress the ball quickly.

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      They will with Ronaldo not chipping in defensively.

      Open Controls
  4. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best 5.0 or under def ?

    Start gw4

    Saiss?
    Tierney?
    Others?

    Open Controls
  5. WHUFCSmith23
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Great timing with this article. Thank you Zophar! Was getting itchy feet and ants in my pants with that wildcard button. Needed the reassurance that now is not the optimum time to do it.

    Open Controls
  6. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    About picking Sarr:

    Are we not afraid that he will struggle against Wolves who ain't looking bad defensively?

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Sure, but the next 2 could be golden and even though wolves are getting a lot of love on here they’ve still lost their first 3 and not scored a goal

      Open Controls
  7. Joker91
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    It's going to be amusing when United get a penalty in the first ten minutes and Bruno takes it. Well, amusing for some...

    I do think it's less clear cut who gets pens than people are assuming, but we'll see

    Open Controls
    1. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Imagine a Bruno hattrick with no Ron involvement. Popcorn at the ready.

      Open Controls
  8. sully29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    I know this week and GW7/8 are the most popular for prospective wildcards at the moment but any thoughts on a GW15 wildcard?

    That's when United, City and West Ham jump up towards the top of the season ticker again while Leeds and Wolves (who many will invest in over the coming weeks) drop to the bottom. Crucially, Chelsea at that point face tough fixtures in West Ham and Leeds before (if I'm not mistaken) two likely blanks in GW17 & GW18 because of the club world cup.

    Obviously that means having to navigate the GW7/8 fixture turn without a wildcard. Switching United players to Chelsea players will be your prime focus at that point but I'm not sure it's that difficult to prepare the rest of your team in advance of that fixture turn.

    Looking at GW7-GW14, Wolves and Leeds are obviously the key teams other than Chelsea as they're both in the top four on the season ticker across that period. But they're also teams you could happily spend your fts investing in *before* GW7, with Wolves' fixtures turning this week and Leeds' turning next week.

    Furthermore there are players currently in our teams who are easy holds for the GW7-14 period, such as Livramento (second best defensive fixtures between GW5-GW14), City players (their fixtures improve from GW8 and many are bringing in Torres now as is), Liverpool players (who seem reasonable holds with mid-table fixtures) and even Arsenal players for anyone with White or ESR on their bench (third best fixtures GW7-13).

    So if you were to target Wolves/Leeds players over the next couple of weeks, I think you could quite comfortably navigate the GW7/8 fixture turn with fts and perhaps a -4, saving your wildcard for the fixture turn in GW15 when most will have played their wildcards already.

    Open Controls
  9. Joey Tribbiani
    just now

    Captain Lukaku or Ronaldo?

    Open Controls

