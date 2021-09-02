Seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar on Ronaldo and the best time to play the first Wildcard in FPL

It’s been a whirlwind start to the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, with the transfer window mirroring the frenzy that we have seen on the pitch.

So, with that in mind, in this article, I will be sharing my thoughts on what we have seen so far and what lies ahead.

THE RONALDO QUESTION

I can’t start this article without addressing the arrival of one of the greatest players to have ever graced the football pitch – Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m).

There have been some concerns that the Portuguese powers might be waning but as the table below shows, he has maintained his consistency despite the fact that he turns 37 in February 2022.

Age Appearances Goals Assists 30 51 55 19 31 45 41 12 32 48 42 8 33 47 43 12 34 40 31 4 35 42 37 7 36 22 14 1

Portugal play three games over the international break of which two are World Cup qualifiers.

The first of those happened last night – a 2-1 win over Republic of Ireland which saw Ronaldo bag a brace of goals and become the all-time international record goalscorer.

However, he also picked up a late booking, which means that he is suspended and does not need to travel to Azerbaijan for Portugal’s second World Cup qualifier, which is due to take place on Tuesday.

Portugal’s weekend game is a friendly against Qatar, and though he might make the trip to Hungary, we can probably expect limited minutes or perhaps a complete rest.

If the above goes as expected, I have full confidence that Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer will start Ronaldo in front of a packed Old Trafford in Gameweek 4.

Some have pointed out how Lionel Messi was eased off the bench in his first game at Paris Saint-Germain but Ronaldo’s case is very different. For Messi, it was the first transfer of his career, while Ronaldo is ‘returning home’ and Solsjkaer, in my opinion, is not a manager who is too stringent about players ‘adapting’ to his system. So, who makes way to accommodate Ronaldo in our FPL sides?

So, good luck and enjoy the international break.

We will be discussing Wildcard picks for those of you who have already pushed the button on the Gameweek 4 pod of The FPL Wire.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 3

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT