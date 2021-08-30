174
Scout Notes August 30

Martinez and Buendia to miss Gameweek 4 as injuries and Covid also hit Villa

We continue our Scout Notes of the weekend’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) matches with analysis of Aston Villa v Brentford.

For a briefer summary of Saturday’s action, check out our Scoreboard summary here.

ASTON VILLA 1-1 BRENTFORD

  • Goals: Emiliano Buendia (£6.4m) | Ivan Toney (£6.4m)
  • Assists: Danny Ings (£8.1m) | Pontus Jansson (£4.5m)
  • Bonus: Buendia x3, Jansson x2, Toney x1

BUENDIA SCORES AS INGS BAGS AN ASSIST

Emiliano Buendia (£6.4m) scored his first goal for Aston Villa in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Brentford.

However, Dean Smith was forced into a late re-think ahead of the game, after it was revealed that John McGinn (£6.0m) and Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m) would miss out as they were following Covid protocols.

As if that was not enough, Tyrone Mings (£5.0m) was also ruled out with a rib injury and Ezri Konsa (£5.0m) picked up a knee problem during the game.

With so many absent, Villa struggled to create and had to turn to Ashley Young (£5.0m) in an unfamiliar central midfield role alongside Douglas Luiz (£4.5m) and youngster Carney Chukwuemeka (£4.5m).

The rejig also meant that Axel Tuanzebe (£4.5m) partnered Konsa at centre-half, while former Bees forward Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) also came on for his first minutes of the season.

Aston Villa’s average position map v Brentford in Gameweek 3, with Ashley Young (no. 18) deployed in a central midfield role

Danny Ings (£8.1m) bagged an assist to make it three attacking returns in three starts, though the fact he has managed to score two goals off of just four shots suggests that most FPL managers will be happy to move him on ahead of Gameweek 4, especially given Villa’s toughening schedule:

It’s also worth noting that Emiliano Martinez (£5.5m) and Buendia will both miss the Gameweek 4 clash with Chelsea as a result of their international commitments with Argentina.

The pair have agreed to make themselves available for the first two World Cup qualifying matches against Venezuela and Brazil, but will not take part in the third fixture against Bolivia, which means the duo will be available for the visit of Everton in Gameweek 5.

Mings has joined up with the England squad to assuage fears about his fitness but there have been no updates on Konsa as yet.

TONEY OFF THE MARK

Brentford continued their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 Premier League season at Villa Park, with Ivan Toney (£6.4m) netting the opener as he converted confidently from Pontus Jansson’s (£4.5m) flick-on.

“He’s shown in all three games he’s more than capable of playing in the Premier League with his link-up play, pressing and his ability to be in the right place with chances. Now he’s finally got his goal on the board, I expect to see even more from him. He’s a fantastic player.” – Thomas Frank on Ivan Toney

The Bees probably shaded it overall, and have adjusted well to life in the top tier, picking up a victory against Arsenal in their opening game and back-to-back draws away at Crystal Palace and now Villa.

David Raya (£4.5m), one of Thomas Frank’s key performers in the opening rounds, now sits joint-second in the goalkeeper standings on 17 points, having kept two clean sheets, produced two save points and a single bonus point.

[I’m] happy with most of the performance. We started the game brilliant at a difficult place to play. We were brave, pressed high and scored and I felt we were really on top of the game. Then one miscommunication and it gave them the chance.

In the second half I felt we started better and then it was more even in the last part of the game. I felt if there should have been a narrow winner it should have been us.

I would like us to be even braver. My message before every game is to go for a win, play forward and attack. I just probably need to keep reinforcing it.” – Thomas Frank

VILLA XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa (Hause 89), Tuanzebe, Targett, Douglas Luiz, Chukwuemeka (Nakamba 63), Young (Watkins 79), Buendia, El Ghazi, Ings.

BRENTFORD XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Norgaard, Janelt (Baptiste 89), Henry, Ghoddos (Wissa 66), Mbeumo (Jensen 80), Toney.

  1. POTATO
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Which three man defence would you prefer medium term?

    a) DIAS Trent Reguilón (LIVRAMENTO Duffy)
    b) LAPORTE Trent Reguilón (COADY Duffy)

    I think a Wolves 4.5M defender as first sub provides good cover for the whole outfield up till December, but Dias seems more nailed than Laporte and/or Chelsea's defenders?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A. You shouldn’t have to play your bench with those 3

      Open Controls
    3. Zilla
      • 3 Years
      47 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Friends, please?

    Meslier (4.0)
    TAA / Shaw / Coufal (Livramento, Omobamidele)
    Salah / Bruno / Raphinha / Barnes / Benrahma
    Bamford / Ings (Obafemi)

    0.5 in the bank, 2 free transfers

    A. Barnes, Bruno, Obafemi - Greenwood, Bissouma, Lukaku (- 4)
    B. Ings to Antonio, Barnes to Torres
    C. Bruno to Greenwood, Ings to Lukaku
    D. Something else / WC / Just Ings to Antonio and wait

    Open Controls
    1. klopptimusprime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      B or C

      Coin toss

      Open Controls
    2. JT11fc
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      C would ideally hold bruno for one more tho

      Open Controls
  3. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Currently feeling pretty set despite no Antonio 0.0 ITB 1FT

    Sanchez
    TAA | White | Shaw
    Salah | Bruno | Son | Raph | Benrahama
    DCL | Toney

    Gunn | Livramento | Hoever | Scarlett

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. dark91
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      I would get rid of White. I know their next 2 games are relatively decent but Arsenal are far from convincing

      Open Controls
    2. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Looking pretty decent. Tony can't keep banging them in every week

      Open Controls
      1. klopptimusprime
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Looking to ship him GW5

        Open Controls
  4. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    52 mins ago

    Probavly i wouldnt wc. But if i would considering ronaldo is 12.5, how does this look

    Raya
    Reguilon, ayling, coufal
    Salah, raphinha, benrahma, jota
    Ronaldo, lukaku, antonio.

    Open Controls
    1. dark91
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Looks expensive to me 😀

      Open Controls
    2. JT11fc
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Pretty good, nice balance

      Open Controls
    3. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hard to comment without a bench, first XI looks OK, no TAA certainly stands out though. Personally I would pick 1 of Ronaldo or Lukaku.

      Lukaku to a budget striker and a defender to TAA.

      Open Controls
    4. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I have been tinkering as well and came up with this

      Sanchez Steele
      TAA Dier Christiensen Williams Livramento
      Salah Torres Raph Jota Allan
      CR7 DCL Antonio

      Open Controls
  5. Isco Disco
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Can someone please tell me the UK and FIFA rules for players who are going out on international duty?
    Will they be allowed to play the games in GW4?

    Open Controls
    1. Get up ya bum
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      There is certain countries that if someone visits they need to isolate for two weeks when they return to UK. So depends where the international is

      Open Controls
      1. Isco Disco
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks! Think I'm concerned about players from Portugal and Brazil who are going on international duty

        Open Controls
  6. bennyp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Best option??

    - Gray
    - Traore/Trincao
    - Sarr
    - Odegaard
    - Raph
    - Benrahma

    Open Controls
    1. Taegugk Warrior
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Just Ben

      Open Controls
    2. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Raph

      Open Controls
    3. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Raphinha

      Open Controls
  7. Taegugk Warrior
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    2FT. Before price change.
    A. Mahrez+Ings to Gray+Lukaku
    B. Mahrez+Ings to Son+DCL+Dennis (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      A - no hit

      Open Controls
    2. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  8. Hooliganah
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Is salah missing gw4?

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      I've not seen that mentioned anywhere

      Open Controls
    2. Get up ya bum
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Last I heard Egypt agreed he could just play the second game so no quarantine

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      No. Not playing international games this international break.

      https://www.thesouthafrican.com/sport/soccer/bafana-bafana/africa-2022-soccer-world-cup-qualifiers-kick-off-with-mo-salah-a-big-name-casualty/

      Open Controls
  9. kobewan
    • 1 Year
    36 mins ago

    best 4.5 m defender for Tsimikas? needs to do it now to avoid that price drop.

    A. Coady
    B. Tanganga
    C. Sanchez
    D. Dier

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      D or A

      Open Controls
      1. kobewan
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I'm thinking A looking at the fixtures and Coady looks nailed, any new defenders wolves signing before deadline?been busy..

        Open Controls
    2. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      D

      Open Controls
  10. Taegugk Warrior
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Which player will effected by IB..?

    Open Controls
  11. Sturridge Wars
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    What’s people’s thoughts on D.Gray. Yay or nay?

    Open Controls
    1. Najoman86
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Went early on Barnes > Gray this week

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Looks a good prosect for a lovely price.

      Open Controls
  12. Sturridge Wars
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Are people keeping or getting rid of Bruno? Surely with Ronaldo in makes Bruno more appealing

    Open Controls
    1. klopptimusprime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      holding for Newcastle then reassess, no point shipping early

      Open Controls
    2. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      His form hasn't been great past 2 games.
      Just have to look at how he performs in a Portugal shirt (with Ronaldo), and he's also off penalties / free-kicks.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Portugal coach not getting the best from the array of talent he has. Too dependant on Ronaldo. Class and all as he still is it made Portugal too predictable when they should have gone further in the Euros. Don't think Solksjaer will make the same mistake. He'll work to the team's strengths and not look for Ronaldo everyvtime. Bruno still a good pick.

        Open Controls
    3. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not really sure, some thoughts below. The way I'm set up Bruno would have to make way to accommodate Ronaldo, whether that's straight away, after watching a couple of matches or not at all, remains to be seen.

      Open Controls
  13. waldo666
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Sensible thing is probably to wait and see with Ronaldo especially with GW4 coming quickly after the IB but I'm going to be mighty tempted.

    Should I decide to go that way and especially if Firmino is indeed out for a stretch, this looks like the best way for me, thoughts?

    Bruno and Ings to Jota and Ronaldo

    Open Controls
  14. KANTEnders
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Brandon Williams best replacement for tsimikas? (4.2m or less)

    Already got TAA,Shaw,Livramento,Duffy

    Open Controls
    1. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I think so. About to run into some decent fixtures as well.

      Open Controls
  15. Alcapaul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    Wildcard activated

    Raya
    Semedo Trent Shaw
    Salah Jota Greenwood Benrahma
    Lukaku DCL Antonio

    Steel Duffy Livramento Sissoko

    Greenwood and Lukaku could become Raphinha and Ronaldo. Torres/Traore/Sarr potentially for Jota if Firmino injury news isn't accurate.

    What do we think?

    Open Controls

