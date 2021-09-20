413
Scout Notes September 20

Why £4.0m FPL goalkeeper Foster started for Watford in Gameweek 5

413 Comments
Share

NORWICH CITY 1-3 WATFORD

  • Goals: Teemu Pukki (£5.9m) | Emmanuel Dennis (£5.2m), Ismaila Sarr (£6.1m) x2
  • Assists: Mathias Normann (£4.5m) | Kiko Femenia (£4.4m), Josh King (£5.5m) x2
  • Bonus: Sarr x3, King x2, Billy Gilmour (£4.5m) x1

EVERTON TO FACE LEAGUE’S WORST DEFENCE

Is £4.0m FPL goalkeeper Foster the new Watford number one?

Norwich City: making average Premier League attacks look very good indeed since 2019.

Watford – goalless in their last three matches – hadn’t created a single ‘big chance’ from Gameweeks 2-4 but they were allowed six such opportunities at Carrow Road.

Norwich have now conceded more goals (14) than anyone else this season and while heavy losses to Liverpool and Manchester City can be excused, a 3-1 home defeat to another newly-promoted side who were struggling for goals was more of an indictment on the state of their defence.

“One thing we have to do is that we need to defend our own goal better. If we concede three goals per game, as an average, we can’t win anything on this level.

“You can argue we were also a bit unlucky and about the quality of the opponents, but the fact is we have conceded too many goals. We have to improve on this, and this is our main topic.

“We need to be harder to play against. We need more steel, and we need to be nastier.” – Daniel Farke

The good news for owners of Demarai Gray (£5.7m) and co is that they face Norwich next.

Andros Townsend (£5.5m) will also be interested, given that two of Watford’s strikes came from deliveries from the right – not the first time that the Canaries have allowed a conceded goal to be created from their left flank (see below) this season.

£4.0m FOSTER STARTS

Is £4.0m FPL goalkeeper Foster the new Watford number one? 3

There was a surprise selection between the posts for the visitors as Ben Foster (£4.0m) was given the nod ahead of Daniel Bachmann (£4.5m).

Pre-match rumours of an injury to Bachmann proved to be wide of the mark as he was listed among the substitutes, with Xisco Munoz saying after full-time:

“No, no, no [injury]. Everybody knows I have very three good goalkeepers, Foster, Danny and Rob [Elliott].

“I tried to give experience, this mature situation. And they played very well.

“We have 23, 24 players at a very good level who we can use.” – Xisco Munoz

Hesitancy from Foster played a part in Teemu Pukki’s (£5.9m) equaliser but he contributed to a display that Munoz praised as “mature”, and his distribution was positive. It remains to be seen, however, if this change was a one-off or otherwise.

SARR AND FEMENIA

Is £4.0m FPL goalkeeper Foster the new Watford number one? 1

Both of Ismaila Sarr’s (£6.1m) strikes ironically came after Kiko Femenia (£4.4m) had been substituted but the Senegalese winger looks even more threatening when Femenia is in the side, with the pair having combined to great effect in the Championship in 2020/21.

Sarr had started the season with first natural centre-half Craig Cathcart (£4.5m) and then the offensively limited Jeremy Ngakia (£4.4m) playing directly behind him but Watford look more potent down their right flank with Femenia in the team, and it was the defender who supplied the cross that budget FPL forward Emmanuel Dennis (£5.2m) nodded in to give Watford a lead.

Femenia’s overlaps also give Sarr the chance to move inside into more goalscoring positions, with less onus on him to offer width.

The jury’s still out on whether Sarr, Dennis et al can cut it against half-competent backlines – but luckily for owners of Watford’s attacking assets, and anyone looking for a short-term punt before perhaps a Gameweek 8 Wildcard, another two of the division’s most awful defences are up next for the Hornets.

BUDGET MIDFIELDER WATCH

Why £4.0m FPL goalkeeper Foster started for Watford 2

One final word on two of the more popular £4.5m midfielders in FPL, who were both in action in East Anglia.

Moussa Sissoko (£4.5m) had enjoyed a bit of attacking freedom in his first two outings for Watford but was redeployed as defensive shield here, registering only four final-third touches.

Billy Gilmour (£4.5m), meanwhile, remarkably picked up a bonus point despite not collecting an attacking return.

A combination of off-the-ball work and possession-based stats helped him to 27 baseline bonus points (see below), and saw him finish above even goalscorers Pukki and Dennis in the BPS rankings.

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Kabak, Hanley, Williams, Gilmour, Normann (Cantwell 70), McLean, Sargent (Tzolis 70), Pukki, Rashica (Idah 88).

Watford XI: Foster; Femenía (Ngakia 59), Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose, Kucka, Sissoko, Sarr, Cleverley (Etebo 81), Dennis (Sema 73), King.

BURNLEY 0-1 ARSENAL

  • Goal: Martin Odegaard (£5.5m)
  • Assist: Bukayo Saka (£6.3m)
  • Bonus: Odegaard x3, Aaron Ramsdale (£4.5m) x2, Ben White (£4.4m) x1, Gabriel (£5.0m) x1

TWO CLEAN SHEETS, NO BIG CHANCES CONCEDED

Why £4.0m FPL goalkeeper Foster started for Watford 5

Boring, boring Arsenal? It’s now two successive clean sheets for the Gunners after their August horribilis and they are the only side not to concede what Opta deem to be a ‘big chance’ over the last two Gameweeks.

Having easier opponents – ie Norwich and Burnley – massively helps but so too does getting key personnel back to fitness or through the door, with Ben White (£4.4m), Gabriel Maghaeles (£5.0m), Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.5m), Aaron Ramsdale (£4.5m) and Thomas Partey (£5.0m) all now available for selection after Mikel Arteta’s selection struggles at the back last month.

“[Gabriel and Tomiyasu], I think they were really terrific. I think the back four in general was really solid. We didn’t concede much, even though they put us under pressure. I thought they were really good.

“[Partey] is really important because he is the anchor and he is the one that needs to read what is happening and make the rest better. That’s his biggest job, to get the right balance in the team and get the right fluidity in the team so we can attack. How he managed the transitions was top, he has the pressing and the charisma.

“He missed a long time but now he’s back again and he needs some more fitness back.” – Mikel Arteta

SMITH-ROWE/ODEGAARD DEEPER

Why £4.0m FPL goalkeeper Foster started for Watford 4

While Arsenal’s budget defenders would seem to offer value in FPL given the forthcoming fixtures, question marks still exist over the Gunners’ attack.

Their total of 30 shots (but only one goal) against Norwich in Gameweek 4 is put into context with our report on the Canaries above, and they created very little at Turf Moor.

Arteta moved to a 4-3-3 for this fixture, with Emile Smith Rowe (£5.3m) and Martin Odegaard (£5.5m) flanking defensive shield Partey.

Odegaard found the net from a direct free-kick against the Clarets but didn’t set foot in the Burnley box, while Smith Rowe will have to work harder for his attacking returns from a number eight position than he did in ‘the hole’ or playing as a narrow left-winger.

Smith Rowe also limped out of this game with a knock, although there has been no word on the severity of his injury.

“Well, they have to come deeper depending on which phase of our play we are in and in relation to what the opponent are doing.

“In the final third, they obviously have to play in the pockets, they have to play higher and their job is to attack certain spaces and go for the goal and have contributions for us to score goals. We had parts where they did really well but the final pass or the final decision wasn’t that great. If it was, the score probably would’ve been different.” – Mikel Arteta on deeper roles for Emile Smith Rowe/Martin Odegaard

CORNET’S IMPRESSIVE DEBUT

Why £4.0m FPL goalkeeper Foster started for Watford 3

Burnley assets are probably a long way from many people’s thoughts at present, particularly with their defence not the solid unit it once was – it’s now just five clean sheets in the last 28 Premier League games for the Clarets.

But Maxwell Cornet (£6.0m) is definitely one for the medium-term watchlist in the mid-price midfielder pool, which looks like a price rung that FPL managers will be increasingly drawing from this season in order to cram in as many premium assets as they can elsewhere.

Deployed on the left flank, with Dwight McNeil (£5.9m) changing wings, Cornet was handed half an hour on his Burnley debut and looked electric, forcing Ramsdale into a flying save with the Clarets’ best chance of the game.

“I think the timings weren’t right against Everton – but I felt it was today.

“He did very well with the ball, he’s got to learn outside of that when we haven’t got the ball – just them little nuances of the Premier League and how quickly teams can transition but we brought him in because he’s a good player.” – Sean Dyche on Maxwell Cornet

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 5

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

413 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Good day all…

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Veltman
    Salah Greenwood Raphinha Benrahma
    Ronaldo Bamford Antonio

    Steele Tsimikas Ayling Brownhill

    1FT, 0.4 itb

    1. Benrahma >> Sarr
    2. Ayling >> Semedo
    3. Save FT

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Save for sure

      Open Controls
    2. GreatCarragherReef
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Wouldn't get rid of Benny if I had him.

      From 80% of us here, don't get Semedo- he is trash

      Maybe Shaw or Greenwood out?

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      An easy save if Raphinha fit- if any issues with fitness ( and Bielsa should tell us) then switch to Sarr as you have no bench

      Open Controls
  2. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Worth making the move from Shaw to Rudiger tonight before a possible price rise?

    Open Controls
    1. GreatCarragherReef
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      If I had no other fires, I would do this as it's the plan for gw7.

      As it happens my gw4 wildcard is now in pieces so don't have that luxury!

      Open Controls
      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        My teams looking alright tbh I think

        Sanchez
        TAA Shaw Cancelo
        Salah Havertz Sarr Gray
        Ronaldo Antonio Toney

        Steele Livramento Veltman Gilmour

        Got 2FT and may move Toney to Saint Max but can hold out on that move. It's the Shaw to Rudiger I'm slightly concerned with. Atm this move would leave me 0.1m itb. But a rise for Rudger and drop for Shaw and I'm suddenly -0.1m

        Open Controls
    2. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Not near rising tonight. 92.6 last time I checked. Alonso rising for sure.

      Open Controls
  3. GreatCarragherReef
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Jota, Torres, Traore owners - what are you doing?

    If I do Jota and Torres to Gallagher and Gray, I have the funds to do Bamford to Lukaku. Problem is that's exact so rises will price me out before then anyway.

    Best to do Torres to Gray to keep this alive, or just go with Raph/Sarr?

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      First plan better to get lukaku after city

      Open Controls
      1. GreatCarragherReef
        • 6 Years
        just now

        cheers

        Open Controls
    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I’d suggest to get rid of your worst attacker first so clearly that’s Traore.
      If you’re taking a hit then Torres Traore to Sarr & Raph (if fit) and just sit on the extra cash for now

      Open Controls
      1. GreatCarragherReef
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Good point- I actually don't feel too bad about Traore for now though. On another day he would've scored this week, and last week could've had two assists. Same for Jota- would be more worried if he was completely anonymous but scored two lucky goals

        Open Controls
        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Thing is with Traore if/when he scores everyone who owns celebrates then he goes another 9 games without a goal and you’re still tempted to keep

          Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Going Gray and Gallagher more chance of you getting Lukaku. You could always shift a defender to fit him in if you are priced out.

      Open Controls
      1. GreatCarragherReef
        • 6 Years
        just now

        True, cheers

        Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      I sold Jota and Grealish.

      Open Controls
    5. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Torres, Jota to Gallagher, Gray is a big downgrade. I know both players will get rotated, but I think they will still out score G and G

      Open Controls
  4. CRO KLOPP
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    1 FT,0.9 itb,WC available

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw White
    Salah Greenwood Benhrama Sarr
    Ronaldo Bamford Antonio
    (4.0 Ayling Brownhill Tsimikas )

    A) Save
    B) Ayling to Livramento and bench White
    C) something else

    Open Controls
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Who to get instead of Traoré ?
    A- Doucouré
    B- Gray
    Already have Sarr

    Open Controls
    1. Dannyb
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Anyone

      Open Controls
  6. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Price changes are even faster than last season

    This is a very swift template

    Open Controls
  7. Sturridge Wars
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Sarr or Townsend ?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Sarr

      Open Controls
    2. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Sarr

      Open Controls
  8. Cheeto__Bandito
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Sitting on a good rank and team for many weeks, absolutely no obvious week to wildcard, can easily navigate with frees, havent had a season like this in few years.

    Open Controls
  9. Gentlemens club
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Semedo to Alonso or Rudiger?

    Sanchez
    TAA James Marcal Livramento Semedo*
    Salah Sarr Gallagher Rapinha Gray
    Ronaldo Bamford Jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Not the week they have Man City

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I would keep Semedo for Southampton game-

      Open Controls
      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        This would also give the chance to assess if Semedo’s the right Wolves defender to prioritise getting rid of. I’m a little worried Marcal could be dropped if he has another shocker

        Open Controls
  10. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA Shaw Semedo Ayling Tsimikas
    Salah Torres Raphinha Benrahma Brownhill
    Ronaldo Antonio Ings
    Torres to Sarr now, Chelsea defender next week. WC maybe needed gw7 or 8, what do you think?

    Open Controls
  11. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Digne marcal white
    Salah jota sarr torres*
    Bamford lukaku ronaldo
    Foster gilmour Williams goode*
    Torres is definitely an issue but also tempted to roll the transfer..
    Plan is to do Torres to raphinha (if fit)
    And digne to rudiger gw7
    Funds not an issue.
    Should I get raphinha or save?

    Open Controls
  12. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Points over £ and all that but do you think it's better to use your WC in gw7 or 8? Will your team be significantly better for gw7 if you wait until gw8 to use the WC? Based on my own team I think that it's a toss up for gw7 between my current team with transfers and my team if I WC in gw7. There is potential to save £0.5m+ in team value for using the WC in GW7.

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      I’m 50/50 at the moment.

      Open Controls
    2. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Wildcard in 8 imo.
      Makes most sense with the fixture swings

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Fixtures swinging already in 7 though.

        Open Controls
        1. Lord of Ings
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          City swings start from 8
          I’m pretty set on double city defence since they by far look the best defence in the league(numbers back it up) and it just makes more sense to WC in 8.(along with Chelsea who have a not so easy game vs soton)

          Open Controls
  13. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Best Chelsea defender to bring in alongside Rüdiger

    A Alonso
    B James
    C Christensen
    D Azpilicueta

    Open Controls
    1. Dannyb
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      A on current form.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      53 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    3. jonnybhoy
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  14. Dannyb
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Reguilon and Torres to Raphina and Alonso? Gives me
    DDG
    Rudiger Alonso Matip
    Salah Sarr Gray Raphinha
    Antonio Lukaku Ronaldo

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Noticeable absentee in Trent but you know that. Looks great otherwise.

      Open Controls
  15. jonnybhoy
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    GW7 wildcard thoughts? Could do Christensen over Tierney if needed. Got all big hitters in the team though.

    McCarthy Foster
    TAA Tierney Rudiger Livramento Duffy
    Salah Sarr Benrahma Raph Grey
    Ronaldo Lukaku 4.5m

    Open Controls
  16. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Want to swap Lukaku for Vardy and get him back after city with FT

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
  17. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Hmmm... I'm usually a BB man in a dgw and don't think its ever worked. After using my 2fts tonight I have this bench..

    Foster(NEW)
    Gallagher(BHA)
    White(TOT)
    Livremenco(Wolves)

    Now as good a time as any??

    Open Controls
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      I would hold

      Open Controls
    2. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Nope.

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      Could be good. Too many try getting a good DGW BB squad with decent subs. But almost never will 15 players play both games and it can weaken your 11 in the subsequent GWs.

      Open Controls
    4. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
  18. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Torres to raphinha if fit or hold the transfer? I’m looking for a medium to long term move since I’ve already wildcarded.
    Other options are benrahma,Gallagher,Gray.

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Make the transfer.

      Open Controls
    2. Bleh
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I just pulled the trigger on Torres > Gray to save me a few bucks. Raph will have to wait.

      Open Controls
  19. Buck The Trent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Delaying WC becoming more expensive due to price changes

    Would you do Marcal to Alonso for free? Plan to get him anyway sooner or later

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      Yes I would.

      Open Controls
  20. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Torres to?
    A)Raphinha
    B)Benrahma

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      A.

      Open Controls
    2. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  21. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Torres has to play next few games, right? They didnt score while he didnt play vs Southampton, but maybe now time to accept major rotation with KDB and Foden back. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Just sell him
      He’s not worth it right now since there are a lot of midfielders at and around 7m now

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      He’s becoming a more dodgy pick now.

      Open Controls
    3. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      sound logic but prob wiser to sell and reassess for gw8. im in the same boat

      Open Controls
  22. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Christensen shaw matip (white amarty)
    Salah green jota benrahma (sisoko)
    Bamford antonio ronaldo

    Which?

    A) roll ft
    B) benrahma to gray/doucoure/raphinha/sar/zaha/galagher
    C) shaw to alonso/rudiger
    D) jota green -4 to gray/docuore sarr/galagher, gw7 shaw antonio/bamford -4 to alonso/rudi lukaku

    Open Controls
    1. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Easy roll.

      Open Controls
    2. jonnybhoy
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Definitely A.

      Open Controls
  23. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Would you get?
    A)Benrahma
    B)Raphinha
    Already wildcarded in gw4.

    Open Controls
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  24. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Who is the better pick.. Rudiger or Alonso?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      Rudiger.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      Rudiger. More nailed. Different story if Chilwell was injured for a while.

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        Or Alonso was

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          just now

          This too!

          Open Controls
  25. Futureform
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Help me ship Barnes for someone - please!!

    A) Sarr (NEW, LEE, LIV, EVE, SOU)
    B) Raphina (WHU, WAT, SOU, WOL, NOR)
    C) Benrahma (LEE, BRE, EVE, TOT, AVL)

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Wow you have none of those 3.
      Start with B.

      Open Controls
      1. Futureform
        19 mins ago

        Yep I have none of those AND I have Barnes!

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          17 mins ago

          That’s painful. Go for it.

          Open Controls
          1. Futureform
            17 mins ago

            Just not sure on Raphina's fitness.

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Of course wait for a few days first.

              Open Controls
              1. Futureform
                just now

                Good shout. Thanks!

                Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Raphinha if Bielsa says fit or I would be tempted to keep Barnes for Burnley game.

      Open Controls
      1. Futureform
        just now

        Ha. Don't tempt me to keep Barnes!!

        Wonder when we'll hear about Raphina's fitness.

        Open Controls
    3. AlpoShearer
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      B, A, C

      Open Controls
      1. Futureform
        just now

        Ah went for your least favoured! I like Sarr for the next couple, but I'm not sure. I like Raph overall but is he injured.

        Open Controls
    4. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      reads better when you show the home games in CAPS
      Benny hurts you the most due to 30% ownership
      B based on fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. Futureform
        just now

        Good tip re selective use of caps! Gone with Benrahma. High overall ownership is reflected in my mini league also and have done it as a defensive move. May also being in one other.

        Open Controls
  26. Futureform
    56 mins ago

    Ronaldo chat.

    So are we really planning to transfer him out after the next game (for Lukaku) or is it madness?

    He'll score against anyone, right?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      53 mins ago

      He's Ronaldo. Write it down, read it, keep him.

      Open Controls
      1. Futureform
        38 mins ago

        This is what I'm worried about. The switch in fixtures between Ronaldo and Lukaku is perfect though!

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          22 mins ago

          That’s clear. But he is at another level.

          Open Controls
          1. Futureform
            1 min ago

            Ah it's such a dilemma. Can't fit them both without massive downgrades across my team.

            Open Controls
    2. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      I’m shipping him out gameweek 8
      Strong defence is imo the way to go
      And a defence of taa Dias rudiger alonso/cancelo will be template soon.
      Nothing against Ronaldo but the fixtures turn really bad
      Will get him back 5 gameweeks later.

      Open Controls
      1. Futureform
        1 min ago

        Ah, so heavy on defence and no premium striker would you say? No Lukaku?

        Open Controls
    3. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      He'll be staying in my team.

      Open Controls
      1. Futureform
        11 mins ago

        Will you leave Lukaku out?

        Open Controls
        1. waldo666
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          At this stage that looks likely.

          Open Controls
    4. C-Dawgg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Can confirm I'm currently planning to put him in, out and shake him all about.

      The value up front is insane, Lukaku is going to be my perma captain over those fixtures and I'm not convinced 12.5 is good value for Ronaldo without that armband.

      Open Controls
      1. Futureform
        2 mins ago

        I'd agree with this, but whereas right now in my mini league it's all Ronaldo and no Lukaku, I reckon it'll be a bit of an even split when the fixtures turn. Makes it a nightmare for risk.

        Open Controls
        1. C-Dawgg
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yes it's certainly going to be a turning point in the season. If Ronaldo goes on to outscore Lukaku over those fixtures then fair play to him.

          I just try to make the decision that will most likely result in a net positive.

          Open Controls
  27. No Kane No Gain
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    Gallagher captain madness this week?! He’s not even in the captains poll!

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Do it

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      No thanks.

      Open Controls
    3. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Wow!

      Open Controls
  28. Lallana
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Wildcarding GW7. Keep Ronaldo or get someone like Son and keep 2.5M?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Monitor Son

      Open Controls
  29. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Best replacement for Traoré with 7 M or less if u have
    Allan Raphina Salah Sarr
    Antonio Lukaku CR7
    A- Gray
    B- Benrahma
    C- Gallagher

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  30. AlpoShearer
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Which two to play:
    A. James
    B. Duffy
    C. Semedo
    D. Livramento
    Sanchez is GK

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      C & D

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      A and D

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        This.

        Open Controls
    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      I own all 4 and I'm starting A & D with Duffy first on the bench

      Open Controls
    4. No Kane No Gain
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      B has a big threat to score

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 2 Years
        just now

        At set pieces lol

        Open Controls
    5. AlpoShearer
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Cheers all!

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.