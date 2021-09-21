222
Community September 21

Learning from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers – Gameweek 5

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead continues with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this year are the Scouts Joe LepperNeale RiggGeoff Dance and Tom Freeman, FPL Wire’s Zophar, from the Hall of Fame Fabio BorgesFPLMatthewYavuz Kabuk and Tom Stephenson, Blackbox’s Az and Mark Sutherns, FPL “celebrities” LTFPL AndyMagnus Carlsen and FPL General plus last year’s mini-league winner Les Caldwell.

“What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.”

Late team news meant that very few of us had a cool hand going into Gameweek 5 with unexpected absences meaning we had to rely on our already strained benches.

The concerns during the lead up had been the ping of Patrick Bamford’s (£8.0m) hamstring and whether to replace Michail Antonio (£7.9m) for his suspension, but then Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m), Edouard Mendy (£6.0m), Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) and Ferran Torres (£7.2m) were surprisingly missing in action whilst Said Benrahma (£6.4m) was surprisingly present and in action as he made the team on Sunday.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Neale Rigg moved back up to second amongst The Great and The Good with the top score for the Gameweek after he Wildcarded, although he left it late and it wasn’t until Antonio Rudiger’s (£5.5m) last minute goal that his table topping score was confirmed.

Fabio’s famed patience was rewarded, with a green arrow of 247,000, after he kept faith in both Ivan Toney (£6.3m) and Benrahma who delivered him double digit hauls.

Remarkably, neither FPL General or Geoff Dance have yet to experience the pain of a red arrow this season. Both were fortunate this week, or maybe well-prepared, to have a decent Trent substitute with Kostas Tsimikas (£4.0m) and Tino Livramento (£4.2m) the cut-price heroes.

The magical mini-league is still incredibly tight and reflective of the overall FPL rankings, with only 46 points between top and bottom. Magnus fell victim to this as his score of 49 saw him drop down to a mid-table position, with his triple Wolves and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.9m) gamble not paying dividend this week.

WILDCARD

Neale decided that the Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7m) factor, Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s (£8.1m) injury and the fixture swings for Wolves and Leeds were a good enough reason to Wildcard as he overhauled his squad this week.

He has made eight changes to his team with a double up on both Leeds and Wolves, although Joao Moutinho (£5.0m) is possibly a surprising budget option from the Midlands outfit.

Diogo Jota (£7.7m) and Bamford come in, but Rudiger was his star signing who coupled defensive strength with a goal scoring threat this week. Perhaps, the most unusual choice is Fabian Delph (£4.4m) as he is injured and has only managed seven minutes of action so far this season. Does he know something we don’t?

The full moves are below:

IN Marcal, White, Rudiger, Jota, Moutinho, Delph, Bamford, Ronaldo

OUT – Digne, Duffy, Ayling, Fernandes, Benrahma, Gilmour, Toney, Calvert-Lewin

TRANSFERS

This is a summary of the transfers for this week:

Az – Semedo (Tsimikas)

LTFPL Andy – Sarr (Benrahma)

Fabio Borges – Ronaldo, Jota (Fernandes, Calvert-Lewin)

Joe Lepper – Bamford (Calvert-Lewin)

Geoff Dance – None

FPL General – Bamford (Calvert-Lewin)

Les Caldwell – Raphina (Benrahma)

Magnus Carlsen – None

Mark Sutherns – James, Jota (Tsimikas, Fernandes)

FPL Matthew – None

Neale Rigg – Wildcard

Tom Freeman – Ronaldo, Gundogan (Calvert-Lewin, Fernandes)

Tom Stephenson – Semedo (Tsimikas)

Yavuz Kabuk – Ronaldo, Traore (Antonio, Fernandes)

Zophar – Semedo (Tsimikas)

There was a Portuguese flavour to the transfers this week with more of them choosing to ride the Ronaldo rocket and Nelson Semedo (£4.9m) seen as an upgrade to Tsimikas.

Semedo failed to deliver and even Az aka The Rock – watch last week’s Blackbox for that reference – who has history with the Wolves wing back couldn’t smell what he had cooking, with a one-point return.

Andy and Les would have been happy with their Benrahma replacements as both Ismaila Sarr (£6.1m) and Raphina (£6.5m), with his dodgy groin, delivered double-digits, only for the West Ham midfielder to mute those celebrations on Sunday when he recovered to deliver points for those who stayed loyal.

TEMPLATE

The template for The Great and The Good is as follows with the number in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:

Sanchez (12), Steele (8)

Alexander-Arnold (15), Shaw (12), Ayling (8), Livramento (7), Veltman (5)

Salah (15), Raphinha (11), Jota (9), Greenwood (8), Benrahma (8)

Antonio (14), Ronaldo (12), Bamford (4)

Minor changes to the template this week with many of them needlessly abandoning Tsimikas allowing Joel Veltman (£4.4m) to move back into the squad, whilst Calvert-Lewin’s injury saw Bamford as the replacement for those not upgrading to Ronaldo.

Worth noting, that as it stands not one of The Great and The Good own Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m) who has had a remarkable fall from grace with the arrival of the Siu superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, and the United midfielder can now be considered a differential!

BENCH BOOST

This was the first week that we saw our bench strength challenged with all The Great and The Good having to call on their auto-subs, so I thought it worthwhile to check on the depth of the squads so far this season. See below the points from auto-subs and the benched points this season:

You would probably expect to see the likes of FPL Matthew and Fabio Borges top for benched points due to the cautious nature of their approach. Matthew has picked stable low impact starters such as Ben White (£4.4m), Luke Ayling (£4.5m), Livramento plus the canny acquisition of Emmanuel Dennis (£5.2m) to give him the security of starts. Similarly, Fabio has Yves Bissouma (£4.6m) and Ayling to allow him to remain fine with his pine when rotation rears its ugly head.

Tom Freeman will have slightly more sleepless nights about any late injury news as Michael Obafemi (£4.5m), Billy Gilmour (£4.5m) and Veltman in the opening weeks were hardly rock-solid coverage, which is something he might need to address in the coming weeks.

CONCLUSION

A week which highlights the need for patience with many of those cast aside producing the goods, see Toney as exhibit A.

After an opening few weeks of limited rotation, even Pep seemed to be behaving himself, this weekend brought us crashing back to reality with some unexpected benchings.

Plus, there was a dawning realisation that maybe, just maybe we can’t rely on everything that is said in the manager’s news conferences.

However, perhaps the biggest lesson to be learnt, is that Cool Hand Luke levels of tenacity are going to be needed in a season which already promises to have many ups and downs, especially when 55 point plus scores are still resulting in red arrows.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now and remember don’t have nightmares.

For those effected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Greyhead19

222 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Eeekk, spoke down on with my losing Trent question for Az and Sam.

    Remember both, I’m ahead in the rankings and haven’t had him this season, even when he’s returned well so far!

    7.5m when the likes of Rudiger, Cancelo, Dias, and VVD are matching.

    Yes he was ill. Trent has always been at risk of a benching anyway. The above also for sure.

    It’s strange. The FPL community is so innovative and understanding. When it’s comes to Trent, there’s no compromise. Very amusing. Do better.

    Open Controls
    1. jay01
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      Im doing pretty well with no Trent but in hindsight i should have started with him. I do think Liverpools tough CL fixtures will see rotation. I think a chelsea city defence could match him

      Open Controls
    2. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      What's your rank

      Open Controls
    3. Saint & Reevesy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      I haven’t had Trent but am reshuffling to accomodate

      I definitely think that Chelsea and city assets could match on a value basis too, but he looks good from a points perspective.

      Open Controls
    4. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      Thanks Captain Hindsight. He was going to start and then felt ill on the morning of the game. He wasn't due a benching.

      Of course you can do well without owning a specific player - its about your points total not who earned the points.

      Open Controls
    5. Cok3y5murf
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Yes, the community simps for Trent. I think it's more due to the eye test than anything. And they also make the incorrect comparison by comparing him with mids instead of defenders

      Open Controls
    6. Flaming Flamingo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      In fairness, Trent may be the best player in the game. Of course other defenders may be able to match him over short periods but are unlikely to in the long run and that's the point, at least to me

      Open Controls
    7. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      TAA and Salah are fantasy goldmines let's face it.

      You could theoretically go without either but it requires you to pick the perfect players on form. These two you know will deliver over a stretch of games and will be the top scoring players in their respective positions bar injury.

      I think it makes more sense to just have them and then try to make up points in other positions.

      Open Controls
  2. The Mighty Whites
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Traore replacement?

    A - Sarr
    B - Odegaard
    C - Gallagher
    D - Other?

    Open Controls
    1. Saint & Reevesy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. korbendallas82
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      a,c,b.

      Open Controls
    3. out for a goalkick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      In order:

      A - Sarr - fixtures & form
      C - Gallagher - form but some tough fixtures
      B - Odegaard - not much form, but mixed fixtures. I prefer Saka anyway.

      Other options:
      D. Gray, JWP, Kovacic

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Good Answer

        Open Controls
  3. Saint & Reevesy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    Next 8-10 GW’s who scored more:

    A- White, Raphinha
    B- Alonso, Kovacic

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mighty Whites
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Powers106
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      I'm seriously considering B as I've got Alonso and enough ITB to go Bissouma --> Kovacic

      Open Controls
    4. out for a goalkick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      B - IF Alonso plays - high risk of rotation once UCL really kicks in.

      A is the safer option (if Raphinha isn't seriously injured)

      Open Controls
  4. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Posting again a different crowd.

    . I'm usually a BB man in a dgw and don't think its ever worked. After using my 2fts tonight I have this bench..
    Foster(NEW)
    Gallagher(BHA)
    White(TOT)
    Livremenco(Wolves) Now as good a time as any?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      I would but there are plenty out there who are strictly use chips only in DGWs

      My GW1 (BB) bench scored 30 points this season

      Open Controls
    2. out for a goalkick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      DGW would always be my preference - although rotation often takes place limiting gains

      Open Controls
      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        That's my usual experience. And it would be nice to actually get it out of the way early and who knows good be a good one.

        Open Controls
        1. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          *could be a good one

          Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      It's not terrible you know...

      Open Controls
    4. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Go for it

      Open Controls
    5. Flaming Flamingo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      I would go for it personally

      Open Controls
      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Think I will tbh.

        Open Controls
    6. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Will Foster start again?

      Open Controls
    7. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Go for it I'd say..bb for dgw later on requires hits or wildcard before/after in order to have a decent bench imo and is not simple to pull off

      Open Controls
  5. Swiftfeet
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    Strongly considering triple chelsea defence for their gw7 run...am i crazy!? Alonso, Rudiger & Azpi.

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      30 mins ago

      crazy

      Open Controls
      1. Swiftfeet
        • 3 Years
        24 mins ago

        4 clean sheets from 5, weak opposition coming up. Big risk, big reward but all have shown they can get attacking returns too.

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          22 mins ago

          as long as you know its a big risk

          Open Controls
    2. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      No, I think its a good idea.

      The only issue clearly is that you miss out on Lukaku as a solid captaincy options for ages.

      Open Controls
      1. Swiftfeet
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks, I think I'm so keen on it because it makes decision on Lukaku or Ronaldo easier as a result haha. Maybe two is the way forward.

        Open Controls
    3. out for a goalkick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      High rotation risk with UCL - particularly Alonso & Azpi - I'd much rather have some investment in the attack as well.

      Open Controls
    4. Rains of Castamere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      All good until Chelsea win 3-1 with a Lukaku hat-trick

      Open Controls
    5. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Good idea, but would chose the keeper as one of the three.

      Mendy, Azpi, Rudiger?

      Open Controls
  6. FPL Kaka
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Which move is best for this weekend?

    A) Lose Raphinha, gain Antonio (-4)

    B) Traore to Benrahama (free)

    Open Controls
    1. Flaming Flamingo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      I don't like either tbh

      Open Controls
    2. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      b)

      Open Controls
    3. MikeBravo
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  7. Pukki Blinders
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Who would you rather bring in this week, until GW12

    A. Raphinha
    B. Gray
    C. Gallagher

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      AC

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Raph.

      Open Controls
    4. out for a goalkick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Raph

      Open Controls
  8. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Heres my team...

    No hits so far, still have WC 158k OR

    Sa

    TAA/Digne/Shaw

    Salah/Benny/Sarr/Raphina

    Ings/lukaku/Antonio

    (Foster/White/Galagher/livremenco

    1st time iv been this high in a few seasons and decided this yr I was gonna be more patient but not too patient with players and hits etc and paying off so far. Also gonna buy some exciting players and Bailey nxt on my list

    Open Controls
    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Mean high in rank **

      Open Controls
    2. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Maybe change GK.
      Consider moving Shaw/Ings.
      Otherwise fine team.

      Open Controls
  9. Fuddled FC
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Would you give up on Barnes or replace with Raphina this week?

    Yes
    No

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      give up.
      now

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      just now

      Barnes in the bin

      Open Controls
  10. thepancakeman123
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Have I started the right players and got the bench order right?

    Sanchez
    Trent, Rudiger, Coady, Livramento
    Salah, Raphinha, Sarr
    Ronaldo (C), Lukaku, Dennis

    Steele, Smith-Rowe, Duffy, Sissoko

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Would fancy Smith-Rowe in the NLD - play him over Coady

      Open Controls
      1. thepancakeman123
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        That's a fair shout, the way Brentford tore Wolves to shreds was concerning lol

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          Worst case scenario Coady scores 6 and ESR gets 1 point

          Open Controls
          1. thepancakeman123
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            You'd keep Coady as first sub ahead of Duffy I presume?

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Yeah - see Palace beating Brighton under the Monday Night lights

              Open Controls
  11. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Play Gilmour (eve) or Marçel (soton) this GW?

    The second game I can watch. Lol.

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      20 mins ago

      marcal eeeeeeasily

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      16 mins ago

      Marcal

      Open Controls
  12. TheBiffas
    23 mins ago

    With triple premiums...

    A) Stick with Trent, compramise rest of defence
    B) Go Trentless

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. out for a goalkick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Sanchez | Steele
      TAA | Shaw | White | Livramento | Amartey
      Salah | Raphinha | Gray | Gallagher | Saka
      Ronaldo | Lukaku | Dennis

      ^^^That's how I squeezed 3 in - appreciate Amartey looks like a dead duck, will be transferred out at an opportune moment.

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        5 mins ago

        I've got antonio over dennis in my draft atm, and compromises elsewhere. General consensus last time i posted this was that the defence was awful.

        Ramsdale

        TAA - Christensen - Lamptey

        Salah - Gallagher - Sarr - Raphinha

        Antonio - Ronaldo - Lukaku

        (Foster - Livramento - Williams - Sissoko)

        Open Controls
    3. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  13. Fpl_Ludwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    23 mins ago

    Should i get Sarr or Gray?
    I i go for Sarr i can’t get rudiger cuz he’s rising in price before gw 7, or i could get Thiago silva or Christensen
    or if i get gray now i can get Rudiger/James/Alonso for GW 7.
    What do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Gallagher beats both

      Open Controls
  14. Pukki Blinders
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    If Raphinha goes on international duty for Brazil then he misses GW8… completely forgot about that and has completely put me off him now

    Open Controls
    1. Bullet Eder
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      This isn't a thing

      Open Controls
  15. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Torres to Gallagher seems nice. I don't like neither the move to Sarr nor to Raphinha. Another one that caught my eye if I decide to go for Ron+Rom and play 343 is Kovacic. Great price and has returned 3 out of 5 matches... seems to be taking more advanced positions when Tuchel decides to play Jorginho+Kante... anyone has any take on this?

    Open Controls
    1. Khark
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Stay away from Kovacic mate, its the biggest trap, ever. Fantastic footballer, but not from a FPL perspective

      I too am shipping Torres and on my radar is....Benrahma, Gallagher and Zaha!

      Open Controls
      1. MikeBravo
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Zaha - that's brave!

        Open Controls
  16. MikeBravo
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Semedo was a trap last season. He flattered to deceive at Barca. Yet still people are falling into that trap...
    Actually, he's due three or four consecutive double digit hauls - keep him...! Please...

    Open Controls
    1. MikeBravo
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Keep him, and buy Kovacic...

      Open Controls
  17. only2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Got a watford double up with Batman/Foster. Any reason to fear Elliot starting?

    Open Controls
  18. Please Answer Me
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    If Robertson starts today do we think he'll play weekend and champions league too? I have Tsimikas and don't know if to get rid

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I would expect Tsimikas to starts the Carabao Cup game this week

      Open Controls
      1. out for a goalkick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Agreed

        Open Controls
  19. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    which one to play:

    A duffy (cry)
    B white (TOT)
    C livramento (WOL)

    Open Controls
    1. MikeBravo
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'm gonna play B & C

      Open Controls
    2. Swiftfeet
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Lord Flashheart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        leaning there indeed...

        Open Controls
  20. Fuddled FC
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Raphina is a slight doubt.

    does anyone have anymore info on whether he may be available this gw?

    Open Controls
    1. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      There's another 3 days to go. Wait for pressers

      Open Controls
      1. Fuddled FC
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I would do but I will be be doing Barnes > Raphina and will lose value on Barnes

        Open Controls
  21. wasp3000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Team as it stands. 2 FT 0.0m ITB

    Bachmann Steer
    TAA White Shaw Coady Williams
    Salah Jota Greenwood Torres Traore
    Ronaldo Antonio Scarlett

    Played WC over Int break and been so disappointed with the returns from my MD (bar Salah who everyone has).
    Now I have a GK issue and not sure what to do

    Torres to Raphinha seems logical?
    GK change?

    Thoughts and comments appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      GK change is urgent

      Either Steer to Foster or Bachmann to Guaita, Raya or my preference Ramsdale

      Open Controls
    2. Khark
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not trying to kick a man whilst he's down but cannot for the life of me understand your thought process behind taking Steer over Foster when on a wildcard and having the Watford 1st choice as your main keeper. The Watford double up is such an obvious choice and you wouldn't have the goalkeeper predicament now.

      Change the GK for sure, i'd maybe even look at a -4 to ship Torres to either Raph/Benrahma/Sarr/Gallagher....maybe the latter so you've got funds in the bank for future!

      Open Controls
  22. FPLShaqiri
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    How nailed is Duffy? Is he filling in for someone right now, or is he going to be starting most weeks all season?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      12 mins ago

      webster is a threat

      Open Controls
    2. Flaming Flamingo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Definitely not nailed. He has done well so far, but I'd expect him to lose his place eventually once everyone is back

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Seemed like he was filling in for Veltman and then Webster

      Open Controls
    4. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Form suggests he certainly could become that.

      Open Controls
      1. FPLShaqiri
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers all, much appreciated

        Open Controls
    5. Joey Tribbiani
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      non Duffy owners will try to convince every week that his time is up, meanwhile Duffy plays great, impresses.
      One of Brightons biggest threats

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        this.

        Open Controls
  23. Westfield Irons ⭐️
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    What is the rumour doing the rounds about Chilwell's absence?
    I've missed this one, anybody know?

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Idk but there's definitely something there. You don't pay £50M for a defender to bench him for a player you just tried to ship away on a swap deal... it doesn't make any sense.

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Alonsos form.

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        just now

        yep. that's it.
        he was on the bench v spurs.

        Open Controls
      2. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Last season Alonso was also playing well and he rotated them

        Open Controls
    3. Dusty Donut
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I’m very curious about this also but can’t find any info. He played so well in the CL final but then hasn’t stepped onto a football pitch since.

      Open Controls
  24. Lightbody
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Scouts - do you plan to update the member table listing the players with the most number of headed attempts from set plays in 2021/22 on https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/fantasy-premier-league-set-piece-takers/ soon?

    Open Controls
  25. ElliotJHP
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Little draft question, currently own Jack Harrison but his time may be up. Who would you rather own going forward?

    A) Dan James
    B) Harrison
    C) Bailey
    D) Dele Alli
    E) Kovacic

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. steven8991
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
      just now

      i like leon bailey

      Open Controls
  26. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Recon we should have some substantial Bamford info on Friday?

    Open Controls

